TG Therapeutics: Varied Pipeline With 2 Lead Candidates In Late Stage, Low Cash Position

Due to the poor cash position, I am not considering this a major buy at this time.

Despite the cash problem, TGTX could be an interesting stock to consider, post dilution and ahead of catalysts.

TG Therapeutics (TGTX) is a developing clinical stage company with 2 lead drugs in 4 phase 3 trials in various indications. Both these are mAbs with unique MoAs in immune-oncology, and we have major catalysts ahead within the next year. The stock is trading near its 52-week low, probably due to the one risk we have identified, low cash position. Assuming the drugs have potential, this is the best time to buy these stocks. We will use our IOMachine to see if they do have potential.

Before we begin, here’s what the company says about what it is currently doing in late-stage trials:

Ublituximab (TG-1101) is a novel, glycoengineered monoclonal antibody that targets a specific and unique epitope on the CD20 antigen found on mature B-lymphocytes. TG Therapeutics is also developing umbralisib (TGR-1202), an oral, once-daily inhibitor of PI3K-delta. Umbralisib uniquely inhibits CK1-epsilon, which may allow it to overcome certain tolerability issues associated with first generation PI3K-delta inhibitors. Both ublituximab and umbralisib, or the combination of which is referred to as "U2", are in Phase 3 clinical development for patients with hematologic malignancies, with ublituximab also in Phase 3 clinical development for Multiple Sclerosis.

Catalyst

There are many trials and indications, so this can get confusing; the following image from the company clarifies what’s in the works.

Source

TG-1101 (Ublituximab), an anti CD20 monoclonal antibody, has an ongoing Phase 3 trial in multiple sclerosis, with topline result due mid-2020. The trial is being conducted under an SPA or Special Protocol Assessment, an agreement from the FDA that if predefined endpoints are met, approval will be automatic.

Another SPA-approved phase 3 trial in CLL or Chronic lymphocytic leukemia will have results in the second half of 2019. This is for U2, or TG-1101 (Ublituximab)+TG-1102 (umbralisib).

The same U2 combo has another phase 3 trial in NHL, Non-Hodgkins lymphoma, which will yield results in mid-2019, making it the nearest term catalyst.

There was another phase 3 trial, the GENUINE trial of TG-1101 (ublituximab), in combination with ibrutinib, the BTK inhibitor, in high risk CLL. This trial recently announced results.

In this report we will focus on its MS trial, which is farthest away in the set of catalysts.

Below is the complete pipeline:

Previous trial data

We will first explore the MS phase 2 trial. On March 1, 2019, the company announced topline phase 2 results from the trial in relapsing MS or RMS. This was a placebo-controlled trial studying ublituximab at accelerated infusion times as fast as one hour. Here’s the data:

An Annualized Relapse Rate (ARR) of 0.07 was observed with 93% of subjects relapse-free at Week 48

Median B cell depletion was >99% at the primary analysis point of Week 4 (n=48), and maintained at Week 24 and Week 48

Ublituximab completely eliminated all (100%) of T1 Gd-enhancing lesions at Week 24 and maintained complete elimination at Week 48 (n=46)

10.6% reduction in T2 lesion volume from baseline to Week 48 (n=46)

Ublituximab was well tolerated across all patients including those receiving rapid infusions, as low as a one hour for the 450 mg dose currently being studied in the Phase 3 ULTIMATE program and no study drug related discontinuations occurred

These ARR rates are significantly better than multiple drugs we compared. For example, Celgene’s (NASDAQ:CELG) ozanimod had the following ARR data in this trial: “ARR was lower with ozanimod 1 mg (0.157) and 0.5 mg (0.228) vs IFN beta-1a (0.246) among DMT-naïve patients (71% of population)...” This was at 24 weeks. In a 7-year study of alemtuzumab, ARR was 0.13. While understanding that these sorts of comparisons make little direct sense, they do show that ublituximab demonstrated signs of efficacy in phase 2, and is a strong phase 3 candidate.

Execution

TGTX, with a market cap of $711.6M, is in a precarious cash situation, with cash balance of $68M as of the December quarter, and annual burn in 2018 was $128.93M. The company did a debt financing with Hercules Capital for $60M in February, $30M of which was at closing and so must have been added to the cash balance above. The other $30M will be available at certain milestones. So, now it has $98M in cash ($92.5M as of March 31 per the latest earnings call), but it was burning through $30M+ per quarter until December for the previous three quarters, so we don’t believe it has more than $70mn now, which will not last the company 2 more quarters.

The company does claim -

To ensure that we remain well positioned to execute on our goals, subsequent to the quarter-end, we utilized our ATM sales facility to raise additional net proceeds of $24.2 million for a pro forma cash position as of March 31, 2019 of approximately $116.7 million. Our average price during this ATM campaign was $8.11 and total shares issued were approximately $3 million. Inclusive of the capital raise during the first and second quarters, we believe our current cash position will be sufficient to fund our operations through mid-2020. Further, additional potential borrowing capacity under our venture debt facility would extend our cash runway through the third quarter of 2020.

However, if you look at the burn - quarter and annual - the company is burning enough money per quarter that it will be at the end of the tether in 4 quarters. Now, no company is going to try to raise cash when it has completely exhausted its funds. So, a dilution is imminent and necessary. This is probably reflected in the chart below, which shows little insider interest at this time.

Here’s a chart showing recent insider buy/sells:

Source

And here’s a quick snapshot of fund ownership:

Source

Competition

Ublituximab has been glycoengineered to overcome problems associated with other anti CD20 molecules. Specifically, it has demonstrated activity in rituxan refractory patients, and has a shorter infusion period (1.5hrs vs 3-4 hrs). The drug has better selectivity than idelalisib and duvelisib. Major CD20 mAbs include rituximab, obinutuzumab and ofatumumab. In MS, in phase 2, ocrelizumab (ocrevus) was the drug against which data was compared. Ublituximab did better than ocrevus, see below:

Source

Ocrevus was approved for RMS in 2017 and posted $2.4bn in sales, roughly 39% of the MS market, with 13 other MS drugs taking up the other 61%. Key USP of TGTX’ drug in MS is comparable safety with probable better efficacy, shorter infusion time, 1 hour vs. 3-4 hour every 6 months, and given Ocrevus is priced at $65k a year, a possible pricing advantage for the smaller company.

Safety studies have shown that Ublituximab has major safety advantages over other competing drugs.

Source

Liver toxicity is much reduced in Ublituximab, and so are gastrointestinal issues and discontinuations. Even if everything else were comparable - which they are not- Ublituximab definitely wins over in safety. The data above is from CLL/NHL trials but they establish the drug as a very safe alternative to currently approved drugs.

Opinion

TGTX is a complex company with multiple drugs in late-stage pipeline in various indications. What is most difficult to digest is the precarious cash position of the company. With all its ambitions, and the large market cap for a pre-commercial stage company, we wonder why it was not able to manage its cash better. The company will need at least another $200mn before it can start generating revenue. We arrive at that somewhat conservative figure from the cash runway, the need for at least 2 more quarters of cash to complete pending trials and begin regulatory processes, and the marketing costs, including getting a sales team ready. That cash is almost a third of the company’s current market cap, not including its debt situation either. So, there’s significant dilution before approval.

Other than that, though, this is a very interesting company with multiple drugs, strong results and so on. I would buy at these prices, and then double down if there’s any dilution after the first positive data from the NHL trial. Then I would wait for the MS phase 3 trial data before taking a call on holding further or selling out at profit.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.