Sturm, Ruger & Co.: The Fog Always Clears

Certain stocks, such as Apple and Ruger, are particularly attractive from a risk-adjusted perspective after they experience a significant pullback. We'll explain why.

Despite that coverage, there are still stocks that occasionally surprise us. Ruger was one of those stocks. We initially invested in the stock's 2011/2012 run-up and have opportunistically added to our position thereafter.

We cover hundreds of stocks for our institutional income plus service. Add those involved in our portfolio managers' day jobs and their personal investing and the list grows even longer.

"The Stoics also held that certain destructive emotions resulted from errors of judgment, and they believed people should aim to maintain a will (called prohairesis) that is "in accord with nature". Because of this, the Stoics thought the best indication of an individual's philosophy was not what a person said, but how a person behaved."

John Sellars. Stoicism, 2006, p. 32

We Don't Take An Emotional View

Sturm, Ruger, & Co. (RGR) is a unique company and benefits from an outside-the-box evaluation framework. We'll be using comparative analysis to drive home key points in a way that hopefully encourages readers to not only learn but think.

I have considerable Ford (F) stock but nothing made by the company in my garage. In fact, I've never owned a Ford vehicle. The Ford GT pictured above is an impressive engineering exercise, however. I personally like the business models and asset exposures of Physicians Realty Trust (DOC) and Healthcare Trust of America (HTA) better than Omega Healthcare Investors' (OHI). I have no use for Lululemon (NASDAQ:LULU) clothes outside of adding to the stack my significant other already has or a potentially awkward Mother's Day gift. That's all irrelevant when it comes to investing.

Separating Fact From Fury: A Quick Case Study

When Omega began trading at distressed levels from a valuation perspective, the upside potential became very strong and measurable while the downside risk continued to shrink. The relative yield, cash flow supporting the yield, FFO multiple, balance sheet, and an array of other variables all pointed toward a decent company priced like this:

Why? People didn't like Omega after skilled nursing hit unexpected difficulties (though predicted by keen analysts and Ventas Inc.'s (VTR) management) and tenant issues predictably followed. The stock traded down as investor frustration rose. Because they didn't like it, many sold Omega Healthcare independent of its actual worth.

Investors, particularly retail investors, are extremely biased in favor of investments that resulted in gains in the past and outright despise those that "caused" them to lose money. It's human nature. Remember the bitcoin fanatics and their brazen confidence? They are now the quietest kids in class.

The more emotional the markets, the more stoic we become. I've frequently used Monroe Capital's (MRCC) recent rally as an example of how this plays out, which we were fortunate to participate in, but Omega is arguably an even better example of the emotional group-think.

Source: Yahoo! Finance & WER

We recently recommended to subscribers of Institutional Income Plus to lighten up on their Omega position in the high $30s after making a long recommendation in Q1 2018 when the stock traded in the high $20s. It's worth noting that the Omega situation was complicated and there was significant uncertainty. It wasn't "free money" and anyone using hindsight to suggest so is mistaken. Omega, like most REITs, has significant debt on its balance sheet. Omega's management's actions mimic that of most REITs: Omega pays out the absolute highest yield it can get away while balancing concerns about the distribution's sustainability. Many REITs also employ "creative" distribution coverage accounting to assuage investor concerns. Ruger takes a very different approach which we'll unwrap after demonstrating another case study.

Odd Bedfellows

Let's turn to Apple (AAPL) which has frequently been a long-term investment of our portfolio managers. For many reporting periods, particularly those immediately following the release of the first iPhone, an investor really could trade Apple using technical analysis. That was merely coincidence.

Apple's performance, coupled with its dividend and balance sheet policies, mathematically ensured that its stock was intrinsically worth more this quarter than last. If it went down, it was cheaper from a valuation perspective. Very rarely is it that simple. It takes a conservative balance sheet and highly disciplined distribution policy to join this elite group.

Enter Sturm, Ruger & Co.

Ruger Is All Business

As we alluded to in the introduction, everyone is welcome to their personal opinions. We long ago noticed these are shared with great enthusiasm on the internet and especially regarding financial markets. No one has to like firearms, cigarettes, or casinos. I don't spend any money on the latter two, but that has zero influence on our investment process. Unless our personal opinions happen to coincide with a fundamentals, data-based rationale, they mean nothing. For Ruger, we look at the company through the same lens as any other which includes the political/legislative risk element. We do not ignore this risk, but we do not obsess about it either. To state it more frankly, Institutional Income Plus is not an Environmental, Social, and Governance (known as "ESG") fund. Our goal is risk-adjusted returns with an income focus. That's it.

