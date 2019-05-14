The Best Dividend Stocks To Buy In This Risky Market

Just remember that you should cherry pick the companies that work for your portfolio's needs and ALWAYS use good risk management and asset allocation.

Any market pullback due to trade war fears is likely to be relatively short (a deal is eventually expected) and last week's declines create plenty of potentially great buying opportunities.

On May 10th, US tariffs on $200 billion in Chinese imports rose from 10% to 25%.

Due to reader requests, I've decided to break up my weekly "Best Dividend Stocks To Buy This Week" series into two parts.

One will be the weekly watchlist article (with the best ideas for new money at any given time). The other will be the portfolio update.

To also make those more digestible, I'm breaking out the intro for the weekly series into a revised introduction and reference article on the 3 rules for using margin safely and profitably (which will no longer be included in those future articles).

To minimize reader confusion, I will be providing portfolio updates on a rotating three-week schedule. This means an update every three weeks on:

my retirement portfolio (where I keep 100% of my life savings)

the model Deep Value Dividend Growth Portfolio (highly diversified and targeting 13% long-term total returns)

the model Bunker Dividend Growth Portfolio (100% undervalued dividend aristocrats and kings)

Why Valuation ALWAYS Matters

Even the best companies can make terrible investments if you overpay. A Yale study looking at market returns from 1881 to 2016 found that starting P/E ratio had a significant effect on total returns out to 30 years. What's more, in the past few decades, valuation has explained about 45% of the market's forward 5-year returns.

In other words, buy-and-hold investors can't just blindly buy great companies at any price but need to remember Buffett's famous quote, "It's far better to buy a wonderful company at a fair price than a fair company at a wonderful price."

The corollary to that quote is what I call "the Buffett rule," which is to never pay more than fair value for even the highest-quality companies. Doing so will lower your total returns, and since something great is always on sale, there is no reason to jump the gun on buying quality, low-risk dividend stocks.

After all, patience is the ultimate virtue of the long-term investor, because as Buffett also said, "the stock market is designed to transfer money from the active to the patient."

But there's another reason why valuation is always worth keeping in mind.

Value investing is one of the proven "alpha factors" that consistently beat the market over time. That includes January's rally (the strongest S&P returns in January in 32 years) when value stocks were the best alpha strategy of all.

Of course, value investing doesn't work all of the time - no investing strategy does.

Probability Of The Strategy Underperforming The S&P 500 Over Rolling Time Periods

But it's precisely because all investing strategies go through periods of underperformance that alpha factors keep working over decades. If any single approach could guarantee market-beating returns year in and year out, then everyone in the world would use it, and thus, the strategy would lose its edge.

Okay, so maybe value investing is great, and valuation is worth keeping in mind before buying any stock. But how does one find great companies trading at Buffett's mythical "fair value." Well, there are many approaches, but I personally consider four the most useful for long-term dividend growth investors.

Using these four valuation methods can tell us what are the best quality dividend growth stocks to buy at any given time, no matter how overvalued the broader market may become.

Discounted Cash Flow

Fundamentally, any company is worth the present value of all its future cash flow. That's as basic a valuation method as you can get. However, in reality, the future is uncertain, and the discount rate you use, as well as your growth assumptions, can make a DCF model say pretty much anything you want.

This is why I consider Morningstar's 100% long term, fundamentals-driven and conservative analysts to be a great source of DCF estimated fair values.

(Source: Morningstar) Note: "Q" indicates quantitative (model driven) valuation estimate - data as of May 10th

Those analysts generally assume slower growth than the analyst consensus and even sometimes management itself. As a result, Morningstar 4 and 5-star rated companies can be thought of as "strong buy" or "very strong buy" recommendations, respectively, from analysts whom I consider among the best in the business. They also take into account the uncertainty surrounding a company's business model/risk profile. Thus 4 and 5 star rated companies offer a comprehensive margin of safety that potentially makes them good investments.

Above, you can see the top-rated companies that my Deep Value Dividend Growth portfolio owns. Every company presented here is one that my own long term, valuation-adjusted total return model (based on the one Brookfield Asset Management has been using for decades) expects to generate at least 13% long-term total returns (margin of error 20%).

