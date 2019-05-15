Roxgold Inc. (ROGFF) CEO John Dorward on Q1 2019 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Roxgold Inc. (OTCQX:ROGFF) Q1 2019 Earnings Conference Call May 15, 2019 8:30 AM ET

Company Participants

Kelley Stamm - Manager, IR

John Dorward - President and CEO

Vince Sapuppo - CFO

Paul Criddle - Chief Development Officer

Iain Cox - Interim COO

Paul Weedeon - VP, Exploration

Conference Call Participants

Wayne Lam - RBC Capital Markets

Tyron Breytenbach - Cormark Securities

Craig Stanley - Eight Capital

Operator

Good morning, ladies and gentlemen, and welcome to Roxgold's 2019 First Quarter Results Conference Call. My name is Christa, and I will be your conference operator for today's call. All lines have been placed on mute to prevent any background noise. And after the speakers' remarks, there will be a question-and-answer session. [Operator Instructions] As a reminder, this conference call is being recorded for replay purposes.

I'll now turn the call over to Kelley Stamm, Manager, Investor Relations. Please go ahead.

Kelley Stamm

Thank you, Operator. Good morning, everyone, and welcome to Roxgold's 2019 first quarter results conference call. Please note that certain statements made on today's call may contain forward-looking information subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors. For more information, we refer you to our detailed cautionary note within last night's press release. Please note that all amounts are in U.S. dollars unless otherwise stated.

With us today, we have John Dorward, President and CEO; Vince Sapuppo, Chief Financial Officer; Paul Criddle, Chief Development Officer; Iain Cox, Interim Chief Operating Officer; and Paul Weedeon, Vice President, Exploration, all of whom will be available for questions following the presentation.

I'll now turn the call over to John.

John Dorward

Thank you, Kelley, and good morning everyone. Thank you for joining our 2019 first quarter results conference call today. We've had a solid start to the year with record throughput of 106,816 tons processed resulting in 33,652 ounces of gold produced in the quarter. Net operating was $468 per ounce produced, and all-in sustaining cost came in at $775 per ounce sold, generating cash flow from mining operations of $23.4 million or US$0.06 per share. Our strong safety performance continued its [indiscernible] with no loss time injuries reported during the quarter.

As I mentioned previously, gold production during the quarter was a solid 33,652 ounces compared to the record 40,452 ounces in Q1 last year. The decrease in gold production this quarter was primarily due to lower average head grade and partially offset by higher tons processed. The lower average grade was primarily due to mine sequencing at the 55 Zone and the ramp of the Bagassi South mine which delivered development ore during the first quarter.

We are pleased to report that first stoping ore was mined at the end of April at Bagassi South. During the quarter, 98,140 tons were mined which represents an 11% increase compared to 2019. At the 55 Zone, 85,460 tons of ore was mined with approximately 80% of ore mined from stoping activities. Bagassi South ramp up activities continued to progress well with 992 meters of development completed during the quarter. With the completion of the process plant expansion in the fourth quarter and subsequent successful commissioning, we achieved a record quarterly throughput of 106,816 tons averaging 1,197 tons per day which is 8% above the expanded nameplate capacity. Plant availability was 95.4% and gold recoveries remained high at 98.3%.

Turning now to our financial results, EBITDA was $16 million for the quarter with an EBITDA margin of 38%. Our return of equity remains strong at 16% which generated strong cash flow from mining operations of $23.4 million or US$0.06 per and adjusted basic earnings was US$0.01 per share for the quarter. We continue to maintain strong operating margins in the Yaramoko by actively managing cost. This quarter, our operating cost on a per ton basis reduced by 32% from $216 in Q1 2019 to $147 for this quarter. This has been a particularly pleasing results as we have been able to maintain our operating margin even with moderating grade profile at the 55 Zone. These cost savings are a result of a number factors including the renegotiation and renewal of the contract with our underground mining contractor, lower fixed unit cost due to the substantially increased throughput and increased operating efficiencies.

