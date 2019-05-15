Intel: Growth At The Cost Of Margins

Even at ~10x PE, we're not dipping into the Intel story just yet.

Intel (INTC) hosted its investor day recently in which it gave a comprehensive presentation on the company’s outlook, near and medium-term challenges, and growth prospects. Following a thorough review of these presentations, we came away with mixed messages.

On the positive side, Intel’s technology roadmap is on track with 10nm expected to launch by end-2019 and 7nm by 2021. Moreover, exiting baseband and standalone NAND should produce further opex savings, and boost the company’s free cash flow.

On the negative side, the company is focused on an expanded ~$300bn total addressable market (NYSE:TAM), which breaks down to ~$220bn in the data center, networking, and IoT, along with a ~$68bn market in PCs. We think going after a $300bn target is ambitious and could backfire. As Intel does not possess any significant competitive advantage in silicon opportunities in the data center or IoT, we are concerned that going after these end-markets could be counter-productive, diluting margins and harming profitability. Plus, the company’s business portfolio could have instead used some streamlining considering it still holds some immaterial yet low margin businesses such as modems, which will continue to dilute the company’s margins and divert focus. Consequently, the company guided margins 2021 lower by 300bps vs. 2018 levels.

In light of these updates, we believe that a singular focus on growing the TAM while sacrificing profitability is not the right strategy for Intel and that the company needs to streamline its portfolio, focusing on businesses that generate high margins and spinning off those with low margins.

Intel focuses on a data center-driven TAM expansion

Management forecasts TAM growth to reach $288 billion in 2023 driven by 7% CAGR in data-centric space to reach $220 billion in 2023, as well as AI, cloudification of 5G networks, and autonomous driving accounting for $68 billion.

(Source: Intel Presentation)

Of the data center group (DCG), cloud and communications services now account for almost 70% of DCG revenues in 2019, while compute workloads are set to grow at a 60% CAGR from 2014 to 2023, led by the data center.

(Source: Intel Presentation)

In terms of AI, the company estimates that the AI silicon TAM can grow to $10bn in 2023.

(Source: Intel Presentation)

For the PC-centric business, Intel has exceeded growth expectations since 2016 by focusing on new notebook form factors which are set for ~14% growth to 2023. Other high growth areas Intel has identified within the PC business include Chromebooks (18% growth), gaming (11% growth), and vPro commercial platforms (4% growth).

(Source: Intel Presentation)

Intel’s focus on TAM growth entails investments in margin-dilutive adjacencies

Our key takeaways from management’s presentations are that Intel will need to enter low-margin businesses requiring high initial investments to derive TAM growth. These businesses include the memory, IoT, and automotive segments, which are prime examples of margin-dilutive ventures where Intel does not have leadership in.

Consequently, we think this focus will harm long-term profitability and are skeptical of management’s ability to hit its five-year EPS targets (~$6.00/share). Unless the benefits from the technology roadmap materialize, we think margins will continue declining as these low-margin businesses will prove to be a drag on the overall margin profile.

Positive technology roadmap news

Intel expects to launch its first 10nm product, Ice Lake, in 2H19 and Lakefield, by the end of the year, after years of delay. Moreover, the company plans to introduce its 10+nm technology in 2020 and 10++ nm technology in 2021. Similarly, GP-GPU for data center AI and HPC, a 7nm product, is expected to launch in 2021.

(Source: Intel Presentation)

Moreover, Intel plans to follow the launch of 7nm with 7nm+ in 2022 and 7nm++ in 2023. Despite, the good news behind this roadmap, it is expected that Intel’s capital investments will increase over the coming years while introducing these new technologies.

Increased capex to support new technologies

Traditionally, Intel’s capex has been higher than its peers and the long-term average. This trend should continue as new investments in 10nm and 7nm will be made over the coming two years which will raise 2019 and 2020 capex above the company’s 20-year average. The company targeted capex levels range from $15.5-16.5 billion per year through 2021, with spending balanced between 10nm and 7nm.

Guidance implies slower growth and margin pressure

For revenues, the company is expecting low single-digit growth over the next three years to $76-$78 billion. Growth seems to be coming at the cost of margins, however; gross margins are set to decline to 57% in 2021 with operating margins guided to 32%, factoring in the impact from the modem exit.

(Source: Intel Presentation)

EPS it is guided to grow in line with revenues due to the dilution from the lower margin businesses. Beyond 2021, the growth in revenues is expected to reach low double-digits, reaching $85 billion in 2022 with EPS set to reach $6.00/share.

Regarding FCF, the management expects to generate more cash in the coming years with FCF/earnings exceeding 80%; hence, the company may increase dividends above its current ~2.5% yield.

Mixed messages as the pursuit of growth come at the cost of margins

Intel’s analyst day was a mixed event that provided hope for future technological breakthroughs but cast shadows on the company’s strategy and profitability. Even though there was positive news that came out of the analyst day presentations, particularly regarding 10nm and 7nm launches as well as the focus on XPUs, we have doubts over whether the company’s strategy of focusing on top line growth is the right one going forward.

We think several businesses in the company’s portfolio contribute minimally to the overall company’s performance while simultaneously diluting the performance of the company’s good businesses. Given that Intel lacks a clear, competitive advantage in the new end-markets it is going after, we are concerned about buying into the 2023 story, even as the recent drawdown has brought the multiple down to ~10x PE.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.