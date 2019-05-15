Fibrocell Science's (FCSC) CEO John Maslowski on Q1 2019 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Fibrocell Science, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCSC) Q1 2019 Earnings Conference Call May 15, 2019 8:30 AM ET

Karen Casey

Thank you, operator, and good morning and thank you for joining us. We issued a press release this morning detailing recent operational highlights and first quarter 2019 financial results. For those of you, who may not have seen the release, it is posted on our website at fibrocell.com in the Investors section. A replay of the call will be available later today and will remain on our website until June 15, 2019.

I am joined today by John Maslowski, President and CEO of Fibrocell, and Sean Buckley, Vice President of Business Administration. John will begin the call with an overview of our recent corporate news and clinical program. Sean will provide a summary of our first quarter of 2019 financial results which will be followed by Q&A session hosted by John.

I’d like to now turn over the call to John Maslowski, President and CEO of Fibrocell.

John Maslowski

Thanks, Karen. Good morning and thank you for joining us. During the first several months of 2019, we achieved important milestones for a gene therapy clinical programs that offer potential to improve the lives of patients suffering from devastating rare genetic conditions of the skin and connective tissue that a few treatment options.

In addition to clinical milestones, we achieved the significant corporate goal upon the completion of our strategic collaboration agreement with Castle Creek Pharmaceuticals to develop and commercialize FCX-007 or lead gene-therapy candidate for the treatment of recessive dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa or RDEB.

We are proud and excited by this partnership with Castle Creek, a company with the capabilities and financial resources to help us realize the full potential of FCX-007 to bring relief to EB patients and their families. The past few months have been in inspiring time for Fibrocell. So today, let’s review our progress to date and upcoming milestones.

To get started, I’d like to discuss our collaboration with Castle Creek. As we discussed on our call last month, I’ll keep my comments relatively brief today. I’ll begin by providing insight on our approach to our collaboration with Castle Creek, including the criteria used for selecting a compelling partners to develop and commercialize FCX-007.

We focused on potential partners with capabilities and experience in drug development and commercialization. Following our robust process and after significant consideration, we selected Castle Creek Pharmaceuticals as our partner. We believe Castle Creek overwhelmingly met our criteria and will be a strong capable and experienced partner in drug development and commercialization. The Castle Creek collaboration also represents a successful outcome and concludes the review of strategic alternatives that was announced last year.

Castle Creek is a fully integrated pharmaceutical company known for its innovation and drug development for rare skin diseases and a strong commitment in epidermolysis bullosa community. The Company’s most advanced programs named CCP-020 is a topical ointment for the treatment of EB simplex, the different type, subtype than dystrophic EB. CCP-020 is complimentary to FCX-007 together they represent a stronger EB pipeline to treat a broader population of patients.

Castle Creek is assembled the robust pipeline of innovative products with high potential in the orphan dermatology sector. The company has strong relationships with industry, academia and patient based organizations, all of which could be instrumental in advancing FCX-007 to market.

Castle Creek is led by a highly experienced biopharma executive team. They’ve proven success and has strong financial backing. We are pleased that Castle Creek has agreed to collaborate FCX-007 and we look forward to working with them to hopefully progress this gene therapy through the clinic, gain regulatory approvals and ultimately commercialize this novel RDEB treatment.

As you know, FCX-007 our most advanced program is in clinical development for the treatment of RDEB. RDEB is caused by mutation of the COL7A1 gene, resulting in the absence or deficiency of type VII collagen or COL7. COL7 is a protein that forms the anchoring fibrils that hold the layers together the layers of skin.

In RDEB patients, the dermis and epidermis skin separate, causing severe blistering, open painful wounds, and scarring in response to friction, including daily activities like rubbing or scratching.

Chronic non-healing wounds that persist for long periods, cannot heal on their own and have highly significant impact on the lives of RDEB patients. Such wounds result in long-term pain or highly prone to infection and can lead to aggressive squamous cell carcinoma, the leading cause of mortality in RDEB patients.