Several further cost reduction initiatives are now being pursued including the potential to supplement Yaramoko's grid power supply with additional low cost solar generation. Our balance sheet remains strong with cash on hand of approximately $47.8 million while our long-term debt has been reduced to $34.8 million. During the quarter, we executed on our share buyback plan. And we purchased approximately $5 million for cancellation at an average price of CAD$0.84 per share.

At the 55 Zone, the last 13 holes [ph] of the 46,000 meter diamond drilling program was completed. Targeting in the final stage of the program has been along the margins between internal high and low grade shoots within the wider mineralized envelope as well as testing the strike extense around the margin of 55 Zone. All results from the program have received with preparation underway for the forthcoming updated mineral results estimate which is due for lease late this quarter. In addition to confirming key structural controls on the high grade mineralized zones within the 55 sheet -- 55 Zone sheet, deep drilling to approximately 1100 meters below surface continued to intersect the shear zone and mineralization where the ore body remains open.

Difficulties in maintaining hole direction for these deeper holes resulted in lower grades for couple of the deeper holes which ended approximately 20 to 25 meters to the west of the target. We believe that the down plunge high grade sheet is still open for expansion and will be better targeted from the next underground drilling platform which is scheduled to be available next year. Drilling activity also continued at Bagassi South with six holes completed during the quarter.

These holes were designed to test the interpreted contact zones 100 to 200 meters down plunge from the western shoot on the eastern side of a large cross cutting dyke. While that studies are pending, logging highlights continuation of the QV1 structure is defined at 10 to 20 meter wide zone with 6 meters of quartz veining and moderate sulfide development. The 250,000 meter reconnaissance diamond drilling program was completed during the quarter totaling up on several anomalies identified in previous RC drilling along coincident structural and geochemical corridors.

An extensive RC drilling program at the Tarkwaian West contact was completed during the quarter [indiscernible] long series of soil and geochemistry anomalies along the interpreted fault [ph] contact to the west of the Boni shear. Several regional Northeast trending shear zones were intersected with shearing typically associated with broad operation zones, quartz veining, and minor pyrite. [Indiscernible] all the drilling continued at Kaho and the 300 Zone extending soil, geochemistry [indiscernible] several interpreted favorable structural zones.

With the recent successful conclusion of our acquisition of 11 exploration permits, including the Séguéla Gold Project located in Côte d'Ivoire from Newcrest, work has progressed quickly. A 4,500 meter RC and diamond drilling program to infill and extend the antenna mineralization commenced on April 24, while an extensive 15,000 meter Auger drilling program across several of highly ranked prospects started on April 29 at Kwenko West. This is the first stage of a larger 24,000 meter program designed to test the highest rank targets, which are in close proximity to antenna. These will include further drilling at Boulder, Agouti, Gabbro, and other prospects, where broad space [indiscernible] drilling by Newcrest highlights the potential to increase the resource base with new [indiscernible]. We are aiming to release an updated resource statement in our 43,101 compliant for the antenna deposit late in the second quarter, as well as beginning a preliminary economic assessment study.

We are reiterating a gold production guidance to be between 145,000 to 155,000 ounces in 2019. With production weighted towards the second-half of the year when the Bagassi South mine is expected to be in commercial production, we expect their cash operating costs to be between the range of $442 to $470 per ounce produced, and all-in sustaining cost to be between the range of $765 to $795 per ounce sold. The production split is forecast to be approximately 40% in the first-half, with all-in sustaining costs towards the higher end of our guidance range for that period, before lowering as grades recapping the latter half of the year. Our exploration budget for the year is expected to be within the range of $10 million to $12 million for both Yaramoko and Séguéla.

In summary, the first quarter of 2019 build solidly on previous achievements by ramping up the throughput ahead of schedule, and continuing [ph] the delivery of their second underground mine at Bagassi South were remaining on target to achieve their production and kept cost guidance for 2019. We continue our disciplined approach to capital management ending each quarter with a strong balance sheet and financial liquidity, while continuing to reduce long-term debt. We also remain committed to continuously improving shareholder value through accretive growth opportunities from both Yaramoko and our newly acquired Séguéla gold project.

