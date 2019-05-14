Canadian Pacific: With Improved Margins, It's Now A Highly Profitable Company

Canadian Pacific is reasonably priced for its growth potential and pays a modest dividend. I think the stock would make a solid long-term investment.

The company has built a new auto compound in Vancouver and has entered into an exclusive agreement to service a new petrochemical complex being built.

Canadian Pacific has increased its operating efficiency over the last decade and is now a highly profitable company.

Financials

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP) is a company that produces solid earnings growth with more growth expected for 2020. The company operates with high profit margins and strong returns on equity. Over the last decade the company’s profit margins have increased from around 15% up to 27% and its return on equity has increased from around 15% up to 30%.

Canadian Pacific is financially sound with acceptable debt levels. The company’s long-term debt is $8.9 billion (CA dollars), which represents 45% of the value of its assets, and its total liabilities are 75% of its assets value. These levels have being fairly consistent over the last decade.

The company’s working capital is a little light (with a current ratio of 1.06), meaning that the company’s short-term assets (cash and deposits) just cover its short-term obligations (such as bills). However, Canadian Pacific does have a history of successfully operating with low levels of working capital.

In US dollars, Canadian Pacific’s forward PE multiple is 17.2x with a stock price of $219. The company’s trailing PE multiple is 21.6x and its book value multiple is 5.8x. These multiples imply that Canadian Pacific may be a little expensive. Canadian Pacific pays a dividend with a forward yield in US dollars of 0.86% and a trailing yield of 0.83%. The dividend payout ratio is 18%.

Canadian Pacific has a strong history of growth with its earnings increasing 21% per year over the last decade. The chart below visually shows Canadian Pacific’s revenue and earnings trend in CA dollars over the last decade along with the next two years of consensus forecasts.

Canadian Pacific data from Annual Reports

As the above chart shows, Canadian Pacific’s revenue has increased over the last decade and the forecasts show this trend continuing into 2020. The earnings have broadly trended upwards over the last decade with some minor dips. The analysts are expecting Canadian Pacific’s earnings growth to continue into 2020.

Business Plans

Over the past decade Canadian Pacific has engaged in cost cutting measures and efficiency improvements using a strategy called Precision Scheduled Railroading (also known as PSR). Canadian Pacific, like many railroad companies, has been struggling with trucking companies taking market share. The idea behind PSR is to improve profits by improving efficiency. This includes fewer trains with longer lengths, higher axle loads and operating with a leaner workforce.

In order to help keep its workforce happy, Canadian Pacific has entered into a four-year agreement (effective December 2018) with Unifor (the union representing the company’s mechanical employees, such as locomotive engineers). Canadian Pacific’s workforce is currently 6% lower than it was ten years ago. I think it's imperative that companies make an effort to keep their employees happy, as cutting staffing levels can have negative effects on employee morale and performance.

Canadian Pacific’s success with using PSR strategies is evident in its financial history. Over the last decade its profit margin has increased from around 15% to 27% and its return on equity has increased from around 15% to 30%. Over the last decade, while the company’s workforce is now 6% less, its revenue is 80% higher and its earnings are 290% higher.

Canadian Pacific is also seeking organic growth with John Brooks - EVP & Chief Marketing Officer, stating in the company’s latest earnings call:

I'm very pleased to announce today that Canadian Pacific and Inter Pipeline have executed a long-term exclusive service agreement.

The service agreement is for the shipment of plastics from Inter Pipeline’s new petrochemical complex that's being built in the Alberta, Heartland and is due for completion in 2021. The agreement is exclusive and will give Canadian Pacific a revenue boost. Being exclusive also means that it’s a reliable future source of revenue and it's revenue without any competition concerns.

In an effort to boost growth in the auto transport segment, Canadian Pacific has built a new auto compound. The company’s Chief Marketing Officer stated:

Our new Vancouver auto compound opened on March 4th, ahead of schedule and we are in the early stage of the ramp-up with Ford as our anchor tenant.

Canadian Pacific has built the Vancouver compound to primarily serve Ford, but it's a terminal that's available for general vehicle transport by other vehicle companies.

Management feels confident that the company can continue producing strong growth, with Keith Creel, president and CEO, stating:

I'm confident in our ability to deliver direct results, both financially and operationally to achieve our guidance of mid single RTM growth and double-digit earnings growth beyond doubt.

The CEO’s view is supported by the Chief Marketing Officer who added:

We will continue to deliver sustainable profitable growth.

I have no doubt that the company will continue to increase its profits, but I personally think that management’s ability to increase margins any further may have reached its limit (or at least close to it). The strong 21% earnings growth rate over the last decade is expected to slow to 11% heading into 2020. This is still a solid growth rate, but I think its margins will more likely stabilize going forwards. After all, there’s a practical limit to how much a business can improve their efficiencies, even when using PSR strategies.

Management has stated that they have no plans for any acquisitions, but management does have intentions to increase the dividend payout ratio, with the company’s EVP & CFO, Nadeem Velani, stating:

We do have stated goals of getting our payout ratio closer to 25% over time.

I think this will make investors happy as the current payout ratio is only 18%. Personally, I think that management could easily up that to 30% or more as the company is operating with a high profit margin, but that’s management’s decision.

Stock Valuation

Canadian Pacific has a history of growth with its earnings increasing at an average rate of 21% per year over the last decade and the forecast growth rate is 11% heading into 2020. The PEG (PE divided by the earnings growth rate) can be used to arrive at a valuation based on its earnings growth.

Using the forecast earnings growth rate of 11% gives a forward PEG of around 1.6 with a 2020 PE multiple of 17.2x.

It’s commonly accepted that a stock is fairly valued when its forward PEG is 1.0 which means that Canadian Pacific is overvalued with a stock price of $219. Its fair value would be around $140.

Stock Price

As an active investor I personally like to determine some likely price targets. This gives me a feel for how high the stock price could go in the short term and how soon it could get there.

Canadian Pacific chart by StockCharts.com

Over the last decade Canadian Pacific’s stock price has broadly traded up to peak in 2014 before pulling back through the market weakness of 2015. The stock bottomed at the start of 2016 and traded back up to surpass its 2014 peak. The stock pulled back in late 2018 along with the market pullback and then rallied this year as the market rallied.

In the short-term the stock would likely continue rallying as long as the market continues with its rally. The strong rallies seen during 2013 and 2014 could be replicated again this year. These rallies gained around 50% per year. Adding a 50% rally to the current rally (which started at the beginning of the year at $170) gives a target of $255.

Over the longer term, I think that Canadian Pacific will continue trading higher in line with its earnings growth potential.

Conclusion

Canadian Pacific has increased its operating efficiency over the last decade using the PSR strategy. The company now generates more profit from its revenue with a leaner workforce. Canadian Pacific has entered into a four-year agreement with the union in order to keep its workforce happy. To boost growth, Canadian Pacific has built a new auto compound in Vancouver and has entered into an exclusive agreement to service a new petrochemical complex that's due for completion in 2021.

Canadian Pacific pays a modest dividend, but has intentions to increase the payout ratio from 18% up to 25%. The stock may seem a little expensive with a forward PE multiple of 17.2x, however, the company is efficiently run with strong margins and there’s more growth expected going forward.

Considering its growth potential and operational efficiency, I think that the stock is reasonably priced and would make a solid long-term investment.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.