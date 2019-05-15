Dividend Increases: May 6-10, 2019 (Part 3: Remaining Sectors)

Last week, 27 companies announced dividend increases. I covered four sectors in Part 1 and Part 2 of this article.

One way to identify dividend growth stocks for further analysis is to monitor dividend increases.

Monitoring dividend increases for stocks on my watch list helps me identify candidates for further analysis. Companies that regularly increase dividends show confidence in the potential growth of future earnings.

I look for dividend increase announcements for stocks in the CCC List, but I use several screens to limit the number of stocks to monitor:

Dividend Yield ≥ 1.0%

Market cap ≥ $1 billion

No stocks that are being acquired

No Over-The-Counter or Pink Sheet stocks

In the past week, 27 companies that announced dividend increases passed these screens. I presented dividend increases announced for stocks in the Industrials and Materials sectors in Part 1, and for stocks in the Consumer Discretionary and Information Technology sectors in Part 2. Here, I'm covering the remaining sectors.

The following table provides a summary of these increases.

The table is sorted by the percentage increase, %Incr. Dividends are annualized and in US$, unless otherwise indicated. Yield is the new dividend yield for the market close Price on the date listed. Yrs are years of consecutive dividend increases, while 5-yr DGR is the compound annual growth rate of the dividend over a 5-year period. 1-yr %Incr is the percentage increase from the year-ago dividend. (Some companies increase their dividends more than once a year, so this puts the most recent dividend increase in context).

First Merchants (FRME)

FRME operates as the financial holding company for First Merchants Bank, which provides community banking services in Indiana, Illinois, and Ohio. The company accepts deposits and provides a variety of different loan products. It also provides safety deposit facilities. FRME was founded in 1893 and is headquartered in Muncie, Indiana.

The company declared a quarterly dividend of 26¢ per share, an increase of 18.18% over the prior quarterly dividend. The dividend is payable June 21, with an ex-dividend date of May 17.

Phillips 66 (PSX)

PSX is an energy manufacturing and logistics company founded in 1875 and headquartered in Houston, Texas. The company operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialities. PSX processes, transports, stores and markets fuels and products globally. Phillips 66 Partners is the company’s master limited partnership.

Recently, PSX increased its quarterly dividend to 90¢ per share, an increase of 12.50% over the prior dividend of 80¢ per share. The stock will trade ex-dividend on May 17, and shareholders can expect to receive the new dividend on June 3.

CNO Financial (CNO)

CNO is a holding company for a group of insurance companies operating throughout the United States. The company develops, markets, and administers health insurance, annuity, individual life insurance, and other insurance products for senior and middle-income markets. CNO was founded in 1979 and is headquartered in Carmel, Indiana.

Recently, CNO increased its quarterly dividend from 10¢ per share to 11¢ per share, an increase of 10.00%. The quarterly dividend will be paid on June 24 to shareholders of record on June 10. The ex-dividend date is June 7.

Chesapeake Utilities (CPK)

CPK is a diversified energy company engaged in regulated and unregulated energy businesses. The company is involved in natural gas distribution and transmission, propane distribution and marketing, advanced information services, and other related businesses. The company serves residential, commercial, industrial, and wholesale customers. CPK was founded in 1859 and is headquartered in Dover, Delaware.

On May 8, the board of directors declared a quarterly dividend of 40.5¢ per share. The new dividend represents an increase of 9.46%. The dividend is payable on July 5 to shareholders of record on June 14

United Community Banks (UCBI)

UCBI operates as the bank holding company for United Community Bank, which provides retail and corporate banking services to individuals and businesses. The company offers various deposit accounts, secured and unsecured loans, and other specialized financial services. UCBI was founded in 1950 and is based in Blairsville, Georgia.

The board of directors of UCBI has declared a quarterly dividend of 17¢ per share. The new dividend is 6.25% above the prior dividend of 16¢ per share. The new dividend is payable on July 5 to shareholders of record on June 15. The ex-dividend date will be June 13.

National HealthCare (NHC)

NHC is engaged in the operation of skilled nursing facilities with associated assisted living and independent living centers in the USA. The company provides sub-acute skilled and post-acute skilled nursing care, intermediate nursing care, rehabilitative care, senior living services, and home healthcare services. NHC was founded in 1971 and is based in Murfreesboro, Tennessee.

The company announced a quarterly DIV increase of 4.00% to 52¢ per share. The dividend is payable on August 30 to shareholders of record on June 28.

Arbor Realty Trust (ABR)

ABR invests in a diversified portfolio of structured finance assets in the multifamily and commercial real estate markets. The company primarily invests in real estate-related bridge and mezzanine loans, as well as real estate-related notes and various mortgage-related securities. ABR was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Uniondale, New York.

