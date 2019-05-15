Lower ROV Demand Haunts Oceaneering International, But Improving Activity Can Accelerate Recovery

Increase in the Subsea Products segment backlog indicates higher revenue visibility in 2019, but the timing of project execution holds the key in this segment.

OII Is Yet To See Activity Spurt

Oceaneering International (OII) provides engineered products and support services to the offshore oil and gas, defense, aerospace, and commercial theme park industries. Although the offshore energy activity recovery is likely to kick-start the company in the medium-term, I do not think the current headwinds in the industry will allow the stock to produce robust returns in the short-term. The company’s fleet size decreased over the past four years due to lower demand in the market.

OII is set to start operating another subsea support vessel in 2019. The company’s ROV segment can see an increase in days-on-hire and a higher share of the drilling support function. Also, increased backlog in the Subsea Products Segment after Q1 is expected to improve revenue visibility in 2019. Its non-energy business growth, however, can remain muted in 2019 due to the pricing pressure in the market.

If the crude oil price level stabilizes, the offshore operators can carry out the projects that were on hold in the past. If this happens, OII’s top and bottom line can expand and the stock will be due for substantial returns in the long-term.

Offshore Market Recovery Will Drive The Primary Business

In Q1, OII was heavily dependent on the offshore energy markets recovery. For the most part, pricing for the remotely operated vehicles (or ROVs) stabilized during the quarter, which reflected in a 5% increase in revenue per day in the company’s ROV segment. We have already witnessed the changing fortune in the offshore industry in many of the OFS companies’ financial results in Q1. For example, National Oilwell Varco’s (NOV) management estimates that it is working on more than 30 offshore rig projects, twenty of which are reactivations of stacked rigs. This recovery in offshore is expected to result in higher floating drilling rig activity and increased offshore FIDs in 2019, particularly in deep water. The ROV segment accounted for 20% of its Q1 2019 revenues.

The ROVs support deepwater drilling and vessel-based inspection, maintenance and repair (or IMR) and installation work. Over the past four years until 2018, it decreased the ROV fleet size due to lower demand. In 2018, the ROV operating income declined due to lower average dayrates and higher costs. Lower dayrates resulted from lower levels of offshore drilling activity, while expenses increased due to the shorter duration of the contracts and reactivation of the previously idle systems.

ROV Segment: Performance And Outlook

However, in Q1 2019, the ROV segment performance appeared to be improving. Sequentially (quarter-over-quarter), OII’s ROV segment revenue increased by 4%, while the adjusted EBITDA margin inflated by 1% in Q1 2019 due to the higher revenue per day. However, the company witnessed 3% lower days available, while the ROV asset utilization improved by 1% during the quarter. The company fleet size remained unchanged at 275 in Q1 compared to a quarter ago. However, its ROV fleet size decreased over the past four years until 2018 as a result of lower market demand.

Revenues and operating margin in the ROV segment are expected to remain unchanged in 2019. An increase in days on hire in both drill support and vessel-based activities are expected to benefit the segment as the offshore market condition improves. For FY2019, the company aims to achieve 70% drill support market share by the end of Q4 2019 from 61% in Q1 2019, which indicates an increasing number of vessels under contract. More vessels under contract mean there will be increased stability in revenue generation. Plus, increased IMR activity, particularly for the survey business in the Gulf of Mexico, can lead to an improvement in pricing in Q2 and Q3 of 2019. However, higher costs will continue to offset the positive effects on the margin.

Subsea Products Segment: Performance And Outlook

Floating rig demand and the number of subsea tree completions are the primary demand drivers for the Subsea Products lines. As the company disclosed in its 2018 10-K, there will be 254 subsea tree installations in 2019 compared to 275 in 2018, according to Wood MacKenzie. In this segment, OII completed various projects during Q1, which led to higher revenue and margin from increased service and rental activity. The segment revenues remained nearly unchanged in Q1 compared to Q4 2018 because lower manufactured products sales partially offset the positive drivers.

The segment outlook also looks bright given a 40% increase in the segment backlog in Q1 compared to a quarter ago. The company received new orders for umbilical and related hardware order, leading to a book-to-bill ratio of 1.4. The levels of output and cost absorption have been the primary determinants of the segment operating margin over the past few quarters. So far, the lack of throughput at many of the facilities producing subsea products inflated the company’s cost structure. So, the improvement in backlog is also expected to reduce the segment cost and improve margin.

OII’s management expects the segment performance to improve in 2H 2019 following higher order intake in the manufactured products in Q1. Higher sales can also lower absorption costs which in turn can result in mid-single-digit operating margin in 2019. In comparison, in Q1, the company recorded an operating loss in the segment. The uncertainty, however, lies with the timing of the project awards, which can affect revenues significantly. If some of the projects are not realized in 2019 due to a change in execution timing, the book-to-bill ratio can fall to as low as 1.25.

Subsea Projects Segment: Performance And Outlook

Revenues in the Subsea Projects also remained resilient in Q1 sequentially. The drivers in this segment include a favorable project mix and an improving survey market. During Q1 2019, the company added Ocean Evolution, a subsea support vessel, to its fleet and expects to place it in work in June 2019. The vessel will provide subsea intervention services in the U.S. Gulf of Mexico. In Q2, the company expects survey services to keep improving while it anticipates the vessel and diving activity to increase in the US Gulf of Mexico.

