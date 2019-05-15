Empire State Manufacturing Survey: Modest Growth In May

Following the Great Recession, the index has slipped into contraction multiple times, as the general trend slowed.

The diffusion index for General Business Conditions at 17.80 was an increase of 7.7 from the previous month's 10.10.

By Jill Mislinski

This morning, we got the latest Empire State Manufacturing Survey. The diffusion index for General Business Conditions at 17.80 was an increase of 7.7 from the previous month's 10.10. The Investing.com forecast was for a reading of 8.20.

The Empire State Manufacturing Index rates the relative level of general business conditions in New York state. A level above 0.0 indicates improving conditions, below indicates worsening conditions. The reading is compiled from a survey of about 200 manufacturers in New York state.

Here is the opening paragraph from the report.

Business activity picked up significantly in New York State, according to firms responding to the May 2019 Empire State Manufacturing Survey. The headline general business conditions index climbed eight points to 17.8, its highest level in six months. New orders and shipments also grew at a faster pace than in recent months. Delivery times held steady, and inventories moved slightly lower. Labor market indicators pointed to small increases in employment and hours worked. Price indexes were little changed, suggesting that prices increased at about the same pace as last month. Indexes assessing the six-month outlook indicated that firms were significantly more optimistic about future conditions than they were in April. [full report]

Here is a chart of the current conditions and its 3-month moving average, which helps clarify the trend for this extremely volatile indicator:

Click this link to access a PDF set of charts of the individual components over the past 12 months.

Since this survey only goes back to July of 2001, we only have one complete business cycle with which to evaluate its usefulness as an indicator for the broader economy. Following the Great Recession, the index has slipped into contraction multiple times, as the general trend slowed. We saw a gradual decline in 2015 that picked up in 2016, with a decline starting in mid- to late-2018.

Here is an overlay of the current and future conditions (a six-month outlook).

Meanwhile, here's another look at the latest ISM Manufacturing Business Activity Index.

Let's compare all five Regional Manufacturing indicators. Here is a three-month moving average overlay of each since 2001 (for those with data).

Here is the same chart including the average of the five. Readers will notice the range in expansion and contraction between all regions.

Original Post

Editor's Note: The summary bullets for this article were chosen by Seeking Alpha editors.