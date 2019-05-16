Meat Prices Also Suffer As The Trade Dispute Escalates

The trade dispute between the US and China is causing lots of volatility in markets across all asset classes. After the US introduced new tariffs on Friday, May 10 in the wake of a disappointment in the pace and progress over negotiations, China retaliated on May 13. The markets had adopted a sense of optimism that the countries with the world's leading GDPs would find common ground on trade. After all, the US is an essential consumer market for China's exports which feeds their domestic economy. US President Trump pledged to level the playing field on commerce with China and with his upcoming bid for reelection, even a modest victory on the issue would be a feather in his cap. China needs a deal for economic reasons and President Trump for political ones.

Protectionism causes price distortions in commodities markets. Tariffs and subsidies can result in an oversupply in one area of the world and shortages in others. When it comes to the animal protein sector of the commodities market, optimism over the potential for a trade deal lifted the prices of cattle futures and an outbreak of African Swine Fever in the Chinese hog population caused lean hog futures to take off to the upside over recent weeks. However, the recent events that turned optimism into pessimism have caused prices to move to the downside along with many other raw material markets. The iPath Series Bloomberg Livestock Subindex Total Return ETN product (COW) moves higher and lower with the prices of meat futures. We are heading into the time of the year when demand tends to peak, but the trade dispute between the US and China is overshadowing the 2019 grilling season.

The peak season is two weeks away

All of the recent news about the escalation of the trade dispute between the US and China comes as the summer season is on the horizon. With the weather improving and vacations from school and work on the horizon we are only two weeks away from the official start of the 2019 grilling season. All over the US, people will be firing up their barbecues from the Memorial Day weekend at the end of this month through the Labor Day weekend in early September. The grilling season means that the aroma of steaks, burgers, hot dogs, sausage, ribs, and other animal proteins will fill the summer air. We are now entering the time of the year when demand for meats reaches the peak. While people will be eating more meats over the coming weeks, the price of beef has become more attractive for consumers compared to pork.

Cattle prices turn bearish

The live cattle futures market had been in a bullish trend that began in mid-May 2018 at $1.01375 per pound.

Source: CQG

As the weekly chart highlights, the price of the nearby live cattle futures contract traded to a peak at $1.3045 per pound during the weeks of February 25 and March 18 creating a double top in the market. The failure of the market to make a new and higher high above the $1.30 per pound level led to the current correction which took the price of live cattle to a low at $1.0920, so far. The active month June contract was trading on May 14 at just under $1.10 per pound, just slightly above the most recent low. The trend remains lower, although both price momentum and relative strength indicators have declined into oversold territory. Open interest, the total number of open long and short positions in a futures market, has dropped from over 450,000 contracts in mid-April to under 380,000 contracts as of May 14. Falling price and lower open interest in a futures market is not a validation of an ongoing bearish price trend from a technical perspective. However, the price has dropped by over 20 cents over the past month.

Source: CQG

The cash-settled feeder cattle futures contract has taken a similar path with the price falling from $1.6140 per pound on the August contract to its current level at $1.41175 and was at $1.42475 on May 15.

Pork still reflects African Swine Fever - it is historically expensive

While cattle have turned lower going into the peak season of demand, lean hog futures went the other way. Lean hogs had been under pressure in 2019, but in mid-February, the price of pork found a bottom and began to rally.

Source: CQG

The price of June lean hog futures shows that after reaching a low at 72.20 cents per pound during the week of February 20, the price consolidated and broke to the upside during the week of March 8. The rally took the price all the way up to a high at 99.825 cents in early April on reports of an outbreak of African swine fever in China that was decimating the hog population creating concerns over pork supplies. While the price has corrected to just over the 85 cents per pound level and was trading back over 90 cents on May 15, lean hog prices are consolidating. Technical metrics display a neutral condition, and open interest remains near its recent peak at over 306,000 contracts.