Apple's conservative balance sheet management, Omega's volatile trading past, and our own investment philosophy - though seemingly disparate - are an excellent backdrop to today's opportunity in Ruger's stock.

Apples to... Pistols?

Apple avoided debt for most of its life. It finally issued bonds in response to its fiduciary duty to consider the tax treatment of its capital structure in funding a distribution rather than needing money. It also maintained exceptionally high levels of cash per share which acted as a figurative and literal floor to its stock price. It developed its distribution policy very carefully and purposefully rather than as a knee-jerk reaction to satisfy investors in the short term. Apple has moved away from this discipline over time but it's still solid.

Ruger has zero outstanding debt. None. In addition, the manufacturer generally keeps 10-20% of its entire market capitalization in cash. It currently resides in the middle of that range. This is almost unheard of in an established non-tech company. Among its manufacturing sector and market cap peers ($1 billion), it's even rarer. Ruger has one more card up its sleeve that takes its uniqueness to another level.

Ruger pays out a fixed 40% of its net income in distributions to shareholders. This almost guarantees it has enough cash flow to fund operations, R&D, and withstand prolonged periods of sector/market weakness. From a structural point of view, this policy is almost unarguably superior to any other. It's the most sustainable, transparent, and dynamic all at once. It's not always the most popular with investors, however, who would rather have more money in their pockets today, often regardless of the consequences.

It gets better. Ruger periodically aggressively buys back stock. In 2017, the firm repurchased 1.3 million shares, resulting in a material $0.02 per share increase in the dividend. Stated differently, over 6% of Q1 2018's $0.32 distribution was the direct result of buybacks. Quarterly EPS rose $0.06 due to the same transactions. Shares outstanding have risen only marginally from 17.458 million to 17.721 in the last two years; management has stayed the course on maintaining tight control on this figure.

Hot Off The Press: Q1 2019 Financials

In recently announced Q1 2019 results, Ruger earned $0.74 in diluted earnings per share ("EPS") and declared dividends of $0.29. You don't need your phone's calculator. 29/74 = 39.2%. You might be thinking Ruger is run by a hard-edged marine at this point which isn't the case. But it is darn close.

The CEO graduated West Point in 1981 and has been with Ruger since 2003. Previously, he was a Vice President at competitor Smith & Wesson/American Outdoor Brands (AOBC) and is a member and on the Board of Governors of the National Shooting Sports Foundation which is a critical, well-known industry group.

Not unlike Steve Jobs, the leader at the top of the helm knows Ruger well and has worked there in multiple capacities. He is cognizant of investor concerns but does not let that distort the long-term vision into short-term appeasement - another aspect he and the late Mr. Jobs share. Investors know what they are getting when they invest in Ruger.

Built Like Apple But Trades Like Omega

After identifying the surprising degree of commonality between a small gun manufacturer and one of the world's largest and most successful technology companies, let's move on to the Omega-esque volatility.

Source: Yahoo! Finance & WER

Despite having no debt, consistent profitability, much higher than average cash per share, and generally trading at a reasonable mid-to-high teens earnings multiple, Ruger trades with very high volatility. While determining the exact causation behind any stock's movement is futile, Ruger's inclusion in what has become an undoubtedly controversial industry, natural earnings and revenue volatility, as well as high retail investor ownership equal high volatility. The safest REITs and BDCs still trade with significant volatility relative to their book value/net asset values for similar reasons (see Ventas, Inc. and Golub Capital BDC (NASDAQ:GBDC) as examples). Many investors consider this a negative and we empathize. Williams Equity Research, however, absolutely loves the volatility.

Handled systematically, volatility is nothing more than the frequent formation of highly attractive entry and exit points. Although the stock can always retrace and move against us in the near to medium term, we are confident that the alert price that executed earlier this week for subscribers modestly below today's levels represents a very attractive opportunity.

Unlike Omega, Ruger has no off the balance sheet or distribution coverage concerns. Ruger is engineered to maintain excellence and avoid problems in these two areas.

Financial Performance: More Omega or Apple?

This is a valid question. The highly cyclical and asset heavy business of Ruger can't reasonably be expected to result in financial results with the consistency and margins of Apple. It would be fair, if not smart, to ask if Ruger's earnings quality was responsible for the share price. A great balance sheet and conservative distribution policy guarantees very little about the income statement and changes in shareholder equity over time.

