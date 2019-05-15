Deere: Has The Outlook Worsened?

Source: Forbes

The earnings of industrial companies like John Deere (DE) could be a good barometer for state of the global economy. Deere reports quarterly earnings Friday. Analysts expect revenue of $10.18 billion and EPS of $3.61. The revenue estimate implies a 5% decline Y/Y. Investors should focus on the following key items.

Will Deere's Top Line Falter?

For its most recent quarter, Deere had revenue of nearly $8.0 billion, up 15% Y/Y. Agriculture and Turf revenue grew 10%, driven by higher shipment volume and higher prices. Volume in the agricultural market continues to be driven by replacement activity; that activity could slow going forward. Agriculture and Turf remains Deere's largest segment at nearly 60% of total revenue.

Revenue for Construction and Forestry was $2.3 billion, up 31% Y/Y. The segment has benefited from a stable construction industry. The U.S., in particular, has gone through a building boom since the Financial Crisis of 2008. The government stimulus and record-low interest rate that drove animal spirits could soon run its course. Construction and Forestry also benefited from the acquisition of Wirtgen (provides machinery for road construction and maintenance), which contributed 24% of the positive improvement. The Wirtgen acquisition closed in December 2017. This quarter, Deere's results will be on an apples-to-apples basis pursuant to the deal. This could be the rationale for a potential decline in revenue Y/Y.

The company's core operating income margin for Agriculture and Turf and Construction and Forestry was 5%, a 200-basis point improvement over that of the year earlier period. Core operating income margin includes cost of goods sold, SG&A, and R&D costs. The improvement was driven by (1) positive price realization and higher shipment volumes at Agriculture and Turf and (2) the Wirtgen acquisition and (3) price realization, slightly offset by unfavorable product mix at Construction and Forestry.

The question becomes, "How will Deere grow operating income if its top line stagnates?" Along with other industrial companies like General Electric (GE) and Siemens (OTCPK:SIEGY), (OTCPK:SMAWF), Deere has embraced digitalization. The company is using digitalization to create efficiencies throughout its organization. The potential to reduce direct and indirect material costs could be another lever the company could pull.

The company also has the potential to share its digital technology with farmers and its dealer network for a subscription fee. Subscription fees could create recurring revenue and help offset the costs of investing in digital technology. The trade-off for farmers is (1) the potential to learn about repairs before product failures materialize and (2) the potential to leverage Deere's information network to improve crop yields. I expect to learn more about the success of Deere's digitalization efforts on the earnings call.

Slow Growth In U.S. Farm Cash Receipts

Another important metric in determining demand for equipment is U.S. principal cash receipts (crops, livestock, government payments, USDA aid). According to management, such receipts could reach $124 billion in 2019, slightly higher than that of 2018 and the highest since 2014:

It's important to note that prices for three of the four major crops are expected to be higher in the '18-'19 marketing year than in the previous year. Corn, wheat and cotton prices have held offset softness in the soybean market. However, when including the USDA aid of $1.65 per bushel, soybean economics are better this year than last for many farmers.

The U.S. and China are now in the midst of a trade war. China just raised tariffs to as high as 25% on over 5,000 U.S. products. Several agricultural products are already facing tariffs imposed by China last year. How these new rounds of tariffs will impact farmers, or if President Trump is willing to increase farm aid remains to be seen. A lot hinges on whether the $124 billion in crop receipts estimated for 2019 comes in lower than expected. That said, I cannot envision how more tariffs can be positive for global equipment sales or principal cash receipts.

Conclusion

Crop prices drive cash receipts. If prices fall due to a trade war (or something else), then spending on farm equipment will also likely fall. DE is down about 4% Y/Y and will likely fall further due to uncertainty over future crop prices. Sell DE.

Disclosure: I am/we are short GE. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.