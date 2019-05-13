Genuine Parts: This Dividend King Is Fairly Valued

In the next 5 years it's likely that between the 3.1% yield, 5-6% earnings growth and 0.1% multiple contractions, Genuine Parts Company will deliver total annual returns of 8-9%.

The company is currently trading at fair value, but depending upon an investor's required rate of return, Genuine Parts Company may only be a hold at current prices.

Although the broader market has been slumping this week with concerns over the most recent bout of trade tensions between China and the US, the US equity markets overall are still generally a bit overvalued.

As one of my influences Joshua Kennon so aptly puts it in his Secrets of the Capitalist Class article, "the market may go up, the market may go down, but there will always be intelligent things to do."

One of the more intelligent options that investors have in really any market conditions is to seek out high-quality companies that are trading at a fair or better price relative to their fair value.

In this article, I'll discuss why I believe Genuine Parts Company (GPC) is a company that fits the above description.

I'll delve into GPC's dividend safety and growth profile, growth catalysts and risks, and GPC from a valuation aspect. I'll then wrap up by summarizing the likely annual total returns of an investment in GPC in the next 5-10 years.

Reason #1: A Safe And Strong Dividend With A Proven Track Record

As I've indicated numerous times in my articles for Seeking Alpha, the factors I consider when examining a dividend are the safety and growth profile, as well as the starting yield, which I'll examine more in the valuation section of the article.

Starting with the safety aspect of GPC's dividend, I'll examine the dividend obligation against the company's ability to generate EPS and FCF.

During its last fiscal year, GPC generated adjusted diluted EPS of $5.68 against the dividends per share of $2.88, which equates to a 50.7% EPS payout ratio.

Looking at this year, GPC is expecting to generate adjusted diluted EPS of $5.75-5.90 accounting for the expected currency headwinds. Assuming a midpoint of $5.83 in EPS, this would mean a forward payout ratio of 52.3% at the current annualized dividend of $3.05 per share.

Moving to the FCF payout ratio, GPC's most recent Form 10-K shows that GPC generated $1.145 billion in operating cash flow less $232 million in capital expenditures for a total free cash flow of $913 million against the $416 million in dividends paid.

This equates to a 45.6% FCF payout ratio during 2018. Given the most recent 5.9% dividend increase and the fact that FCF should grow around 4-5% for 2019, the FCF payout ratio should expand a bit to around 50%.

Overall, these payout ratios are right where I'd like to see them as it shows GPC is committed to both reinvesting into its business and expanding its operations while also proving that it's dedicated to returning ever-expanding dividends to its shareholders.

Unsurprisingly, Simply Safe Dividends and I are in agreement that GPC's dividend is safe.

With that in mind, the factor that we need to determine is the likely growth rate of GPC's dividend.

Given that the company has both a 20 year and 5 year dividend growth rate of 6%, and the most recent raise was 6%, I believe it's reasonable to conclude that GPC will be able to continue to deliver raises in the 6% range over the long-term.

This is supported by the fact that Nasdaq projects a 5.2% annual earnings growth rate over the next 5 years and that GPC could expand the payout ratio a bit, which leads me into my next point about how GPC is going to deliver this earnings growth.

Reason #2: An Industry Leader With Future Growth Catalysts

Image Source: Genuine Parts Company Investor Presentation

GPC is a company that is involved in the distribution of automotive replacement parts, industrial replacement parts, and office products.

The company operates through the following segments:

Automotive Parts: The Automotive Parts segment distributes replacement parts, other than body parts for nearly all makes and models of automobiles, trucks, and other vehicles. The segment accounted for 56% of sales in 2018, per page 15 of GPC's most recent 10-K.

Industrial Parts: The Industrial segment distributes a variety of products, including industrial bearings, mechanical and fluid power transmission equipment, and other parts and supplies. This segment made up 34% of sales in 2018.

Business Products: The Business Products segment sells a variety of products, including office furniture, general office supplies, school supplies, cleaning, janitorial, and break room supplies, as well as safety and security supplies.This segment accounted for the remaining 10% of sales in 2018.

Image Source: Genuine Parts Company Investor Presentation

As illustrated above, Genuine Parts Company is a company with an incredibly lengthy and illustrious track record of delivering favorable business results virtually every single year.

The fact that sales and profits have increased in over 80% of the years of its 90+ year history serves as a testament to the underlying quality of GPC's overall business.

Image Source: Genuine Parts Company Investor Presentation

Upon taking a glance at the business segment that accounts for over half of GPC's sales, we can see that the Automotive Parts segment is comprised of 57 distribution centers and 6,000 NAPA stores, of which 1,150 are company owned. The company also maintains a strong presence in Canada, the EU, and Australia and New Zealand.

A large part of what makes GPC such a fantastic company is that large distribution network which enables the company to ship parts from its nearest distribution center to its customers very quickly.

