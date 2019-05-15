Global Blood Remains On Track For Transformational Year

Shares of GBT remain conservatively valued and investors can anticipate further appreciation as this story plays out.

The company's under-the-radar licensing of inclacumab "completes the package", making Global Blood Therapeutics a force to reckon with in sickle cell disease.

Capital Structure

Price $58.02 Shares 52,232,448 Market Cap $3,030,526,632.96 Cash & Investments $591,815,000.00 Cash per share $11.33 Debt $0.00 Enterprise Value $2,438,711,632.96 Est. Q. Cash Burn $40,000,000.00 Est. Cash Runway (yrs) 3.70 Est. 1 yr Dilution Risk Low

GBT's 50MA has served as key support throughout 2019 and the recent dip appears to allow investors another advantageous buying point.

Introduction

Global Blood Therapeutics (GBT) remains a top conviction pick in 2Q 2019, as the company preps for additional HOPE data & NDA submission in 2H 2019. In this update we will discuss the following:

Voxelotor is, still, likely a drug that will not only reduce the hemolytic anemia associated with sickle cell disease, but also vasoocclusive crises, making it a more attractive option for patients

Newly-licensed inclacumab offers advantages over other P-selectin inhibitors

Additional data to provide insight into vasoocclusive endpoint

As discussed before, despite reducing vasoocclusive events by 25% at 12 weeks, a lack of statistical significance in vasoocclusive crises was an initial cause of investor weariness when shares of GBT were trading in the low-$30's not so long ago (followed by a FDA-dependent catalyst of accelerated approval).

Based upon Voxelotor's robust clinical evidence of reducing sickling and blood viscosity and preliminary phase 3 data, I believe that more vasoocclusive events are likely to reveal statistical significance & drive shares, potentially, to all-time highs as Voxelotor will then, undoubtedly, become a more-attractive asset.

The company recently amended the trial protocol to include vasoocclusive events at 72 weeks as a secondary outcome:

Recall, we have only seen data at 12 weeks.

Inclacumab completes the package

Recently licensed, inclacumab, isn't getting much attention due to Voxelotor catalysts. However, Global Blood's strategic licensing could pay off. The drug could offer a few advantages (higher tolerated dose, better inhibition of P-selectin, etc.) over crizanlizumab.

Novartis' (NVS) crizanlizumab, a monthly infusion, showed promising data in the drug's ability to reduce vasoocclusive events. Novartis recently announced the FDA granted BTD. P-selectin inhibitors are expected to garner a fair share of the sickle cell disease market. If Global Blood is in possession of a superior P-selectin inhibitor, it certainly has an attractive bundle for the market.

Inclacumab remains years away from the market for now, so I do not yet consider the asset within GBT's valuation.

Other analysts notes

H.C. Wainwright had this to say of Global Blood:

... potentially has best in-class SCD-continue to expect shares of to motor along as fundamental story becomes further de-risked, with additional data &potential NDA acceptance during 4Q19, making it a logical bolt on acquisition candidate for large hematology franchises.

Upcoming catalysts

Event Timing Top-line results from full HOPE Study (n=~270) Q2 '19 NDA Acceptance H2 '19 HOPE Study publication H2 '19 Initiate post-approval transcranial doppler confirmatory study H2 '19 Potential commercial launch 2020

Summary

Although major events are now behind Global Blood, catalysts remain aplenty within the next year that could drive shares upward. I believe Voxelotor is primed for market success and is likely to reveal major advantages beyond improving hemolytic anemia. GBT remains a top conviction pick heading into these key developments.

Risks

Risks include the FDA saying "no" to accelerated approval (before filing, RTF, CRL), disappointing HOPE data (efficacy and/or safety), general market weakness, competition, etc.

Additionally, while I predict the dilution risk is "low" at this time, the company may need additional capital to fund Voxelotor-related efforts in the future.

Disclaimer: The intention of this article is to provide insight, not investment advice. While the information provided in this article is intended to be factual, there is no guarantee and prospect investors are encouraged to do their own fact-checking and research before investing in a company. One must also consider one's own financial standings, risk tolerance, portfolio diversification, etc. before making a decision to buy shares in a company. Many of my articles detail biotechnology companies with little or no revenue. These stocks are, therefore, speculative and volatile. Even when prospects seem promising, there is no predicting the future. Losses incurred may be significant.

Disclosure: I am/we are long GBT. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.