Forty Seven's (FTSV) CEO Mark McCamish on Q1 2019 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Hannah Deresiewicz – Stern Investor Relations

Mark McCamish – Chief Executive Officer

Chris Takimoto – Chief Medical Officer

Ann Rhoads – Chief Financial Officer

Mark Chao – Founder and Vice President of Clinical Development

Conference Call Participants

Matthew Harrison – Morgan Stanley

Martin Auster – Credit Suisse

Michael Schmidt – Guggenheim

Arlinda Lee – Canaccord

Mark Breidenbach – Oppenheimer

Robert Hazlett – BTIG

Hannah Deresiewicz

Thank you. This afternoon, Forty Seven issued a press release detailing its first quarter 2019 financial results, along with anticipated future milestones and recent accomplishments. This release is available on the Investors section of Forty Seven’s website at www.fortyseveninc.com.

Today’s call will begin with prepared remarks by Dr. Mark McCamish, Chief Executive Officer of Forty Seven; Dr. Chris Takimoto, Chief Medical Officer; and Ann Rhoads, Chief Financial Officer. Then, we will open the call up for questions. Dr. Craig Gibbs, Chief Business Officer; Dr. Mark Chao, Founder and Vice President of Clinical Development; and Dr. Jens-Peter Volkmer, Founder and Vice President of Research and Early Development are also on the call and will be available for questions.

Before we begin, I would like to remind everyone that statements we make on this call will include forward-looking statements. These statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ. A description of these risks can be found in our most recent periodic reports we filed with the SEC. Any forward-looking statements are made only as of today's date, and we undertake no obligation to update these forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent events or circumstances.

I would now like to turn the call over to Mark.

Mark McCamish

Thanks, Hannah. Good afternoon, everyone. Thank you for joining us today to review our first quarter 2019 financial results and recent business highlights, which we announced earlier today. 2019 has been a busy year for Forty Seven so far, and I’m excited to share recent progress across our portfolio. In the first quarter and more recently, we continued to build and strengthen our broad pipeline. We advanced our ongoing trials toward near-term readouts and we remain on track and are looking forward to announcing updated data from our ongoing Phase 1b/2 study in non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma and our Phase 1b in AML and MDS at medical meetings in June.

Building on the promising results observed in our Phase 1b portion of our non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma trial and robust scientific rationale supporting the potential synergistic value of combining 5F9 in rituximab with additional agents. We entered into two new collaborations with Roche/Genentech and AstraZeneca/Acerta to explore 5F9 potential as part of two distinct triplet regimens and diffuse large B-cell lymphoma.

And finally, as we discussed on our fourth quarter call in March, we expanded our preclinical pipeline with FSI-174 or anti-cKIT antibody for use in combination with 5F9 as part of a less toxic transplant conditioning regimen, as well as the treatment for hematologic malignancies. This project, excuse me – this progress reflects our unwavering commitment to taking advantage of the CD47-SIRP-alpha pathway as a novel target and our belief in the innate immune system as a tool that can be effectively harnessed to help patients better battle her cancer, sorry.

On today’s call, we will focus on our prepared remarks on our development program for 5F9 in non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma, where we are advancing efforts to optimize clinical benefits to patients. Before turning the call over to Chris to speak to these efforts in greater detail, let me first speak to the strategic rationale behind our focus on non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma. As we’ve described before, relapsed/refractory non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma remains a disease in significant need of new therapeutic options. The natural progression of non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma varies widely across multiple forms, including aggressive forms such as diffuse large B-cell lymphoma or DLBCL and more slowly growing our indolent forms, such as follicular lymphoma or FL. Without treatment, patients with the most aggressive forms of non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma survive for only a matter of months, based on encouraging preliminary data from our Phase 1b trial of 5F9 in combination, we believe 5F9 with Rituximab has the opportunity to improve the treatment landscape in non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma.

We are particularly encouraged to have seen durable responses in both DLBCL and FL patients today across a heavily pretreated population with more than 90% of evaluated patients deemed rituximab-refractory by standard clinical criteria. As you know, we are planning to present updated data from our ongoing Phase 2 study at both the AHA and Lugano meetings in the second quarter, which will include data from longer-term follow up including duration of response for the patients reported on last year, as well as initial safety and efficacy data from the patients enrolled in the Phase 2 portion of the trial.