Thank you for your time this morning, and we would now like to welcome any questions.

Question-and-Answer Session

Operator

[Operator Instructions] Your first question comes from the line of Wayne Lam from RBC Capital Markets. Please go ahead.

Wayne Lam

Yes, thanks guys. Just wondering on the expiration front at the Yaramoko, when do you guys expect to be put in the underground drill platform, and was it on -- I believe on the 700 level?

John Dorward

Hi, Wayne, thanks for the question. The group platform is scheduled I think in the coming sort of second-half of next year. I might let Paul Weedeon, VP, EX, tackle that in terms of timing and the actual VRL that we're planning to put it in [indiscernible] sort of refining that play in a little over the last couple of months.

Paul Weedeon

Yes, thanks, Joe. Wayne and John, it's correct. We're looking at approximately 700 meter level. The final definition of it's in prep right now, and indicative time maybe the second-half of next year to exchange the platform established. From there we'd put the rigs in and start drilling. We are starting to work up with that program we took right now, but essentially you'd be considering some of the ballpark with that a six-month program.

Wayne Lam

Okay, great. Thanks. And then just wondering, given some of the challenges that you guys have had drilling at depth for the upcoming reserve update, is it safe to say that the majority of the drilling incorporated will be upgrading of the existing resource, or was there also a fair amount than outside the current resource boundary?

John Dorward

Well, I think that's -- look, I mean, most of the drilling was done within the resource boundary, as it was previously defined. Some of the deeper holes that we drilled we're looking to extend that resource of depth. And as I think we released in last week with some of the results and sort of reiterated today, we did have a few, a couple to be honest, disappointing results at depth on the 55 Zone, and I think that's in the context of what we believe might be a flattening out of the plunge at depth. So we think we might have drilled underneath it. You can see some of it from the long section in the slide deck. That's sort of some of the grouping of high-grade results, which had a pretty big impact on the inferred resource grade and resource last time around. We haven't been able to repeat some of those results this go-around. So I think there'll be an impact there, that remains to be same, but I think that's sort of probably what's coming down the pipe for us. And I think we'd like to be able to really get back underground and sort of drill it a bit more comprehensively shorter holes, keep them more accurate, really put them into the areas that we want to put them into.

Wayne Lam

Okay, great. Thanks. And then just wondering on the cost per ton this quarter, obviously some major headway be made there, what's the breakdown in the unit cost this quarter, and how much further benefit could you see from some of the mentioned optimizations in grid power, or should we kind of assume the current level as the run rate?

John Dorward

Yes. Look, I mean it's an area that we've spent quite a lot of time on, and I've been very really pleased personally to see those numbers come down quite dramatically. The split references is $94 per ton mined, $30 on the processing side, and $20 dollars on G&A. I think with respect to sort of going forward, we are pretty keen to maintain the momentum on some of those cost savings. The mining side of things is essentially a function of the mining contracts that we have with our units, and we've had a good result there last year. I think for us going forward, the immediate focus will be probably around a bit around processing and G&A. The solar power initiatives that I mentioned, which is early days, but I think we've seen a pretty good improvement in what's available when we did this sort of the review of solar opportunities around the time of the feasibility study or shortly thereafter. They weren't as compelling, but now that with improvements in technology and things and IPPs willing to take on some of the bit more of the risk, we're starting to see that there should be a good opportunity for a nice reduction in our [indiscernible]. And then it's sort of -- there's a little bit of work to be done around nationalization of some of our expatriate roles, which is not just an economic thing, but I think also a part of that contract or compact really with Burkina Faso to see that skills transfer take place. So I think we can continue to see some improvements here I think with Bagassi sales moving to majority of stoping or as we transition from development or we'll see improvement there as well. So I think we're probably -- I'd like to think in the early innings of improving that cost, that unit cost performance. So that's something that we're spending a lot of time on and have been encouraged by what we're seeing to date.

Wayne Lam

Okay, great. Thanks for the color. That's all from me.

