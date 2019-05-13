Archer Limited (ARHVF) Q1 2019 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Archer Limited (OTCPK:ARHVF) Q1 2019 Results Conference Call May 9, 2019 3:00 AM ET

Kjell-Erik Østdahl - Executive Chairman

Dag Skindlo - CFO

Haakon Amundsen - ABG

Today, I am pleased to present Executive Chairman, Kjell-Erik Østdahl; and CFO, Dag Skindlo. Please go ahead, with your meeting.

Kjell-Erik Østdahl

Thank you, Marella, and good morning, ladies and gentlemen, and thank you for joining us for Archer's First Quarter 2019 Earnings Conference Call.

Moving to Slide 2. I would like to note that the information provided in today's call includes forward-looking statements as well as non-GAAP financial measures. I will summarize Archer's highlights from the first quarter before Dag will review operation and the financials. Before ending the call, I will open the line for questions. Next slide, please.

We continue our strong operating and financial performance in the quarter with a reported EBITDA margin of 11.1% and EBIT margin of 5.3%. Archer has, through this downturn, steadily improved the EBITDA margin from 5.6% in 2016 to 8.3% in 2018 and now delivering the first quarter above 11%. Note that the 11.1% is also well within our 2019 EBITDA margin guidance of 10% to 12%.

As the E&P environment is improving so has the interest for our modular drilling rigs. We have recently received two different tenders for work starting in 2020, and we are hopeful that our rigs will become active and under contract again during next year.

Archer is making good progress on the mechanical packer tool, and we have shipped the first five packers to Qatar. We have strong belief in this new technology not only for onshore Middle East but also for offshore applications. We believe the mechanical packer has the potential to be a strong revenue generator in the next couple of years.

Land Drilling, despite the difficult macroeconomical climate in Argentina, is now consistently delivering margins well above what we have achieved the last three years. Activity levels are high, and we are confident in delivering stable, good performance going forward.

I will now hand the word over to Dag.

Dag Skindlo

Thank you. Moving to Slide 4. Operating revenue in the quarter amounted to $225.7 million, an increase of $7.4 million relative to the corresponding quarter last year. EBITDA ended at $25 million or 11.1% of revenue, an increase of 89% over the corresponding quarter last year. We are pleased to say that the Archer team now achieved EBITDA margin not seen since 2014.

We reported a positive EBIT of $11.9 million or 5.3% versus a loss in the same period last year. The last 12 months' EBITDA margin of 3.3% is the highest 12-month period since the listing of Archer. We further reduced our net debt by approximately $5 million in the quarter, bringing it down to $581.3 million. Archer continues to be able to fund CapEx, growth in revenue capital, taxes and interest expenses based on our operating cash flow. Next slide, please.

Moving to Slide 5, Platform Drilling & Engineering revenue increased by close to $20 million relative to Q1 2018, representing a 20% increase. The large increase is a testament to our ability to not only renew existing contracts but also extend our footprint by taking market share.

More recently, in April, we renewed our engagement with Chevron U.K. for another five years. Platform Drilling enjoyed a market leading position with solid backlog. EBITDA increased by $3 million relative to Q1 2018, representing a 35% increase year-over-year.

As I noted last quarter, most of Brent Alpha and the Brae Bravo platforms in the U.K. had been down-manning, and we were initially expected to move our personnel off the rigs during Q4 last year. Some post-operation activity has continued into Q1 2019, but manpower requirements will reduce further in Q2 until they are both permanently decommissioned during 2019.

For our modular rigs, we have moved from a phased request for information to actual tenders for our two modular drilling rigs. Both of these tenders relate to work expected to start in 2020. While no guarantees can be given that they will be contracted, we continue to be in a good position to get one or two of these units on contract by 2020. Next slide, please.

Our Well Services division, which comprises offerings from Oiltools and Wireline, increased revenue by $5 million in Q1 2019 relative to the first quarter of 2018, representing a 20% increase. EBITDA of $4.4 million is an increase of $2 million or 83% versus the same quarter last year.