I’d now like to turn the call over to Dr. Chris Takimoto, our Chief Medical Officer to provide an update on our broader clinical development efforts, review our progress with our ongoing Phase 2 study in NHL and introduce the scientific rationale behind the two collaborations we recently announced. Chris?

Chris Takimoto

Thank you, Mark and good afternoon, everyone. As Mark has noted, we’re looking forward to presenting new data from our ongoing NHL Phase 2 study next month, which we hope will provide important insights into the merits of our combination approach and inform our next steps. In addition to providing an update on the median duration of response on those patients included in our initial New England Journal of Medicine Publication, this update will include early data from approximately 70 new patients treated in the Phase 2 portion of the study, 5F9 doses of either 30 or 45 milligrams per kilogram.

As we announced earlier this year, we introduced dose optimization cohorts into the Phase 2 portion of our study in order to further evaluate the observation of potential positive dose-response correlation in the Phase 1b study, suggesting that a higher dose maybe associated to the enhanced efficacy. Importantly, as the FDA’s recommendation, only DLBCL patients enrolled in the Phase 2 portion of the study or CAR-T therapy knowledgeable.

This means that our newest patients are harder to treat and generally sicker than those enrolled in the initial Phase 1b portion of the trial and that we’re homing in on the population with the greatest unmet need. As Mark mentioned, we are also working hard to take advantage of our encouraging responses in NHL to explore recent advances in emerging treatment modalities available to optimize patient outcomes.

In recent month, we were excited to enter into two new clinical collaboration, one with Genentech and one was Acerta, which allows us to evaluate 5F9 and Rituximab, as part of the triplet regimen, each with a distinct scientific rationale. Importantly, under the terms of both collaborations, we will retain full commercial rights to 5F9, while also allowing us the opportunity to expand our development program in a cost effective manner without sacrificing the longer term values of our pipeline.

With Genentech, we will be evaluating 5F9 and Rituximab in combination with Genentech’s anti-PD-L1 antibody, atezolizumab or TECENTRIQ in patients with DLBCL. Our hope with this combination is to engage both T-cell mediated cancer killing and macrophage phagocytosis in a single targeted attack. CD47 antibody mediated phagocytosis has been shown to enhance antigen presentation, cytotoxic T cells. Also in analysis conducted by Genentech’s biomarker group, biopsies taken from DLBCL patients enrolled in the GOYA and MAIN Phase 3 trials showed unusually high PD-L1 expression levels on macrophages, which could create an amino suppressive environment for T cell.

The established efficacy of 5F9 plus rituximab coupled with the presence of these macrophages in our preclinical data suggest that 5F9 can mobilize these macrophages for phagocytosis repolarize them to a non-amino suppressive states while in combination with an anti-PD-L1 antibody enhancing cancer cell antigen presentation in reducing the immunosuppressant microbiology. Based on these findings, we are working closely with Genentech to initiate the Phase 1b trial, evaluating safety and efficacy of the triplet regimen in patients with relapsed and refractory DLBCL. We expect the trial to begin enrolling patients before the year end.

With Acerta, AstraZeneca’s hematology R&D center of excellence, we will be evaluating 5F9 and rituximab in combination with acalabrutinib or CALQUENCE in patients with DLBCL. Acalabrutinib is the highly selected Bruton’s tyrosine kinase inhibitor, which binds covalently to the BTK, thereby inhibiting it’s activity. In B cells BTK signaling results in the activation of pathways necessary from B cell proliferation, trafficking, chemotaxis and adhesion blocking these pathways can induce the regression of B cell malignancies.

Acalabrutinib has already demonstrated profound potential in patients with B cell lymphoma and was granted accelerated approval by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration for the treatment of mantle cell lymphoma patients who have received at least one prior therapy. We believe that harnessing this approach, while also activating macrophage components of the innate immune system could offer patients even greater benefit in a broader range of patients.

Under the terms of the agreement Acerta will sponsor and fund the Phase 1b trial and efficacy of the triplet regimen in patients with relapsed or refractory DLBCL. We expect the trial to begin enrolling patients before the year’s end. As we expand our efforts in NHL, we are equally focused on advancing our other ongoing clinical trials to find 5F9 both as a monotherapy in combination agent. An abstract detailing the safety initial efficacy data from our Phase 1b trial of 5F9 as monotherapy and in combination with azacitidine patients with AML and MDS is accepted for poster discussion at the upcoming American Society of Clinical Oncology or ASCO annual meeting.

