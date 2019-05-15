Cresco Labs: Uneventful Earnings To End An Eventful Year

We continue to favor Cresco Labs as one of the top MSOs and believe that investors could benefit from its recent momentum and smart acquisitions.

Introduction

Cresco Labs (OTCQX:CRLBF) is another U.S. cannabis industry juggernaut that recently reported its long-due 2018 Q4 financials. While the numbers looked great, we think the company is just about to embark on a transformational year in 2019 as it completes its acquisition of Origin House and continue to develop its strategy of building a CPG company with a portfolio of brands. We continue to believe in the Cresco Labs story and would think that this company deserves a place in any cannabis portfolio given its high potential.

2018 Q4 Review

Cresco Labs reported 2018 Q4 results on April 24 and the market reacted positively with the stock up 8% on the day. Revenue came in at $17 million last quarter which increased 39% from last quarter. The company said that pro forma revenue was $22.5 million after accounting for new stores opened. Gross profit dropped significantly this quarter due to the ramp-up of new facilities and several acquisitions. We think profitability will alter dramatically post Origin House acquisition because margins are much lower for distribution business compared to vertically-integrated cultivation and retail operations.

Cresco Labs is one of the largest U.S. cannabis companies by market cap sharing the top 3 spots with Curaleaf (OTCPK:CURLF) and Harvest Health (OTCQX:HRVSF). However, each of these three players have taken a slightly different approach to their MSO strategy and Cresco Labs is the one that focuses on a unique strategy on branding and product. Unlike Curaleaf and Harvest that focuses on a small number of brands, Cresco Labs is keen on building a portfolio of brands that caters to a wide range of customer tastes and geographies. The company has told investors that its future strategy will focus on owning iconic cannabis brands that enjoy customer loyalty and strong recognition, similar to Starbucks in coffee and Coca-Cola in beverages.

In order to accomplish Cresco's CPG strategy, the company decided to acquire Origin House (OTCQX:ORHOF) for C$1.1 billion in an all-stock deal. The acquisition makes a lot of sense as Cresco is building a massive cultivation site in California but it has no existing infrastructure on distribution and retail dispensaries. With the addition of Origin House, we expect Cresco to become a major powerhouse in California with one of the largest cultivation and distribution platforms in one place. Another near-term earnings catalyst would be its recent acquisition of Florida licensed holder VidaCann, one of few players that can open up to 30 stores. VidaCann has 7 stores open and is aggressively pursuing additional stores with 14 expected by mid-year. We think Florida has demonstrated to be an unbelievably profitable and fast-growing market after Trulieve (otcpk:TCNNF) dominated the market early on. However, several MSOs have begun aggressively expanding in Florida which means more competition down the road. However, we think VidaCann has ample runway given its nascent footprint and we think Cresco will benefit immensely given Trulieve's incredible sales growth and strong profitability. The purchase price of $120 million looks very attractive on paper given the potential market size.

Cresco Labs currently has a market cap of $3.5 billion and trades at 49x EV / annualized revenue. The company trades in-line with its two closest peers, Harvest Health and Curaleaf. These three companies trade much higher than the rest of the group reflecting their superior asset portfolio and recent deal-makings that significantly boosted their footprint. We think Cresco's premium valuation is warranted given its incredible collection of brands and its pending acquisition of Origin House which will help build out its California business.

Cresco is also well-funded with $131 million of cash available for deployment. The all-stock transaction to buy Origin House will provide another C$69 million of cash to the combined business. We don't see the company in need of capital any time soon and we think the management will focus on closing the Origin House acquisition before going back to the market for capital.

Looking Ahead

We maintain our positive outlook for Cresco Labs and believe that its recent acquisitions will significantly accelerate its efforts to build a strong portfolio of in-house brands. We think California and Florida will become two of the most important near-term focus for the company due to their vast customer base and Cresco's ability to scale up quickly. The VidaCann deal provides Cresco with a must-have ticket to the Florida market and we expect this asset to ramp up significantly in 2019. Meanwhile, the Origin House acquisition will position Cresco as one of the top players in California especially given its large cultivation facility and leading distribution platform.

Overall, we think Cresco Labs is doing all the right things to build a leading collection of cannabis brands within the U.S. market. The company has executed incredibly well so far and we view its recent acquisition of Origin House as a natural addition to its portfolio. We continue to favor the stock given its near-term earnings catalyst from Florida and California.

