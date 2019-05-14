The Short Thesis On Pareteum Isn't Supported By The Data

Q1 was a solid quarter, another beat and raise which might not have gotten the attention it deserves.

There is no data available that suggests the problem is worse than management guides for. In fact, the data point to the opposite.

Critics are making too much about Pareteum's supposedly large problem with the quality of its backlog. Management itself implicitly acknowledges the problem and has guided accordingly.

We didn't want to have to write yet another article about Pareteum (TEUM), but we feel forced, for two reasons:

We created some confusion on where we stand.

The short thesis doesn't pass the smell test.

First, we still have half our position in the SHU portfolio, and we see no reason to sell these, and could very well add should the stock price come down more.

Yes, we indeed have some concerns about the quality of the company's backlog, and that is also the main plank of the short thesis (we call it short thesis in a short-hand for critics like Henrik Alex and the Oil & Gas Investments Bulletin, not necessarily in reference to their stock position).

But we think there is no data to suggest this problem is so large as to affect the company's prospects anytime soon.

Backlog quality and conversion

The most convincing part of the short thesis is from the Oil & Gas Investments Bulletin (OGIB). They argue that it's highly improbable that the companies listed in a Pareteum PR are supposedly good for $50 million of three-year backlog, as they are not big enough.

Another argument of OGIB is that the $84 million in 2019 backlog mentioned in a presentation for the AGM is curiously large, as it, as has been confirmed, doesn't include Artilium (which is part of Pareteum since October 1 last year).

Well, we acknowledged some problems with the quality of the backlog (and got vilified for that), but guess who did as well?

Management!

It's hiding in plain sight, as management conceded that not all backlog will convert into revenues and guided the conversion rate at 75-80%. That is, we actually have management guidance on the problem.

One of the things we were unsure of was whether this lower conversion guidance was caused by having not enough people, but management claims they have, so it must be that management itself doesn't expect all backlog to convert.

However, since management itself is guiding this (and just increased revenue guidance for the year), for a short thesis to pan out the conversion rate has to fall well below the guided 75-80%, and some try to show this is likely. We disagree.

Henrik Alex wrote a second article in which takes he this issue too far. He claims that:

Backlog must be really bad, as most of the revenue is produced by legacy customers like Vodafone (VOD).

As a result, the backlog conversion rate will rapidly decline.

But we don't think the data provided by Alex support these claims. He argues:

According to management, Pareteum signed 112 contracts since January 2017 which constitute the company's stated 36-month-backlog of $938 million as of the end of Q1/2019, but only 53 have been fully implemented so far. Of these 53 contracts, 38 have been in service for only 12 months or less which clearly shows the company's still heavy dependence on just a couple of legacy contracts.

So, is the conversion rate in danger of rapidly declining as a result of new contracts not converting? That is, is 53 out of 112 conversions a small number? We don't think so, given the fact that Pareteum (before acquiring Artilium and iPass) actually had few customers.

Mid-2017, it had less than 10. Alex relates this to the number of customers in backlog (112) and concludes 53 conversions is small. We relate it to the number of already converted customers and then the number becomes much bigger.

Alex says much of these 53 converted customers have not been converted for long, so the revenue can't be big. Well:

One cannot know a priori whether the revenue from those 53 is large or small. There could very well be some large customers among these.

The revenue will ramp up, so even if it's small now, it will increase considerably (both as a result of typical 10% to 35% to 55% progression through the years, and because existing customers tend to buy more given the net dollar expansion rate of 144%).

Most importantly, there is data available that suggests the revenue from these 53 new converted customers is, in fact, significant.

Here is that hard data:

"Our two largest customers in the managed services platform now represent only 78% of our revenue. That's down from 85% and 97% in recent years." (from the Q2CC)

"As of December 31, 2018, we had astounding 533 active billing customers and this is rapidly growing via our backlog conversions." (from the Q4CC)

"For the year ended December 31, 2018, this significant customer accounted for approximately 40% of our revenue." (from the 2018 10-K)

The dollar net expansion rate declined from 214% in Q4 to 144% in Q1, and this also quite strongly points to declining revenue from existing legacy customers.

In just two quarters, the big legacy contracts went down from 78% to less than 50% of revenue a rapid decline.

So, is there any basis to assume a future rapid decline in conversion rate? Not based on the continued importance of legacy customers - their importance is rapidly declining.

