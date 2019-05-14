Should You Buy Highest-Yielding CEFs? Don't Try This At Home

We find that this strategy tends to outperform an equally weighed benchmark on an absolute basis, but it is inconsistent and has poor risk-adjusted returns and heavy drawdowns.

In the comments of one of our recently published articles, we got into an interesting discussion about the value of investing in very high-yielding closed-end funds. Our intuition is that many of these funds have poor distribution coverage and high premiums, so our attitude has always been "buyer beware". However, we got some pushback to this view, so we decided to investigate further.

Because many such rules-focused investing discussions tend to devolve into repeated bouts of anecdotal evidence, we thought we would attempt a systematic analysis of the issue. So, in this article, we take a look at an investment strategy of holding the highest-yielding funds.

Our conclusion is that while the strategy has posted strong absolute returns for much of its history, these returns are inherently unsustainable due to significant volatility of the strategy and very large and repeated drawdowns.

All-In High Yield

In order to backtest the strategy of holding the highest-yielding CEFs, we create a new factor within our systematic strategy framework. This investment framework assigns a score to all funds in our coverage according to a particular rule (in this case, highest TTM yield) and allocates to the highest-scoring 10% funds with monthly rebalancing. We do not take into account trading costs, commissions or tax implications of strategy rebalancing in this analysis.

What are the highest-yielding funds currently? The chart below shows these funds sorted by TTM yield. Just a cursory look at the list suggests that this is going to be a tricky strategy. First, the list skews toward MLPs, which as a sector have relatively high yields partly because of their poor performance in the past few years. Secondly, there are some notable overdistributers in the list, like the AllianzGI Convertible&Income Fund (NCV), the AllianzGI Convertible&Income Fund II (NCZ), the Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund (EDI), the Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund (EDF) and others. Some of these funds have already adjusted their distributions, however, the previous figures are still included in the TTM yield.

Let's see how the strategy has performed relative to the equally weighted fund benchmark. From 2000 to now, the highest-yield fund strategy outperforms the benchmark. Is that egg on our face? Well, not quite.

There are some problems with the strategy of buying the highest-yielding funds:

The strategy is inconsistent - It is clear from the total return chart above that the strategy is very volatile, and so, does very well in good times and terribly in bad times. This means that the strategy is never really able to pull away from the benchmark and crashes back down and often below the benchmark during periodic sell-offs. The table below shows the key statistics of the strategy. The drawdown [DDN] figures are particularly telling, with the worst 1-year drawdown shedding over 2/3rd of the strategy and the most recent December drawdown chopping a quarter off the total return. The Sharpe Ratio is quite poor as well and significantly below the benchmark.







- Currently, about half the strategy is allocated to MLPs, with the other half mostly split between multi-sector and covered calls. This makes the strategy undiversified and overly reliant on the fate of individual sectors. The strategy is expensive - Since there is a tendency for the highest-yielding funds to trade at a premium, part of the reason the strategy absolute return is relatively high is because the premiums of the highest-premium funds are historically high. The chart below shows that the top 5th percentile premium is the highest since about 2013. Though the top basket does not hold all highest-premium funds, there is a clear relationship between fund yield and premium. The chart below tells us that part of the strategy return is due to what we consider an unsustainable boost from high premiums.





- The chart below shows that the NAV volatility of the top basket is much higher than of the middle basket. This means the strategy consistently picks funds that are quite aggressive in their risk positioning. This is not surprising, since high yield comes at a cost of additional risk, but the length of the current benign market cycle should give investors picking the highest-yielding funds some pause. The behavioral implications of the strategy are worrying - We think the volatility of various investment options is often dismissed by investors, and that often the best strategy is the one that an investor can actually continue to hold. We agree that volatility does not necessarily correlate with risk, however, it takes an unusually steely set of nerves to completely discount heavy price falls in the portfolio and not be tempted to stanch the bleeding by selling amid large drawdowns. This strategy is a particularly frequent offender in this department.

Can We Improve The Strategy?

Is there anything we can do to improve the strategy, or should we just chuck it in the bin? Well, as we suggest above, we think the highest-yielding funds are typically plagued by poor coverage and high premiums, both of which make them difficult investment options. If we could somehow adjust the yield of the fund by these metrics, maybe we stand a chance of producing a much better strategy. Unfortunately, we don't have a good history of distribution coverage, but we do have one of discounts.

So, what we do is adjust the yield by the discount. The direction is clear - we need to subtract the discount from the yield in order to favor wide discount funds and hamstring high-premium funds. However, it's not clear what ratio of discount we should use relative to the yield, so we try out two alternative strategies:

Yield - Discount

Yield - Discount / 2

We plot the total returns of these strategies in the chart below along with the original yield strategy and the benchmark.

It is clear from the chart that the adjusted yield strategy performs significantly better than the original yield strategy or the benchmark. The Sharpe Ratio and drawdown profile are improved as well. The simple Yield-Discount version outperforms the strategy where the discount is divided by two - not something we had expected.

Clearly, not all funds in the strategy are going to be high-fliers, and we can find issues with many of them (e.g. the RMR Real Estate Income Fund (RIF)). However, we think this portfolio has a good yield profile, is well-balanced between yield and discount and is more diversified. We include the top basket allocation below for the purpose of potentially generating fresh ideas, since we don't expect investors to adopt this portfolio hook, line and sinker.

Conclusion

As the CEF market attracts many investors focused on income generation, it is not surprising to find strong demand for the highest-yielding funds. We backtest a trading strategy which selects the highest-yielding funds on a monthly basis and find that while the strategy does tend to outperform an equally weighed benchmark on an absolute basis, it has a poor risk-adjusted return and drawdown profile, which make us doubt that it is a sustainable outperformer. Instead, we recommend investors take fund discounts into account on par basis with yield.

Disclosure: I am/we are long GHY, ARDC, IVH. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.