New technology accounted for 16% of Oiltools revenue in the quarter with good uptake of new technology in Asia and the Middle East. As mentioned in the beginning, the first mechanical packer was shipped to Qatar in the quarter. This sale of the first packers represent an important milestone for commercialization of this new technology. We are aiming to launch the technology in Saudi Arabia towards the end of the year. In Oiltools, we see that clients are moving faster than before with shorter time from tenders to operation. The increased client activity is prevalent in all regions but West Africa where we still see a somewhat slow market activity.

Oiltools growth in number of quarterly runs is mainly driven by growth in slot recovery and wellbore cleanups. Wireline logging is performing well as can be seen on the bottom left-hand graph. However, mechanical wireline experienced both client slowdown and technical difficulties in the quarter, impacting results negatively. As our main plant in Norway is scheduled for platform maintenance in Q2, we expect the next quarter to continue to be on the soft side for mechanical wireline. Next slide, please.

The Argentinian peso continues to depreciate versus the U.S. dollar, albeit at a slower pace than last year. For the quarter, the peso was down 13% relative to the dollar. This impacted revenue negatively along with the two less working days in the quarter.

Our margin performance is strong with no restructuring cost in the quarter. The EBITDA ended at $12 million, which is an increase of $8.5 million relative to Q1 2018. We've seen strong, stable operational performance both in the north and south of Argentina. In Bolivia, we experienced technical difficulties in one well, which has impacted results negatively in the quarter. The number of active rigs was stable in the quarter, ending at 19 drilling rigs and 33 well services unit.

Despite the difficult economical climate for residents in Argentina, the Land Drilling segment is experiencing high activity levels. This is especially true in unconventional regions of Vaca Muerta where we are experiencing increased tender activity for high-spec rigs. We expect our rig count to increase moderately in the years to come. Next slide.

On Slide 8, we see that Archer's revenue is quite stable from quarter-to-quarter, with Q1 2019 ending at $225.7 million. We are pleased to report the third quarter in a row with a strong reported EBITDA, this quarter at $25 million, an increase of $11.8 million relative to the first quarter of 2018.

CapEx spend in the quarter was low at $2.4 million. However, we do expect gross CapEx to increase in the coming quarters in line with the guidance. Net debt improved by approximately $5 million in the quarter, now at $581.3 million. Using the run rate EBITDA on the first quarter, we now have a net interest bank debt-to-EBITDA ratio of approximately 5.8, down from 11.7 only a year ago. Next slide.

Turning to the more detailed profit and loss statement on Slide 9. The reimbursement revenue was $5 million lower than Q4, and operating revenue was down $2.5 million. This is partly due to less working days in the quarter, which impacts revenue in our day-rate businesses, such as Platform Drilling and Land Drilling. Reported EBITDA ended at $25 million, which is marginally higher than the fourth quarter of 2018.

Q1 2019 marked the first quarter in 3 years without any restructuring cost in offshore. We report a positive EBIT of $11.9 million, which is an increase of $1.2 million compared to the previous quarter. Our interest expenses accounted for $10 million for the quarter, in line with previous quarters.

We reported other financial losses in the quarter of $1.4 million due to unrealized foreign exchange loss of an internal loan between Norway and Bermuda. As noted last quarter, the annualized foreign exchange loss on internal loan has neither cash effect nor any effect on equity in offshore.

As noted, Q4 2018 is reclassified relative to previous reported numbers. After QES reported Q4 2018 numbers in the beginning of March, we further adjusted our book value of our investment in QES to $6 per share, in line with the analyst consensus estimate at that time. The net reported tax benefit was $2.3 million in the quarter giving a net income of $1.4 billion.

