Location, Location, Location: Where You Place Your Assets Matters

By making portfolios more tax efficient, you can potentially improve portfolio's annual returns by up to 50 bps according to some studies.

While it may sound simple (place least tax efficient in qualified accounts), it can be more complex as expected rates of returns need to be considered.

One of the biggest issues we see with members is where they place certain investments.

Location, Location, Location!

The most well-known saying in real estate investing is "location, location, location." The same could be said about where you place a security in your portfolio. The bite of taxes can be significant and we believe that most investors tend to look at gross returns rather than calculate net after-tax returns. After all, it is not what you earn, it's what you keep!

Most investors and advisors spend countless hours covering asset allocation with a focus on diversification and modern portfolio theory acronyms. But the rise of tax-deferred accounts in the last few decades, along with the recent tax reform limiting some deductions, asset location is becoming more prominent. Future returns are likely to be lower which means tax drag will be a more significant player in the future as well.

Asset location is simply the type of account (qualified, non-qualified, etc.) that you place your securities. The end result is a focus on maximizing the overall tax efficiency of the portfolio to reduce the tax drag. Like tax loss harvesting, focusing on asset location takes some work but is generally universally agreed to be worth it, especially for those with high income.

Most advisors simply ignore asset location. It's much more labor-intensive and lowers margins. This is why an advisor can help fill the holes:

Putting The Pieces Together: Asset location is about putting together all of the different accounts into one global macro picture. Then applying tax strategies and customization in order to assess the need of that individual client. It is very hard to get this drilled down accurately without the point person (if it's an advisor) overseeing all of the assets.

Different Every Time: Unfortunately, this is not a systemic formula that one can apply to their own unique circumstances and get a defined solution. Finding the right strategy is both trial and error, analysis, and a bit of art. This is especially true if you have a dynamic and complex financial plan.

Unfortunately, this is not a systemic formula that one can apply to their own unique circumstances and get a defined solution. Finding the right strategy is both trial and error, analysis, and a bit of art. This is especially true if you have a dynamic and complex financial plan. Constantly Evolving: Asset location changes over time as we discuss later on. It is something that has to be constantly reiterated and analyzed. We recommend looking at the tax ramifications at least every six months. The individual positions may change their tax characteristics in addition to the constant shifts in tax/regulatory policy, market conditions, and your own particular circumstances and tax rate.

There's a simple version of asset location and then there's a complex version. The more complex version may require the use of a financial advisor for those that are less sophisticated or do not have the time to devote to it. But in its simplest form, asset location rests on placing your more heavily taxed investments in your qualified (tax-deferred or tax-sheltered) accounts.

There are several types of investment income - dividends, capital gains, and interest. And each of those have different rates and sub-rates depending on the time held, income levels, and a host of other items like 199a and qualified dividends, which we've covered in other reports.

So the goal is to put the higher taxed securities into your tax-deferred account structures. Simple!

There are many things that make this not so simple to execute. Here are a few to consider:

Limited Capacity : Some investors like former business owners tend to have smaller IRAs which means it may be hard to place a significant amount of those high-tax positions into it.

: Some investors like former business owners tend to have smaller IRAs which means it may be hard to place a significant amount of those high-tax positions into it. Tax Issues: For those in distribution mode, it can be tax inefficient when placing all higher-ordinary income position in the IRA.

For those in distribution mode, it can be tax inefficient when placing all higher-ordinary income position in the IRA. Complex Assets: In reality, assets are 'deeper' than just stocks vs. bonds. Each investment may have its own varying tax treatments between ordinary income, qualifying dividends, and gains.

Back to where it gets complex. If you're retired but not over the age of 70.5, your big income producers are sitting in your IRA. If you take the income for your spending needs in retirement, you are creating a taxable event. In other words, investors need to balance the tax efficiency with the tax drag, especially during distribution. In order to know the tax drag, you have to make assumptions as to the expected return of the asset. After all, if a position is going to make a very low rate of return, either via interest income or capital gain, possibly because it is ultra-safe, then it doesn't really matter where you put it.

