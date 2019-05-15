Macquarie Infrastructure Shames The Haters

Co-produced with Treading Softly and PendragonY for High Dividend Opportunities

We are pleased to provide an updated report on Macquarie Infrastructure Corporation (MIC), an infrastructure company that we hold in our Core Portfolio. Despite being one of our best-performing stock picks since it was recommended to our members in February 2018, MIC remains a strong buy.

We have been bullish on Macquarie Infrastructure Corporation since the market overreacted to its dividend cut last year.

Data by YCharts

Since then, MIC has returned a total of 28.87% in price appreciation and dividends. This return isn't finished rising yet. Why? Because MIC's dividend is safe and secure and the market is waking up and recognizing that MIC is a safe place to invest in again. We continue to expect great things from MIC looking forward as it continues to prove the haters wrong.

Business As It Is Today

MIC has seen a substantiation shift in its core-businesses revenue generation as it has quickly sold off non-performing non-core assets - namely its renewable energy businesses - and focused solely on its three core revenue makers.

Source: MIC Earning Slides

MIC currently has finished organizing the selling of its non-core assets. These sales will be conducted throughout the year and those assets in the meantime will provide a very small amount of positive revenue. This year, MIC has $160 million in cash gain from selling off its "Operating Renewables" and this will remove $302 million in debt from its balance sheet.

This quarter was in line with MIC's expectations for the year and free cash flow was up overall from its core businesses.

Source: MIC Earning Slides

Its non-core assets saw strong free cash flow decline due to selling off the majority of them last year. However, this shouldn't be confused with those assets being cash flow negative - they produced $7 million in positive free cash flow this quarter.

Thank the Tanks!

MIC's various business units are seeing strong free cash flow growth - the source of the dividends coverage and money for capex projects outside of debt.

MIC's IMTT unit suffered greatly through 2018, its volumes dropped - reducing EBIDTA and FCF strongly for MIC overall. IMTT plays an even more crucial role in MIC's future seeing as it now produces just over half of their overall EBIDTA and FCF. So, what is MIC doing to produce growth within IMTT?

Source: MIC Earning Slides

MIC has been re-purposing its tanks to accept volumes that currently see stronger demand, they're doing so in connection to new contracts - meaning safe cash flow moving forward. Furthermore, MIC is building out new capacity with already contracted volumes - again safe cash flow moving forward. This quarter saw only 82.5% utilization of their capacity while management expects low 90% range by 2020. IMTT produced $104 million in EBIDTA of while $39 million came from a one-time payment. This means that $65 million was generated on a run rate basis for 82.5% utilization - assuming no new capacity growth (we know more capacity is coming online) and a 90% utilization rate. IMTT will produce $70.9 million EBITDA quarterly. Adding in their new capacity at a 9x multiple, this brings IMTT alone up to $75.76 million quarterly. Remember that MIC only needs $86.25 million quarterly to cover their dividends. IMTT is well on its way to cover the majority of this without the growth expected from MIC's other business.

We all should say "Thanks alot!" to IMTT and their progress so far.

MIC plans to make small incremental growth developments in their other two core businesses, but nothing compared to their commitment to restoring growth to IMTT.

Source: MIC's Earning Slides

Atlantic Aviation has seen performance growth and the minor growth capex expected to be deployed would be to purchase bolt-on acquisitions that would immediately be beneficial to MIC.

Growth is great, but many investors - ourselves included - are invested in MIC due to the massive market reaction that allowed up to capture a 10% yield. We need to take a moment to take a check up on their dividend and its coverage.

Time for a Check Up!

Source

As a corporation, MIC pays out its dividend from free cash flow. Currently, MIC produced $165 million worth of FCF this quarter.

Source: MIC Earning Slides

This quarterly FCF covered their dividend easily. Management highlighted this in their recent earnings release:

The MIC Board authorized a quarterly cash dividend of $1.00 per share for the first quarter of 2019 consistent with guidance provided to the market in February 2019. The dividend represents a distribution of approximately 54% of the adjusted free cash flow from continuing operations generated in the quarter. For the full year, MIC expects to distribute approximately 82% of adjusted free cash flow as dividends.

Overall, this quarter reflects the success that MIC is seeing right now, but looking deeper, how will it play out all year?

Source: MIC Earning Slides

MIC's dividends are covered by FCF, but its growth will be heavily funded from its current cash on hand. This cash on hand was mainly generated from non-core asset sales last year. Moving into 2020, MIC could lower or remove its growth Capex and still cover its $4 per share annual dividend rate. As new projects come online, MIC will continue to see stronger dividend coverage and lower debt expenses having paid off its senior notes this year.

Future Value

Determining MIC's future value has a number of factors at play. Historically, MIC has a yield of 6%. This was while investor confidence in MIC was high and their dividend was steadily growing. Currently, MIC has a yield of 9.43% as it regains investors' confidence.

Data by YCharts

As MIC trends back toward its 6% yield territory, its share price will rise upward toward $66. That would be an upside of over 50% as the market prices MIC back to its previous valuations. Why does MIC deserve such a high price? Its assets are tied with long-term contracts and their placement is ideal for being hard to enter markets. Furthermore, MIC owns storage in New York Harbor for example - land is scarce in New England making it extremely difficult to enter that market. MIC's Hawaii business also has an extremely large moat protecting it. These premiere assets will regain their premium as the market regains its trust of MIC.

Bottom Line

MIC suffered a lot of hate throughout 2018, due to its dividend cut and seeing its EBIDTA and FCF suffer. Management correctly evaluated the problem and sold off its non-core under-producing assets to focus on what matters most. Now we're seeing strong FCF growth and a dividend that's already covered. High Dividend Opportunity members have seen 28.87% returns already and with each year that passes, MIC will pay us 10% in dividends to increase that return. Haters are gonna hate, but MIC has once again put them to shame.

Thanks for reading! If you liked this article, please scroll up and click "Follow" next to my name to receive future updates.

High Dividend Opportunities, The #1 Service for Income Investors and Retirees We are the largest community of income investors and retirees with over 2400 members. Our aim is to generate immediate high income. We recently launched our all-Preferred Stock & Bond portfolio for safe high-yields ahead of a weaker economy and market volatility. Join us today and get instant access to our model portfolio targeting 9-10% yield, our preferred stock portfolio, and income tracking tools. You also get access to our report entitled "Our Favorite Picks for 2019" START YOUR FREE TRIAL HERE

Disclosure: I am/we are long MIC. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.