Turning to the balance sheet on Slide 10, the main changes are related to implementation of the new leasing accounting standard. As of Q1 2019, we have implemented the new leasing standard issued by FASB and the U.S. GAAP. When implementing the new leasing standard, we capitalize $42.4 million in right-of-use assets in the balance sheet with a corresponding lease liability. For Archer, these right-of-use assets are largely related to long-term office and workshop facility.

As we are reporting under U.S. GAAP, we will amortize expense these right-of-use assets under the same line in the profit and loss statement as we currently do. The cost will be included in EBITDA and not moved to depreciation. This is different from the company's reporting under the IFRS, which classify these expenses as depreciation. We currently do not have any loan covenants, which will be impacted by the changes from the new leasing standard.

I will now hand over to Kjell-Erik for the summary, and I will click on Slide 11.

Kjell-Erik Østdahl

Thank you, Dag. Summing up the first quarter market, the first quarter in the 4 years with no restructuring cost booked, a testament to the hard work of rightsizing the company. We are seeing the results of this effort through stable, good operations and good financial performance. Archer is already now reporting EBITDA margin in line with historical highs.

We expect that the second half of 2019 will be better than the first half partly due to more available billing dates in H2 and partly due to the client activity. Furthermore, we continue to stand by our previous guidance for the year with revenue expected to increase 4% to 6% with strong growth expected in Eastern Hemisphere.

Due to the strong devaluation of the Argentinian peso, the absolute U.S. dollar reported revenue of Land Drilling is expected to decrease in 2019 relative to 2018 despite similar activity levels. As for EBITDA, we expect to report full year EBITDA margin of 10% to 12%.

CapEx will increase relative to 2018 in order to accommodate growth in our business lines. CapEx could end up higher than current guidance should we successfully tender the modular drilling rigs with reactivation and recertification activity during this year. We expect to start discussing -- discussion with our banks towards the second half of this year regarding our bank debt maturing later next year.

With that, I will hand the call over to the operator for any questions. Thank you very much. Marella, will you please open the line for question?

And we have a question from the line of Haakon Amundsen from ABG.

Haakon Amundsen

Two questions from me if I can. First if -- can you give some more color on the tenders on the modular rigs and also, I mean, type of duration and potential start-up during the year and also potential reactivation CapEx? So that's my first question. And the second question, just a detail on the Platform Drilling business. Can you give some color on how the demobilization of the two U.K. rigs will kind of impact revenues in the coming quarters versus Q1?

Dag Skindlo

Thank you, Haakon. Let me try and address your first question on the modular rig. The -- both tenders include still a schedule to be determined with the client when to start up. It could be as early as Q1 for the one of them in next year, and it could also be in Q2. The timing of this is still in the planning stage from the clients, and we are trying to see if we can mobilize -- how quickly we can mobilize to meet the client's expectations. We are still calculating and estimating the cost both for reactivation and the options that the clients are giving us on both tenders, one in the North Sea and one in the international area. Historically, we have typically tendered these contracts as good margin tenders because they are -- when they are unique to fit the client's requirements, we can also have a relatively good margin during the operation. This is also required when you have a capital-intensive assets like modular drilling rigs. So I don't want to be more specific at this point, Haakon, but I think we can come back to that more during Q2 I think, Q2 call, when we have better definition of exactly the size and the timing of the start-up.

Kjell-Erik Østdahl

But I think -- it's Kjell-Erik here. I think it's -- you also asked about duration, so this is a pretty long contract that we're discussing and with potential add-ons.

[Operator instructions]

Dag Skindlo

I just want to come back to the second question from Haakon, he had a question about the two rigs that we are demobilizing or decommissioning from in the U.K. I would say to Haakon that it's not material. We are already quite down on the manning, there are going to be some slightly less people on the rigs in Q2.

And there are currently no further questions registered at the moment. So I'll hand the call back to you, speakers. Please go ahead.

Kjell-Erik Østdahl

Well, thank you, Marella, and thank you for everybody listening in. We appreciate everybody joining for this quarter's call and we look forward to speaking to you next quarter. Thank you and have a good day.