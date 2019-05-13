Goldman Sachs BDC: 8.7% Covered Dividend And Upside

Goldman Sachs BDC once again covered its dividend payout with net investment income in the first quarter.

The business development company has a defensively positioned debt investment portfolio, which makes it an attractive investment in the current market environment.

I have reduced my exposure to the BDC sector considerably in the last month due to escalating trade threats and increasing market volatility. One BDC I am still overweight, though, is Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. (GSBD) which has a high-quality, defensively positioned debt investment portfolio with a high degree of credit quality. Goldman Sachs BDC covered its dividend with net investment income in the last quarter. Shares remain attractively valued given the strength of the value proposition and the defensive nature of Goldman Sachs BDC's loan portfolio. GSBD doesn't pay any special dividends, but an investment in the BDC nonetheless yields 8.7 percent.

Goldman Sachs BDC - Investment Portfolio

In light of increasing market volatility, I continue to overweight high-quality business development companies with strongly performing investment portfolios. Goldman Sachs BDC is one such business development company.

Goldman Sachs BDC has a defensively positioned debt investment portfolio which is an attractive feature for an investment vehicle in today's volatile stock market and increasingly uncertain earnings outlook. At the end of the March quarter, Goldman Sachs BDC's first and second liens together accounted for 86 percent of the company's loan portfolio as opposed to 89 percent at the end of the December quarter. First liens have become relatively more important for the BDC over the course of the last year.

Here's a snapshot of Goldman Sachs BDC's portfolio evolution:

Goldman Sachs BDC continued to play it safe in the first quarter: 82 percent of new investment commitments related to relatively secure first liens that provide Goldman Sachs BDC with a high degree of principal safety.

Goldman Sachs BDC's total portfolio was valued at $1.4 billion at the end of the March quarter and included 78 different portfolio companies.

Portfolio Quality

Goldman Sachs BDC's credit quality, as measured by the non-accrual ratio, slightly deteriorated lately, but it is still pretty good. Investments on non-accrual status are loans where the payment of interest and repayment of principal is at risk.

3.5 percent of Goldman Sachs BDC's investments were on non-accruals status at the end of the first quarter, based on fair value, which compares against a non-accrual ratio of 0.0 percent in the year ago quarter. The rise in non-accruals is due to an investment in regional broadband provider NTS Communications which is being acquired by Vast Broadband. Goldman Sachs BDC nonetheless expects its investment to be repaid during the current quarter [emphasis mine]:

The Company’s first lien, last-out unitranche debt investment in NTS Communications, Inc. (“NTS”) was placed on non-accrual status during the quarter ended December 31, 2018. This investment represents 3.5% and 3.8% of the total investment portfolio at fair value and amortized cost, respectively. The Company currently expects that this investment will be repaid during the quarter ending June 30, 2019, in connection with the sale of NTS. However, the exact timing is dependent on the satisfaction of certain closing conditions to the sale transaction, including receipt of Federal Communications Commission approval.

Distribution Coverage

Goldman Sachs BDC overearned its going dividend rate with net investment income in the last quarter: Including Q1-2019 NII, the business development company earned $0.52/share in net investment income, on average, in the last twelve quarters compared to a stable quarterly dividend rate of $0.45/share.

The dividend coverage ratio averaged 115 percent, giving Goldman Sachs BDC one of the best coverage ratios in the industry.

Limited Appeal Of Floating-Rate Asset Base

Goldman Sachs BDC has a large floating-rate asset base, which will help the company grow its net interest income in a rising rate environment. Since the Fed changed its interest rate policy in March and no longer expects to hike rates in 2019, large floating-rate investment portfolios are no longer as strong a selling point for BDCs as they were a year ago.

Valuation

Goldman Sachs BDC remains attractively valued given the strength of the value proposition. Income investors seeking to add a high-quality BDC to their income portfolios pay ~9.4x Q1-2019 run-rate net investment income and 1.2x book value, which is about in-line with the BDC's past P/NAV-ratio.

Goldman Sachs BDC is vulnerable to an escalation in the trade conflict as well as a U.S. recession which could be catalyzed by a new round of retaliatory tariffs. With new tariffs going into effect on Friday, downside risks have grown significantly last week, even though a lot of investors seem to still be in denial.

New tariffs and no clear path for trade negotiations going forward mean that earnings forecasts and earnings estimates are at risk of being revised downwards. The choice for income investors here is to either overweight higher-quality BDCs such as GSBD and/or raise cash, in my opinion.

Your Takeaway

I am comfortable holding on to Goldman Sachs BDC even though I have scaled back my overall exposure to the BDC sector in light of increasing uncertainty with respect to the trade conflict between the United States and China. As far as Goldman Sachs BDC is concerned, however, the company continues to make a solid value proposition: The BDC has a defensively-positioned debt investment portfolio (preferable in today's volatile market), non-accruals remained low in Q1-2019 indicating strong overall portfolio quality, and the company covered its dividend with net investment income, again. Shares are moderately valued, and have an attractive risk/reward. Buy for income and capital appreciation.