Note that only the companies with "5-star prices" are ones that Morningstar has done a deep dive on. The "Q" rated companies are quantitative models and slightly less reliable.

Want a more quantitative approach to DCF? Well, here are my DVDGP holdings ranked by price/fair value, with each company at least 10% undervalued per Morningstar's intrinsic value estimate.

(Source: Morningstar) data as of May 10th

But DCF is far from the only valuation method you should consider.

Price-To-Earnings

Remember that Yale valuation study that looked at stocks based on P/E ratio? Well, the venerable P/E ratio is one of the most popular valuation approaches, and for good reason. While no valuation method is perfect, a good rule of thumb (from Chuck Carnevale, the SA king of value investing and founder of F.A.S.T. Graphs) is to try not to pay more than 15 times forward earnings for a company. Chuck's historical PE valuation approach has made him a legend on Seeking Alpha and, according to TipRanks, one of the best analysts in the country when it comes to making investors money.

(Source: TipRanks) - data as of May 10th, note the stock market's historical 1-year return is 9.1% and 60% is considered a good success rate for analysts.

Chuck usually compares companies to their historical P/E ratios, and he's ranked in the top 1.4% of all analysts tracked by TipRanks (based on the forward 12-month total returns of his recommendations). While 12 months is hardly "long term," the point is that Mr. Carnevale is a fantastic value investing analyst, and his historical valuation-driven approach is beating 98.6% of all bloggers/analysts, including 5,300 that work on Wall Street.

Here are DVDGP's portfolio holdings that have forward P/Es of 15 or less.

(Source: Morningstar) - data as of May 10th, note that Clearway Energy recently cut its dividend and is no longer owned in DVDGP or recommended for conservative income investors

Note that stewardship rating is Morningstar's estimate of the quality of the management team. P = poor (DVDGP's policy is to avoid all such companies), S = standard (average to good), and E = exemplary (very good to excellent).

Deep Value "Fat Pitch" Dividend Blue-Chips

(Source: Google Sheets) - Data as of May 10th, bolded companies are "fat pitch" deep value blue-chip limit order recommendations.

When it comes to putting my own money to work in my retirement portfolio, I base my decisions on a watchlist that takes every company I track and applies an 11-point quality score based on dividend safety, the business model, and management quality. All dividend stocks can be ranked 3-11, and my watchlist (162 companies and growing slowly over time) only includes those with quality scores of 8 and higher.

8: Blue-chip (buy a modest discount to fair value) limit to 5% to 10% of your portfolio

9+: SWAN stock: buy with confidence at fair value or better, limit to 5% to 10% of your portfolio

I've programmed that watchlist to track prices and use the 52-week low as a means of estimating a target price at which a blue-chip or SWAN stock becomes a Buffett-style "fat pitch" investment. This means a blue-chip/SWAN stock is:

trading near its 52-week (or often multi-year) low

undervalued per dividend yield theory (more on this in a moment)

offers a high probability of achieving significant multiple expansion within 5 years and thus delivering 15+% long-term total returns over this time period

Basically "Fat Pitch" investing is about achieving high-risk style returns with low-risk stocks, by buying them when they are at their least popular ("be greedy when others are fearful".)

My Retirement Portfolio Ranked By Unrealized Capital Gains

(Source: Interactive Brokers) - data as of May 10th close

This "fat pitch" approach is what I've used in my retirement portfolio to buy quality dividend stocks at their least popular. The result is several double-digit winners over the past seven to 13 months.

Note that "fat pitch" blue-chips/SWANs do NOT guarantee success and you want to make sure to use appropriate position size limits that fit with your personal risk profile.

All investing is purely probabilistic, and my goal is for 70% to 80% of "fat pitch" recommendations to deliver great returns, with the losers delivering flat to slightly negative returns that will be overwhelmed by the winners and dividend income.

My personal limit is 5% of my portfolio for all new holdings (previous overweight holdings will be diluted down to this limit over time). I also have 20% sector caps in place, which means that I am currently unable to buy more REITs or energy stocks (I'm overweight both sectors and diluting them down with other buys).

