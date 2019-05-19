Reinvesting Prior To Retirement: The Income Method

Reinvesting dividends to generate more income will increase overall income in the future.

We've covered how our method produces superior results for immediate income during retirement.

Co-produced with Treading Softly and PendragonY for High Dividend Opportunities

We are pleased to present the fourth part in our article series: The Income Method. This article expands on our previous discussions by looking at a period prior to retirement where income received is completely reinvested to generate further income down the road.

Source

Recently we released an article covering the basics of how an immediate income or high-yield approach is tackled by High Dividend Opportunities to bring success to our members. That article is:

The Income Method: How 'High Dividend Opportunities' Succeeds

Our second article took this approach and applied it to an average retiree's lifespan through various investment choices. It explores which route provides beneficial additional income from saving or spreading those savings over 15 years. That article is:

The Income Method: Recurring Money Retirees Need

Our third article looked at the other half of a retiree’s income equation – Social Security, something almost every American has to plan for. That article is:

The Income Method: What About Delaying Social Security?

Now we are happy to present this follow-up article covering the application of this approach over a larger span of time in the view of retirement vs. other options available to retirees.

Investment Thesis

Using the Income Method championed by High Dividend Opportunities outperforms investing in dividend growth stocks loved by investors for being high quality and low risk. This choice 20 years before retirement places an investor far behind their peers when retirement comes.

The Comparison Ground Rules

For the sake of this test, we are going to assume as with our previous article that our near-retiree has $100,000 available to invest into various options. This time however, the investor will have 20 years to reinvest dividends and then live off the dividends generated from his portfolio for the next 15 years.

For sake of consistency, we will be using the same set of stocks from the "Flight to Quality" stocks as well as the same set of High Dividend Opportunities picks.

Flight To Quality Stocks

Reality Income (O), Coca-Cola Company (KO), National Retail Properties (NNN), and Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) all serve as good examples of this group.

Ticker Yield Div Growth (5 year Avg) JNJ 2.61% 6.45% O 3.91% 3.93% KO 3.41% 6.86% NNN 3.88% 4.04%

These stocks average a yield of 3.45% with an annual growth rate of 5.32% - these figures will be used for our tracking and charting purposes.

High Dividend Opportunities Picks

Washington Prime Group Redeemable Preferred Stock H (WPG.PH): We wrote an article here concerning them - they offered an 11% yield at the time.

Alliance Resource Partners LP (ARLP) currently offering an 11.06% yield and further growth is expected.

Sachem Capital (SACH) is a hard money lending REIT that sports a 10.9% yield currently, and we wrote about them here.

Newtech Business Services (NEWT) offers a 9.6% yield when we wrote about them previously.

Ticker Yield WPG.PH 11% ARLP 11.06% SACH 10.9% NEWT 9.6%

These stocks average a yield of 10.64% and this number will be used for tracking and charting purposes.

The First 20 Years - Dividend Reinvested

Source

During the first 20 years, our imagined investor is saving diligently for retirement by reinvesting every penny back into their chosen investment style. This consistent unchanged devotion is expected to pay off after 20 years into a more comfortable retirement.

Source: Author's Calculations

The results are stark. The High Dividend Opportunity picks turned $100,000 into $755,515.40 in 20 years. The Flight to Quality picks turned $100,000 into $313,901.10 in the same time period. HDO returned 2.4x more.

But now we're looking toward the golden years of retirement and these sample retirees are going to live off their income generation.

The Retirement Income Needing Years

Source: Author's Calculations

We continued to assume even dividend growth throughout the 15 years of retirement, but by now the Flight to Quality stocks are so far behind the HDO picks the comparison is still stark. The investor not relying on the old-but-incorrect reliance of dividend growth stocks for superior income generation continues to be shown to be inferior for the lifespan of the average investor and retiree.

Furthermore this continued dividend growth leaves those stocks yielding 26% after 35 years of dividend growth but even then it fails to beat a simple portfolio yielding 10.64% after 35 years.

Ending Considerations

After 35 years, our picks outperform the Flight to Quality stock picks. You must also remember that:

We assumed continuous and flat dividend growth for FTQ picks while assuming ZERO growth for HDO picks, that's when those picks also are currently growing their dividends

All dividends were reinvested for the first 20 years and withdrawn for the last 15.

No capital appreciation or price movement was factored in - we're looking strictly at reinvested dividends earning the same amount or the amount the stocks would be earning at that time.

A near retiree or young investor looking for the best route to invest their income should not stop at the common advice of "safe" dividend growth investing. They should understand that immediate income, high-yield investing in highly-covered, high-quality choices can and will out-perform other types of investing. Yes, the high-yield market has many dangerous securities, but so does the "safe zone." This should not stop investors from making the best choice for their investing future – the Income Method choice.

Thanks for reading! If you liked this article, please scroll up and click "Follow" next to my name to receive future updates.

High Dividend Opportunities, The #1 Service for Income Investors and Retirees We are the largest community of income investors and retirees with over 2400 members. Our aim is to generate immediate high income. We recently launched our all-Preferred Stock & Bond portfolio for safe high-yields ahead of a weaker economy and market volatility. Join us today and get instant access to our model portfolio targeting 9-10% yield, our preferred stock portfolio, and income tracking tools. You also get access to our report entitled "Our Favorite Picks for 2019" START YOUR FREE TRIAL HERE

Disclosure: I am/we are long NEWT, ARLP, WPG.PH, WPG.PI. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.