EdtechX Holdings Provides A Low-Risk Way To Invest In An Education Technology IPO

The current prices of the common and warrant are cheap as long as management proposes an acquisition before April 2020.

EDTX is the first SPAC offering in the education technology area.

The management is well connected in the EdTech area in the US, Europe and Asia.

EdtechX Holdings is a "blank check" company or SPAC looking to invest in the education technology area.

SPACs are blank-check companies that have no operations but go public with the intention of merging with or acquiring a company with the proceeds of the SPAC’s initial public offering. SPACs are structured to offer almost no downside risk as long as you sell before a business combination is actually finalized, and there is good upside potential from warrants or rights from the more successful deals.

In this article, I will be discussing a specific SPAC investment that looks attractive now - EdtechX Holdings Acquisition Corporation (EDTX). It was a newly organized blank check company incorporated on May 15, 2018, as a Delaware corporation.

EDTX management intends to focus their search for target businesses in the education, training and edtech industries. The goal is to build an industry-leading sustainable education platform with attractive returns on invested capital and robust free cash flow generation. Here is a link to their Form S-1 filing: Form S-1 Filing

Before discussing EDTX in more detail, I'd like to provide a brief overview of SPACs and blank check companies.

A Brief Overview of SPAC Investing

In recent years, SPACs have become a good alternative to private equity investing or traditional IPOs.

In the last ten years, more than 200 SPACs have gone public through an IPO. All of these deals were structured to allow the investors the right to choose to:

Remain a shareholder at the time of the merger/acquisition or Have their shares redeemed for the pro rata amount held in the escrow trust account (typically the amount invested or more).

The basic concept: A SPAC is typically structured as a publicly-traded company with cash, a strong management team, and a time-sensitive mandate to acquire an attractive operating business.

One of the more successful examples of a larger SPAC merger was Burger King, which merged with a SPAC in 2012. Burger King was able to list itself without going through the time-consuming process of a traditional initial public offering.

From the investor’s point of view:

Typical SPAC terms give the investor a common share and a warrant position (both traded in the market). Initially, SPACs are sold for $10 a unit. Each unit contains one common share and a combination of warrants and sometimes rights.

Soon after the IPO, the units are split up and the components can trade separately (units, common share, warrants, rights).

Nearly all SPAC structures today hold at least 100% of the initial IPO price in a trust account, invested in short term US Treasury bills.

If the sponsor is unable to complete a deal, the trust account is liquidated and funds are returned to investors with interest.

When a business transaction is proposed, investors can vote "yes" or "no" on the deal. They can redeem their common shares for the amount held in trust if they are not happy with the transaction.

This generally provides good upside if the acquisition is well received, but also gives downside protection because of the right to redeem the common shares.

Both the common shares, warrant and right (if any) are traded in the secondary market so investors have the opportunity to exit their positions at any time by selling.

Upon announcement of a proposed acquisition, a proxy statement is filed with the SEC and investors can review the proposed acquisition to determine their interest in holding the position or exiting.

Upon completion of the transaction, the escrow is distributed as proceeds and/or redemptions. At this point, if a shareholder decides to stay in the transaction the “SPAC” attributes are no longer applicable. The common shares and warrant may go up or down in value like any other traded security.

In some ways, SPACs are similar to private equity funds. But there are some important differences. Private equity investors commit capital to the fund, which is then drawn down as deals are found, but there is usually diversification over many companies. The private equity fund managers have complete discretion over which companies to invest in. There is no mechanism to allow investors to easily sell their holding, or to take a pass on their commitment during the life of the fund.

Private equity fund managers usually take a significant annual management fee along with 20% of the profits on the fund. SPACs are somewhat different. Investors pay up-front, long before the ultimate acquisition. SPAC market prices can be observed when an acquisition has been announced and investments in SPACs can be sold at any time. SPAC investors usually pay little or no management fees, but the deals usually allocate the SPAC founders a 20% share of the capital value of any acquisition that is made. SPAC investors get to vote on any proposed acquisition, and can take out their money if they are against the deal.

