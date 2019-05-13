Apple: China Problem Resurfaces

Well, that didn't exactly take long. Recently, technology giant Apple (AAPL) raced higher after the company's recent earnings report, topping $215 on the good news. However, as the chart below shows, shares have now lost all of those gains and then some, falling $30 from their recent high. The culprit is mostly the same one that caused the fall in late 2018 and early 2019: The US / China trade war is back on.

With the Dow Jones Industrial Average down more than 700 points on Monday afternoon, Apple shares have lost about 6%, one of its worst non-earnings related days in quite some time. Adding to some of the carnage was perhaps some technical selling, as shares dipped below the 50-day moving average this morning above $194 a share.

The US issued its shot across the bow last week with its tariff announcement, and China has retaliated with its news today. China consumers pulled back on Apple purchases late last year, part of the reason for Apple's big revenue miss, which sent shares down about $90 from their high to low in just a couple of months. Last week, one respected street analyst at Morgan Stanley issued the following note regarding the trade war and its potential impact on Apple:

China reliance could cause its EPS to drop by about 23% or $3 in FY20 in the worst case tariff scenario, says a Morgan Stanley team of analysts led by Katy Huberty. Apple would have to raise the price of the iPhone XS by $160 to pass the costs along to the consumer, which could further hurt demand and stretch out the upgrade cycle.

Perhaps the good news at the moment is that street analysts have not rushed in quite yet with regard to the guidance issued on the fiscal Q2 report. Currently, the Street is just over the revenue midpoint that Apple gave, leaving some room for China softness. I'd be much more worried if the street was at the top end or even above Apple's guidance range, as it would increase the chance of the company missing for the second time in just three quarters. You have to wonder how much of a trade war impact management built into the quarterly forecast, as we are not yet even halfway through the quarter.

While the true impact of the trade war won't be known for some time, there's one item that is quite visible at present. As you can see in the chart below, the US dollar has jumped about 3% from its recent lows against the Chinese Yuan. A stronger greenback will negatively impact Apple's reported revenues in its second biggest market. If the company has some hedges on, it will recover some of these losses further down the income statement, but foreign exchange has provided a bit of a headwind for Apple in recent years.

With the China trade war heating up again, technology giant Apple has been one of the street's biggest losers recently, losing its top market cap spot once again. Investors are concerned about the company's second biggest market, and a stronger dollar will create a secondary headwind. Those looking for a higher dividend yield and for Apple to work its buyback magic will be happy, but it's quite disappointing to see the earnings rally wiped out and then some in just a couple of weeks.