FCX-007 uses our proprietary fibroblast cell technology to address the underlying cause of RDEB by providing high levels of COL7 directly to the affected areas. To date, the FDA has granted orphan drug, rare pediatric disease and fast track designations to FCX-007.

In a recent Type B meeting, we received guidance from the FDA on various design aspects of our proposed FCX-007 Phase 3 clinical trial, named DEFI-RDEB, which stands for dermal fibroblasts RDEB to support a BLA. The trial is designed as an open label, multi-centered, intra-patient controlled study and expected to enroll 15 to 20 patients.

We are working diligently to incorporate the FDA’s feedback from the type B meeting into our IND for FCX-007 and plan to submit a revised clinical trial protocol and statistical analysis plan for the Phase 3 trial in the second quarter of 2019.

In addition, we plan to request CMC information to the IND to – submit requested to CMC information to the IND prior to the initiation of the Phase 3 trial.

We expect to initiate our Phase 3 trial in the second quarter of 2019 which we hope will bring us closer to providing this potentially transformative treatments for RDEB patients.

In addition, Fibrocell projects enrollment and dosing of Phase 3 patients will be completed in the third quarter of 2020 and data collection for the primary endpoint will be completed in the fourth quarter of 2020. If the Phase 3 trial is successful and completed within the projected timeframe then we would expect to file a BLA for FCX-007 in 2021.

Also recently, we announced additional encouraging data from our ongoing Phase 1/2 open label clinical trial for RDEB. The data shows FCX-007 continues to be well tolerated with continued positive trends in wound healing.

To date, FCX-007 has been evaluated in eight wounds across five adult RDEB patients. Consistent with previously reported results, no product-related serious adverse events or circulating autoantibodies to COL7 has been reported.

In addition, we recently completed dosing of a sixth patient with FCX-007. This patient is our first pediatric subject treated in the Phase 2 portion of the Phase 1/2 trial and received the second dose of FCX-007 four weeks after the first administration session, which is the same dosing schedule planned for proposed Phase 3 trial.

We will continue to follow up all Phase 1/2 patients remaining visits, but do not intend to dose additional patients as part of this trial. We're shifting our focus to the upcoming Phase 3 trial. Remaining Phase 2 patients who have not received dosing will be contacted to determine if they would agree to re-consent in the Phase 3 trial. Our goal is to have several existing patients enrolled in Phase 3 shortly after initiation.

Now moving on FCX-013, our gene therapy candidate in clinical development for the treatment of moderate to severe localized scleroderma. Today FCX-013 has been granted orphan drug, rare pediatric disease and fast track designation by the FDA.

We are currently enrolling the Phase 1 portion of Phase 1/2 clinical trial and expect to complete enrollment of adults in third quarter of 2019. We project that safety and efficacy for these adult patients would be available in mid-2020.

We are excited by the potential of FCX-013 and look forward to updating you as the trial progresses. We feel FCX-013 may have future potential to expand in its own pipeline with applications and other sclerotic disorders.

FCX-007 is being developed in collaboration with Intrexon Corporation and Castle Creek Pharmaceuticals and FCX-013 is being developed in collaboration with Intrexon. We are also continuing to review our existing assets and new technologies to potentially augment our pipeline in the future.

I’ll now turn the call over to Sean to provide a financial update.

Sean Buckley

Thank you, John. Good morning everyone. Our financial results for three months ended March 31, 2019, were reported in our press release this morning and will also be available in our Form-10Q filing later today.

Before sharing our financial results for the quarter, I would like to review the financial terms of our collaboration agreement with Castle Creek Pharmaceuticals to develop and commercialize FCX-007 for the treatment of RDEB.

Under the terms of this agreement, Castle Creek will receive an exclusive license to commercialize FCX-007 in the U.S.

Fibrocell received an upfront payment of $7.5 million at closing. In addition, we will receive $2.5 million for the first patient enrolled in the Phase 3 clinical trial and $30 million upon approval of a BLA and commercial readiness to supply FCX-007.

Fibrocell is also eligible to receive up to $75 million in sales milestones, consisting of $25 million when FCX-007 achieves $250 million in cumulative net sales and an additional $50 million upon attaining $750 million in cumulative net sales.

