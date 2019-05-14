3 Reasons To Be Bullish On Cardano ADA

Coinbase should soon be listing ADA as well, as it announced last year. The exposure will give ADA a boost in exchange volume immediately.

Cardano is readying its network for Shelly, its most audacious technology upgrade since the inception of the coin.

In its manifesto, Cardano (ADA-USD) seeks to be the go-to blockchain platform for smart contracts. Unlike its biggest competitor – Ethereum (ETH-USD) – Cardano is scalable. The platform is inspired by academic research coupled with scientific philosophy. This puts Cardano a step further from other smart contracts platforms in existence today.

To make it even more appealing to smart contract developers, Cardano is watched from all corners by dedicated teams; IOHK (Input Output Hong Kong), the Cardano Foundation, and Emurgo. While each of them has unique roles, they all contribute to the well-being of the platform.

Notable among the three is the Cardano Foundation which acts as the custodian of Cardano and promotes, protects, and standardizes the platform.

However, it is the efforts of the three bodies that the price of Cardano (ADA) is pegged on. Currently, ADA closes the list of top ten most popular digital assets with a market capitalization of slightly above $2 billion. Its current price is oscillating at $0.065.

Below are three latest developments that are likely to make 2019 the best year for Cardano.

1. Cardano Shelly

Cardano has been working on a decentralization phase known as Shelley or Cardano v1.5. Although not yet implemented, the new version has already gone through engineering design specification, a formal specification of the Cardano ledger, and specifications for the non-integral calculations in the ledger.

Shelly will be taking over from Byron, but the codes between the two eras will be compatible.

For Cardano, “the goal of the Cardano Shelley era is to bring full decentralization to Cardano, moving beyond the federated epoch and handing control of the ledger over to the community.”

Cardano’s upgrade naming is inspired by people who have done exemplary things in the past. Cardano 1.5 is named after a poet and author, Percy Bysshe Shelley and the previous upgrade, Byron, is named after a romantic poet, Lord Byron.

Cardano Shelly employs Ouroboros, a new consensus algorithm that uses Proof of Stake to govern individual nodes.

2. Support by Ledger Nano S and Binance paring

Recently, Ledger, the leading manufacturer of hardware wallets, announced that its reputable Ledger Nano S would be supporting ADA. ADA’s price immediately appreciated when the news was announced towards the end of March.

Ledger Nano S will also integrate with Yoroi wallet which is developed by the commercial arm of Cardano, EMURGO.

“This is an event people have been looking forward to for the past year. I am especially thrilled to see many teams come together and cooperate on ground-breaking news in the industry. It foreshadows many more exciting commercial developments we have in store for Cardano in 2019.” Noted Nicolas Arqueros, CTO, EMERGO.

The Ledger Nano S supports cool features plus more coins. Within the same time, Binance (BNB-USD), the leading cryptocurrency exchange in the world, added more trading pairs; ADA was paired with PAX, a stablecoin. Such pairing, will, without doubt, increase the trading activities around Cardano.

3. Coinbase listing

Coinbase (COINB), the leading virtual currency exchange in the United States, is reportedly considering offering support for Cardano. Although they are number three in the rank of exchanges, their impact on the price and adoption of ADA cannot be refuted.

If it lists it, ADA will be exposed to over 20 million cryptocurrency traders on Coinbase. With Coinbase having a clean security certificate and with insurance on its coins, having Cardano on the platform is an extra mile towards adoption and price appreciation.

Additionally, the exchange is available in over 30 countries where it’s held in high regard for its UX and security. Coinbase had indicated the possible listing in an announcement where ADA was among five coins the exchanges was anticipating to add on its platform. With all the other four (BAT, XLM, ZEC, ZRX) already added, considering ADA to be the next addition will not be far-fetched.

In conclusion, the above events are likely to push the price of Cardano from the current rate of $0.065 to a new high before the year closes. The above 3 events may propel it to even the 0.45 prediction by the end of 2019. If this happens, with pointers indicating it will happen, 2019 will be the most significant year for Cardano (ADA).

Disclosure: I am/we are long ADA-USD. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.