ABR will pay a quarterly dividend of 28¢ per share, an increase of 3.70% over the previous quarterly dividend. All shareholders of record on May 23 will receive the new dividend on May 31.

Southside Bancshares (SBSI)

Founded in 1960, SBSI operates as the holding company for Southside Bank. The company provides a range of financial services to individuals, businesses, municipal entities, and nonprofit organizations. Services include consumer and commercial loans, deposit accounts, and trust, safe deposit and brokerage services. SBSI is based in Tyler, Texas.

On Thursday, May 9, the company increased its quarterly dividend by 3.33% to 31¢ per share. The dividend is payable on June 6 to shareholders of record on May 23.

Main Street Capital (MAIN)

Founded in 1997 and based in Houston, Texas, MAIN is a principal investment firm that provides long-term debt and equity capital to lower middle market companies and debt capital to middle market companies. MAIN’s investments support management buyouts, recapitalization, growth financing, and acquisitions of companies operating in diverse industry sectors.

On Tuesday, May 7, the company increased its monthly dividend by 2.50% to 20.5¢ per share. The stock will trade ex-dividend on June 27, and shareholders can expect to receive the new dividend on July 15.

Cardinal Health (CAH)

Founded in 1979 and headquartered in Dublin, Ohio, CAH is a healthcare services company providing pharmaceutical and medical products and services that help pharmacies, hospitals, and other healthcare providers to focus on patient care. CAH also provides medical products to patients in the home.

The company announced a quarterly DIV increase of 1.01% to 48.11¢ per share. The dividend is payable July 15, with an ex-dividend date of June 29.

Enviva Partners (EVA)

EVA produces and supplies utility-grade wood pellets. The company serves utilities and large-scale power generators in the United Kingdom and other European markets. Enviva Partners GP, LLC operates as the general partner of the company. EVA was founded in 2013 and is based in Bethesda, Maryland.

Recently, EVA increased its quarterly distribution from 64¢ per share to 64.5¢ per share, an increase of 0.78%. The distribution is payable May 29, with an ex-dividend date of May 17.

Please note that I'm not recommending any of these stocks. Readers should do their own research on these companies before buying shares.

Below, I'm including charts from F.A.S.T. Graphs for three of this week's dividend raisers, CPK, MAIN, and CAH.

In these charts, the black line represents the share price, and the blue line represents the calculated P/E multiple at which the market has tended to value the stock over time. The orange line is the primary valuation reference line. It is based on one of three valuation formulas depending on the earnings growth rate achieved over the time frame in question. (The Adjusted Earnings Growth Rate represents the slope of the orange line in the chart).

CPK's price line (black) is above the primary valuation line (orange) and above the stock's normal P/E ratio (blue). The stock is trading at a premium to fair value. An investment in CPK in January 2009 would have returned 16.8% on an annualized basis (with dividends included).

MAIN's price line is above the stock's normal P/E ratio and above the primary valuation line. The stock is trading at a slight premium to fair value. An investment in MAIN in January 2009 would have returned 19.2% on an annualized basis (with dividends included).

CAH's price line is below the primary valuation line and below the stock's normal P/E ratio. The stock is trading at a discount to fair value. An investment in CAH in July 2009 would have returned 4.9% on an annualized basis (with dividends included).

Upcoming Ex-Dividend Dates

As a bonus, here is a summary of available ex-dividend dates for the next two weeks. You must own a stock before its ex-dividend date to be eligible to receive the next dividend.

The table is sorted by Ticker, and as before, Next Div is annualized. Please note that the table contains ex-dividend dates of stock in sectors other than those covered in Part 1 and Part 2 of this article.