Image Source: Genuine Parts Company Investor Presentation

Looking at the macro picture which explains my overall optimism toward GPC is the fact that the fragmented and growing $200+ billion automotive aftermarket is going to be a major driver of growth for a company whose sales are mostly driven by the Automotive Parts business segment. There are particularly opportunities for growth in the EU and Mexico as overall market share in those markets is rather small.

GPC's foray into the EU through its $2 billion acquisition of Alliance Auto Group in 2017 will soon start to really pay off as the company continues to make acquisitions are reasonable prices. The most recent acquisition of Dutch based PartsPoint Group expected to close later this year will increase GPC's footprint in the massive European market.

Image Source: Genuine Parts Company Investor Presentation

GPC is set to take advantage of its product quality, employee know how, and massive distribution network to increase its global presence. The fact that 75% of NAPA's sales are to professional service repair facilities says quite a bit about NAPA product quality and the professionalism of its employees, and this is a very lucrative market for the company.

Images Source: Genuine Parts Company Investor Presentation

Further boosting the prospects of the company is the statistic that over 70% of the US vehicle fleet is at least 6 years old and the average age of US vehicles is 11.7 years. Given the average cost of maintaining vehicles is at its peak in the 6-12 year range and that the total vehicle fleet in the US is expected to grow 1-2% through 2020, this all bodes well for the industry leader GPC.

The new store concept of all company owned stores that was completed in 2018 also adds to the brimming optimism toward GPC as retail sales at these locations have proven to be greater than the company average, and as more stores are converted into this concept, sales at these locations will also likely improve.

Image Source: Genuine Parts Company Investor Presentation

GPC's wholly owned subsidiary, Motion Industries is the leading industrial parts MRO distributor in North America. Like the Automotive segment, the company's 15 distribution centers and 600+ branches and service centers throughout North America give the company a highly efficient supply chain and strong customer service, which is at the very foundation of what makes Motion Industries the industry leader of fragmented industrial parts industry.

Image Source: Genuine Parts Company Investor Presentation

GPC's Industrial Parts segment only controls 8% of the overall market share of a market estimated at over $80 billion. With the company's gains of major accounts from other Fortune 500 companies like P&G and Boeing and expansion into new markets, there is no reason to believe that MI can't continue to leverage its 70+ years of industry experience and top-notch supply chain to increase its overall market share.

While GPC's debt has swelled in recent years and interest expense in 2018 of $101.9 million compared to $41 million in 2017, I believe GPC is making the right moves by expanding its Automotive segments presence in the massive European market in efforts to increase its market share. The company still maintains an interest coverage ratio of over 10, which is still quite solid and shows the balance sheet is in no immediate danger, especially if the overall strategy of expanding its market share materializes, as that would only improve the strength of the balance sheet in the years ahead.

Aside from the fundamentals of GPC's two largest segments being rather strong and a balance sheet that is reasonably strong, we also have to consider that GPC has proven itself to be a reasonably efficient steward of capital on the share buyback front, with nearly 1.1 million shares of GPC being retired in the last three months of 2018 at an average price per share of $97.38, according to page 15 of GPC's most recent 10-K.

This is roughly in line with GPC's fair value as we'll delve into in Reason #3, and the company still has over 16 million shares of authorized buybacks it can exercise in the next several years.

When we consider the strong growth catalysts and the selective buybacks to boost EPS, it becomes quite clear that GPC offers a lot to like from an overall quality business standpoint.

Risks To Consider

While GPC is a fantastic company with a lengthy track record of creating value for shareholders, this isn't to say the company comes without its fair share of risks.

The first risk to GPC is that because of the expanding $200 billion global automotive aftermarket, the competition within the industry is quite high.

Both the automotive aftermarket and office supply industries "continue to experience consolidation" (GPC's most recent 10-K, pages 9-10).

It's important to note that consolidation within these industries could lead to stronger competitors to GPC, with increased financial strength and enhanced ability to offer more competitive prices to customers. If GPC isn't able to adapt or adjust to these continued consolidations within those two industries, there is the possibility of a loss of customers and sales, as well as a decline in profits.

Along those lines, it's also becoming increasingly important for GPC to implement its online strategy to compete against online competitors such as RockAuto. After all, 96% of Americans conduct at least some shopping online, and it's a safe bet that at least some Americans order automotive parts online.

As discussed on page 10 of GPC's most recent 10-K, a failure to accurately identify the products to make available through digital and e-commerce platforms to provide a desirable customer experience could mean losing business and market share to companies such as RockAuto.

This increased competition for a piece of the growing automotive aftermarkets industry could lead to pricing and margin pressure, which would be detrimental to the financial results of GPC.

Along those same lines, there is also the 800 pound gorilla Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) that seeks to take over every single industry it can.

Fortunately for GPC, it possesses a vast distribution network that is able to deliver parts to customers very quickly (not to mention the brick and mortars to service those customers if there purchase goes awry) and a well-known brand name in NAPA to fend off Amazon. There are also customers that insist upon going to NAPA because they know that they will be greeted by knowledgeable employees to help them through the process of shopping for parts. That is something that Amazon simply can't do at this time and it's a pivotal part of the overall shopping experience for many customers that can't be underestimated.