And certainly not based on actual conversion rates, which stood at 94% in Q1 from 97% in Q4, down by just 3pc points.

This isn't a conversion crisis, and with the best of intentions, we can't see anything concerning here. One should realize that 94% is well above management's own guided conversion rate for 2019 at 75-80%.

So, we think the data point to a slow conversion decline and a rapid decline of importance in legacy customers.

Red Herring

In a way, the whole issue of backlog quality is a bit of a red herring. Why? Simply put, management itself concedes that not all backlog will be converted, as they guide the conversion rate at 75-80% for the year.

So we don't see a looming crisis, as the figures come in well above management guidance and actually show just a small decline.

And as we've argued a couple of times, the backlog number is so large (938 million at the latest count) that one can cut it in half and the company will still be able to grow nicely, apart from the likelihood that it keeps on winning new contracts, adding to backlog (industry growth is 50%).

Q1 Results

All in all, we think Pareteum's Q1 results were pretty good. Here are some main data points:

Management increased revenue guidance for the year by $10 million to $115-125 million. The company has a track record of beat and raise.

Legacy Pareteum (without the recent acquisitions Artilium and iPass) revenue actually re-accelerated in the quarter to a nearly 50% sequential growth rate.

Management argues that the company doesn't need too many, if any, new people, which promises considerable operational leverage.

Cash flow was negative $8.7 million for the quarter, which is another item the shorts pounced upon.

There was a significant disappointment though: revenue for Artilium was just $3.5 million in Q1, according to management. The upside of that is that the growth of legacy Pareteum accelerated, as iPass generated $5 million in the six weeks it was included, and overall revenue in Q1 was $23 million.

That is, legacy Pareteum revenue in Q1 was $14.5 million, 50% higher than in Q4 ($9.3 million). That's a 50% sequential growth rate, and still there were some comments in other articles trying to minimize that.

The negative net free cash flow of $8.7 million looks substantial, but it contains one-off acquisition-related costs, and not all cost synergies from the acquisitions have yet materialized.

More importantly, management argues that the company doesn't really need new people, so we can expect considerable operational leverage. There are a couple of data points that show that its model is indeed capable of really substantial operational leverage:

G&A declined from 56% of revenue in Q1 2018 to 33% of revenue in Q1 2019.

Before the acquisitions, legacy Pareteum was able to almost double revenue per employee, from $277K in Q3 2017 to $492K in Q3 2018, on strong revenue growth. The acquisitions have declined that to $390K, but that's still much higher than a year ago despite all the acquisition-related costs.

Indeed, during the Q1CC, management argued:

Our adjusted EBITDA and operating cash flow, net of restructuring and acquisition costs, are expected to continue strong growth throughout 2019

And from the earnings PR:

Adjusted EBITDA and Cash Flow, net of restructuring and acquisition costs will be positive for the year.

In case you need a reminder of the kind of growth in the industry (from the Q1CC):

Gartner's analysis, which projects a 50% compounded annual growth rate in CPaaS market between 2016 and 2021.

A parting shot

Remember the OGIB argument that the 2019 backlog number of $84 million for legacy Pareteum from the AVG presentation was supposed to be implausibly large?

We actually agreed with that at the time, but with the new Q1 figures, this concern also falls away. At 75% conversion, that's $63 million. Legacy Pareteum might actually get there or even exceed it:

It achieved $14.5 million in Q1.

Sequential growth was 50% from Q4 to Q1.

Even if sequential growth completely stops going forward, the company will still come close, and given the 50% sequential growth in Q1, that would be quite a (highly implausible, in our view) turnaround of fortunes. Management certainly doesn't expect this, given its revenue guidance raise for 2019 at the Q1CC.

Conclusion

Yes, some concerns about the quality of the backlog are warranted, but the story isn't going to fall apart anytime soon, or ever. There is no data to support such a thesis as we just tried to show above.

What's more, management itself implicitly acknowledges this issue and has guided conversion rates down. Actual conversion is still comfortably above management guidance.

By so prominently featuring the backlog accumulation in the past, management has invited this problem on itself - which is a pity, because actual performance is actually very solid.

Management seems to have learned the lesson - we only get quarterly backlog figures going forward, and given the very large amount of backlog already accumulated, the company can survive a pretty hefty decline in conversion before it starts to affect growth. We don't see that happening, at least not based on existing data.

Disclosure: I am/we are long TEUM. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.