Applied Materials Earnings Preview: Will Earnings Continue To Decline?

The semiconductor sector has come under fire recently. as a number of companies have posted downbeat outlooks for the next few quarters. Those outlooks could spell bad news for Applied Materials (AMAT), as the company is one of the largest suppliers of semiconductor equipment. Applied Materials is expected to report fiscal second-quarter earnings results on Thursday, and investors should be exercising caution.

Earnings have been declining on a quarterly basis over the past year, and analysts expect that trend to continue. The current consensus estimate is for EPS of $0.66 on revenue of $3.48 billion. Applied Materials earned $1.22 in the second quarter of 2018 on revenue of $4.57 billion. Earnings came in at $0.81 in the first quarter. Looking at the year-over-year and quarter-over-quarter results, analysts expect a drop of 45.9% in YOY earnings and a drop of 18.5% on QOQ.

Over the past three years, the company had been growing earnings and sales at a pretty nice clip. The average annual growth rate for earnings was 64%, while sales were growing by 26%. Sales were down 11% in the first quarter, while earnings were down 25%.

If there is a saving grace for Applied Materials, it is the management efficiency measurements. The company boasts a return on equity of 56.8% and a profit margin of 28.2%. It does have a large cash position, and that should help the company weather the decline in chip manufacturing that is anticipated.

The Stock Faces Resistance from a Long-Term Moving Average

Like most stocks, Applied Materials rallied rather nicely from the December low until the past few weeks. The stock did turn lower a few weeks ago, and that was before the overall market turned lower on trade war fears. Perhaps it was the lowered expectations from the various chip companies like Intel (INTC) and others that caused the downturn, but it happened right at a long-term moving average.

We see on the weekly chart that the stock rallied from below $30 a share at the low in December to a recent high of $45.75. That is easy to calculate - it rallied just over 50% from the low to the recent high. Unfortunately, that high didn’t hold, and it was just above the 104-week moving average.

I get grief sometimes for the moving averages that I use, but to me the 13-week, 52-week, and 104-week moving averages make sense. It is one quarter, one year, and two years' worth of data that you are calculating. In this case, the stock moved above the 104-week, but was unable to close the week above the moving average before turning lower.

Looking back to late 2015, AMAT stock did the same thing as it has done in the past year. It fell from March ’15 through September of that year. It rallied back for a few months before finding resistance at the 104-week moving average. The stock then turned lower for a few months before it was able to mount a rally and move back above the long-term moving average. I did take note that the low from February ’16 was higher than the low from September ’15.

We could be looking at a replay at this time. The stock fell from March ’18 through the end of December. It mounted a rally that got halted at the 104-week moving average. Now if the pattern plays out again, the stock will likely dip back down to the $32.50 area before mounting a rally.

The Sentiment is Somewhat of a Concern

With Applied Materials seeing earnings and sales decline quarter after quarter, I expected to see more bearish sentiment toward the stock than I did. There are 25 analysts following the stock, with 16 “buy” ratings and nine “hold” ratings. This gives us a buy percentage of 64%. That is at the bottom of what I consider the typical range for stocks with solid fundamentals. Applied Materials has strong management readings, but the earnings and sales figures are below average.

The short interest ratio is at 1.84, and that is below average compared to other stocks, but the ratio has been rising. The ratio was a paltry 1.11 at the end of December. I should point out though, the increase in the ratio is due to the average daily trading volume falling rather than the short interest increasing.

The one sentiment indicator that does suggest a degree of pessimism toward Applied Materials is the put/call ratio. The ratio is at 1.33 currently, with 294,506 puts open and 221,921 calls open. Looking back to February 14 when the company reported first-quarter earnings, the put/call ratio was at 1.31, so it is in the same area this time around.

My Overall Take on Applied Materials

I have two different views for Applied Materials at this time. The short- to intermediate-term outlook is bearish, while the long-term outlook is bullish. The fact that earnings and revenues are declining is a concern, and I don’t look for that to get better in the next few quarters.

Applied Materials has a strong management team, and that is reflected in the really high ROE and the profit margin. This leads me to believe that the company will be just fine for the long term.

Given the declining earnings and revenue, I expected the sentiment to be more bearish than it is. I would have expected the analysts' "buy" percentage to be in the 50% range and the short interest ratio to be up near 3.0 at the very least.

The technical picture is also a bit of a concern with the similarities between now and the 2015-2016 time frame. I don’t think you have to wait for the stock to move back above its 104-week moving average to buy the stock for a long-term holding period, but I would like the stock better in the $31-33 range.

Applied Materials is another one of these companies that seems to beat earnings estimates by a penny or two every quarter, so I expect the actual EPS on Thursday will come in between $0.67 and $0.69. I don’t think that will be enough to create a huge rally in the stock, but the stock is oversold on the daily chart right now, and that could help it get a little boost. The 50-day moving average is in the $41.40 range and could act as resistance on a “buy the dip” scenario.

Something to keep in mind with Applied Materials is that the stock has gapped lower after three of the last four earnings reports.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.