Another business risk is that due to the company's $2 billion acquisition of Alliance Auto Group in 2017, the company now generates about a quarter of its business outside of the US.

The risk associated with this is that while the dollar is currently stronger against other foreign currencies, this will be unfavorable to GPC in terms of currency translation into the U.S. dollars that it pays dividends in and records EPS in. But this will tend to even out over time in periods where the U.S. dollar is weaker against foreign currencies. There is also the risk that a no-deal Brexit would be detrimental to not only Britain's economy, but to the global economy, possibly pushing us into a global recession.

Although the aftermarket automotive parts segment is generally quite resilient through all economic conditions, it is important to note that the industrial parts business is more subject to economic downturns, resulting in volatile financial results for that segment.

In fact, this was a large part of the reason that from 2007 to 2009, GPC's EPS declined from $2.98 to $2.50 and it took until 2010 for EPS to fully recover from the Great Recession when GPC posted $3.00 in EPS.

As with any equity, it's the above decline in earnings along with the negative investor sentiment that pushed GPC's shares down 45% from about $51 a share in September 2007 to just below $28 a share in March 2009 when the market bottomed out.

Along with an economic downturn slowing demand for GPC's products, it's also worthy to mention that the transition to electric vehicles and more efficient vehicles that require less in maintenance cost could reduce overall demand for GPC's products and negatively impact the financial results of the company.

Fortunately, the overall penetration rate of electric vehicles remains low and likely will continue to remain low for at least the next decade plus. This gives the company adequate time to prepare for the eventual ubiquity of electric vehicles and overall more efficient and durable vehicles requiring less in maintenance costs.

The final risk is concerning the rise of ride sharing services such as Uber. It's no secret that ride sharing services reduce the need for cars in service and despite the growing population, fewer cars means less of a need for aftermarket parts for those cars, which would be detrimental to the overall financial results of GPC.

I'll refer interested readers to pages 7-12 for a more comprehensive listing of all the risks pertinent to GPC as I've discussed what I believe to be most relevant to GPC for the sake of being concise.

Reason #3: A Fair Valuation For A Legendary Company

Since we've established that GPC is a wonderful company worthy of consideration in a dividend growth investor's portfolio, we'll now examine the valuation aspect of GPC.

The first metric I'll use to assess GPC's fair value is the current dividend yield relative to the 13-year median yield.

According to Gurufocus, GPC offers a current dividend yield of 3.09% against the 13 year median yield of 2.92%. Assuming a reversion to a fair value yield of 2.92%, this would imply that GPC's fair value is $104.45 a share against the current share price of $98.63 (as of May 10, 2019).

This would indicate that GPC's shares are trading at a 5.6% discount to fair value and offer 5.9% upside.

The next valuation metric is the price to sales ratio. Yet again we see that GPC is slightly undervalued when we consider that the current price to sales ratio of 0.77 is a bit beneath the 13 year median of 0.80.

Should GPC revert to its fair value price to sales ratio, GPC would command a share price of $102.47. This would indicate that GPC is trading at a 3.7% discount to fair value and offers 3.9% upside.

Image Source: Investopedia

Another valuation metric that I use is the dividend discount model or DDM, which theorizes that a company is essentially worth the amount of future cash flow that it can provide for its owners, discounted back to the present to arrive at a fair value.

The first input into the formula is the easiest as the annualized expected dividend per share in the case of GPC is $3.05.

The second input of cost of capital equity is just another term for required rate of return. While this varies for most investors, I like to shoot for a 10% return rate as that is historically a bit better than the broader market.

The final input into the formula is the dividend growth rate, which is the most difficult input, in my opinion. That is because while the other two are simply gathering simple facts and setting a rate of return, this variable requires more legwork in that one must look at where a business has been, and where it's going by weighing the growth opportunities and risks against each other to determine a reasonable dividend growth rate.

In the case of GPC, I believe that the status quo of raises in the 6-7% range is a likely outcome. I will split the difference and assume a 6.5% long-term DGR, which gives me a fair value of $87.14 a share.

This would imply that GPC is trading at a 13.2% premium to fair value.

When we average the three fair values together, we arrive at a fair value of $98.02 a share. This would indicate that GPC is trading at a 0.6% premium to fair value.

While there are metrics such as dividend yield and price to sales that can point to GPC being undervalued, there are also metrics such as price to book and price to free cash flow that point to GPC being overvalued. This would support the overall conclusion that GPC shares are trading at a fair price.

Summary: An Iconic Company Trading At A Fair Price

GPC is offering a dividend yield that is a bit above its 13 year median yield and offers a nice blend of yield, growth, and safety.

While the company faces its fair share of risks, it has growth catalysts to offset these risks.

Although the company is trading a bit above what I believe to be fair value, the company would be a buy if investors are willing to accept relatively safe returns of 8-9% annually.

If that isn't the case, investors will need to wait for a pullback before adding to their position or initiating a position. I was fortunate enough to initiate my position at a cost of $84 a share back in 2017, so I will continue to hold my shares.