SPACs are structured to create strong incentives on the part of the founders to complete an acquisition, since that is the only way for them to receive the 20% payoff. Unfortunately, they can make money even if the acquisition destroys value. But SPACs have still become popular with many hedge funds, because they can provide a risk-free liquid investment plus a free option to participate in any future acquisition.

In the initial period from the IPO until the decision is made whether to proceed with the proposed acquisition or return funds to investors, most is invested in government securities. When a potential acquisition is announced, market prices move to reflect investors’ views of the value of the deal. At this point, investors have three options:

1) Stay invested and agree to the deal.

2) Sell their shares and warrants in the secondary market

3) Vote against the deal and get their money back plus interest. This option could be used when the market price falls below the trust value.

EDTX - Founders and Management

The founders and management are led by:

- Charles McIntyre, Executive Chairman of the board of directors and Chief Investment Officer.

- Benjamin Vedrenne-Cloquet, Chief Executive Officer

Vedrenne-Cloquet and Charles McIntyre run IBIS Capital, a London-based investment banking and financial advisory firm in the media, technology and education sectors. IBIS is the other anchor investor in EdtechX Holdings. They have advised on deals including Pearson’s (NYSE:PSO) sale of Wall Street English, and have also invested in other education companies including Immerse, a VR-training platform, and LearnLight, a language-training tool. Altogether, IBIS currently manages $500 million in assets.

IBIS Capital and Edtech Global (an IBIS subsidiary that convenes education technology conferences in Asia and Europe) will be “platform partners” which should give EDTX an advantage in their acquisition strategy and the ability to identify and implement value creation initiatives.

(Source: EdtechX Holdings website)

Why The Thematic Focus on the Education, Training and Edtech Industries?

Long-term growth prospects globally, stable and cycle-proof demand, fragmented market with opportunities for consolidation, lack of dominant players and global brands, predictable digital transition patterns, and a large universe (estimated at over 10,000) of growing and profitable targets.

The education, training and edtech companies are largely under-represented in the publicly traded markets in the U.S. and globally relative to the size of the sectors (estimated at $6,000 billion in 2017 by UBS). Management believes that they can provide investors with exposure to the growth, consolidation and disruption opportunities available in the education, training and edtech sectors globally.

Five long-term trends are creating opportunities for long term value-creation in the sector. These drivers of transformation are: Digitization (the use of digital content and services), Personalization (designing education and training on a bespoke basis for the individual), Privatization (the growing private supply of education and training), Automation (the use of artificial intelligence and data to enhance efficacy and efficiency of education and training) and Globalization (the international development and dissemination of content, certification, technology and brands).

EDTX is the first blank check listed company thematically focused on the education, training and edtech industry. They will create an alternative path to a traditional IPO and a selective consolidation platform for the large universe of growing and profitable privately-held companies which could benefit from having a direct access to capital markets to achieve their long-term goals and take advantage of growth, consolidation and disruption opportunities available in the sector globally.

EDTX management believes that a number of growing and profitable targets with established brands, price power and predictable earnings are available internationally, particularly in Europe and Asia-Pacific. Access to U.S. capital markets is often constrained for these companies, resulting in valuation arbitrage opportunities vs. their U.S. peers.

EDTX management believes they can become a selective consolidation platform for strategically positioned private companies focused on preparing the next generation of students, workers and professionals to compete in the knowledge economy.

(Source: EdtechX Holdings website)

EDTX Business Strategy

In order to build shareholder value, EDTX plans to use the following business strategy:

• Target private education and training companies with price power, attractive brands, strong and diverse management teams, track record of growth and scalable platforms. Look for market segments that share five common characteristics: underlying and stable growth, significant size, currently fragmented, profitable, and early-adopters of technology. Examples include the international school market, alternative education, vocational training, corporate training and up skilling.

• Focus on companies that are ready to operate in the scrutiny of public markets, with strong management, corporate governance and reporting policies in place and that offer potential for improvement of financial performance, growth through a business combination, or significant embedded and/or under exploited expansion opportunities.

