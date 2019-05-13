People Are Missing This Key Factor In Canada's Housing Crisis

Most people can agree that the Canadian housing market is overextended—perhaps even a big bubble ready to burst.
But as Hedgeye Financials & Housing analyst Josh Steiner explains in the clip above, there is one critical factor contributing to that bubble that has flown under the radar in most reporting of the situation: the debt burden created on the Canadian consumer by home equity lines of credit.
One of the problems this is producing is a growing number of Canadians who are basically at their wit’s end from a debt standpoint,” Steiner explains.
“You’re at about a multiple of about four-and-a-half X Canadian per capita HELOC debt in comparison to the U.S. In the last two years the number [of total consumer insolvencies] has been shooting higher."
Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it. I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.