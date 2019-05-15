LafargeHolcim Ltd. (HCMLY) CEO Jan Jenisch on Q1 2019 Results - Earnings Call Transcript
About: LafargeHolcim Ltd (HCMLY)
by: SA Transcripts
LafargeHolcim Ltd (OTCPK:HCMLY)
Q1 2019 Earnings Conference Call
May 15, 2019 02:30 AM ET
Company Participants
Jan Jenisch - Chief Executive Officer
Geraldine Picaud - Chief Financial Officer
Conference Call Participants
Elodie Rall - JPMorgan
Alain Gabriel - Morgan Stanley
Philip Rosenberg - Bernstein
Lars Kjellberg - Credit Suisse
Arnaud Lehmann - Bank of America
Paul Roger - Exane BNP Paribas
Bernd Pomrehn - Vontobel
Nabil Ahmed - Barclays
Manish Beria - Societe Generale
Gregor Kuglitsch - UBS
Josep Pujal - Kepler Cheuvreux
Presentation
Operator
Ladies and gentlemen, welcome to the LafargeHolcim Q1 2019 Trading Update Conference Call. I'm Sandra, the Chorus Call operator. I would like to remind you that all participants will be in listen-only mode