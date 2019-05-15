While Disney Pivots To Streaming, ABC Set For Business As Usual This Fall

Investors know ABC is coming off a tough year - not a bad year, just a tough year - and the presentation was about calming fears, maintaining stability and showcasing its future.

On the ABC network front, investors saw a schedule that was very similar to what is currently on air, save for (again) plugging a few holes in what are traditionally some problem areas.

While Disney made it clear where its future is, its team also showed they want to be a well-rounded company - which includes room for the linear and cable models.

Disney’s takeover of Hulu is a massive game-changer, and to do so during a week dedicated to the linear model was a bold calculated move.

ABC was the third network to present its fall schedule to advertisers during this week’s upfronts, but parent company Disney hijacked the day early on.

The more things change, the more they stay the same.

Just as NBC decided not to mess with its schedule that much for the fall, ABC, on Tuesday, made a similar statement but still made a few strategic switch-ups. Of course, that wasn’t even the biggest news of the day - no, that honor went to parent company Disney (NYSE:DIS), which made a big splash of its own.

So, what does it all mean for investors, and in what direction will it take the company?

Well, to put it simply, Disney used ABC’s upfronts day to put its stamp on its power position in the industry. In a week that was dedicated to linear TV, Disney just put everyone on notice by making a big splash with its streaming plans.

It was a bold move, and one that clearly had a message behind it.

Disney’s deal to basically take over Hulu is a fascinating case study in how to slowly take over the conversation. While not much seems to surprise Netflix (NFLX), this probably at least made the company do a double-take. The implications are massive, and to boil it down to a small section here would be a disservice to readers.

I admit it’s hard to talk about ABC’s schedule this fall and not mention the 300-pound streaming elephant in the room - but I’m going to attempt to, because it’s important.

First though, what I’ll say is while Disney just made it clear where the company's future is, its team also made it clear they want to be a well-rounded company, and that includes room for the linear and cable models. Between ABC, ESPN, Freeform and the newly acquired FX (among others), Disney is now so much more than the House of Mouse, but again, the centerpiece of the day was supposed to be ABC, so let’s take a closer look at the investor impact.

Now, to be honest, I didn’t really know where to start here, because on the surface it is essentially the same schedule as the present, with just a few changes to the 10 pm hours. However, let’s kick off there, because the 10 pm hour has proven to be problematic for ABC over the years... a fact not lost on investors.

I’m talking, specifically, about Tuesdays at 10 pm, which for all intents and purposes is ABC’s death slot. The last time ABC found success in that slot was in 2006, when Boston Legal was ending its run. Since then, that slot has opened the season, playing home to eight new series and two established ones. The bulk of those new series were one-and-done, and the others were given small reprieves but couldn’t stick.

Last year, ABC tried to break that streak with the Nathan Fillion-led The Rookie. The series did just okay - but it was solid enough to earn a second season largely off the appeal of Fillion, who is one of the most likeable actors on TV. Though, that second season won’t air on Tuesdays - it’s being shifted to Sundays at 10 pm. Ironically, that's another trouble spot and hasn’t been able to keep a tenant since Brothers & Sisters went off the air in 2010.

As I said, 10 pm has proven to be problematic over the years.

So, what about 2019? Will investors finally see success?

Well ABC did something rather different this year and gave the slot to Emergence - a new thriller that was originally set up by NBC, before the network passed on it. Sounds about right given the situation, don’t you think?

Still, ABC is reportedly very high on the series, and after NBC declined to pick it up, ABC swooped in and gave it a chance. Given it does have Fargo break-out Allison Tolman, who after the debacle of Downward Dog deserves a real shot at another hit series, I’m hopeful it could be a sleeper for the network.

And then there’s 10 pm on Wednesdays, which will house the Cobie Smulders drama Stumptown - arguably ABC’s most anticipated new show of the season. Based on the graphic novel of the same name, the series will have the network’s reliable Wednesday night comedies as its lead-in. Again, though, that slot has held mixed results for the star power leading into it.

Here’s the good news for investors though - sometimes it really is just the time slot and not the show. Case in point A Million Little Things, which started on Wednesdays at 10 pm and was firmly on the bubble, until it got shifted to the post-Grey’s Anatomy slot on Thursday and saw a vast improvement. All of a sudden, the ensemble drama saw a big increase in buzz and viewers, earning it an early season two revival.

ABC will keep the show there in the fall, spelling the Shonda Rhimes “TGIT” (Thank Goodness It’s Thursday) concept - potentially for good this time given Rhimes has jumped to Netflix, For The People got cancelled, and Station 19 is running on fumes just two years into its run.

Shareholders should use the summer to catch up on Things if they haven’t already, because it has real potential going into season two to become a network standout. It also serves as reassurance that, along with The Good Doctor, ABC can build non-Shondaland hits - which is great given now it really doesn’t have a choice.

The only other area that really should be of note to investors is Sunday nights, which ABC has mastered during the summer, but floundered on during the rest of the year. ABC has thrived with its “Summer of Fun & Games”, where it revived old game shows with a modern feel. The concept was genius, and the nostalgia factor carried it from that point on. Yet, it was clearly a seasonal solution.

In the fall, ABC is going to do a variation of that path by pairing the long-running America’s Funniest Home Videos and Shark Tank with a reboot of Kids Say The Darndest Things - hosted by Tiffany Haddish, who is no stranger to saying what’s on her mind as well. I actually can’t think of a better host. The trio will then be paired with the re-located Rookie.

Compared to the mess that was Dancing With The Stars: Juniors and The Alec Baldwin Show which top-lined the night last season, this is a step in the right direction that actually seems to have some rhyme and reason to it. Again, a welcome sign to investors looking for ABC to tell them, “This is who we are in the fall”.

It's also important to remember that ABC is coming off a tough year - not a bad year, just a tough one. Analysts watched as it had to weather the Roseanne storm, the Kevin Hart Oscars controversy, and yet another network president stepping down. Yet, The Conners is a big hit, the Oscars did just fine without a host, and new topper Karey Burke is more than qualified for the lead role.

However, in this streaming-first marketplace, to keep competitive, a certain level of stability is what’s needed, and that’s likely a big part of why ABC didn’t take an axe to its schedule the same way outgoing president Channing Dungey did during her first year.

ABC is also the one broadcast network that doesn’t really play the sports card that often - after all, Disney has ESPN for that area. As a result, it is really a network based purely on entertainment, and while NBC usually wins the demo and CBS usually wins viewers, ABC usually makes the claim that factoring out sports, the network, in many instances, comes out on top.

That’s a fact that should not be lost in the conversation.

We are still a few weeks away from seeing if that holds true over 2018-2019, but in either case, it shows the network remains firmly in the mix, and investors should be able to look at that and be comfortable with its place in the magic kingdom of Disney.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.