Summary of Upcoming Ex-Dividend Dates: May 14-27, 2019

Company Ticker Yield Recent Price Yrs 5-Yr DGR Next Div. Ex-Div Date Pay- able Date AmerisourceBergen ABC 2.13% $75.08 14 12.20% $1.60 05/17 06/03 Arbor Realty Trust ABR 8.57% $13.07 7 14.40% $1.12 05/22 05/31 Archer-Daniels-Midland ADM 3.45% $40.63 44 12.00% $1.40 05/14 06/05 American Financial AFG 5.99% $100.20 13 12.50% $6.00 05/14 05/28 Aflac AFL 2.15% $50.33 37 7.90% $1.08 05/21 06/03 Assured Guaranty AGO 1.70% $42.45 8 9.90% $0.72 05/21 06/05 Apartment Investment and Management AIV 3.15% $49.58 9 9.60% $1.56 05/16 05/31 Assurant AIZ 2.52% $95.34 15 18.90% $2.40 05/24 06/18 ALLETE ALE 2.85% $82.34 9 3.30% $2.35 05/14 06/01 Amgen AMGN 3.46% $167.59 9 22.90% $5.80 05/16 06/07 Atmos Energy ATO 2.07% $101.66 35 6.90% $2.10 05/24 06/10 Avista AVA 3.59% $43.17 17 4.10% $1.55 05/22 06/14 American States Water AWR 1.51% $72.92 64 6.90% $1.10 05/15 06/03 BB&T BBT 3.36% $48.19 8 10.50% $1.62 05/14 06/03 Bunge BG 3.81% $52.49 18 11.00% $2.00 05/17 06/03 Black Hills BKH 2.66% $75.86 48 4.90% $2.02 05/16 06/01 Cogent Communications CCOI 4.27% $56.20 8 22.80% $2.40 05/16 05/31 Church & Dwight CHD 1.24% $73.59 23 9.30% $0.91 05/14 06/03 CenterPoint Energy CNP 3.84% $29.96 14 6.00% $1.15 05/15 06/13 Chevron CVX 3.95% $120.47 32 2.80% $4.76 05/16 06/10 Discover Financial Services DFS 2.09% $76.57 8 15.20% $1.60 05/23 06/06 Duke Energy DUK 4.25% $87.38 14 3.30% $3.71 05/16 06/17 Consolidated Edison ED 3.47% $85.40 45 3.10% $2.96 05/14 06/17 Eversource Energy ES 2.95% $72.47 21 6.60% $2.14 05/22 06/28 First Merchants FRME 2.87% $36.19 7 36.10% $1.04 05/17 06/21 Home Bancshares HOMB 2.86% $18.16 9 26.00% $0.52 05/14 06/05 Hershey HSY 2.28% $126.49 9 8.80% $2.89 05/23 06/14 Summit Hotel Properties INN 5.90% $12.20 5 9.90% $0.72 05/16 05/31 Johnson & Johnson JNJ 2.78% $136.54 57 6.40% $3.80 05/24 06/11 Kroger KR 2.21% $25.31 13 11.50% $0.56 05/14 06/01 Main Street Capital MAIN 6.05% $39.64 9 4.30% $2.40 05/17 06/14 Moody's MCO 1.09% $183.17 10 14.40% $2.00 05/17 06/10 Marcus MCS 1.77% $36.23 6 12.00% $0.64 05/24 06/17 Marathon Petroleum MPC 4.18% $50.77 9 19.00% $2.12 05/15 06/10 MSCI MSCI 1.10% $210.09 5 N/A $2.32 05/16 05/31 ONE Gas OGS 2.28% $87.65 6 N/A $2.00 05/14 05/31 Otter Tail OTTR 2.75% $50.86 6 2.40% $1.40 05/14 06/10 Provident Financial Services PFS 3.57% $25.75 9 7.90% $0.92 05/14 05/31 Primerica PRI 1.11% $122.70 10 17.80% $1.36 05/21 06/14 Phillips 66 PSX 4.23% $85.12 7 18.50% $3.60 05/17 06/03 Sabra Health Care REIT SBRA 9.14% $19.69 8 5.80% $1.80 05/17 05/31 Southside Bancshares SBSI 3.60% $34.42 24 12.10% $1.24 05/22 06/06 Selective Insurance SIGI 1.15% $69.80 5 7.30% $0.80 05/14 06/03 J.M. Smucker SJM 2.70% $125.85 21 8.20% $3.40 05/16 06/03 Southern SO 4.62% $53.69 19 3.40% $2.48 05/17 06/06 Simon Property SPG 4.68% $175.03 10 12.60% $8.20 05/16 05/31 Southwest Gas SWX 2.62% $83.19 13 9.80% $2.18 05/14 06/03 Thomson Reuters TRI 2.26% $63.70 26 1.30% $1.44 05/22 06/17 Union Bankshares Corp. UBSH 2.60% $35.32 8 10.30% $0.92 05/16 05/31 Valero Energy VLO 4.45% $80.90 9 30.90% $3.60 05/14 06/04 Walgreens Boots Alliance WBA 3.38% $52.09 43 7.30% $1.76 05/17 06/12 Aqua America WTR 2.25% $38.95 26 7.70% $0.88 05/16 06/01 Zions Bancorporation ZION 2.60% $46.16 6 51.60% $1.20 05/15 05/23 Equinix EQIX 2.08% $473.32 5 N/A $9.84 05/21 06/19 Eli Lilly LLY 2.26% $114.25 5 2.80% $2.58 05/16 06/10

Disclosure: I am/we are long MAIN. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.