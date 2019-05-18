Imperial Oil: Capitalizing On Higher Oil Prices

As Imperial's oil production is completely oil sands related, the leverage on the oil price is quite high due to high production/transportation expenses and lower prices vs. the benchmark.

Exxon Mobil owns almost 70% of Imperial's stock but as it continues to tender a pro-rata amount into the repurchase program, it doesn't appear interested in acquiring full ownership.

After an excellent first quarter, it did increase its quarterly dividend by 16% for a current yield of 2.3%.

Introduction

Imperial Oil (IMO) is a Canadian vertically integrated oil producer which has the number one market position on the jet fuel, gasoline, and asphalt sales. With gasoline and diesel representing almost 80% of the company's sales (in terms of barrels oil equivalent). Now the Canadian oil prices have performed very well in the first quarter of this year, I wanted to check how Imperial Oil has performed during the quarter as the company is now solely relying on oil sands operations now its conventional assets have been sold.

Data by YCharts

As Imperial Oil's main shareholder is Exxon Mobil (XOM) with a total ownership of almost 70%, one could argue Imperial acts as Exxon's oil sands division.

The future looks a bit brighter now, after a reassuring first quarter

Under the impulse of a higher WTI oil price (compared to Q4 2018), the average price for a barrel of Western Canada Select averaged almost US$42.5 which is a substantial increase compared to the oil price last year (US$38.67 per barrel of WCS). Additionally, the price received per barrel of bitumen increased from C$35.61 in Q1 2018 to C$48.84 in the first quarter of this year on the back of the higher oil prices and the weaker Canadian dollar (as the CAD lost approximately 5% on the US dollar compared to a year ago).

Source: press release

As Imperial Oil reports its financial results in Canadian dollar, the weaker Canadian dollar actually does help. The oil giant produced an average of 388,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day, which is a 5% increase compared to Q1 2019 and this resulted in the sale of 477,000 barrels per day of oil-related products, which is almost exactly the output Imperial Oil was able to sell in Q1 2018.

The revenue increased by less than 1% to 7.98B CAD, while the pre-tax income fell by approximately 40% to just C$398M on the back of higher purchases of crude oil and products (the intersegmental sales whereby the upstream division sells the unrefined product to the downstream segment at a slightly higher cost. According to the segmental information, C$948M of revenue in the upstream segment was generated through intersegment sales). The bottom line showed a net income of C$293M or C$0.38/share. Definitely not very impressive for a stock trading at around C$37 per share.

Source: financial results

Imperial's cash flow statement appears to be more robust. After adjusting the reported C$1B in operating cash flow for working capital changes, the adjusted operating cash flow was approximately C$813M. Of this amount, roughly C$431M was spent on capex, resulting in a free cash flow of C$382M. A bit higher than the net income, but divided over 772M shares, this still results in an FCF/share of around C$0.50. It also indicates the company is trading at a free cash flow yield of approximately 6%.

Imperial Oil spends its entire free cash flow on shareholder rewards

On the back of the aforementioned strong results, Imperial Oil has hiked its quarterly dividend to C$0.22 per share, starting with the Q2 dividend. Considering the current share count totals approximately 772M shares, the dividend hike will cost Imperial Oil approximately C$680M in dividends (although the ongoing share buyback program will very likely reduce the share count and the dividend-related cash outflow).

Source: company presentation

Approximately C$149M was spent on dividends in Q1 as A) the average share count was slightly higher and B) the dividend was lower.

More than twice as much (C$361M) was spent on buying back stock. As the footnotes to the financial results confirm, a total of 9.98M shares were repurchased which results in an average price of C$36.17 per repurchased share.

At first, I thought the share buyback program also puts Exxon Mobil into the pole position to make a move to acquire full ownership of Imperial Oil further down the road. As the company is now buying back stock at market prices, every share Imperial can repurchase and cancel is a share Exxon won't have to pay a premium on to push for a delisting of Imperial Oil.

However, Exxon Mobil has participated in the previous buyback programs and tendered a pro rata amount of its own shares to Imperial Oil's buyback program, so its ownership remains below 70% for the time being. The positive is that all shareholders are being treated equal, but it also reduces the odds of Exxon Mobil making a move to acquire full ownership, removing any takeover speculation.

Data by YCharts

So, pretty much the entire free cash flow that was generated in the first quarter was spent on dividends and share buybacks. That's a bit surprising considering Imperial has just greenlighted a massive C$2.6B investment in the Aspen oil sands project, which will increase the production rate by approximately 75,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day. Sure, the development has been 'delayed' now due to the intervention of the local Alberta government in the oil markets, but it would perhaps be wise to keep a bit of money on the side in case it will go ahead with the construction in the next few years.

Additionally, Imperial's balance sheet still contains roughly C$5B in debt (C$4B in net debt after subtracting the C$1B in cash). Fortunately, the debt is provided by a subsidiary of Exxon Mobil, and XOM has made up to C$7.75B available under this credit agreement. But while I was wondering if buying back stock is a solution that benefits all shareholders, as right now, it looks like Exxon is cashing in twice: it sells Imperial Oil stock and generates cash from selling those shares while it continues to charge interest on the C$5B loan, I was pleasantly surprised to see Exxon charged just 1.5% on the short-term debt and 2% on the long-term debt which undoubtedly is the cheapest debt funding available.

Investment thesis

'Why would I buy Imperial Oil as its dividend yield is just 2.3% after hiking the dividend? I'm better off buying another oil stock' is an often-heard argument against an investment in Imperial Oil. But (potential) investors need to dig a bit deeper. The real value in Imperial Oil indeed isn't the dividend yield but its potential to buy back stock, further boosting the value per share.

In the first quarter of this year, in excess of 1% of the share count was repurchased by Imperial Oil, and the company remains on track to retire roughly 5% of its share count by the end of this year. This will have a positive impact on the FCF per share and EPS in the future and will ultimately benefit every investor. If you're looking for a high-yield investment, Imperial Oil definitely isn't a good fit.

The current free cash flow yield of 6% isn't too exciting either, but if the company continues to repurchase stock at a rate of 4% per year, Imperial Oil's free cash flow per share will continue to increase at the same percentage. Rather than buying stock at the current share price of US$27.7 (on the US listing), one could consider writing an out of the money put option in an attempt to acquire stock at a lower price.

Consider joining European Small-Cap Ideas to gain exclusive access to actionable research on appealing Europe-focused investment opportunities, and to the real-time chat function to discuss ideas with similar-minded investors! NEW at ESCI: A dedicated EUROPEAN REIT PORTFOLIO! Take advantage of the TWO WEEK FREE TRIAL PERIOD and kick the tires!

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.