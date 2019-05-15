Lannett: BOD Sponsored Internal Investigation Looks Like A Whitewash

In my opinion the audit committee needs to launch an independent investigation into the claims being made about prior management and current employees.

Now that two current employees, along with the company, have been named as defendants in two separate suits the company has no 8k to discuss why the investigation failed investors.

From 11/04/16 forward, investments in the stock have been based off of the representation (made by the CEO) that the BOD had ordered an outside investigation in to the claims.

The results of that investigation were never made public, nor was which outside law firm conducted it, but the CEO did state that the firm cleared everyone of wrongdoing.

On the fiscal Q1 call for fiscal year 2017 (held on Nov 4th, 2016) LCI's then CEO, Arthur Bedrosian made the following statement.

Source: LCI Earnings Transcript (11/4/16)

He specifically references that the LCI Board Of Directors (BOD) was "very proactive in making sure that outside counsel was brought in to investigate the matter". LCI's CEO Arthur Bedrosian also stated that after a, "number of months of investigating... they were convinced that there was no wrongdoing on the part of... the company".

Source: LCI Earnings Transcript (11/4/16)

Later in the call LCI's CEO represented that the outside counsel (whomever that may be) reviewed all external communications and still held firm that there was no evidence of collusion. Obviously the State AG's see things differently as I covered in the Monday report titled, "Lannett: Price Fixing Case Kicks The Legs Out, Fines And Management Turnover Inevitable".

Remarkably just the day before this call Bloomberg had reported that the Department of Justice was narrowing in on charging several generics, there was no mention of an outside counsel or independent investigation in the previous earnings call nor was the name of the outside counsel divulged to investors... of course the BOD kept the report to themselves but never corrected Arthur's comments so we have to assume they sanctioned the claims and representations made to investors. As I see it the issues with the BOD's communication with the investing public are:

It is extremely odd that the BOD didn't communicate with investors that it had ordered the initiation of an internal investigation into the potential claims being made by the state AG's. Instead the BOD asked investors to accept the announcement of the completion of the previously unknown investigation, which turned out to be in direct conflict with what the state AG's found looking at the same data set. Furthermore, given that there was no mention of the internal investigation in the previous call the BOD represented that they were able to launch and complete a full investigation examining all external communications in some period of time less than the 90 days between quarters. The BOD never disclosed the law firm that conducted the investigation or any rigorous finding of facts as a result of the investigation. As a result of this "investigation" the Audit Committee, now chaired by John C. Chapman, signed off on the financials for FY 2017 and FY 2018 including revenue that (according to the State AG in CT) was fraudulently obtained.

The Audit Committee Has A Problem

What is described above falls directly into the court of the LCI Audit Committee. According to the Audit Committee charter posted on LCI's website, they would have been responsible for ensuring the compliance of the organization with current laws and regulatory requirements.

Source: Company Website

Furthermore, the Audit Committee has the sole authority to retain any independent legal advisor it feels necessary to fulfill its responsibilities.

Source: Company Website

Given the CEO's comments and the fact that the BOD/Audit Committee never corrected any of those comments, we have to assume that the Audit Committee supported these representations to shareholders. Now that the State AG's have filed formal claims of civil fraud against the company and its employees it's reasonable to expect some explanation about this internal investigation that was concluded as it was announced. In most cases one would expect the company to disclose what firm handled the investigation and what they were charged with investigating. Normal course of business would be to ensure that the firm was independent; for example, you would not want to find out that the corporate defense team hired to help the company comply with the subpoena request from CT was represented as an investigative effort because handing over cell phone records is far different then interrogating them.

Conclusion: LCI's Own Code Of Conduct Demands a New Investigation

Given that Tracy Sullivan and Maureen Cavenaugh have been named in the most recent suit being driven by the Connecticut State Attorney General and that the company is now a named defendant in two price fixing cases this seems like a good time to review the corporate compliance that the BOD publishes for investors (link to corporate governance).

Source: LCI Corporate Governance

LCI has yet to address the claims that the states have made against them in terms of Sherman Act Violations and price fixing, but the code of conduct is clear. Maureen Cavenaugh is an officer of the company who has been accused of taking part in a serious conspiracy resulting in civil fraud allegations. If LCI wants to "promote compliance with laws" the BOD needs to immediately launch an internal investigation from a truly independent law firm into Maureen and Tracy (as named defendants) but also into CEO Tim Crew as he was responsible for hiring Maureen and putting her in charge of commercialization.

Additionally the company needs to investigate the previous investigation as the shareholders who relied on those statements experienced significant losses.

Source: Bloomberg

As you can see the stock is down 67% from where it opened on November 4th, 2016 and over 80% from the peak valuation between then and now.

Corporate Governance is not a joke, BOD seats carry the responsibility of oversight specifically so that shareholders can make rational decisions based off the transparency inherent to reliable statements of facts and financials. LCI seems to be playing it very loose in this arena and I don't think it will end well.

Disclosure: I am/we are short LCI. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I am/we are short LCI. All information for this article was derived from publicly available information. Investors are encouraged to conduct their own due diligence into these factors. Additional disclosure: This article represents the opinion of the author as of the date of this article. The information set forth in this article does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any security. This article contains certain "forward-looking statements," which may be identified by the use of such words as "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "should," "planned," "estimated," "potential," "outlook," "forecast," "plan" and other similar terms. All are subject to various factors, any or all of which could cause actual events to differ materially from projected events. This article is based upon information reasonably available to the author and obtained from sources the author believes to be reliable; however, such information and sources cannot be guaranteed as to their accuracy or completeness. The author makes no representation as to the accuracy or completeness of the information set forth in this article and undertakes no duty to update its contents. The author may also cover his/her short position at any point in time without providing notice. The author encourages all readers to do their own due diligence.