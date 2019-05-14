Suzuki Motor Co.: Excessive Focus On 2 Markets Limits Growth Potential

Suzuki Motor Co. (OTCPK:SZKMY) has recently reported FY 2018 results. The results show improvement in Y/Y sales, however, the same could not be translated into the company’s earnings profile. The trend in operating results shows that SZKMY is on track to recover in the coming quarters, and the same is supported by the FY 2019 guidance. Nevertheless, SZKMY’s operational focus on two major markets (Japan and India) limits its growth potential.

There is a suitable opportunity for expansion in the EV market in China but SZKMY has failed to effectively respond to this opportunity so far. In my view, SZKMY is in a competitively disadvantaged position compared with other prominent Japanese automakers who have announced plans to launch EVs in China. Thus, the expansion of its geographical presence is critical to delivering any noticeable price gains. Let’s get into the details.

Figure-1 (Source: Cars.co)

SZKMY’s revenues during FY 2018 witnessed a 3% Y/Y improvement (from ¥3,757.2 BB in FY 2017 to ¥3,871.5 BB in FY 2018). However, the same couldn’t drill down into the company’s earnings. Operating income and net income were down Y/Y by 13.3% and 17% respectively. The depreciation of the Indian rupee and costs associated with the recent recall campaign (in Japan) were the main factors at play. When we analyze the trend (Figure-2) in SZKMY’s net sales and operating earnings during the past two years, we can clearly identify a deteriorated picture for FY 2018 (compared with FY 2017). However, the picture is improving since Q3 2018 and we can reasonably expect SZKMY to deliver improved performance during FY 2019.

Figure-2 (Source: Financial Presentation)

This expectation is also supported by the company’s guidance for FY 2019 where it estimates Y/Y sales growth of ~¥28.5 BB (or 0.7%). Sales growth would also help improve SZKMY’s net income by ~12% (Figure-3).

Figure-3 (Source: Financial Presentation)

A closer look at the company’s segment-wise and region-wise profile reveals the importance of SZKMY’s Japanese and Indian markets. These two regions alone accounted for approx. two/thirds of the company’s FY 2018 total sales (Figure-4). While it may appear to be positive that SZKMY has generated Y/Y sales growth in both these segments, I believe that SZKMY’s strategy of concentration in only two markets is not free from risk.

Figure-4 (Source: Financial Presentation)

As mentioned earlier, SKZMY’s operating earnings were hampered by the devaluation of the Indian rupee (that landed a ¥19 BB hit on operating earnings). Similarly, the vehicle recall campaign in Japan diminished the net income by ¥81 BB. These risks are evident and reflected by the company in its performance reports. However, SZKMY’s sales concentration in these two markets carries an opportunity cost. The company exited its business stake in China last year and this was a grave mistake in my opinion.

China is currently experiencing a boom in demand for EVs (read: Electric Vehicles) and all prominent Japanese automakers are taking advantage of this emerging opportunity, except Suzuki. It’s worth noting on this point that Nissan (OTCPK:NSANY), Mazda (OTCPK:MZDAY), Honda (NYSE:HMC), and Toyota (NYSE:TM) have all presented their concept cars for the Chinese markets. Even though SZKMY is partnering with Toyota to launch EV models in its Europe region (and also in India), the growth rate of the EV market in these regions is much slower compared with China.

Moreover, SZKMY will face competition in Europe from established companies like Volkswagen (OTCPK:VWAGY) and Daimler (OTCPK:DDAIF), etc. Therefore, one can easily figure out why SZKMY is currently at a competitive disadvantage, by focusing the operations only in its two main markets. In my view, the EV market in China is likely to mature over the next 5 years, and SZKMY still has time to act. It has the resources to re-enter the Chinese market.

If it fails to effectively respond to this opportunity, then the share price growth will largely remain flat because SZKMY’s existing markets may only continue to deliver thin margins. It does not mean that SZKMY’s share prices will decline going forward, or witness zero growth especially when the company has a very low dividend yield compared with competitors (Figure-5). My point is that SZKMY’s share price could witness sharp growth if it decides to tap into the emerging EV market in China.

Figure-5 (Source: YCharts)

In short, even though SZKMY expects to deliver an improvement in Y/Y earnings (during FY 2019), the company would need to expand its geographical presence (particularly, with respect to accessing the EVs market in China). This would enable it to strengthen business growth in the long term. In contrast, if SZKMY fails to respond to this emerging opportunity then the stock may only deliver flat growth. This would not be very encouraging for the investors of a company that has a substantially low dividend yield among peers.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.