We look forward to reviewing these results at a KOL reception on the evening of Monday, June 3. Additionally, all our other clinical programs continue to progress on track with data from our Phase 1b/2 trial in combination with cetuximab in patients with colorectal cancer and from our Phase 1b trial in combination with avelumab in patients with ovarian cancer both expected in the fourth quarter of this year. And data from the Phase 1b trial with F59 in combination with atezolizumab in bladder cancer and AML both being conducted by Genentech is expected in 2020. And we continue to advance the FSI-189 and FSI-174 programs through preclinical development in towards IND filings early next year.

All in all, we are extremely pleased with our progress year to date, both internally and in forging new collaborations with leading pharmaceutical partners, who support allows us to expand and accelerate the breadth of our impact. We look forward to announcing updated clinical data in NHL and AML, MDS in the coming weeks and updating you soon as we continue to execute our mission of helping patients defeat their cancer by leveraging the untapped potential of the innate immune system.

With that, let me now turn the call over to Ann to review our financial results for the first quarter of 2019.

Ann Rhoads

Thank you, Chris. 47 continues to operate from a position of financial strength. This will enable us to continue to fund investments in our clinical stage portfolio of further leveraging our leadership and innate immunity to advance and broaden our preclinical pipeline.

We ended the first quarter of 2019 with cash, cash equivalents, and short term investments of $113.6 million, compared to $139 million as of December 31, 2018. This decrease reflects cash used to fund operating activities in the first quarter of 2019, which included an advance payment for contract manufacturing of approximately $7.7 million.

Based on our current plans and consistent with our prior guidance, we believe that we’re sufficiently capitalized to fund our operations through the first half of 2020. As demonstrated by two new collaborations, we announced in April and in May of this year, we remain committed to preserving capital through cost sharing partnerships with pharmaceutical companies, which afforded us the flexibility to accelerate our evaluation of 5F9 and expand our development program into new treatment modalities or indication without significantly impacting our own financial position.

Turning to the first quarter of 2019 income statement, during the quarter, we incurred $19.1 million in research and development expenses, compared to $11.2 million for the same period last year. The increase in R&D expenses was primarily driven by an increase in third-party costs related to the advancement of our clinical programs for 5F9 and associated contract manufacturing costs. The year-over-year increase in R&D expenses was also driven by an increase in other preclinical and discovery program costs and an increase in personnel-related cost including stock-based compensation.

General and administrative expenses were $4.6 million for the first quarter of 2019, compared to $3.8 million for the first quarter of 2018. This increase in G&A spending with largely due to an increase in personnel-related cost driven by an increase in headcount and increase in directors, officers, insurance expense that was partially offset, a decrease in accounting and consulting expenses incurred in connection with us operating as a public company.

Our net loss for the quarter was $23 million or $0.74 per share, compared to a net loss of $14.8 million or $2.24 per share for the first quarter of 2019.

With that, I’ll now turn the call back to the operator for questions.

Connor Meehan

Hi everyone. Thanks for taking my question. This is Connor Meehan on for Matthew Harrison. We were just wondering, for AML, could you guys help frame, what do you guys review as strong data? Especially given that there’s – excuse me that you’re enrolling in combination with azacitidine monotherapy considering there is no control arm?

Mark Chao

Sure. Yes, this is Mark Chao. I can answer that question to start off. So I think with our initial data, one of the things that we want to be able to ascertain is the effect difference in contrast of use in monotherapy as itself. And so there’s a lot of reported literature historical controls on that regard, where we anticipate the monotherapy response rate or decitabine or azacitidine to be between 15% to 25% and then on the MDS. So, I think that’s the first part to see whether we’re adding to that.

I think with regards to your second point in regards to AML and MDS, maybe, I’ll start with MDS as a landscape, where we know – again, the unmet medical need there is fairly high in the sense that there are no approved therapies beyond decitabine and azacitidine for this untreated high-risk population.

So, we think that there’s definitely significant unmet need there. I think with regards to AML, it’s been an exciting time for patients and for clinicians. As you know, there’s been several agents that have been approved including venetoclax. So, I think our data we’re certainly looking at that landscape in terms of what would provide a valuable activity. But I’ll send out that in addition to efficacy, that’s the safety profile is also important in terms to be understanding to be on this for a long time. So for us, we’re looking at both the efficacy and safety data and we’ll be evaluating our data – how the data matures through a fast, how we further develop in that space.