• Focus on geographies (i) with low political risk; (ii) with stable economies with an affluent middle class willing to spend disposable income on private education and training (iii) where the supply of quality education and professional training is scarce; and (iv) where the government has a favorable outlook on the development of private education and on implementing policies aiming at improving workforce readiness for the knowledge economy and addressing skill gaps in the private sector.

• Implement a strategy aimed at operational enhancements such as margin improvement, free cash flow conversion, use of technology, brand licensing, pricing strategies, asset optimization and SG&A efficiencies. Also grow through strategic acquisitions. Pursue bolt-on acquisitions as well as larger transactions that are accretive to shareholders.

• Implement centralized capital allocation and decentralized operations with a cost-effective management team and a pay-for-performance culture.

Criteria To Be Used In Selecting a Target Company

• Companies that operate in stable geo-political areas and in undersupplied markets with a friendly regulatory environment;

• Enterprise value between $200,000,000 and $400,000,000;

• Companies with the ability to leverage operational and technological advances and experience;

• Relatively low financial leverage;

• Companies with a base of investors willing to maintain ownership in the combined public company.

Data by YCharts Source: YCharts

EdtechX Holdings Acquisition Corporation

Incorporated: May 15, 2018

IPO Date: October 10, 2018 (5,500,000 units)

Full Over-Allotment: October 17, 2018 (825,000 units)

IPO Offering Price: $10.00

Each unit consists of one common share and one warrant.

The warrant (EDTXW) entitles the holder to purchase one share of common stock at $11.50

Units trade under the ticker EDTXU. Each unit is one common stock plus one warrant.

Warrant Expiration: Five years after formation of business combination

Underwriters: Chardan and I-Bankers Securities

Initial Funds Placed in Trust Account for Benefit of Public Shareholders: $64,198,750 or $10.15 per share (includes extra funds raised from private placements).

Funds in Trust Account as of 12/31/2018= $64,516,435 or $10.20 per share

Trust fund invested in Government securities with a maturity of 180 days or less.

Time to Complete Business Combination: 18 months from the IPO date. The deadline is April 10, 2020.

Summary and Recommendation

There are two good ways to "play" the EDTX investment.

I. The "Safe" Strategy

The safe way to play EDTX is to invest in the common shares which are currently trading for about $10.00 which is a discount to the current trust value of about $10.25. Several things can happen:

- EDTX management team fails to form a business combination by April 2020. You will receive the trust account value at that time which will likely be around $10.40

- EDTX announces a business combination before the deadline which is favorably received by the market. Most likely there will be a bounce in the common stock price and you can likely exit your investment at a favorable price.

- EDTX announces a business combination before the deadline that is not favorably received by the market. No problem. You can still decide to receive the trust account value, or sell EDTX in the open market if the price is higher.

II. Higher Risk Strategy- Invest in the Warrant

The EDTX warrant is a higher risk way to play this SPAC, but the potential return is also higher. The warrants are currently trading around $0.25 and are attractive at this price level.

There are three periods in the life of a SPAC that are important to a warrant holder:

Period 1: Pre-acquisition to proposed acquisition announcement

Period 2: Post acquisition announcement to shareholder vote

Period 3: Post shareholder vote

The main downside risk to the warrant occurs if management never proposes a business combination. If this occurs, the warrant will slowly sink to zero by the deadline date.

But if EDTX management does suggest a business combination, the warrants would normally get a "pop" in price during period #2. Shareholders must vote to accept the business combination. If the shareholders approve the business combination, the warrants could go even higher.

But if the shareholder vote fails, the warrants will normally fall back in price and unless another business combination is recommended, they could eventually go to zero.

The safer way to play the warrants is to exit some or all of the warrant position during period #2 before the SPAC shareholder vote occurs. If the SPAC shareholders vote to accept the business combination, the warrants should then be evaluated like any other speculative investment.

In some ways, SPAC investing is similar to private equity or pre-IPO investing. It is accessible to retail investors, and can offer lower risk and more liquidity than private equity investments. Of course, there are also higher risk ways to play the SPAC game, especially if you invest in the warrants after the business combination is formed.

Disclosure: I am/we are long EDTXW. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.