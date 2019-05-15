Roadrunner - Too Many Miscalculations

Two quarters on and we are still counting the errors management has made. We are disappointed with the financial performance, then the new debts, heighten CAPEX, and early Q4’18 results filling without notice.

We were particularly attracted to their 2020 Adjusted EBITDA target of $100M and a rejuvenated balance sheet. Thus, we invested in the company.

Led by Elliot Management, a top tier activist investment group, and long-term investor, the company laid out a credible plan to reinvigorate the company's operation.

Roadrunner has recently gone through the initial phase of significant restructuring, which included a capital restructure through the right offering and reverse 1-25 stock split.

Investment Thesis

Roadrunner Transportation Systems (RRTS) triggered our interest in the early days of their newly formed capital structure and strategic plan. A few fellow Seeking Alpha contributors have documented these strategic change and management forecast in detail so we will go directly into why we were also convinced of the bull thesis and then left regretted.

However, if you want to the short version, the following quote sums it up pretty well.

When they speak, they are lying; when they are quiet, they are stealing? – Charlie Munger

We rely on the management to report on the true state of the business and often times they can have their misjudgments. However, over the course of just two quarters, we have unfortunately spotted too many miscalculations and incompetencies at the top of the company.

Management spoke

When the right offering was announced in July 2018, the management forecasted (emphasis ours):

Based on our longer-term business plans and focus on driving sustainable returns on invested capital, the company expects to achieve revenue of over $2.2 billion and Adjusted EBITDA of over $100 million by the end of 2020. This represents a 2020 target for Adjusted EBITDA margin similar to the company’s restated 2015 revenue and Adjusted EBITDA of $2.0 billion and $93.6 million, respectively.

We would be lying if we were not intrigued by the $100M forecast and that we were anchored by the 2015’s numbers. It made us think that the task at hand was not impossible.

In detail, the workings to get to the target was also reasonable (emphasis ours).

So if we start with our expected 2018 EBITDA, excluding LTL, that number is about$45 million, so if you think about bridge, use that as your starting point, and if we add a conservative estimate for incremental EBITDA contribution from Ascent and active on-demand in 2019 and 2020 of somewhere between$4 million and $8 million per year and build up from there. As we mentioned earlier, our temperature controlled and intermodal services businesses are now on track to earn over $12 million of annualized EBITDA, which is a run rate improvement off of expected 2018 EBITDA of over $8 million. And with additional fleet and other investments, we believe these businesses will have a similar $8 million benefit in 2020, in that range. Our dry van fleets are clearly underperforming this year, but as improvements that are in process take hold in 2019, these businesses have the potential to earn incremental EBITDA of between $3 million and $7 million in 2019. And with full improvements, $20 million to $25 million in 2020. As you know, our LTL business continues to run at a loss, but we continue to invest. We've invested in a new management team that is rebuilding and refocusing our network from the ground up. With positive EBITDA contribution from LTL starting sometime in 2019 […] The group EBITDA of somewhere in the $60 million to $65 million range in 2019 and somewhere in the $100 million to $135 million range in 2020.

Ultimately, the game plan was not about growth. It was about improving what was at hand, i.e., improving the internal operation, particularly of its dry van operations and its Less-Than-Truckload ('LTL') segment. This line of thinking convinced us the Roadrunner would succeed.

Next, we were also lured into the investment because the new Roadrunner will have minimal debts. Effectively, the proceeds from the rights offering would terminate its expensive preferred share facility.

Lastly, we were also impressed by the commitment of Elliot Management, who already owned 8% of the company, invested in all the unsubscribed shares at the right offering.

Did management lie?

We were under the impression that after two quarters, the new company would make inroads to their $100M EBITDA target while maintaining a clean balance sheet. To our disappointment, neither happened.

We are still counting their mistakes, or to put it politely, their miscalculations.

First, at Q4’18, the Adjusted EBITDA numbers were wildly off our expectations. The company only generated $2.9M.

Second, Truck & Express Services ('TES'), a division that was supposed to propel to fill the void of LTL, performed much worse than expected.

Third, we were stunned to see the company added two new loans to the balance sheet! The first one was not so bad as it was an ABL credit facility at 3% interest rate. However, the second one was a $61M term loans by Elliot Management at an interest of up to 8.5%. We couldn’t understand the move given the company already had $30M of cash as at the end of the quarter 31 March 2019.

Fourth, it looks like that CAPEX for FY2019 will be closer to $65M, rather than the $40M forecasted initially. The magnitude of the increase is synonymous to another lie.

Finally, Q4’18 results were also filed a day early without any notice. It was almost they wanted to hide the bad news.

Two quarters of restructuring have just passed. We were hoping it was the end of the deceptions, but there were more to come!

We remind readers that the 2020 Adjusted EBITDA target was $100M. Q1’19 reported Adjusted EBITDA of $0.7M. In detail, there was also no evidence of any notable improvements at LTL, a broken segment that desperately needs to stop bleeding.

Moreover, the two other supposedly strong segments, TES and Ascent, failed to lift the EBITDA number. They both declined by 30% and 11% respectively.

Source: RRTS Q1’19 presentation slides

Then, as alluded to previously, total debts also increased

Source: RRTS Q1’19 presentation slides

Despite the massive underperformance across the board, the CEO was still adamant that 2020 EBITDA target would be met.

[…] And I'll tell you that that's still our goal for 2020. We are making good progress. Source: RRTS Q1’19 earnings call

On this note, we conclude our report and advise readers to be cautious of what management have forecasted for the future.

Take away

We hope we have been able to highlight the discrepancy between management's forecast and the actual results in Q4’18 and Q1’19. Perhaps management has miscalculated the big task at hand at the company.

Ultimately, there was little evidence that the newly restructured company was going to turn back to its 2015’s performance or achieve the elusive EBITDA number of $100M. The two segments TES and Ascent failed to launch, and LTL continued to bleed.

Additionally, we are concerned that the relatively smaller pile of debts post right offering has now started to grow again. Consequently, we have divested our shares at a loss. The loss was painful but quick. Moreover, we are relieved to say that regardless of the share price movement in the near future, we believe we have sold for the right reasons.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.