Dividend Yield Theory: Market-Beating Blue-Chip Returns Since 1966

This group of dividend growth blue-chips represents what I consider the best stocks you can buy today. They are presented in 5 categories, sorted by most undervalued (based on dividend yield theory using a 5-year average yield).

High yield (4+% yield)

Fast dividend growth

Dividend Aristocrats

Dividend Kings

My Bear Market Buy List (my master watchlist of quality dividend stocks worth owning)

The goal is to allow readers to know what are the best low-risk dividend growth stocks to buy at any given time. You can think of these as my "highest-conviction" recommendations for conservative income investors that represent what I consider to be the best opportunities for low-risk income investors available in the market today. Over time, a portfolio built based on these watchlists will be highly diversified, low-risk and a great source of safe and rising income over time.

The rankings are based on the discount to fair value. The valuations are determined by dividend yield theory, which Investment Quality Trends, or IQT, has proven works well for dividend stocks since 1966, generating market-crushing long-term returns with far less volatility.

(Source: Investment Quality Trends)

That's because, for stable business income stocks, yields tend to mean-revert over time, meaning cycle around a relatively fixed value approximating fair value. If you buy a dividend stock when the yield is far above its historical average, then you'll likely outperform when its valuation returns to its normal level over time.

For the purposes of these valuation-adjusted total return potentials, I use the Gordon Dividend Growth Model, or GDGM (which is what Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM) uses). Since 1954, this has proven relatively accurate at modeling long-term total returns via the formula: Yield + Dividend growth. That's because, assuming no change in valuation, a stable business model (doesn't change much over time), and a constant payout ratio, dividend growth tracks cash flow growth.

The valuation adjustment assumes that a stock's yield will revert to its historical norm within 10 years (over that time period, stock prices are purely a function of fundamentals). Thus, these valuation total return models are based on the formula: Yield + Projected 10-year dividend growth (analyst consensus, confirmed by historical growth rate) + 10-year yield reversion return boost.

For example, if a stock with a historical average yield of 2% is trading at 3%, then the yield is 50% above its historical yield. This implies the stock is (3% current yield - 2% historical yield)/3% current yield = 33% undervalued. If the stock mean-reverts over 10 years, then this means the price will rise by 50% over 10 years just to correct the undervaluation.

That represents a 4.1% annual total return just from valuation mean regression. If the stock grows its cash flow (and dividend) at 10% over this time, then the total return one would expect from this stock would be 3% yield + 10% dividend (and FCF/share) growth + 4.1% valuation boost = 17.1%.

The historical margin of error for this valuation-adjusted model is about 20% (the most accurate I've yet discovered).

Top 5 High-Yield Blue-Chips To Buy Today

(Sources: Management guidance, GuruFocus, F.A.S.T. Graphs, Simply Safe Dividends, Dividend Yield Theory, Gordon Dividend Growth Model) Note: Margin of error on total return potential is 20%.

Top 5 Fast-Growing Dividend Blue-Chips To Buy Today

Company Ticker Sector Yield Fair Value Yield Historical Yield Range Discount To Fair Value Expected 5 Year Annualized Cash flow Growth Valuation Adjusted Total Return Potential FedEx (FDX) Industrial 1.5% 0.7% 0.3% to 1.5% 44% 13.0% 19.7% A.O Smith (AOS) Industrials 1.8% 1.1% 0.8% to 3.4% 35% 7.5% 13.8% Thor Industries (THO) Consumer Discretionary 2.6% 1.6% 0.8% to 2.7% 33% 5.7% 12.1% MSC Industrial (MSM) Industrials 3.3% 2.3% 1.1% to 3.1% 28% 10.7% 16.6% Snap-On (SNA) Industrials 2.3% 1.6% 1.2% to 5.6% 28% 10.0% 15.5%

(Sources: Management guidance, GuruFocus, F.A.S.T. Graphs, Simply Safe Dividends, Dividend Yield Theory, Gordon Dividend Growth Model) - Note margin of error on total return potential is 20%.