In the June contracts, pork is expensive compared to beef as we move into the 2019 grilling season. The long-term average of the live cattle versus lean hog spread is around 1.4 pounds of pork value in each pound of beef value. When the measure is above, cattle as historically expensive compared to hogs. When it is below 1.4:1 the price of pork is historically expensive compared to the price of beef.

Source: CQG

As the chart shows, at 1.2102:1 pork prices are at a historical premium to beef prices as we go into the peak season for demand this year. It will be less expensive than in past years to slap those burgers and steaks on the grill compared to ribs over the coming weeks and months throughout the 2019 summer barbecue season.

Trade means fewer exports

The US is a leading producer and exporter of agricultural commodities to the world. China is the most populous nation with around 1.4 billion mouths to feed. The trade dispute means that massive tariffs on US exports of agricultural products to China are not competitive as the duties will either cause the Asian nation to purchase goods from other producing nations or go without the products. If the trade dispute continues and escalates, there could be a glut of beef and pork on one side of the world in the US and a shortage of the animal proteins in China. The outbreak of African swine fever in China is likely to exacerbate the problem as Chinese appetite pork is the most voracious in the world and is growing.

The bottom line is that protectionist policies distort commodities prices and the animal protein sector of the commodities market is one of the groups that are caught in the crosshairs of the dispute.

A hungry world and trade deal could change the current trends - COWB tracks the meats

The global population continues to grow at a pace of around 20 million people each quarter. That means that in 2019, there are approximately 80 million more mouths to feed, and competition for food and other commodities is increasing. At the same time, protectionism creates price deviance when it comes to shortages in some regions and gluts in other areas of the world.

Any sudden trade deal between the US and China would likely lift the prices of beef and pork futures, while a continuation of the status quo from last week could weigh on the price of beef. When it comes to pork, a severe shortage in China could cause the government to make an exception and pay up for more expensive US exports over the coming weeks and months to feed the people of the nation.

The most direct route for a trade in the cattle or hog markets is via the futures and futures options provided by the CME. The iPath Series Bloomberg Livestock Subindex Total Return ETN product offers an alternative for those market participants who wish to venture into the meat markets without entering the futures arena.

The fund summary for COW states:

The investment seeks return linked to the performance of the Bloomberg Livestock Subindex Total Return. The ETN offers exposure to futures contracts and not direct exposure to the physical commodities. The index is composed of one or more futures contracts on the relevant commodity (the "index components") and is intended to reflect the returns that are potentially available through (1) an unleveraged investment in those contracts plus (2) the rate of interest that could be earned on cash collateral invested in specified Treasury Bills.

The animal protein futures markets are highly volatile, and the COW ETN product has limited liquidity because net assets are only $9.14 million. An average of only 3,721 shares changes hands in COW each day. However, the ETN does a reasonable job when it comes to tracking the price action in the meat markets.

Source: Barchart

As the chart shows, the price of COW declined from a high at $54.65 on April 15 around the time when both cattle and hogs were not far off their recent highs to $49.28 on May 15, a drop of 9.8% over the past month. Over the same period, live cattle futures declined by around 10.6%, and lean hogs are just under 8.7% off their mid-April peak. The COW ETN, like many other agricultural and industrial commodity products, is a bet on a trade deal or conditions that prevent production from reaching the levels anticipated by the USDA in their latest WASDE report.

As the grilling season starts in just a couple of weeks, consumers will be paying a little less than they were in April for the animal proteins they will slap onto their barbecues during the start of the festive summertime, but prices could become volatile.

The Hecht Commodity Report is one of the most comprehensive commodities reports available today from the #2 ranked author in both commodities and precious metals. My weekly report covers the market movements of 20 different commodities and provides bullish, bearish and neutral calls; directional trading recommendations, and actionable ideas for traders. I just reworked the report to make it very actionable!

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: The author always has positions in commodities markets in futures, options, ETF/ETN products, and commodity equities. These long and short positions tend to change on an intraday basis.