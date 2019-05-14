Barrick Gold: Standing Firm On Its Own Two Feet

The company's success in focusing on improving margins is an essential element which ranks the company as an attractive long-term investment.

Investment Thesis

The Toronto-based new Barrick Gold (GOLD) is one of the largest gold producers worldwide, and ought to be part of your long-term gold portfolio.

It is a challenge to present Barrick Gold on Seeking Alpha because of its vast assets portfolio, and I will try my best here to give a concise picture that justifies my long-term investment recommendation.

However, the size of the company makes it a perfect proxy for gold and the market reaction to the tariffs imposed on China goods by the USA is a good reminder how important it is to hold a gold position in your portfolio.

I recommend accumulating Barrick Gold on weakness while using about a third of your position to trade short-term the increasing volatility of the gold industry. The new CEO Mark Bristow said in the conference call:

So, whether you're a fund manager or a Finance Minister, don't look to us for instant gratification or easy pickings. The stakeholders who will reap our rewards are those who share our long-term vision and invest in or work with us as partners and that's really our commitment. And, in fact, this industry needs that to be able to recover its rightful place and become relevant again as an industry you can invest in.

Barrick Gold has changed drastically since last year

On September 24, 2018, Barrick Gold [ex-ABX] and Randgold Resources [ex-GOLD] announced that they have agreed to an all-share merger that will form the most prominent gold company in the world. The deal was valued at $18.3 billion.

Below are the gold production per mines for both Barrick Gold ex-ABX and Randgold ex-Gold. New Barrick Gold gold production in 1Q'19 is about 1,367 K Au Oz. Randgold is operating exclusively in Africa and has four mines producing under Randgold below [e.g., Loulo-Gounkoto (80%,) Kibali (45%,) Tongon (89.7%,) and Morila (40%)].

Recently, Barrick Gold and Newmont Goldcorp (NEM) created a 38.5%/61.5% Joint Venture with Barrick as an operator for the eight assets located in Nevada. Closing is expected to conclude in Q2'19. Please read my recent article about Newmont Goldcorp here.

Mark Bristow said in the conference call:

The first quarter's performance was both positive and productive with a strong across the Board delivery from all the operations, topped by the transformative and long-overdue creation of the Nevada joint venture. It's worth noting again that the Barrick-Randgold merger was a very strategic one. I think it's important that I stress this. Designed to produce a company capable of rising above an industry in disarray, to become its most valued gold business.

Note: Fourmile has not been included in the JV but will eventually be part of the JV depending on its NAV.

Barrick Gold - Balance Sheet And Production In 1Q'2019: The raw numbers

Barrick Gold 2Q'17 3Q'17 4Q'17 1Q'18 2Q'18 3Q'18 4Q'18 1Q'19 Total Revenues in $ Billion 2.160 1.993 2.228 1.790 1.712 1.837 1.904 2.093 Net Income in $ Billion 1.084 -0.011 -0.314 0.158 -0.940 -0.412 -1.197 0.111 EBITDA $ Billion 1.95 0.79 0.13 0.84 0.48 0.19 0.15 0.85 Profit margin % (0 if loss) 50.2% 0 0 8.8% 0 0 0 5.3% EPS diluted in $/share 0.93 -0.01 -0.27 0.14 -0.08 -0.35 -1.02 0.06 Cash from operations in $ Million 448 532 590 507 141 706 411 520 Capital Expenditure in $ Million 405 307 350 326 313 387 374 374 Free Cash Flow in $ Million 43 225 240 181 -172 319 37 146 Total Cash $ Billion 2.93 2.03 2.23 2.38 2.09 1.70 1.57 2.15 Long-term Debt in $ Billion 7.44 6.45 6.42 6.40 6.39 5.75 5.72 5.81 Dividend per share in $ 0.03 0.03 0.03 0.03 0.03 0.03 0.03 0.04 Shares outstanding (diluted) in Billion 1.166 1.166 1.167 1.167 1.167 1.167 1.167 1.746 Gold Production 2Q'17 3Q'17 4Q'17 1Q'18 2Q'18 3Q'18 4Q'18 1Q'19 Gold Production K Oz 1,432 1,243 1,339 1,049 1,067 1,149 1,262 1,367 Copper Production Mlbs 104 115 99 85 83 106 109 106 AISC $/Oz by-product 710 772 756 804 856 785 788 825 AISC co-product $/Oz 724 791 772 827 881 801 806 838 Gold price realized $/Oz 1,257 1,274 1,278 1,329 1,306 1,216 1,223 1,307

1 - Gold Production Details (ex-Barrick Gold)

Gold Production for first-quarter 2019 was in line with expectation with 1,367K Oz up 30.3% from the same quarter a year ago and up 8.3% sequentially.