Connor Meehan

Got it. Thank you.

Mark McCamish

Thank you.

Martin Auster

Hey guys, thanks for taking my question. This one might be for Chris. I was wondering if you could remind us on a number of centers involved in the Phase 2 versus the Phase 1b. and then also, I’m not sure when the trial, the Phase 2 finished enrolling, but I’m curious in general if you saw patients with less pretreatment coming onboard since the Phase 1b data were presented last year, then subsequently published and just kind of in general how you think about maybe the ability to treat a less pretreated population offset by the comment you made earlier about the CAR-T ineligible patients maybe having more aggressive or advanced disease? Thanks.

Chris Takimoto

Sure, Marty. So, in terms of the number of centers that have participated, we had the eight centers participating in the Phase 1b part of the NHL Study. And then 12 centers in the Phase 2 part of the study. So, we did increase the number of centers by four. In terms of the differences in the study population in the Phase 2 component that trial is continuing to go on and is ongoing.

As we mentioned earlier, it’s in the CAR-T ineligible patients. In Phase 1b, we had patients with a median number of prior therapies of four lines of therapy, and in the CAR-T ineligible patients that were currently treating some of these patients are being treated with less prior lines of therapy. But I think the other factor that we did call out is that these patients are generally older and sicker patients that’s part of the reason why they’re not eligible for CAR-T cell treatment.

Martin Auster

Okay. Thanks.

Michael Schmidt

Hey guys, thanks for taking my questions. I had a couple. Maybe just following up on your comments around the enrolling more or exclusively CAR-T ineligible patients and the Phase 2 portion of the study. I guess just wondering how should we think about the clinical and the regulatory bar in that patient subset? I think the SCHOLAR-1 data that you previously mentioned, it’s been generally considered as sort of the bar for CAR-T cell therapy in that setting. Just curious of that – how should you think about a – what a strong data set would look like in those patients. And then maybe a follow-up would be how will this data inform your next development steps for the doublet therapy in DLBCL and maybe also in follicular.

Mark Chao

Sure, Michael, it’s a good question. This is Mark Chao again. I think you actually helped answer, I think part of that question, so in terms of CAR-T ineligible patients as you stated that are actually in their standard of care therapies. I think our best historical data set for benchmarking is the SCHOLAR-1 dataset return refractory DLBCL patients with a mix of many, many rituximab salvage chemo, which would be options in this space.

In that study, the response rate was 26%, but a CR rate of only 7%. And importantly, there’s responses appear not to be durable, as the immediate overall survival is only 6.3 months. So, for us, that actually underscores a very high unmet need population. And again, that’s kind of what we’re looking at in terms of the available benchmark. I think just to follow-up with regards to the CAR-T ineligibility, this is actually in terms defined in terms of two facets.

I think one is an eligibility based on safety risk and career performance status, age, comorbidities that could exacerbate in terms of neurotoxicity or cytokine release, but it also includes a lack of availability and that lack of availability and pardon me can include not being able to wait the duration of time needed for manufacturing the cells to jet set the CAR-T therapy. That is actually generally a reflection of the fact that these questions have more proliferative disease and going to be faster-growing. So, I think that’s important to highlight as we define that definition.

I think to your piece about how these data inform our regulatory strategists. As you know, we receive fast track designation for DLBCL and follicular lymphoma. And so we are having ongoing discussions with the FDA in regards to areas, where we can further develop. I think we’ve mentioned pretty consistently that our base cases and randomized control study, but obviously with the data with the unmet need, we’re looking at potential single-arm routes, which will be again dependent on discussion with yesterday as well as a maturation of our data set.

Michael Schmidt

Very helpful. Thanks. And then just regarding, maybe both ASCO and EHA, just with abstracts coming out this week, just curious how much information will be in the abstracts relative to the full presentation for both.

Mark Chao

Sure. So, maybe I’ll take that again. So, we do have abstracts coming out for after when you share your note this week. those abstracts will have data in there. So, these will be based on an initial data cut for the abstract for both AML and NHL. So, there will be data including safety response rates, durability as appropriate for NHL. We will also have a separate data cut upcoming for the actual presentation. So we would expect additional data on all fronts to be added into the presentation as well.

Michael Schmidt

Yes. Thank you very much.

Mark Chao

Thanks, Michael.

