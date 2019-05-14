Fixing The Trade Balance Means Lower Productivity And Higher Inflation

The required medicine to fix will be both inflationary and reduce productivity.

If our trade deficits are not addressed, the state of American wealth will continue ending up in foreign hands.

While President Trump is working, it seems tirelessly, on reworking our trade arrangements with our trading partners, I'm not sure everyone appreciates why so.

The State of the US Net International Investment Position is only getting worse for these United States of America.

A terrific economic metric is what is known as the balance on the current account.

This metric is defined per the Bureau of Economic Analysis as follows:

Net measure of transactions between the United States and the rest of the world in goods, services, income, and current transfers.

Here is a chart of the balance of the current account for the US since 1947:

The total sum of this data, going back to 1947, is -$11.407 trillion.

Let's now go to our net international investment position:

At the end of 2018, we are at a - $9.717 trillion.

That math and the reason are quite simple.

It's important for every American to appreciate that as we have had the luxury of sending China, Japan, South Korea, Bangladesh (they make our clothes) US dollars, we have been on the receiving end of value-added goods that required energy and resources to create.

This has been a Faustian bargain. A bargain in which there is an eventual price to pay.

We give the rest of the world our dollars for their products and services, they in turn buy our assets. Our Treasury bonds, our hotels, our factories, our real estate, etc.

Hence, that negative $11.407 trillion accumulated in the current account balance has resulted in the negative $9.717 trillion in our net international investment position.

Under this environment of running massive trade deficits, we've been living well beyond our means.

This includes the lower income households which have had the benefit of shopping at Walmart for incredibly low priced goods, most of which have been imported from countries with extremely low labor costs and whom we have trade deficits with.

I'd argue the upper class of America has benefited from this trade imbalance as the credit system has allowed for far more credit to be issued without having the impact of inflation, thus also providing real rates of return.

Productivity

A few years ago I was stumped as to why the rates of productivity have been so low in the U.S., particularly in manufacturing.

Below is a chart of the real output per hour in manufacturing:

Then, I figured out why: Peak Globalization

In the above chart, the red line is imports of goods and services as a percent of US GDP. It peaked in 2008 at nearly 18% of GDP. It's now about 15% of GDP.

This has everything to do with input costs. Globalization resulted in the importation of cheaper goods and services, not on account of greater productivity on from our foreign competitors, but rather, outright substantially cheaper labor costs.

Simply put, as the percent of the US GDP of imports rose from about 10% in 1992 up to the 18% by 2008, much of those imports resulted in lower input costs, which ultimately showed up in productivity.

Once globalization or the level of importation as a percent of our GDP peaked in 2008, the U.S. no longer had the benefit of ever lower input costs via outsourcing. Hence, productivity stalled.

The Medicine We Need Is Painful

There is no doubt, in order to improve our current account balance, the trade balance first and foremost needs to be addressed.

This is the basis and the need for why tariffs are one such method to deter imports and make looking for domestic suppliers more attractive.

However, the price is going to go up and this will both be a headwind on productivity and be inflationary.

Lower Productivity and Higher Inflation

Productivity, which is a measure of the economic output per hour worked, is derived from all of the input costs that go into making the good or service.

This includes time (labor), energy (Btu), and lastly, capital (money).

A finished product, for example, an automobile that might get assembled in the US, has 1000s of parts that make up input costs.

When the domestic company can reduce the cost to make a car by using a foreign supplier of the same part it has been getting from a domestic supplier for 25 cents on the dollar, it may well choose to do so.

So as US companies outsourced more and more parts from foreign suppliers and stopped using domestic suppliers, the end result was a lower costing car.

Here is chart of the cost index of a new car:

First, it was NAFTA, where the US started to utilize Mexican labor at lower costs in the 1990s. Then in 2001, when China entered the World Trade Organization, the cost reductions continued as US domestic auto companies outsourced more and more parts to foreign suppliers.

Hence, the gains in productivity in manufacturing and the lower costs and deflationary impacts to the cost of new cars in the US.

Winning most people might think.

The Faustian bargain that I mentioned earlier in the article meant that we'd pay a price for this deal.

That price is what has become of our net international investment position.

Fixing the trade deficit and giving the US a more balanced and fair trade mean the inverse of what we got before.

It means that instead of there being a deflationary benefit, there will instead be an inflationary cost. It will show up in productivity as the input costs will rise and this reduces economic output per hour.

What If Trade Deficits Not Addressed

If the trade deficits are not addressed, we could very well find that in 5-10 years, our net international investment position could be negative 100%+ of our GDP.

The state of the US economy and the US dollar will be far weaker.

Two main reasons for this:

First, confidence in our ability to pay back our debts will result in a weaker US dollar in the international currency exchanges.

Second, the ability for the US to invest in gross capital formation, fixed investment that is, the kind of investment that is required to both maintain and increase productivity, will deteriorate as dollars will instead be going out to the rest of the world via interest payments and dividends.

In either case, US standards of living are more likely than not to be heading lower.

Conclusion

While inflation is lower now, as we have a very strong dollar, this may only prove to be temporary. I'd give a lot of credit to the current pro-growth policies that have instilled great confidence in the US economy at the present time.

However, time I believe is running out to address our trade imbalance as the net international investment position has become so large, so fast.

This is no different than advising someone to save 10% of their income every year so they will have money in their retirement years.

It means you will have to work more and spend less. More work and less leisure.

That would be just to maintain current living standards.

In the years ahead, expect higher inflation all on account of lower rates of productivity as the trade balance gets addressed.

How the dollar trades will be dependent on how the US addresses her current account balance.

Fixing the trade balance I believe will help reduce the economic hardship we'd face if we were not to address in the 5-10 year time horizon.

Again, regardless, there will likely be higher inflation and lower living standards in the years ahead.

