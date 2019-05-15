Ford Motor: Getting Ready To Sell

Ford Motor's shares are at risk of consolidating on the back of a new round of retaliatory trade tariffs.

Ford Motor's (F) shares are at risk of a major correction due to the escalating trade conflict between the U.S. and China. With stocks sliding globally yesterday in light of retaliatory Chinese tariffs on U.S. goods, American companies with operations in China will have a very hard time moving higher in this market environment. In addition, a new tariff threat looms over the stock market. The downside risks with respect to Ford Motor widely outweigh the potential upside, in my opinion. I can see Ford Motor's share price drop to $9 over the short haul and am prepared to close my position shortly.

Unexpected Trade Escalation

If you asked any investor two weeks ago what will happen to the U.S.-China trade stand-off, you would have gotten the answer that both countries are getting ready to sign a trade deal. Fast forward two weeks, and the U.S.-China trade conflict has escalated beyond belief.

U.S. President Trump said that U.S. tariffs on Chinese imports would go up from 10 percent to 25 percent more on May 5, 2019. Tariffs indeed went into effect last Friday as stock market investors tried to make sense of the new stock market reality.

On Monday, China’s ministry of finance responded in kind and slapped tariffs on $60 billion worth of U.S. goods as trade tensions escalated further. New tariffs will go into effect on June 1, 2019, leaving a short window, theoretically, for negotiations. Since trade talks essentially broke down last week, it is highly unlikely that investors will see a new trade deal emerging any time soon.

New Trade Threats And Increased Guidance Risks For Ford Motor

The United States is prepared to escalate further, though.

The U.S. trade office apparently is already in the process of preparing tariffs on $300 billion worth of Chinese goods which could go into effect over the short haul.

The threat of additional tariffs is not going to help stocks, especially not stocks of U.S. auto companies including Ford Motor which could be subject to a new round of Chinese retaliatory tariffs.

The bad news here is that Ford Motor's earnings guidance is increasingly at risk. Ford Motor released a bullish outlook for the current fiscal year in April, which could be scrapped in case the trade war is taking a toll on economic growth.

Here's Ford Motor's current guidance for 2019.

Source: Ford Motor

Also, keep in mind that Ford Motor's shares surged ~10 percent in April after the auto company reported better-than-expected first quarter earnings on the back of strong U.S. sales for trucks and SUV sales. While the U.S. market is still in great shape and Ford Motor's F-Series is crushing it, a guidance revision would be a major negative catalyst for Ford Motor's shares.

How Much Downside?

Investors are slowly coming to terms with the fact that there won't be a fast solution to the escalating trade war. Things are not looking good over the short haul now that China retaliated with tariffs of its own on Monday, which puts additional selling pressure on stocks. It is very difficult to remain bullish on U.S. auto companies in light of this dramatically changed market environment, which is why I closed my position in General Motors (GM) last week.

Ford Motor's shares were down 3 percent on Monday after China announced retaliatory measures, and has more downside potential, in my opinion, especially if the U.S. trade office proceeds and indeed slaps tariffs on another $300 billion of Chinese imports.

At the very least, I expect Ford Motor's shares to fall back to the $9.50 price level due to diminished investor risk appetite, but shares could slump even further in case protectionist trade rhetoric heats up again.

Source: StockCharts

Valuation

Ford Motor is still relatively cheap. That being said, though, the risk of a guidance revision has increased greatly on Monday. Today, investors pay 7.1x next year's projected earnings for Ford Motor's 6.0 percent dividend.

Data by YCharts

Your Takeaway

In light of China's tariff retaliation yesterday, the downside risks with respect to Ford Motor greatly outweigh the potential upside, and I don't see any positive catalysts for Ford Motor's shares over the short haul at all. The trade conflict between the U.S. and China dramatically escalated last week and will likely continue to weigh on investor sentiment in the weeks going forward. Investors still widely underestimate the risk of a guidance revision and slower economic growth due to more protectionist trade policies. As a result, I am going to reduce my Ford Motor position by 50 percent should shares drop below the $10 price level.

Disclosure: I am/we are long F. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.