As an example, an equity fund that earns 10% in each of the last three years likely has more tax drag than a short-duration fixed income fund that produced 2% each year - even though the equity fund pays the lower capital gains rates and the fixed income ordinary interest.

The primary drivers of asset location prioritization is that expected return level of the asset itself plus the tax efficiency. The tax efficiency will vary with each individual. This chart comes from a paper written for the Journal of Financial Planning by Gobind Daryanani and Chris Cordaro in 2005. It attempts to assess the trade-off between the better location for an asset using both tax efficiency and expected return.

In addition, as the macro environment changes, so too will the assumptions of where a certain asset class goes. Interest rates, for example, are still really low and most bond funds (open-ended mutual funds) fall primarily into the blue zone - where it doesn't matter which bucket (qualified vs. non-qualified) you place it. In these instances, for those individuals with skewed global portfolios (large IRAs or large taxable relative to the other).

Summing it up, we must calculate the expected return while applying a tax efficiency ratio to each investment - a very daunting task! But if you are paying a financial advisor, it is one that they should be calculating (likely with the help of some firm software using capital asset pricing model assumptions and Morningstar tax efficiency data).

As the graph shows, unless the bond fund is a CEF, it is likely going to go into the taxable account or whichever account is larger. Your most risky assets (call it, home run potential investments) should be placed into the Roth - the most special account type from an asset location standpoint. Taxable bond CEFs should be in the IRA, as a priority. PIMCO Dynamic Income (PDI) and PIMCO Dynamic Credit and Mortgage (PCI), both of which with a distribution over 9% (when including special distributions) would be top priority in the IRA. All that income is ordinary taxed at the highest rates on your marginal bracket.

In summary:

The most tax inefficient but also higher return investments should be in a qualified account

The most tax efficient high return investments should be in the taxable account.

The lower return investments, whether tax efficient or tax inefficient, should go wherever you have excess capacity.

And placing all the equities into the non-qualified account has ramifications based on turnover. If you buy a dozen high quality stocks and hold them in perpetuity, you are only paying tax on the dividends those stocks pay and at the lower dividend rate. But if you own a fund of equities, especially one with a strategy that results in higher turnover, the tax drag from that turnover can be significant. This is a chart I pulled from Michael Kitces which shows the ending balance after thirty years of a taxable account with varying levels of turnover.

A key exercise to conduct would be to look through all your holdings and the type of distribution it pays. The possibilities include: ordinary income, short-term capital gains, long-term capital gains, dividend income, qualified dividends, and 199a.

Asset location can have a dramatic and immediate effect on your returns. The paper cited above estimates that a well-executed asset location strategy can produce 20 bps per year of excess return. If you compound that over 30 years, it can make a fairly significant difference, especially in a lower return environment. Morningstar goes farther estimating as much as 50 bps of excess return depending on the tax bracket and returns assumed.

Tax asset location strategies can change over time. For example, in the 1980s and especially the 1990s, variable annuities became popular as a means of deferring tax liabilities. Many financial advisors would stick a lot of their bonds that paid larger coupons in a non-qualified variable annuity to shelter some of the taxable interest. As interest rates plummeted, the utility of the variable annuity has waned.

This is one of the few times you'll hear (read) say this, but this is where a financial advisor can probably be useful. This is especially true if you are currently distributing from your portfolio for spending/lifestyle needs. The advisor can help manage the macro picture - what we would call the global macro allocation - quarterbacking the placement of assets more so than the selection of them.

Tax strategies and planning within the realm of financial planning is where the actual need of a financial advisor can come in. Unfortunately, most think their job is to set up an initial asset allocation and babysit the assets collecting the fee while they attempt to get the next new client. This is probably what 95% of advisors do. But there are 5% of advisors who are worth their fee - and then some. These are the advisors who don't just select good positions for the portfolio but know how to actually build the portfolio with an eye towards reducing tax liability while achieving your goals and legacy needs.

Asset location is an important part of that planning - though I would admit it takes second to more important aspects of advice including withdrawal strategies and tax/estate planning.

We will be issuing to members a regular tax-sensitive report (monthly) that shows a blended tax rate and possible buy candidates.

