People Are Missing This Key Factor In Canada's Housing Crisis

"One of the problems this is producing is a growing number of Canadians who are basically at their wit’s end from a debt standpoint,” Hedgeye Housing analyst Josh Steiner explains.

The big contributing factor is the debt burden created on the Canadian consumer by home equity lines of credit.

Most people can agree that the Canadian housing market is overextended—perhaps even a big bubble ready to burst.

But as Hedgeye Financials & Housing analyst Josh Steiner explains in the clip above, there is one critical factor contributing to that bubble that has flown under the radar in most reporting of the situation: the debt burden created on the Canadian consumer by home equity lines of credit.

One of the problems this is producing is a growing number of Canadians who are basically at their wit’s end from a debt standpoint,” Steiner explains. “You’re at about a multiple of about four-and-a-half X Canadian per capita HELOC debt in comparison to the U.S. In the last two years the number [of total consumer insolvencies] has been shooting higher."