Arlinda Lee

Hello. Thanks for taking my question. maybe just following up on the AML side, what kind of a patient population do you think we might see at ASCO and maybe can you give us an idea of, if they’re going to be more patients or just longer follow-ups for the actual presentation? and then secondly, on the NHL data, can you also frame what you might think would be something to be excited about? Thanks.

Mark Chao

Sure, Arlinda. thanks for the question. I think maybe, I can answer the AML part and then maybe, I’ll turn that NHL piece to Chris. With regards to AML, there’ll be a two-patient populations of reports, I think as Chris mentioned that we will have a safety running cohort of 5F9 monotherapy and relapsed refractory AML and MDS, this is again just to confirm the safety investigated in our Phase 1 study conducted in UK that was published at EHA last year.

The main focus of this study will be on the second population which will be in treatment naive AML patients who are ineligible for intensive induction chemotherapy as well as treatment naive MDS patients that are intermediate to higher risk by ITSfR criteria. these both will be combination with 5F9 and azacitidine. I think in terms of what we should expect for that data sets, we are again providing guidance that we’ll probably have about 10 patients in the relapse refractory cohort just for the safety run in and across approximately 20 patients in the either side of any combination, that will be the anticipated estimates for the time of the presentation.

We will have some additional data from the abstract released to the actual presentation, which will likely comprise of several additional patients and some additional follow-up, other than that will be premature. And then maybe for NHL, I’ll turn that over to Chris.

Chris Takimoto

Yes. So Arlinda, you asked about what we will be presenting for the NHL update and what would get us excited and things. I think one of the key things to focus on for the NHL data will be the durability of the patients that we initially reported on the Phase 1b part of the study. So we will be having obviously extensive follow up on those patients in terms of the durability of their responses And particularly in this disease setting, it’s not just response rate, it’s durable responses that are really critical and we’ll be focusing on the durability, not just as the complete responses, but also the partial response patients as well.

I think the other factors that we’ll be presenting to keep an eye on is that in terms of the newer patients in Phase 2 and some of the newer cohorts, as we mentioned, we’re exploring some higher dose levels that we have explored in the past. So treating patients at 45 milligrams per kilogram both in DLBCL and in follicular lymphoma, we will be presenting cohorts there. So I think those will have the early efficacy data for those patients. So I think those are the key things that we would keep an eye out for.

Arlinda Lee

Okay, great. Thank you.

Mark Breidenbach

Good afternoon guys. Congrats on the progress and we’re looking forward to all of the data updates next month. Actually, first question is, you have maybe more data presentations than I would’ve expected between three different conferences. I was wondering if you could help maybe explain how you’re planning to divide the data between AASCO and EHA in the AML program and between EHA and ICML in the NHL program, are these going to be sort of redundant with each other or are you going to split the conferences into distinct segments or patient populations?

Mark Chao

Sure. Mark. Yes, it’s a good question, this is Mark Chao here. So we are presenting data at multiple conferences. I think the rationale here was really to be able to provide broad exposure to several different stakeholders, including clinicians, scientists, investors and analysts as well. So to respond to your question, we will have multiple presentations for AML as well as the NHL across these conferences. There will be the same dataset, so we are not parsing out specific sections for each conference. So you would expect to see similar data with the same data cut.

Again, our intentions here is as we know that there are different audiences for each of the conference. And given the excitement of 5F9 that we’re seeing, we want to be able to provide broad exposure to multiple different stakeholders. I think that’s important especially for Lugano which – or ICML, which only happens every other year. We know a lot of the lymphoma clinicians are there versus more of an international presence at EHA, for example. So hopefully that gives you color on our strategies this core data in our medical conferences.

Mark McCamish

It’s Mark McCamish. We probably use the term encore versus redundant. So we’ll have the AML data presented at ASCO in a poster discussion we’ve orally presented at EHA. And then the NHL data will be orally presented at EHA and at Lugano. So a little bit of encore.

Mark Breidenbach

Got It. Got It. Just a couple of quick follow-ups on the new collaborations studies with Genentech and with Acerta. I’m wondering in particular if both of these trials will be conducted in relapsed/refractory DLBCL patients and would they potentially be competing with you, your own trials for enrollment in NHL?

