Mandalay Resources Corporation (MNDJF) CEO Dominic Duffy on Q1 2019 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Dominic Duffy - President and Chief Executive Officer

This call contains forward-looking statements, which reflects the current expectations or beliefs of the Company based on information currently available to the Company based on information currently available to the Company. Forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties that may cause the actual results of the Company to differ materially from those discussed in the forward-looking statements.

Factors that could cause actual results or events to differ materially from current expectations are disclosed under the heading Risk Factors and elsewhere in the Company's Annual Information Form dated March 28, 2019, available on SEDAR and the Company's website.

Dominic Duffy

Thank you, Diana. To start with, the first quarter for Mandalay has been very exciting one for us. There has been a lot of changes within the company. And the most significant thing being the significant equity rise that was carried out by the company that financing closed with us obtaining $39 million net proceeds for the company on a very good financial footing for going into the rest of this year, to make sure that we can carry out the plans we have in place to continue to grow this company.

The Q1 results show that we did have significant improvements in the company as a whole. We generated $29.9 million of revenue, had met adjusted EBITDA of $5.2 million and a net loss of $1.3 million. The major improvements we saw within Mandalay were from our Björkdal operation. That mine we mined 14,400 ounces of saleable gold. And so that is the best production results we've had since Q4 2017 and it definitely shined up.

Since we have obtained the new haulage fleet underground, Björkdal has got back to the similar levels to what it was producing in 2017. We do expect to see good in production results for the remainder of the year. And that's putting the company in a very good position, slightly better than we were expecting to be able to carry out all of our plans.

Costerfield, on the other hand, had a steady quarter we had 7555 saleable equivalent gold ounces produced from that asset. It's not a significant amount, although we are not expecting significant production from our Costerfield operation until we are in the Youle lode towards the end of 2019. There we do expect to see a sharp increase in our grades as we start producing from there and eventually mining double the grades that we're currently producing. So it's put the company in a very good position. Going forward this first quarter, we do expect to see the results stay pretty stable for the next few quarters and then in the last quarter of the year significant accolades as we begin producing from the Youle lode.

We also have just kicked off our exploration program at our two sites. So the exploration program at Costerfield, we are looking to expand the Youle lode that has significant upside potential toward, it is opened at depth and to the north. So we will be joining those areas. We will also begin our deep haul program that of course is looking following on from success of neighboring mine going deep. We have targeted several areas that we do feel that there is potential to have significant high grade discoveries. So that program has been kicked off and we will be releasing results on that drilling later in the year.

We have also just started our exploration program for 2019 in Björkdal as well. So that is aiming to increase the size of Aurora lode as we drill up deep on that and we also will be focusing some of that drilling on high grade skarn material. So we do find several small high grade skarn pockets within our operations and within the deposit and we do expect that we will be able to find some more of those to add a bit of a kicker to our production throughout the year. That is pretty much it for summary of Mandalay where we sit at the moment.

I would open it up to any questions if anybody has any.

[Operator Instructions] And our first question comes from the line of Ernie Molas [ph] a private investor. Please proceed with your question.

Unidentified Analyst

Yes, congratulations on a great quarter. I have a question concerning Björkdal. Is there any impediments permitting wise to expanding the operation from 1.3 million to 1.7 million tons a year?

Dominic Duffy

Yeah, thanks, Ernie. There's no impediment from the permitting side of things. We saw the permit we obtained in November 2019 does allow for increasing the tailings deposit station from 1.3 million to 1.7 million tons per annum. At the current time we're not putting in any plans or we don't have any intentions of upgrading our processing facility to be able to handle more tons. It's pretty much limited at 1.3 million tons per annum. The capital investment required for lifting that would be significant and our focus is more on underground looking for high grade mineral, so that we can lower the amount of B or processed in the processing plant and lifting the grade in the plant more than lifting the throughput. The capital project that we would implement before I upgrade to the throughput would be optical ore sorting, which we have investigated in the past in 2017, we did have a trial run of optical ore sorting and the results were very positive and found that we were able to lift the 0.6 gram material to 1 gram per ton. So if any capital projects budget in, in the coming years for processing at Björkdal, it would be more focused on optical ore sorting to lift the grade, more so than the upgrading throughput.

Unidentified Analyst

Okay, thank you for that answer. On Björkdal, you mentioned high grade skarn, what kind of skarn is that? Is that a copper skarn with gold or is it a different type of skarn?

Dominic Duffy

I couldn't answer that exactly Ernie, I'm not a geologist, it is launched on that does have high gold content, we have had a top - they're very small pockets, you can get them plus 10 grams per ton. We're still spending a lot of time understanding exactly what the skarn is. In the past, it was not a focus of the operation because the focus was always on the wide coat spines [ph]. And quite often the skarn was not even assayed. It has only come to light in the last few years that this material can be profitable. So it's quite a new project really looking at the skarn material.

Unidentified Analyst

Okay and the other question I have is what's the plan, breakdown for underground ore versus open pit ore for the remainder of the year? Is it going to be increasing underground or?

Dominic Duffy

Yes, so we do - we are increasing the underground throughput. So we do - we would hope to be getting up towards a million tons of underground ore processed through the processing plan, which does lessens significantly the impact of the open pit mining. So we do find that virtually all of our higher grade material does come from underground. So that's why we will be pushing it over the coming years to get it up to a million tons per annum.

Unidentified Analyst

That's great, sounds like that things are going along very well at Björkdal. The other question I have is on Costerfield, how many meters do you have to go until you hit the Youle lode?

Dominic Duffy

3000, so I mean, its 3000 meters until we hit vent raise. And so that once we hit the vent raise area development does slow significantly because we are moving a lot of material that raise always put up. There's a lot to move. So we'll be across there in a few months, but really not into the vein until Q4 of this year. As we have there's quite a bit of infrastructure setup in Youle lode before we start producing. So by Q4 will be mining that long veins.

Unidentified Analyst

Okay, thank you for those answers. That's all I have. Thank you.

Dominic Duffy

Thanks, Ernie.

Dominic Duffy

Thanks, Diana. So in summary, I feel that Mandalay, we're in a much better position at the current time. Financially, we're sitting on 37 million of cash. The Björkdal operation has shown since we've obtained a new slate, we're seeing good production back to our 2017 rights, which might set up profitable mine. We still have changes to do going forward. Costerfield, we are now producing from our Brunswick lode and we do expect to see significant uptick on our production once we are in the Youle lode year end. And the most significant thing I think is our exploration, what is emerging at our Björkdal operation with a role refined and finding that the mines above the model contact to appear to be unconstrained, adding significant potential ounces to the operation and also the deep drilling and at Costerfield significant potential if we had to find there and adding to Youle lode for the remainder of this year some reserves. It's an exciting time and we're looking forward to reporting on our progress for the remainder of the year. Thank you, Diana.

