Marathon Petroleum Deserves To Be On Your Watchlist

All major refiners are currently in a downtrend as falling economic expectations once again are reason to avoid these stocks.

Marathon Petroleum (MPC) just reported its first-quarter earnings. The company has been in a tough spot as the stock has broken the 2018 lows again. Both sales and earnings came in below expectations as the company's financials and stock price continue to follow economic sentiment. This also means that this stock turns into a great (outperforming) investment vehicle when economic growth starts to bottom again. I am not buying now, but this stock deserves to be on your watchlist.

Source: Marathon Petroleum

Timing Is Key

Let's get the bad news out of the way first. Adjusted EPS declined to a loss of $0.09 compared to $0.08 profit in Q1 of 2018. This is $0.10 below expectations and the second quarter with negative growth since Q3 of 2018.

Source: Estimize

The data I just discussed shows that the company has entered a cyclical downturn. EPS growth has been negative until Q3 of 2017 when economic growth finally caused EPS to soar higher. Note that economic growth bottomed in Q1 of 2016 and peaked in Q4 of 2018. That's why it is no surprise that the company's bottom line is suffering somewhat.

Nonetheless, the good news continues to be the top line as sales totaled $28.62 billion in the first quarter. This is below expectations of $29.08 billion but 51% higher compared to the previous-year quarter when sales growth came in at 16%.

Source: Estimize

So, where did bottom line contraction come from? The presentation slide below shows that refining & marketing was one of the main reasons why earnings are contracting as both midstream and retail continued to do well. Refining & marketing segment income decreased from a $133 million loss to a $334 million loss as narrower crude discounts across the medium and heavy sour crude slate pushed down results. On top of that, high industry gasoline inventories caused gasoline margins to decline in January of this year. Refinery utilization improved by 1.2 million barrels per day thanks to the addition of the legacy Andeavor refineries. Total refinery utilization reached 95%.

Source: Marathon Petroleum Q1/2019 Earnings Presentation

Midstream segment income increased from $567 million in Q1 of 2018 to $908 million in Q1/2019. This was primarily the result from MPLX (NYSE:MPLX) and ANDX. Andeavor Logistics (NYSE:ANDX) contributed $220 million and $121 million was driven by growth across MPLX's businesses. And speaking of midstream operations, MPLX and Andeavor Logistics will merge to create a midstream company with more growth and value creation opportunities. The better geographical footprint will support long-term growth opportunities according to CEO Heminger.

Retail was up as well with operating income reaching $170 million compared to $95 million in the previous-year quarter. This increase was provided by the addition of the legacy Andeavor retail operations and a $24 million increase in MPC's legacy Speedway segment earnings.

With that in mind, the stock has been punished significantly as it is down 31% over the past 12 months. But that's not only because of Marathon Petroleum. Refinery stocks had a hard time in general over the past few months as Valero (VLO) and Phillips 66 (PSX) are down about 26% as well.

One of the reasons why these stocks are down is the influence from leading economic indicators like the ISM manufacturing index as displayed by the blue line below. Unlike oil drillers, refinery stocks have a very hard time avoiding the impact from leading indicators. Just look how bad Marathon Petroleum performed in 2017 when the stock dropped below $32. Then, along with the ISM index, the stock almost reached $88 at the end of 2018.

Source: TradingView

In other words, the situation we are currently in is that Marathon Oil is still growing its sales. However, refinery income is down which is weighing on the bottom line. Yes, the stock is trading at roughly 6x next year's earnings with a dividend yield of 4.0%, but that does not keep traders from selling the stock during economic slowing cycles.

With that said, I do like the company's ability to generate alpha during economic uptrends. I also like the company's business model and success in the refinery and midstream business. Expect that one of these is currently struggling a bit.

Source: FINVIZ

If you are a long-term investor, I would not suggest to change anything as most long-term investors are probably already long for many years. My strategy is to buy this stock during the next economic bottom. I have not yet seen any signs of a bottom, but this stock is almost certainly a good pick during the next economic upswing. There are a lot of different energy stocks on the market, but refinery stocks have proven to be a good long-term investment. Marathon Petroleum sure is one of those stocks. I cannot wait to finally add this stock to my portfolio. For now, however, I will remain on the sidelines.

