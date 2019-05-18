CF Industries: Aggressively Buying Back Stock

Introduction

Now that CF Industries' (CF) investments in additional capacity have been completed, the company can start thinking about how it will spend its massive amounts of incoming cash flow. Last year, CF Industries preferred to repurchase quite a bit of its own shares to reduce the share count, but perhaps it will slow down on the repurchase front this year as it could (and should) fully repay a $500M senior note maturing in 12 months from now. Considering the note was issued at an interest rate of 7.125%, repaying the debt may be the smartest move as it would increase the operating cash flow by in excess of $35M per year.

Higher revenue bit lower margins

CF Industries reported a 5% revenue increase in the first quarter of the year, and this combined with a COGS which increased by just 2% resulted in a 15% increase of the company's gross margin. Despite a $25M change in 'other operating expenses' (there was a $21M benefit in Q1 2018 and a $4M expense in Q1 2019), the operating income increased by 2%, while the EBIT increased by 5% due to a lower net interest expense. The net income attributable to CF Industries' shareholders was approximately $90M which resulted in an EPS of $0.40. Keep in mind the Q1 net income includes a tax benefit (which is the result of a $30M tax benefit that was recognized during the quarter).

The strong revenue increase also had a positive impact on the cash flows as CF Industries reported an operating cash flow of $306M. After adjusting this result for changes in the working capital position, the operating cash flow in the first quarter came in at $324M, and that's a very nice increase compared to $291M in Q1 2018.

The capex increased to $80M (which is still lower than the expected $400-450M in full-year capex indicating the average capex over the next three quarters will increase to $110-120M), so CF Industries generated roughly $211M in free cash flow in the first quarter.

Approximately $86M was paid out to non-controlling interests, but this mainly represents the payment due for Q4 2018. In the accompanying press release, CF Industries mentioned the cash distributions due over Q1 2019 will be $47M. This means that of the $211M in free cash flow, approximately $164M is attributable to CF Industries' own shareholders.

CF Industries continues to repurchase stock

As explained in the previous article, CF Industries elected to spend almost half a billion on buying back its own stock. A total of $467M was spent in the second half of last year, and this allowed CF Industries to reduce its share count by a net amount of 10.5M shares (approximately 11M shares were purchased on the open market and approximately 0.5M new shares were issued as part of the stock options and restricted stock bonus programs for its employees).

CF Industries did mention it spent an additional $33M subsequent to the end of the financial year 2018 and that means it's a little bit disappointing to see CF Industries has spent just $87M on share buybacks in the first quarter of this year. Knowing $33M of this amount (approximately 40%) was already earmarked as part of the previous buyback program, it means CF Industries has spent just $54M on the new buyback program.

In CF's defense: the new $1B repurchase authorization was only granted in February, so the $54M that was spent as part of this new program only shows the buyback pace of just half a quarter. And on top of the $54M, an additional $6M was accrued but unpaid. CF was able to buy back approximately 1.5M shares for a total of $60M, and the net share count was reduced to 221.1M shares as of April 29th.

It will be interesting to see if CF Industries accelerates the buyback pace later this year, but the relatively slow pace it has been using so far could indeed indicate it wants to keep more cash on its balance sheet to be in a position to repay the expensive 7.125% senior note that will mature next year. I personally think that's the best decision CF Industries could make as repaying that one note means the after-tax operating cash flow will increase by approximately 12 cents per share. Money that could subsequently be used to buy back stock or perhaps fund a small dividend increase.

Investment thesis

In any case, CF Industries is now generating much more free cash flow as its expansion plans have been completed and the new plans are actually contributing to the cash flows. In the comment section of the previous article on CF Industries, someone argued it's better to buy back stock at an 8% FCF yield instead of repaying a senior note with a lower cost. While the commenter certainly has a point, we shouldn't forget CF Industries' balance sheet is still a bit stretched after all the expansions and reducing the net debt should be an even higher priority than buying back stock. Making the balance sheet safer helps the business.

Buying back stock should be seen as a 'shareholder reward' and a non-essential way to spend cash. With a debt ratio of almost 3 as of the end of last year, CF Industries shouldn't wait for the crop nutrient sector to slow down before starting to improve its balance sheet. So, I wouldn't mind to see a slower share buyback pace if it means some of the expensive debt gets repaid. Ultimately, shareholders will benefit anyway as a safer balance sheet makes the company a 'safer' investment while paying less interest on the debt will boost the free cash flow.

