AAXN: Short Sellers Are Coming Back

In July 2018, Lakewood Capital published a short thesis on Axon Enterprise (AAXN) with a price target of $28.5 while the stock was trading at $75. Six months later, the stock price dropped 47% to $40 in Dec 2018. In the first 4 months of 2019, AAXN made a huge comeback with its share price reached $67 in May. With the recent quarterly results came out last Thursday, I provided some updated comments on the original short thesis and concluded whether the short thesis still holds.

Background

Axon Enterprise, previously known as Taser International, is the main supplier for Tasers and Body Cameras for police force. In Aug 2014, a young African American man was fatally shot by a Ferguson police officer, which led to a public discussion about the necessity of Body Cameras for the law enforcement officers. AAXN saw its share price jumped from low $10s to over $30 in 9 months after the biggest Taser-supplier announced the move to produce Body Cameras. The P/S ratio went from 4 to 10 in a matter of months. Just like GPRO, a hardware company with a P/S ratio of 10 is not sustainable.

After three-year of losses in making the Body Camera, CEO Rick Smith decided to change the company name to Axon Enterprise, and rebrand it as a Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) company. The share price has risen three-fold to over $60 and P/S ratio went to 10 again in mid-2018. Lakewood Capital published its short thesis in July 2018 and put a price target of $28.5. Even though the company continuously beat the Street's estimates qoq and sell-side analysts kept their Strong Buy ratings unchanged, the share price dropped 47% from $75 in July to $40 in December 2018. Since the Christmas lows last year, the overall US stock market has gained 22.5% as of May 2019. Before the quarterly earnings last Thursday, AAXN shares gained 68% to reach $67.

Data by YCharts

Recent Earnings

Axon Enterprise reported its 2019 Q1 earnings after the bell on Thursday, May 9th. The company beats both revenue and EPS estimates and even raised revenue guidance for the entire year. However, the share price was down 4.5% on Friday.

Let's look at the Q1 numbers. GAAP EPS $0.11, compared to $0.24 in 2018 Q1. This put AAXN TTM P/E to 163 and from 122 before the earnings. Total revenue $115.81M compared to $101.22M a year ago, a 14.4% growth yoy. This lowers TTM P/S ratio from 9.1 to 8.8. The company raised its full-year revenue guidance from $480-490M to $485-495M, a 1% increase. The new guidance indicates a 16.7% yoy growth in total revenue. AAXN maintains its guidance on adj EBITDA at $80-85M, a 43% increase from 2018.

Based on the company's 2019 guidance, AAXN has a forward P/E of 92 and forward P/S of 7.8 assuming EPS growth matches adj EBITDA growth. This valuation seems excessively optimistic and forward P/S ratio matched other SaaS companies in similar size.

Data by YCharts

Short Thesis Revisited

Point 1: Taser gun sales are at full saturation and only driven by replacement demand. Based on the two latest quarters, Taser gun sales only increased by 1.38% and 2.94% yoy. This shows TASER demand is gone and sales are entirely depending on recurring long-term contracts. All TASER products have a 5-year warranty and it is hard to expect sales growth in TASER will surprise to the upside. AAXN is introducing the new TASER 7 this year which is just a regular update with limited new features. Yes, this will drive some revenue growth due to an increased price tag. It is unlikely that police departments will spend tax-payers' money on getting the latest Taser guns while old ones are still in perfect conditions.

AAXN is the monopoly in Taser market with a 94% U.S. market share and increasing TASER 7 sales will just decrease sales of AAXN's other Taser models. On the earnings call, one analyst asked whether TASER 7 sales could reach over 50% of total Taser sales in Q3 or Q4. Even the upbeat CEO found it to be too aggressive considering most recurring revenues are from signed contracts which will continue providing old models until the contracts are over.

Point 2: CEO is financially incentivized to pump the share price to get his bonus. The CEO incentive package is too aggressive that I can only compare it to TSLA's. AAXN is expected to grow its sales 4-fold and Adj EBITDA 5-fold in ten years. Sales are expected to grow at an annualized rate of 17% and EBITDA at an annualized rate of 14.8%. Funny enough, the highest goal implies that AAXN would have a Price-to-EBITDA ratio of 16.5 if the stock trades at the same price ten years from now. (Source: 2018 Annual Report)

If the goals in the incentive package were reached, the CEO will be granted another 6.37M stock options worth $407M at Friday's price. It is hard to imagine any reasonable Board would approve this insane incentive package. Additionally, we just learned that the CEO just finished writing a book called The End of Killing, which encourages people to completely replace guns with Tasers. Sounds familiar? Elon Musk is promising a future with only EVs on the road. After selling $16M worth of shares in May 2018 right after the equity raise, the CEO sold another $5M from Dec to Mar 2019 at an average price between $45-50.

(Source: 2019 Q1 Earnings Call)

Point 3: AAXN is pulling forward contract sales and recognizing the multi-year contract revenue in the first year. With the implementation of ASC 606 in FY18, I would trust Auditor Grant Thornton to prevent contract revenue being recognized prematurely. In 2018 Audited Annual Report, the company stated they record the hardware portion of the contract revenue once invoiced and the service portion in contract assets/deferred revenue. This aligns with ASC 606 accounting guideline and is not aggressive earnings management.