Top 5 Dividend Aristocrats To Buy Today

Company Ticker Sector Yield Fair Value Yield Historical Yield Range Discount To Fair Value Expected 5 Year Annualized Cash flow Growth Valuation Adjusted Total Return Potential A.O Smith (AOS) Industrials 1.8% 1.1% 0.8% to 3.4% 35% 7.5% 13.8% AbbVie (ABBV) Healthcare 5.5% 3.6% 0.9% to 5.5% 34% 5.7% 14.8% Walgreens Boots Alliance (WBA) Consumer Staples 3.3% 2.4% 1.0% to 3.1% 28% 7.0% 13.6% Leggett & Platt (LEG) Consumer Discretionary 4.2% 3.0% 2.4% to 9.7% 28% 5.2% 12.2% 3M (MMM) Industrials 3.3% 2.5% 1.8% to 4.8% 22% 6.4% 11.9%

(Sources: Management guidance, GuruFocus, F.A.S.T. Graphs, Simply Safe Dividends, Dividend Yield Theory, Gordon Dividend Growth Model) Note: Margin of error on total return potential is 20%.

Top 5 Dividend Kings To Buy Today

Company Ticker Sector Yield Fair Value Yield Historical Yield Range Discount To Fair Value Expected 5 Year Annualized Cash flow Growth Valuation Adjusted Total Return Potential 3M (MMM) Industrials 3.3% 2.5% 1.8% to 4.8% 22% 6.4% 11.9% Hormel Foods (HRL) Consumer Staples 2.1% 1.8% 1.2% to 2.8% 12% 8.5% 11.3% Federal Realty Investment Trust (FRT) REIT 3.2% 2.8% 2.2% to 6.4% 11% 6.0% 10.6% Genuine Parts Company (GPC) Industrials 3.1% 2.8% 2.1% to 6.1% 10% 8.5% 13.1% Parker-Hannifin (PH) Industrials 2.0% 1.8% 1.1% to 3.4% 9% 7.0% 10.0%

(Sources: Management guidance, GuruFocus, F.A.S.T. Graphs, Simply Safe Dividends, Dividend Yield Theory, Gordon Dividend Growth Model) Note: Margin of error on total return potential is 20%.

Dividend Stocks With Long-Term 13+% Total Return Potential

These are the blue-chips which I expect will generate 13+% total returns at their target yields. Note that all total return estimates are on a Five to 10-year annualized basis. That's because total return models are most accurate over longer time frames (5+ years) when prices trade purely on fundamentals and not sentiment. This allows valuations to mean-revert and allows for relatively accurate (80% to 95%) modeling of returns.

The list itself is ranked by long-term CAGR total return potential from target yield. Stocks at their target yield or better (bolded) are good buys today.

This week, I added Amgen (AMGN) and C.H Robinson (CHRW) to the list.