Non-Energy Businesses: Performance And Outlook

Following the 2014-16 crude oil price crash, OII’s policy to diversify into the potentially vast defense and entertainment industry has paid off. The diversification into non-energy business has mostly protected its revenues from a steep fall in the second half of 2018. However, the non-energy activity weakened in Q1 2019. Compared to Q4 2018, revenues in the Asset Integrity and Advanced Technologies segments declined by 3% and 2%, respectively, in Q1 2019. These two segments together accounted for 35% of OII’s Q1 2019 revenues. Contract closeouts and a lower number of job completions in the commercial businesses affected the Advanced Technologies performance adversely in Q1. While revenue is expected to stay flat in Q2, activity level in the commercial businesses and government business is likely to improve in the second half of 2019.

In the Asset Integrity segment, revenues and operating income can increase marginally in 2H 2019 although pricing is likely to remain under pressure due to the competition in the market. Operating income margins in this segment are expected to be in the low-single-digit range in FY2019, which would be an improvement compared to a negative 1% operating margin in Q1.

Company Outlook

Overall, in FY2019, OII’s management expects to generate $150 million to $180 million of adjusted EBITDA, which at the guidance mid-point represents a 16% increase compared to FY2018. The company also projects a positive free cash flow in FY2019.

Responding to a question on the backlog and the subsequent revenue flow, here is what the management commented in the Q1 2019 earnings call:

I think that start to be more of a back end of 2020, I'll say, the second half of 2020 when you'd start to see more of that flow through on the income statement. I think when you start looking at the backlog today and most of that's going to be flowing through, the better part of the end of this year is going into the first half of next year.

Change of guard: Starting June 3, Charles (Chuck) W. Davison will become the new Chief Operating Officer (or COO), replacing Clyde W. Hewlett. Mr. Davison was the CEO of Fairfield Geotechnologies.

Long-Term Debt And Cash Flow

One of the company’s primary focuses is to maintain a conservative financial position, given the protracted downturn in the offshore energy industry. The majority of its contractual obligations are due in November 2024 ($500 million) and 2028 ($300 million). The company’s liquidity (cash balance and available borrowings under the revolving credit facility) is $842 million (excluding working capital). Its debt-to-equity (0.54x) is in line with the peers’ average. While Basic Energy Services’ (BAS) leverage (1.25x) is higher than the average, National Oilwell Varco (NOV) has much lower leverage (0.19x).

OII’s FY2019 capex budget is between $105 million to $125 million, excluding acquisitions, which is nearly unchanged compared to FY2018. Led by a 17% year-over-year increase in revenues in Q1 2019, its cash flow from operations (or CFO) improved during this period. Despite the improvement, its capex continued to exceed CFO in Q1 2019, leading to negative free cash flow during the quarter. In FY2019, along with maintaining financial discipline, the company aims to improve its cash flows. However, given that pricing pressure in the OFS industry and upstream companies’ capex decline, generating positive FCF, and that too consistently, will not be easy for Oceaneering International.

What Does The Relative Valuation Say?

OII is currently trading at an EV-to-adjusted EBITDA multiple of 9.6x. Based on sell-side analysts’ EBITDA estimates, the forward EV/EBITDA multiple is 11.3x. The stock is currently trading at a premium to its past six-year average of ~9.0x.

OII’s forward EV-to-EBITDA multiple expansion versus the adjusted trailing 12-month EV/EBITDA is in stark contrast to the industry peers’ average multiple contraction, which implies the company’s EBITDA is expected to decline compared to the rise in EBITDA for its peers in the next four quarters. This would typically result in a significantly lower current EV/EBITDA multiple compared to the peers’ average. However, the company’s EV/EBITDA multiple marginally lower than the peers’ (OIS, NOV, and BAS) average of 10.6x. So, the stock can be relatively over-valued at the current level. I have used estimates provided by Thomson Reuters in the analysis above.

Although the company’s management estimates an increase in adjusted EBITDA, given the lack of demand for ROVs in the market and the pricing constraints in the non-energy businesses, it is unlikely that OII will be able to increase EBITDA in 2019. However, if the offshore projects do kick start shortly and ROV demand surges, it may alter the company’s outlook, in which case the valuation multiples can change.

Analyst Rating

According to data provided by Seeking Alpha, six sell-side analysts rated OII a “buy” in May (includes “strong buys”), while eight of them rated it a “hold”. Only one of the analysts rated it a “sell”. The consensus target price is $20.14, which at the current price yields ~14% returns.

What’s The Take On OII?

Oceaneering International is still considerably reliant on the subsea industry. Industry studies show that the upstream activity (or FIDs) and capex will make some recovery in 2019, as the offshore sector has become more efficient to operate at a low crude oil price level. OII is set to add a subsea support vessel in 2019. The segment margin is likely to improve, not just from an increase in days on hire in the short-term, but also from the higher share of the drilling support function. Also, increased backlog in the Subsea Products Segment after Q1 is expected to improve revenue visibility in 2019. The company’s non-energy business growth, however, can remain relatively muted in 2019 due to the pricing pressure in the market.

Based on mild revenue growth and lower margin, I do not expect OII’s stock price to show any positive momentum in the short-term. Over the medium-to-long-term, the company’s outlook will brighten compared to the start of this year. It will require a sustained crude oil price level for the upstream operators to carry on with the projects that were on hold in the past. If this happens, OII’s stock price will be due for robust returns.

The Daily Drilling Report We hope you have enjoyed this Free article from the Daily Drilling Report Marketplace service. If you have been thinking about subscribing after reading past articles, it may be time for you to act. Good news for new subscribers! In May we are offering a 10% discount off the annual subscription rate of $595.00 Give it some thought, and act soon if you are interested. A 2-week free trial is applicable, so you risk nothing. Hope to see you in the DDR as we look for bargains in the oil patch!

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.