(Source: 2018 Annual Report)

However, AAXN did make a retrospective accounting adjustment to increase its 2017 assets by $23.6M due to ASC 606 implementation. This would lower the 2017 earnings and artificially boost 2018 growth rate. I doubt the company could repeat its 8% yoy growth in TASER, 45% yoy growth in Sensors, and 60% yoy growth in Services in 2019.

New Development

Two recent headwinds hit the company's gross margins and I expect the gross margin to decrease to 60% if not lower in 2019 from 62% in 2018. In Q1 2019, we can see the gross margin is 59.5% comparing to 63.7% a year ago. This also resulted in the operating margin dropped from 14.7% to 2.3%.

(Source: 2019 Q1 Earnings Report)

An increasing portion of revenue from the Sensors segment

As AAXN stated in its own risk section in 2018 Annual Report, the company's Sensor segment has a very low gross margin at 25%. It is reasonable to assume that the Sensor segment does not even make money as of right now. Senor segment sales are 26% of total product sales and shown 30% growth yoy in Q1. FY19 sales are expected to be $97M and I expect the segment to break even at the most optimistic scenario. This implies that 19.7% of the FY19 revenue will yield a 25% gross margin and 0% operating margin.

(Source: 2018 Annual Report)

Trade War with China continues to increase the cost of Raw Materials

In the latest quarterly report, AAXN listed higher cost of raw materials as one of the key operating risks. The U.S. is still at a Trade War with China, which likely to provide most if not all raw materials for Senor products and Taser guns. AAXN can nearly break even in its Senor segment with a 10% tariff. Now imagine what the gross margin for product segment would be as President Trump just increased the tariff to 25% on May 10th.

(Source: 2019 Q1 Earnings Report)

Demand Problem

If you believe Mr. Josh Isner, the Chief Revenue Officer of AAXN, you would dismiss the Q1 weak Software and Sensor bookings, the lowest in the past 5 quarters. I would speculate that there is a huge demand problem for Sensor and Software. A 30% yoy sales growth is unsustainable and international sales are flat comparing to a year ago. This means the company has not signed any new contracts with international partners since Q1 2018. With almost full penetration for Tasers and Sensors in the U.S. market, I would expect the product sales growth goes down to single digit in the next three years. CEO can kiss goodbye its incentive package and focus on selling his book.

(Source: 2019 Q1 Earnings Call) (Source: 2019 Q1 Earnings Report)

Valuation

By any means, a TTM P/E ratio of 163 and TTM P/S ratio of 8.8 for a hardware company is absurd. AAXN is not a SaaS company, 77% of its revenue are generated from selling hardware in the last four quarters. The company is trading at a similar forward P/S ratio of 100% public SaaS companies. I would speculate the reason why AAXN is trading at such unbelievable multiples is that investors mistakenly treat it as a 100% SaaS company. Even if you value its software segment at $300M (forward P/S of 10), the company still has a Market Cap of $3.5B on its product segment with only $335M annual hardware sales.

Increasing raw material costs, decreasing gross margins, and weak demand on its product segment are the three main factors which led me to put a Price Target of $13.8 including $5.51 cash on hand. Lakewood published its short thesis after the company carried out a successful secondary offering in May 2018. In May 2019, AAXN still has no plans to solve its profit margin problem and bought junk bonds with its idle cash. There is no sign of increasing sales staff or addressing the demand problem for its core products, Taser and Sensors.

For advanced investors, shorting the stock at $60-65 level in the midst of China-US Trade War seems a good bet. A drop to $40 will yield at least 35% from the current $63 level. If the Trade War is resolved and Tariff is gone in the next few weeks, adding the short position between $70-75 (prior high) can lower the risk significantly. For average growth investors, staying away from this overvalued boring hardware company is the best option.

Risks

Shorting an overvalued stock is hard and comes with an unlimited downside. Keeping the size reasonably modest and an acceptable stop-loss level is essential to good short-selling. We have seen overvalued stocks go higher as short-sellers getting beaten down. It is good to understand the primary factors in the short thesis and cut losses if the trade does not go right.

There is a real risk that the US-China Trade War will be resolved and the tariff will drop in the next few weeks or months. This will reduce the cost of raw materials and increase the overall gross margin for AAXN. AAXN might post great earnings with higher than expected gross margins which will keep the music going. A key metric to watch is the gross margins for the new T7. If the new Taser model or new Sensor model could improve gross margins significantly, the company might still maintain its current high valuation.

Another major risk is the unexpected growth in its Software segment. Currently, I am modeling a 30%+ growth for the next three years considering Software sales is at its growth stage. If the company decides to double its sales force and bringing 50%+ growth in its Software business, the short thesis will not work out. Even though the U.S. market is almost saturated, there might be upside surprise coming in with its international sales.

There is a possibility a larger SaaS company might acquire AAXN and focus on growing its software business. This would be the worst case scenario for short-sellers. The company is growing its top line by 15% yoy and the high valuation will undoubtedly discourage any reasonable buyer.

Thanks for reading!

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.