AISC (by-product basis) is still one of the best in the industry with $825 per ounce in 1Q'19, which gave a $482 per ounce profit margin based on $1,307/ Oz for gold.

If we compare to Newmont Goldcorp and Agnico Eagle (AEM) we have the table below:

AISC $ per ounce 3Q'17 4Q'17 1Q'18 2Q'18 3Q'18 4Q'18 1Q'19 Average GOLD (By-product) 772 756 804 856 785 788 825 798 AEM (By-product) 789 905 889 921 848 852 836 863 NEM (By-product) 915 926 910 1002 915 835 896 914 Average 825 862 868 926 849 825 852 858

Barrick Gold is always indicating a very low AISC (by-product) compared to its peers. Below are the production details per mine and copper production from the three mines owned by ex-Barrick Gold. Gold production in the first quarter was 1.367 M Au ounces, and copper production was 109 M Lbls (from three mines indicated below):

Mark Bristow said in the conference call:

The quarter-on-quarter operational comparisons are obviously skewed by the merger, but it's important to note that all the operations delivered on plan and even on a per share basis, the adjusted earnings were significantly higher. We have made rapid progress with integrating the organization, streamlining processes, and ensuring that all sites have the geological, operational, and technical capability to meet their business objectives.

2 - Balance Sheet analysis

1 - Revenue details

Barrick reported its first-quarter 2019 results on May 8, 2019. The company reported a net income (attributable to shareholders) of $111 million or $0.06 per share for first-quarter 2019, just shy of the net income of $158 million or $0.14 in the year-ago quarter. In the press release:

While quarter on quarter comparisons are skewed by the merger, group gold production was up 8% in line with guidance, net cash from the operations rose by 27%, net earnings per share increased by 106% to $0.06, adjusted net earnings per share increased by 83% to $0.11, and debt, net of cash was down 12% to $3.65 billion. A dividend of $0.04 per share was declared in respect of the first quarter of 2019.

2 - Free Cash Flow

Free cash flow is a critical component when it comes to long-term investment and must be sufficient to cover the dividend.

Free cash flow for the quarter was $146 million. Free cash flow (yearly) is $330 million. Dividend Payout is now about $279 million ($0.16 per share). ABX passes the test FCF.

The new Barrick Gold decided to increase its annual dividend by one-third to $0.16 per common share in 2019 from $0.12 per common share in 2018.

3 - Net Debt is $3.66 billion

Total debt is now $3.66 billion with a net debt to EBITDA of 2.2x which is good.

The gold miner had total liquidity of $4.6 billion including undrawn lines of credit at the end of 2018. Concerning the completion of the merger with Randgold Resources Ltd., the new combined company has now $5.3 billion total liquidity, including available cash on hand, short-term investments and undrawn lines of credit.

4 - Conclusion and Technical Analysis

Again, writing an article about Barrick Gold is a real challenge due to the sheer size of the company, the recent merger with Randgold now completed, and a new joint venture in process with Newmont-Goldcorp in Nevada.

The new Barrick has a strong balance sheet with a manageable debt load and an efficient management structure. The company's success in focusing on improving margins is an essential element which ranks the company as an attractive long-term investment.

Of course, problems haven't disappeared as we can see with Acacia mining in Tanzania, but the company is standing firm on its two feet.

Technical Analysis (short term)

GOLD experienced a negative breakout of its rising wedge pattern in April and crossed its long-term support at $12.40 last week which was not bullish.

However, this "tweet-week" changed the mood for gold again, and it is possible that GOLD will re-test resistance at $13.30, which was the line support of the precedent pattern (I recommend selling about 15% of your position at this level depending on the gold price which is paramount for GOLD).

A possible new TA pattern could be a descending channel with the low of March and the recent low as line support and a parallel to the top made at the end of March, with a potential new resistance at $14.30 (I recommend taking profit at this level).

On the downside, GOLD could retrace to about $11.50 (double bottom).

