Royal Dutch Shell: Results Not As Good As The Market Believes

On Thursday, May 2, 2019, European energy supermajor Royal Dutch Shell (RDS.A) (NYSE:RDS.B) announced its first quarter 2019 earnings results. At first glance, these results appeared to be quite good as it beat even the highest analyst earnings estimate and was one of the only big oil companies to actually deliver a first quarter beat. The market also responded well to earnings report as the shares traded up on the news. A closer look at the company's actual results reveals that they were indeed decent, although still not as good as what some of the company's smaller peers like Equinor (EQNR) or Eni (E) posted. We also saw the company's gearing ratio jump, although it still remains at a very reasonable level.

As my regular readers are no doubt well aware, it is my usual practice to share the highlights from a company's earnings report before delving into an analysis of its results. This is because these highlights provide a background for the remainder of the article as well as serve as a framework for the resultant analysis. Therefore, here are the highlights from Royal Dutch Shell's first quarter 2019 earnings results:

Royal Dutch Shell reported total revenues of $85.662 billion in the first quarter of 2019. This represents a 5.98% decrease over the $91.114 billion that the company reported during the first quarter of 2018.

The company reported an operating cash flow of $8.630 billion in the most recent quarter. This compares quite poorly to the $9.472 billion that the company reported during the year-ago quarter.

Royal Dutch Shell produced an average of 3,752 mboe/day in the most recent quarter. This represents a 2.27% decline over the 3,839 mboe/day that the company produced in the prior year quarter.

The company repurchased $2.255 billion worth of common stock during the first quarter, which brings its total up to $6.75 billion so far. It did not conduct any share repurchases in the prior year quarter.

Royal Dutch Shell reported a net income of $6.157 billion in the first quarter of 2019. This represents a 2.09% increase over the $6.031 billion that the company reported in the first quarter of 2019.

The first thing that anyone reviewing these highlights is likely to notice is that Royal Dutch Shell saw its revenues decline year-over-year. This is something that we also saw with many other large oil companies that have already reported their earnings results. The biggest reason for this was the fact that crude oil prices were lower during the first quarter of 2019 than they were during the year-ago quarter. They were also lower than what we saw during the fourth quarter of 2018 on average, despite the significant amount of volatility that we saw in the previous quarter. We can see that quite clearly here:

Q1 2019 Q4 2018 Q1 2018 Realized Global Liquids Price ($/bbl) 57.42 59.89 60.74

It should be fairly obvious why lower average realized prices would cause the company's revenues to decline. After all, these lower prices mean that the company is forced to accept a lower price for every barrel that it sells, meaning that each unit of production brings in less revenue. Fortunately, Royal Dutch Shell was able to partially offset this by receiving higher prices for the natural gas that it produced (although gas prices were still lower than in the fourth quarter of 2018). We can clearly see this here:

Q1 2019 Q4 2018 Q1 2018 Realized Natural Gas Price ($/mcf) 5.37 5.75 4.95

Unfortunately, though, the company derives most of its exploration and production revenues from oil and not gas, as is the case with most integrated oil companies. Thus, while the increase in gas prices definitely helped, it was not enough to overcome the impact of lower oil prices.

In some cases, an energy company can overcome revenue pressures from lower energy prices by increasing its production. This is due to the fact that selling more product boosts revenue, even if forced to do so at a lower price, if the volume increase is large enough. Unfortunately, though, Royal Dutch Shell failed to do this during the first quarter. As noted in the highlights, the company produced an average of 3,752 mboe (thousand barrels of oil equivalents) per day in the quarter, down from 3,839 mboe/day a year ago. It was also lower than the 3,788 mboe/day that the company produced on average during the fourth quarter. As I discussed in a previous article on Royal Dutch Shell, this steadily declining production is concerning, particularly at a time when its major European peers are actively growing production.

Fortunately, we did see some positive developments in the company's exploration and production division both during and immediately following the end of the first quarter. Without a doubt, the most important of these was the start-up of production at the massive Lula North field in Brazil's Santos basin in the pre-salt. This start-up comes via the delivery and deployment of the P67 floating production, storage, and offloading vessel. The vessel itself is the seventh to be deployed at the Lula field and the third that is built using a standardized design meant specifically for this field. As it is capable of handling up to 150 mboe/day, we can see how the start-up of Lula North should have a positive impact on the company's production. Royal Dutch Shell owns 23% of the project, so this should still be a solid amount of incremental production even after accounting for the company not receiving the full 150 mboe/day of production from the new FPSO.

In addition to this, last month, the company announced a discovery at the Blacktip ultra-deepwater prospect in the US Gulf of Mexico. This could certainly be a promising development, particularly given the company's lack of reserve developments over the past two years, but we, unfortunately, do not have any information regarding the size of this discovery, let alone a development timetable. This is mostly due to the fact that this discovery was so recent. We will likely see more news on this prospect over the next few months.

Royal Dutch Shell's management appears to be confident that the company will be able to reverse the production decline in the second quarter of 2019. According to them, it will come in at about 150-200 mboe/day higher than what we saw in the first quarter. This figure would put the company's second quarter production at not only a higher level than it had in the first quarter of this year but also higher even than it had in the first quarter of last year. This would be a very positive development should the company manage to achieve it, although management was somewhat vague on how exactly this would be accomplished. All that was mentioned was new production start-ups and lower maintenance activities, but it did not provide any information about what fields would be coming online or would no longer be undergoing maintenance.

If the company manages to achieve this goal, we should see the second quarter be a blow-out one for a second reason. Due mostly to production problems in Venezuela and unrest in Libya, Brent crude prices have averaged around $70/barrel in the second quarter. This is higher than any quarter's average last year. This would have the exact opposite effect that lower crude oil prices did this quarter. When we combine this with the higher production level, we should see significantly higher revenues, which usually results in a positive impact on cash flow and profits.

As mentioned in the introduction, Royal Dutch Shell saw its debt load increase fairly significantly during the quarter. As of March 31, 2019, the company had $92.541 billion in current and long-term debt, a sizable increase from the $76.824 billion that it had at the start of the year. This has caused the company's debt-to-equity ratio to increase from 0.38 to 0.46 over the course of the year. Admittedly, this ratio is nowhere near high enough to present a real problem for the company, but it is still something that we should keep an eye on, particularly as Royal Dutch Shell continues to reduce its equity through stock buybacks.

In conclusion, the market very much liked these results, but I have mixed feelings about them due to the continued production declines and rising debt load. At the same time, management seems confident that the company will be able to turn the decline around in the next quarter and should they be correct, then the company will likely have a blow-out second quarter.

Disclosure: I am/we are long EQNR. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.