Mark McCamish

So as we move this forward, Mark, thanks for the question. I think as we look, we’re trying to expand as much as we can to help patients and their battle against cancer. And in this situation we’ve got a great signal that we want to pursue in our combo with Rituximab 5F9, and that’s really our focus. As we published in New England Journal of Medicine, we did get quite a bit of interest in terms of looking at other potential pathways that could be synergistic.

And if you recall, the response rate we published in our Phase 1b and in New England Journal, I believe in the diffuse large B-cells in the 39% range, something like that for overall response, that’s still leave a lot of room for continued advancement. So it made sense for us to talk scientifically with colleagues at both Genentech, Roche as well as AZ, Acerta to look at potential mechanisms that could add to that.

So we can even increase that and help out more patients and that’s been the goal. We’ll still focus on our doublet. That’s the discussion we continue to have with the agency in routes forward, simultaneously we can build on that base and if it makes sense, we will do so. As well economically as you know these trials can be expensive. So having colleagues and companies like to come to the table and then support those studies makes it nice as well.

Mark Chao

Yes. I’ll just add one follow-up to that to what Mark said with regards to lines of therapy, both of these studies allow patients to receive a triplet after one prior line. So it is moving up to an earlier line of therapy. Whereas our current study at least for the most part of is requiring two or more lines of therapy. So this allows us also to move up additional lines and so in that regard too, there are some differences in eligibility that will allow us to make sure that we don’t compete in core areas [indiscernible].

Mark Breidenbach

Yes, that’s helpful. Okay. And one very quick last one from me, when I think BTK inhibitors, acalabrutinib and others, I do think of anemia and thrombocytopenia as common side effects. How are you thinking about that in terms of potential overlapping toxicity with 5F9. Thank you.

Mark Chao

Sure. Yes. Mark. This is Mark Chao. I can start with that. I think one of the things to first state with regards to moving into triplets is, the notion of each today that our safety profile for 5F9 has been very well tolerated. We’ve been quite pleased. And that’s been modest therapy or combination with different agents. So we think that affords us actually a very differentiated opportunity to be able to combine with other agents to minimize the overall toxicity. And in this case, whether it would be BTK or checkpoint inhibitors. So we think that’s a unique strength for us that allowed us to be able do dealership with combinations. I think with regards to data we reported, the anemia that we have has been really mitigated by our [indiscernible] strategy so that’s been straight forward to take care, we’ve not reported any significant thrombocytopenia. So we do not expect potentially interactions or exacerbations of that.

I think within the lymphoma landscape for targeted or chemotherapeutic agents, these patients’ clinicians are used to managing potential cytokemias relating with that. So we feel actually that the safety profile or potential safety profile of the triplet can be managed well, they may be based on our well tolerated safety profile for 5F9 and Rituxan.

Mark Breidenbach

Okay. Fair enough. Thanks for taking the questions.

Mark McCamish

Thanks, Mark.

Robert Hazlett

Yes. Thank you for taking the question. A number of them have been answered. But could I just ask a question, as you expand into multiple additional collaborations, has there been any advancements in terms of your manufacturing capabilities or strategy? If there has, if you could update us on how you think of a production of 5F9 that would be great.

Mark McCamish

Thanks, Robert. It’s a good question. In that regard, as you know, we’ve partnered with Lonza for quite a period of time, and we continue to move forward, we scaled up to 2,000 liter and ultimately I think for commercial we’ve got 20,000 liter and those transitions take time and they take additional funds, you can see that we did have a prepayment of $7.7 million that we mentioned in the first quarter, which came a little bit earlier than anticipated. But that’s to make sure that our manufacturing and scale up continues to stay on track as we move forward.

As we’ve mentioned also previously, we do have a very high producing clone, so that we produce over 5 grams per liter. So by scaling to 20,000, we’re able to accommodate the treatment even with 30 milligrams or 45 milligrams per kilo at reasonable costs of goods in the high single-digits. So that relationship continues to move forward and we try to manage it as close as we can.

Robert Hazlett

Thanks for the clarity. Thanks.

Mark McCamish

Thanks Robert.

Operator

At this time, I’m showing no further questions. I’d like to turn the call back over to Mark for any closing remarks.

Mark McCamish

Thank you, operator, and thank you all for taking the time to join us today. We are extremely excited for all that is to come in 2019 as we continue to execute on our ongoing clinical trials announce data from multiple difficult-to-treat solid and liquid tumors and chart the most efficient path to bring 5F9 to market. We look forward to updating you on our progress again soon. Have a nice evening. Thank you.