John Dorward

Thanks, Wayne.

Operator

[Operator Instructions] Your next question comes from the line of Tyron Breytenbach from Cormark. Please go ahead.

Tyron Breytenbach

Hi, guys. So, firstly congrats on another decent quarter year here. Hopefully we can keep this going. It's always good to cover someone that is yet to report a mess. So, two questions from me, firstly on the stockpile, I know you've historically been pretty good at kind of keeping a one-month stockpile. I think it was around 13 or 14 grams, but it looks like you really dug into that in Q1 here, while you're ramping into Bagassi. So I'm just wondering if you can give us any color on what the stockpile looks like today.

John Dorward

Yes, you put me on hot day with the -- I'm just going to try and drag up the number unless anyone feels like chipping in with actually what the -- why don't I to talk about the context and then hopefully someone can find the [indiscernible] before your time. I apologize for not having that at my fingertips.

Yes, look, I mean we always were anticipating biting into the stockpile when we ramped up the ore, when we expanded the plant with the secondary crusher, and as you can see on a sort of a per ton basis through the expanded plan we're already at 8% above that 1,100 ton nameplate capacity. So we've seen a similar performance to what we've seen at the original build from the original 55 Zone at Yaramoko through to the extension with Bagassi South. So that's going well. So, we have drawn down the stockpile as we would expect. And I think we're sort of really relying, and I think it's on schedule for an uptick income out of Bagassi South as the stopes come online.

Tyron Breytenbach

Okay.

John Dorward

And similar sort of thing to what we did at 55 Zone and we started mining certainly develop 55 Zone quite a long time before we started processing. I think with Bagassi South, we haven't seen that large lag time because essentially it's an incremental equation, and the risk profile was low. So I think we'll start to see that creep up, but the mill was pretty determined to keep the pressure on the mine, which is sort of the way we wanted. So that continues sort of push time through pretty quickly. Just having a look, it is hard. So I think the last number I can see is this is sort of a mid number, so not reconciled. We're sort of looking at around 16,500 tons at just under 10 grams on the one pad at the current situation.

Tyron Breytenbach

Okay, that's very helpful. And again, I mean that obviously proved to be a prudent strategy here. And then my second question is just on the Bagassi expansion CapEx. So again, sort of like Q1, if there's one number that's maybe a little bit higher than we were looking for, it was obviously CapEx, so just wondering if you've spent the bulk of the Bagassi expansion CapEx and what the split looks like between Q1 and Q2. Any definition you can give there that would be very helpful?

John Dorward

So, I mean the -- I guess in terms of our guidance we've sort of included $12 million to $15 million of print commercial production development capital in 2019. So that's sort of moving beyond the effectively the commissioning capital that was came in a little under budget last sort of with the build last year. So I think that's sort of that band of $12 million to $15 million of our pre-commercial production, sorry pre-commercial development is still in Texas, we are still comfortable with that.

Tyron Breytenbach

I guess the contractables mostly arrived and was settled in Q1?

John Dorward

Yes. So some withholdings on retentions on the contracts and things like that.

Tyron Breytenbach

Okay, great. And then I'm going to sneak in one more question and that's just on rig, so that's closed looks like a bit of a sleeper when can you start giving us draw results, so we can kind of get a flavor for what's happening there?

John Dorward

As soon as possible and I think it's become obviously become very much a priority for us. From an exploration potential, I think we've got a project that's been deposited and that's been very well drilled by Newcrest and reasonably quite close. So the resources, the resource update convert it to 43101 is well advanced and I think we're going to be pretty confident getting a good result there. We are drilling it at the moment. There were some areas that we saw a bit of low hanging potentially low hanging fruit to extend a bit of depth and a little bit of long strike. So we're hoping that we'll get a few wins on that as well. And then I think really the big story for us for 2019 and beyond with Séguéla is that we have inherited from Newcrest, a fully, fully stocked exploration pyramid. You've got and tenure at the top towards the apex of the pyramid as a resource, drill down resource that we're starting to do development studies on and then it goes all the way through a quite a large number of advanced exploration and confirmed exploration sort of targets. And I think that's what we're really in the process of methodically working through that at the moment, I mentioned we've got a rig on Quinto at the moment and then we're moving that to Agouti and Boulder and some of the other targets and I think when you compare that to what we have at Yaramoko, we have a relatively mature portfolio of deposits with 55 Zone and Bagassi 55 getting very deep.