Company Ticker Current Yield Fair Value Yield Target Yield Historical Yield Range Long-Term Expected Cash Flow Growth (Analyst Consensus or Management Guidance) Long-Term Valuation Adjusted Annualized Total Return Potential At Target Yield Mastercard (MA) 0.5% 0.7% 0.7% 0.1% to 0.8% 21.0% 21% Skyworks Solutions (SWKS) 1.8% 1.2% 2.0% 0.1% to 2.5% 13.5% 21% Brookfield Asset Management (BAM) 1.3% 1.5% 1.5% 1.1% to 4.2% 18.0% 20% Lazard (Uses K1) (LAZ) 5.1% 2.8% 4.0% 0.8% to 4.8% 12.5% 20% EOG Resources (EOG) 1.2% 0.7% 0.7% 0.3% to 1.1% 19.0% 20% Automatic Data Processing (ADP) 2.0% 2.3% 2.3% 1.7% to 4.3% 17.5% 20% Visa (V) 0.6% 0.7% 0.7% 0.1% to 0.8% 17.0% 18% Boeing (BA) 2.3% 2.4% 2.4% 1.4% to 5.4% 15.3% 18% Antero Midstream Corp (AM) 9.3% 8.6% 8.6% 0.1% to 9.4% 9.0% 18% Southwest Airlines (LUV) 1.2% 0.8% 0.8% 0.1% to 1.3% 17.2% 18% Lowe's (LOW) 1.8% 1.7% 1.7% 1.2% to 2.5% 15.0% 17% Pattern Energy (PEGI) 8.1% 7.3% 7.3% 1.0% to 9% 10.0% 17% Qualcomm (QCOM) 2.9% 3.5% 4.5% 1.0% to 5.0% 9.8% 17% British American Tobacco (BTI) 7.1% 4.0% 6.0% 2.7% to 8.6% 5.5% 17% Ameriprise Financial (AMP) 2.7% 2.4% 2.6% 1.1% to 5.0% 11.8% 17% NextEra Energy Partners (NEP) 4.3% 3.9% 3.9% 0.4% to 5.4% 13.5% 17% Atlantica Yield (AY) 6.7% 5.9% 6.5% 0.9% to 10.4% 9.0% 17% Vodafone (VOD) 9.3% 5.7% 8.0% 3.9% to 13.7% 4.7% 17% Oasis Midstream Partners (uses K1) (OMP) 9.1% 4.4% 4.4% 2.1% to 11.5% 13.0% 17% Texas Instruments (TXN) 2.7% 2.5% 2.5% 0.9% to 3.5% 13.8% 16% MPLX (uses k1) (MPLX) 8.4% 6.1% 7.0% 0.5% to 9.3% 6.0% 16% Citigroup (C) 2.7% 2.3% 2.5% 0% to 78.6% 13.1% 16% Goldman Sachs (GS) 1.7% 1.3% 1.8% 0.7% to 2.6% 12.1% 16% Philip Morris International (PM) 5.4% 4.5% 6.0% 0.8% to 6.8% 6.8% 16% American Tower (AMT) 1.8% 1.9% 1.9% 0.6% to 2.1% 15.1% 16% S&P Global (SPGI) 1.0% 1.3% 1.3% 0.6% to 5.0% 14.2% 16% Nike (NKE) 1.1% 1.2% 1.2% 0.9% to 2.4% 14.8% 16% Home Bancshares (HOMB) 2.7% 1.5% 2.0% 0.7% to 2.8% 10.2% 15% TD Ameritrade (AMTD) 2.3% 1.7% 2.0% 0.2 to 2.4% 10.0% 15% Microsoft (MSFT) 1.5% 2.5% 2.5% 1.1% to 3.1% 12.3% 15% ONEOK (OKE) 5.2% 5.1% 5.1% 2.4% to 12.8% 10.0% 15% Essential Properties Realty Trust (EPRT) 4.1% 5.0% 5.0% 1.5% to 6% 10.0% 15% American Express (AXP) 1.3% 1.5% 2.0% 0.7 to 8.7% 10.0% 15% Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (uses K1) (BIP) 4.9% 4.6% 4.6% 3.7% to 8% 10.0% 15% EQM Midstream Partners (uses K1) (EQM) 10.3% 4.1% 5.5% 0.9% to 10.7% 7.0% 15% Lincoln National Corp (LNC) 2.3% 1.7% 2.2% 0.1% to 27.1% 10.0% 15% Albemarle (ALB) 2.0% 1.5% 1.5% 0.8% to 3.0% 13.3% 15% United Healthcare (UNH) 1.5% 1.5% 1.5% 0.1% to 1.7% 12.0% 14% CVS Health (CVS) 3.6% 1.8% 2.5% 0.6% to 3.3% 8.0% 14% BlackRock (BLK) 2.9% 2.5% 2.5% 1.2% to 3.5% 11.3% 14% Energy Transfer LP (uses K1) (ET) 8.1% 6.4% 6.4% 2.2% to 18.3% 7.9% 14% Noble Midstream Partners (uses a K1) (NBLX) 7.5% 3.9% 3.9% 0.8% to 7.4% 10.3% 14% QTS Realty Trust (QTS) 4.0% 3.2% 3.2% 0.9% to 4.7% 11.0% 14% TC Energy Corp (TRP) 4.6% 3.9% 4.5% 3.1% to 5.9% 8.0% 14% Magellan Midstream Partners (uses K1) (MMP) 6.6% 4.6% 6.0% 2.7% to 12.0% 5.2% 14% Apple (AAPL) 1.6% 1.7% 1.8% 0.4% to 2.8% 11.0% 14% Brookfield Renewable Partners (uses K1) (BEP) 6.6% 5.7% 6.5% 3.8% to 8.4% 6.5% 14% TerraForm Power (TERP) 7.8% 5.0% 6.0% 0.5% to 16.3% 6.5% 14% Bank of America (BAC) 