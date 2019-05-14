Grain Markets Finish Monday Mixed; Wheat Up Over 2% After Bullish Inspection Report

Investment Thesis

Despite the bullish weekly export inspection report, downside risk will continue to outweigh upside potential with the U.S.-China trade war, improved weather conditions, and strong crop supply leading the way.

Wheat finished Monday higher more than 2.5% on bullish inspection report; grain market mixed with weather, trade, and inspection data in focus

Monday's export inspection report showed corn from the week ending May 9 at 1,001k metric tonnes. This came in more than last week's mark of 977k metric tonnes but in line with trader expectations of 850k-1,100k metric tonnes. Mexico (115k) and Japan (117k) were the main destinations.

Wheat reported 842k metric tonnes, better than last week's 537k metric tonnes and trader expectations of 450k-600k tonnes. Wheat inspections included 399k tonnes of Hard Red Winter (HRW) and 210k of Hard Red Spring (HRS). The Philippines (111k) and Japan (90k) were the main destinations.

Soybeans came in at 613k metric tonnes, better than last week's 603k tonnes and in line with traders' range of 450k-700k tonnes. China (272k) was the main destination.

Figure 1 below is a snapshot of the inspection report for the week ending May 9, 2019.

Source: USDA

The front-month July U.S. corn futures finished Monday up 1.68% at $3.5688. U.S. May soybean futures finished down 0.59% at $8.0325, while U.S. wheat was seen up 2.86% at $4.3612. For the less-volatile, unleveraged Teucrium ETF grain products, the Teucrium Corn ETF (CORN) finished up 1.40% ($0.20) at $14.88, the Teucrium Soybean Fund (SOYB) was down 0.24% ($0.04) at $14.38, and the Teucrium Wheat Fund (WEAT) was seen up 2.07% ($0.10) at $4.98. Figure 2 below is a price trend chart of the front-month July futures contract for corn over the past 24 hours.

Source: Investing.com

Figure 3 below is a price trend chart of the front-month July futures contract for soybeans over the past 24 hours.

Source: Investing.com

Figure 4 below is a price trend chart of the front-month July futures contract for wheat over the past 24 hours.

Source: Investing.com

July Chicago Soft Red Winter Wheat (SRW) futures finished higher 11.4 cents at $4.362, with July Kansas City Hard Red Winter Wheat (HRW) futures finishing up by 8.4 cents at $3.954, resulting in a bearish 41-cent spread of CBOT wheat to KCBT wheat. MGEX's Hard Red Spring Wheat (HRSW) July contract was up $0.01 at $5.180.

On the trade front, President Donald Trump has suggested providing aid of $15 billion to the U.S. farmers in response to the U.S.-China trade fallout. According to the president, a portion of tariffs from China imports will be applied to fund U.S. farmers.

This news comes after China announced plans to impose tariffs on $60 billion worth of U.S. goods effective June 1. According to the finance ministry, the $60 billion tariffs will be applied to a total of 5,140 U.S. products. On Friday, the United States placed tariff hikes on $200 billion of Chinese products. Although Trump is undecided on whether to place tariffs on the additional $300 billion in Chinese goods, on Monday, the Office of the U.S. Trade Representative (USTR) began the process with a proposal.

On the weather front, the pattern is expected to turn warmer and drier across the central U.S. in favor of farmers and the planting season. After incessant rains, clouds, and cooler-than-normal temperatures, this will be a welcome news.

A split-flow pattern highlighted by an upper-level ridge over the Pacific Northwest and downstream troughing over the central and eastern U.S. will be transitioning into strong upper level troughing over the eastern Pacific, extending into western U.S. with ridging shifting eastward, expanding, and strengthening over the central U.S. over the next seven days.

This will set the stage for above to well-above-average temperatures developing over the central, southern, and eastern U.S. later this week.

Widespread anomalous warmth 10-20+ degrees above average will develop in the 6-11 day time frame across the central and eastern U.S., with the highest temperature anomalies found over the central U.S. That's where the ridge axis will be centered overhead during this time frame. Ultimately, this comes down to a cool west U.S. vs. a warm to hot central and eastern U.S. scenario. High temperatures will range in the 70s and 80s with the possibility of some 90s in the warmest locations.

Figure 5 are maps from the 12z ECMWF showing on the left the 6-11 day upper level pattern, and on the right, the 6-11 day temperature pattern it represents.

Source: WeatherBell

With strong upper level troughing out west, and strong ridging over the central U.S., the jet stream will shift further north. While temperatures south of the jet stream will be warmer and more humid, the western and northern sections of the country will experience a stormy pattern with wetter-than-normal conditions in the 5-11 day, in particular.

Figure 6 is a map showing the seven-day accumulated precipitation forecast across the Lower 48.

Source: NOAA

Figure 7 is a map from the 12z GFS ensemble depicting a near-normal precipitation pattern over much of the corn, wheat, and soybean production centers in the 4-10 day time frame (May 16-23).

Source: Tropical Tidbits

Figure 8 is a map from the 12z GFS ensemble depicting a normal to wetter-than-normal (in green) precipitation pattern developing primarily over the spring wheat belt, with normal to drier-than-normal precipitation across the corn/soybean belt in the 10-16 day time frame (May 22-29).

Source: Tropical Tidbits

Final Trading Thoughts

Given all of the uncertainties and turmoil surrounding trade, this is just not a good time to start buying agriculture commodities.

Stay Tuned For More Updates!

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.