Bagassi still offering a bit of growth we think and then we have a lot of relatively early stage targets, we have a large number of anomalous sort of targets at 55 Zone but we haven't got anything that's moved through to that advanced exploration whereas at Séguéla we've got any number of those, there's sort of probably approaching 10 to 12 of those targets there. So in terms of what I think we should be able to do is really be able to build momentum with a series of probably more impactful and probably more high confidence results than doing fairly early stage exploration. So I think that's Newcrest has done a lot of the heavy lifting for us in that department. So there's a very long winded answer to your question, so I apologize, so we have started drilling some of the assays have been shipped off to the lab. So we're expecting I think sitting here in mid-May, I would like to think that sort of next month we are able to be in a position where we can start and stop putting forward some of the results of the drilling both an antenna but also in some of those satellite targets.

Tyron Breytenbach

Okay. That was helpful, thanks for flagging this stuff outside of antenna. That was helpful and that's it for me.

Operator

Your next question comes from the line of Craig Stanley from Eight Capital. Please go ahead.

Craig Stanley

Thanks. Good morning, everyone. Just very briefly, this is the first time I guess you guys are actively in Côte d'Ivoire. As a company, you probably have some people on the ground that are active in the country, or have experienced, I should say, just as an overview, how is working underground there compared to Burkina?

John Dorward

Look, I think it's -- I mean the initial from the Roxgold [ph] perspective is being very sizable. We are in the fortunate position where we have, again, inherited from Newcrest, a very well-established presence on the ground. They have excellence sort of in-country leadership. And we basically had full crossover of that team. So right from Paul Kitto, who's the General Manager of West Africa for Newcrest, he's now working for us in a consultant capacity, a very senior, very experienced geologist, very familiar with West Africa. So, he's really been I guess the engine, or the driving force behind Newcrest West African exploration strategy. And then you look at some of the beta team that he's built we've inherited that across the board as well. So we have very good country manager that we've maintained and brought on to Roxgold's books, right through, all the geology team through to getting things down to fieldwork, et cetera.

So, I think from that perspective, we are well-established. I think, Paul Criddle, our Chief Development Officer, performed that he did the feasibility study for [indiscernible], which Perseus brought into production recently. So I think we've got good experiences at these very relevant points in our time in Cote d'Ivoire. And I think other companies we're certainly not the first to notice that Côte d'Ivoire really is an emerging well-established West African country that is probably under-explored for historical reasons compared to Burkina Faso. So I think we expect that we'll see that very much that same pro-mining attitude from the governments, a well-understood and efficient permitting process, and we think that we've got a real -- potentially real box of chocolates here that we just need to go out and take the lid off and start finding.

Craig Stanley

Okay, thank you.

Operator

We have no further questions at this time. I will turn the call over to John Dorward for closing remarks.

John Dorward

I want to thank everybody for joining the call today. It's been an exciting quarter for us, I think ramping up Bagassi South, and I think you can probably hear from some of the questions and some of the answers that we are very -- we're pretty pumped about the potential of Séguéla, and looking forward to really starting to see some of those real results come through, and also starting to putting the project on a more of a development footing. And Paul and his team are well underway in some of the early tests work, and planning for a preliminary economic assessment, which we think we can move down the pipe very quickly.

So if there's any, we welcome any follow-up questions. Please feel free to address them to Kelley and myself, and we look forward to speaking when we report our second quarter results, and hopefully including a lot more meat on the bone from what we've been doing at Séguéla over the next three months. So, thank you very much and enjoy the rest of your week.

Operator

This concludes today's conference call. Thank you for your participation and you may now disconnect. Have a great day.