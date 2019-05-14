RioCan: This 5.6%-Yielding REIT's Outlook Is Supported By Opportunities In Mixed-Use And Residential Developments

Investment Thesis

RioCan REIT (OTCPK:RIOCF) (TSX:REI.UN) delivered a solid Q1 2019 as we saw improvement in several operating metrics. We believe RioCan’s share price will continue to move higher thanks to: (1) its primary market strategy, (2) increasing exposure to residential rental markets, (3) a rich development pipeline of mixed-use projects, and (4) strong market fundamentals. RioCan offers an attractive 5.6%-yielding dividend. We believe the company is a good investment choice for investors seeking yield and capital appreciation.

Recent developments: Q1 2019 Highlights

RioCan posted a solid quarter in Q1 2019. The company saw an improvement of 30 basis points in committed occupancy in Q1 2019 (see charts below). The improvement was primarily driven by occupancy improvement in its office properties.

Source: Q1 2019 Investor Presentation

The REIT also saw average net rents growth of 6.9% year over year from C$17.93 per square foot to C$19.16 per square foot in Q1 2019. In addition, its blended leasing spread also increased to 10.7% in Q1 2019. This spread is better than Q1 2018’s 8.3%.

Source: Q1 2019 Investor Presentation

Below is a chart that shows RioCan’s same property net operating income growth since Q1 2015. While its SPNOI growth rate of 1.7% in Q1 2019 decelerated, it was the 12th consecutive quarter of positive SPNOI growth.

Source: Created by author; Company Reports

Growth and Earnings Analysis

Much improved portfolio mix

After several years of adjustment, RioCan’s portfolio mix has improved considerably. Its exposure to department stores has declined considerably in the past decade. As we know, department stores have been hit hard by the rise of e-commerce as consumers shift towards online shopping. As can be seen from the pie chart, department store tenants now only represent about 8% of its total revenue in Q1 2019. This was much lower than the exposure of 16% in 2007. On the other hand, 74% of its rent in Q1 2019 is now from necessity-based and service-oriented tenants such as grocery/pharmacy stores, restaurants, personal services, specialty retailers, etc.

Source: Q1 2019 Investor Presentation

Residential rental units will continue to grow in 2019 and 2020

RioCan has recently completed two residential rental buildings. As can be seen, the REIT now has added 694 residential rental units. Its ePlace building has 78 units occupied already and its Frontier building expects to welcome its first tenant in mid-2019. These two buildings should reach occupancy stabilization by mid-2020. Therefore, we expect both units to contribute favorably to its total rental revenue in H2 2019 and 2020.

Residential Rental # Units Rate/Sq ft Status Stabilization ePlace, Toronto 466 C$3.85 203 units leased with 78 units occupied By mid-2020 Frontier, Ottawa 228 C$2.48 126 units pre-leased with first occupancy in mid-2019 By mid-2020

Residential Rental (Source: Created by author)

Several other mixed-use developments will contribute to its revenue favorably in 2019

Besides its residential projects, RioCan has several mixed-use developments that have been completed in 2018. As can be seen from the table below, these projects are either fully leased towards the end of 2018 or are progressing well in its leasing activities. Therefore, we believe these projects should contribute to its revenue favorably and help drive its funds from operations per share growth in 2019.

Completion Date King Portland Centre, Toronto Substantially completed in Q3 2018 and fully leased Bathurst College Centre, Toronto Substantially completed in Q3 2018 and fully leased Sage Hill, Calgary RioCan acquired the remaining 50% interest from its partner in Feb. 2019

Source: Created by author

Population growth in its major markets should be beneficial

RioCan’s major market strategy should work very well as most of Canada’s population growth is concentrated in major urban markets. Below is a chart that shows the forecasted net migrations between 2018 and 2022 ranked by the number of net migrations. As can be seen by the chart, RioCan’s six major markets (Toronto, Montreal, Vancouver, Calgary, Edmonton, and Ottawa) are ranked the top 6 cities in terms of net migrations. The forecasted positive net migrations should help support the rental markets in these major cities. We believe RioCan’s residential rental units in these markets will benefit from the healthy population growth. In addition, healthy population growth rates also help support retail activities. We believe this will help RioCan to maintain its retail occupancy rates in these markets.

Source: Emerging Trends in Real Estates in 2019

Improving balance sheet

RioCan has a strong balance sheet to support its rich development pipeline. The company’s debt to total assets ratio of 42.2% is very close to its target of 38% ~ 42%. As can be seen from the table below, its interest coverage ratio of 3.55x and debt service coverage ratio of 3.01x are well above its targets.

Source: Q1 2019 Investor Presentation

While RioCan continues to execute its strategy to dispose secondary market properties and focus on primary markets, its peer First Capital Realty (OTCPK:FCRGF) is also executing similar strategy to focus on urban markets (Please read our article on FCR). This means that both RioCan and FCR will be disposing properties in the same time frame. This also means that sales may take longer than anticipated. It will also slow down its goal to deleverage its debt to asset ratio below 42%.

Valuation Analysis

We expect RioCan to generate adjusted funds from operations of C$1.50 per share in 2019. This means that it is currently trading at a price to 2019 AFFO ratio of 17.2x. This is several multiples higher than the 15.5x average of its retail peers. Given the fact that RioCan is focused on major markets, we think its premium valuation is warranted. In addition, RioCan will continue to increase its exposure to residential rental revenue (over 70% of its future development pipeline will be residential rental projects). Given the fact that residential REITs have over 20x P/AFFO ratio, we think RioCan’s valuation may continue to expand in the next few years.

An attractive 5.6%-yielding dividend

RioCan pays a monthly dividend of C$0.12 per share. This represents a dividend yield of about 5.6%. Its dividend yield is much higher than FCR's 3.1% yield and slightly higher than SmartCentres REIT’s (OTCPK:CWYUF) 5.3%.

Risks and Challenges

Economic recession

An economic recession will negatively impact RioCan’s occupancy ratio and SPNOI growth, as most of its revenue comes from its retail properties which are much more cyclical than other types of real estates.

Rising interest rates

Although rate hike is not likely in the near term, a significant increase in interest rate will negatively impact RioCan’s balance sheet and cause an increase in its interest expense. This will result in a decline in its interest coverage ratio as well.

Investor Takeaway

We believe RioCan’s shares will gradually trend higher in 2019 thanks to its increased exposure to residential rental markets and strong market fundamentals. We continue to believe RioCan is a good investment choice for investors seeking both income and capital appreciation.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Additional Disclosure: This is not financial advice and all financial investments carry risks. Investors are expected to seek financial advice from professionals before making any investment.