Source: 10-Q

Despite a difficult environment sector-wide, year-over-year stockholders' equity, which is the balance of equity remaining after subtracting liabilities, increased by a modest but notable 3.8%. As our marketplace subscribers already know, WER tends to go a little farther than most to reinforce a bullish or bearish analysis. In this case, we went back several years comparing shareholders' equity and other key variables to the stock price over the relevant period.

Source: 10-Q

Despite serious headwinds and significant decreases in revenue, shareholders' equity ratcheted higher throughout 2017 and 2018. Ruger maintained a current ratio (current assets versus current liabilities which is a common measure of short-term liquidity and financial strength) of 3.0-4.5:1 in every quarter we reviewed. In many cases, Ruger had an excess of $100 million in cash on its balance sheet. Sales and earnings fluctuated widely, but it posted significant positive cash flow and earnings without exception.

In fact, if every company was as disciplined and consistent as Ruger, we'd have a lot less clients! Ideally, we prefer GAAP net income as a e quick and easy way to gauge earnings over time. REITs, BDCs, and many other tax-related vehicles have developed their own metrics as GAAP accounting doesn't usually produce data that accurately correlates with how the firm is truly performing. It's easy to determine Ruger's earnings over time because of its distribution payout policy.

Ruger paid quarterly dividends between $0.21 and $0.48 every quarter without exception included in the two year chart provided at the start of this section to demonstrate its share price volatility. You can take that value times the number of shares, divide by 0.4, and you'll have quarterly net income with only a small margin of error.

The dispersion in distributions were somewhat predictable thanks to management's commentary but are an inherent function of the industry. Investors in any firearms manufacturer need to be cognizant of this. Production ramp-ups take time to execute but are often in response to demand that changes drastically quarter to quarter. Even a moderate overshoot in production results in short-term over supply and a pendulum swing in margins. When demand swings the other way (occasionally due to news headlines), firearm manufacturers enjoy very high profitability until the supply and demand balance is restored. It's part of the game.

More On Sales & Operations

Net sales and earnings decreased 13% and 9%, respectively, from Q1 2018. Both management and independent analysts attribute this primarily to lower overall demand as evidenced by the nearly 10% decrease in National Instant Criminal Background Check System ("NICS") background checks. Ruger and other gun manufacturers, such as Smith & Wesson and Vista Outdoor (VSTO), measure what percentage of sales are attributable to new products. This is an important metric gauging the success of past R&D expenditures and the overall strength of the brand. New products, defined as those released in the last two years, which include the Pistol Caliber Carbine, EC9s pistol, and Precision Rimfire Rifle, represented $20.9 million or 20% of firearm sales last quarter. This is relatively healthy figure given the firm's CapEx though we'd like to see it increase moderately in the coming quarters.

EBITDA decreased marginally from $27.1 million in Q1 2018 to $24.2 million last quarter. Margins remained strong with net income of $13.0 million. Operating income followed the same pattern which was bolstered by a 12.7% reduction in total operating expenses year over year. Net inventories increased to $36.5 million from $31.4 million at the end of last year. That's a figure we'll be keeping a close eye on. Ruger maintains a $40 million revolving line of credit at LIBOR + 150 basis points and is charged 25 basis points on the unused portion. It remains unused but is there in case special circumstances arise.

It's worth mentioning that 99% of Ruger's sales are derived from firearms and only 4% via exports. Ruger is completely subject to the U.S. market.

Looking Forward

While revenues are volatile and will likely continue to be, Ruger is structured financially and policy-wise to provide consistent earnings long term. The firm has historically had consistent periods of inventory builds and sales decreases followed by quarters of better than average performance. Unsurprisingly, that's why we've seen the distribution rate, which is based strictly off net income, fluctuate considerably quarter to quarter. We are currently in a period of higher inventories and lower sales volume not just in regards to Sturm but the overall industry. When these trends eventually reverse as they've done countless times in the past, Ruger's distribution will rise, and if the past is any indication, as will its share price.

Ruger is attractively priced in the current range based on not only its earnings multiple (<16x at our recent entry) but balance sheet, cash levels per share versus historic norms, yield, and growth in shareholders' equity. Investors should be cognizant that these positive characteristics do not fully mitigate its single market (U.S.) and industry (Firearms manufacturing) exposures nor will Ruger be able to overcome a sustained sector downturn due to unexpected legislation or changes in consumer demand.

As always, thank you for reading and commenting!