2.0% 1.8% 2.0% 0.2% to 59.1% 10.5% 14% Equinix (EQIX) 2.1% 2.1% 2.2% 0.6% to 2.5% 10.0% 14% Roper Technologies (ROP) 0.5% 0.6% 0.8% 0.3% to 1.0% 10.0% 14% Synchrony Financial (SYF) 2.4% 1.8% 2.4% 0.4% to 2.9% 8.2% 14% Discover Financial (DFS) 2.0% 2.0% 2.5% 0.3% to 4.9% 8.0% 14% Broadcom (AVGO) 3.5% 3.3% 3.3% 0.2% to 4.6% 11.2% 14% Zoetis (ZTS) 0.6% 0.7% 0.7% 0.2% to 1.1% 13.1% 14% Iron Mountain (IRM) 7.5% 6.2% 6.6% 0.2% to 8% 4.6% 13% A.O Smith (AOS) 1.8% 1.1% 1.6% 0.8% to 3.4% 7.5% 13% Amgen (AMGN) 3.4% 2.6% 3.3% 0.5% to 3.2% 5.5% 13% C.H Robinson (CHRW) 2.5% 2.3% 2.4% 1.3% to 2.8% 10.0% 13% Texas Roadhouse (TXRH) 2.2% 1.8% 1.8% 0.5% to 2.3% 11.5% 13% Cullen/Frost Bankers (CFR) 2.8% 2.7% 2.9% 1.9% to 4.7% 9.5% 13% Intel (INTC) 2.7% 2.8% 2.9% 2.0% to 4.5% 10.0% 13% Moody's (MCO) 1.1% 1.3% 1.5% 0.9% to 2.5% 10.5% 13% Factset Research (FDS) 0.9% 1.2% 1.4% 0.8% to 2.0% 10.0% 13% Bristol-Myers Squibb (BMY) 3.5% 2.6% 3.4% 2.0% to 7.1% 8.5% 13% MSC Industrial (MSM) 3.3% 2.3% 2.3% 1.1% to 3.1% 10.7% 13% UPS (UPS) 3.8% 2.9% 3.1% 2.4% to 4.6% 9.4% 13% Medtronic (MDT) 2.3% 2.1% 2.7% 1.0% to 2.9% 7.9% 13% Abbott Labs (ABT) 1.7% 2.1% 2.2% 1.4% to 7.9% 11.0% 13% Genuine Parts Company (GPC) 3.1% 2.8% 3.4% 2.1% to 6.1% 8.5% 13% Pepsi (PEP) 3.0% 2.9% 3.5% 2.1% to 3.6% 7.7% 13% General Dynamics (GD) 2.4% 1.9% 2.3% 1% to 4.9% 9.8% 13% McDonald's (MCD) 2.3% 3.0% 3.5% 2.1% to 5.0% 8.0% 13% Broadridge Financial (BR) 1.6% 2.0% 2.2% 1.1% to 3.2% 10.2% 13% Ameris Bancorp (ABCB) 1.1% 0.8% 1.0% 0.2% to 7.7% 10.0% 13% Stanley Black & Decker (SWK) 1.9% 2.0% 2.0% 1.4% to 5.4% 11.0% 13% Suncor Energy (SU) 3.9% 3.0% 3.1% 0.4% to 4.0% 9.7% 13% Intercontinental Exchange (ICE) 1.4% 1.3% 1.4% 0.3% to 1.5% 12.6% 13% Waste Management (WM) 1.9% 2.6% 2.6% 1.9% to 4.7% 10.7% 13% EPR Properties (EPR) 5.8% 6.1% 7.3% 4.5% to 24.8% 4.0% 13% Merck (MRK) 2.8% 3.1% 3.3% 2.4% to 6.7% 9.4% 13% Brookfield Property REIT (BPR) 6.6% 5.0% 5.0% 1.2% to 8.4% 8.0% 13% Enterprise Products Partners (uses K1) (EPD) 6.1% 5.9% 6.0% 3.4% to 11.7% 7.0% 13% Air Products And Chemicals (APD) 2.2% 2.4% 2.4% 1.7% to 4.1% 12.3% 13% Jack Henry & Associates (JKHY) 1.2% 1.3% 1.5% 0.9% to 2.1% 10.5% 13% Dominion Energy (D) 4.9% 3.8% 4.9% 3% to 5.8% 5.5% 13% Disney (DIS) 1.3% 1.5% 2.0% 0.9% to 2.2% 8.5% 13% Emerson Electric (EMR) 2.9% 3.2% 3.5% 1.9% to 5% 9.0% 13% Chevron (CVX) 3.9% 3.9% 4.6% 2.3% to 5.7% 7.0% 13% Home Depot (HD) 2.8% 2.1% 2.3% 1.6% to 5% 10.0% 13% 3M (MMM) 3.3% 2.5% 3.5% 1.8% to 4.8% 6.4% 13% JPMorgan Chase (JPM) 2.8% 2.6% 3.0% 0.4% to 7.6% 7.0% 13% LeMaitre Vascular (LMAT) 1.2% 1.1% 1.1% 0.3% to 2.0% 12.0% 13% Lam Research (LRCX) 2.2% 2.4% 3.0% 0.3% to 3.6% 8.0% 13% Telus (TU) 4.5% 4.1% 4.5% 3.3% to 6.3% 8.0% 13% Digital Realty Trust (DLR) 3.7% 3.9% 4.3% 2.5% to 7% 8.0% 13% LyondellBasell Industries (LYB) 4.8% 3.6% 4.5% 0.2% to 4.9% 6.7% 13% CyrusOne (CONE) 3.0% 3.3% 3.3% 0.7% to 3.8% 10.0% 13% Simon Property Group (SPG) 4.7% 3.5% 4.8% 2.4% to 14.6% 5.0% 13% Crown Castle (CCI) 3.6% 3.9% 4.5% 0.5% to 4.4% 7.5% 13% W.P Carey (WPC) 5.2% 6.1% 7.3% 3.4% to 10.9% 4.0% 13% Welltower (WELL) 4.5% 5.0% 6.5% 3.8% to 10.0% 4.0% 13% STORE Capital (STOR) 3.9% 4.7% 5.9% 0.5% to 5.7% 5.0% 13% Realty Income (O) 4.0% 4.6% 5.7% 3.3% to 11.2% 5.3% 13% Average 3.5% 3.0% 3.4% 9.9% 15%

(Sources: Management guidance, GuruFocus, F.A.S.T. Graphs, Simply Safe Dividends, Dividend Yield Theory, Gordon Dividend Growth Model) Note: Margin of error on total return potential is 20%.

Note that the bolded stocks are all at target yield or better, meaning it's a great time to either add them to your portfolio or add to an existing position.

Bottom Line: Every Market Freakout Is A Potentially Great Buying Opportunity If You Know What To Buy

I have no idea how long or severe the trade war freakout might last. Ryan Detrick, senior market strategist for Lipper Financial, thinks that we could see up to a 5% market pullback from current levels even if a deal is reached in the coming weeks. Should we fail to reach a deal to end the trade war a correction becomes likely. That assessment appears reasonable to me and fits with my own short-term expectations.

This weekly watchlist series is designed to be a tool to give you solid investing ideas, so you can always know what's the best place to put your hard-earned money to work at any given time, in a probabilistic way that factors in that the future is uncertain and all investing is probabilistic.

My goal with these articles is to provide good investing ideas, in companies with high margins of safety that have less to fall in a market correction or bear market, and which are all coiled springs that are likely to deliver outsized total returns if their valuations return to historical levels. No matter how hot the market may get, quality blue-chips are always on sale.

Just never forget that all of my dividend stock recommendations are purely meant as buying ideas for the equity portion of your portfolio, and never as bond alternatives. Always use appropriate risk management and asset allocation for your individual needs.