In addition, Castle Creek will pay Fibrocell a 30% share of the gross profits. Castle Creek Pharmaceuticals will be responsible for all development and manufacturing expenses up to $20 million prior to the initial BLA filing with the FDA. If development spending exceeds $20 million, Castle Creek Pharmaceuticals will be responsible for 70% of the excess costs and Fibrocell will cover other remaining 30%.

As we've previously disclosed, as part of our existing, exclusive channel collaboration with Intrexon, Fibrocell will pay Intrexon 50% of all upfront milestone and profit share payments from Castle Creek. Payments to Intrexon do not include funds received by Fibrocell from Castle Creek in connection with development and manufacturing costs up payments for supply of FCX-007. Fibrocell will retain sole ownership of the Rare Pediatric Disease Priority Review Voucher, which may be granted upon market approval of FCX-007. This voucher can be used to obtain priority review for subsequent new drug application or BLA and can be sold to another entity.

Now I'll move on to our financial results for the first quarter. For the three months ended March 31, 2019, Fibrocell reported a diluted net loss of $0.40 per share, compared to a diluted net loss of $0.55 per share for the same period in 2018.

Research and development expenses increased from $1.3 million for the three months ended March 31, 2018, to approximately $2 million for the same period in 2019. Cost for our FCX-007 program increased by approximately $800,000 for the first quarter of 2019 compared to the same period in 2018. The increase was primarily related to approximately $500,000 in costs for vector development in the first quarter 2019, as well as approximately $300,000 in increased costs from our clinical partner, Intrexon.

The increase in FCX-007 program cost was partially offset by a decrease of approximately $200,000 in FCX-013 spending. This decrease was related primarily to decreased cost from Intrexon of approximately $100,000, as well as lower costs for materials and professional fees.

SG&A costs increased approximately $200,000 due primarily to increased legal fees related to the Castle Creek Pharmaceuticals agreement.

Overall, Fibrocell used approximately $3.1 million in cash for operations during the first three months ended March 31, 2019, compared to approximately $4.8 million in cash for operations during the same period in 2018.

As of March 31, 2019, the Company had cash and cash equivalents of approximately $11.3 million and working capital of approximately $9.1 million. The Company believes that its cash and cash equivalents at March 31, 2019, along with the subsequent milestone payment received from Castle Creek in April, the potential milestone payment upon enrollment of the first patient in the Phase 3 trial and the reimbursement of development costs for FCX-007 under the Castle Creek agreement, will be sufficient to fund operations into the third quarter of 2020.

Thank you. Now I’ll turn the call back to John.

John Maslowski

Thank you, Sean. This concludes our prepared remarks. I'll now open up the call for your questions. Operator, please proceed.

Jon Pantginis

Hey, guys, good morning. Thanks for taking the question. John and Sean want to follow-up with a couple of things. First, can you tell me what would your strategy is, or anticipation is for potential patient competition within the study and other technologies being developed for RDEB?

Sean Buckley

Sure. Joe, I'll take that one. Thanks for your question. So, I think as most people know there has been an increase in the industrial interest in EB across the board through multiple subtypes. And to your point, there is now with a few centers in the U.S. approximately 16 or so centers really focused on care of EB patients, it does concentrate sort of the enrollment competition a bit to spread through these trials. And now, specifically, there is interest in recessive dystrophic EB because of the fact that it’s a monogenic disease.

And so one of our strategies there in the Phase 3 is actually to expand the trial to have up to four centers. As you probably know Joe, we are originally working with Stanford University, which has been a hub of many of these clinical trials and then added Colorado, Children's Colorado, which is another very well sort of respected and also well used EB center notably in children, obviously being a children's hospital.

So our strategy there was two-fold. One, we wanted to add additional sites in order to sort of alleviate the burden on one site to try to enroll the entire trial, also to send out the competition at single site, as many of these have been enrolling multiple trials at the same time. And most importantly to spread the geographical kind of reach of our DEFI-RDEB trial because it's very difficult for EB patients to travel, as you can imagine with their condition. And they normally travel with multiple caregivers as well.

So we think that if we can provide a more convenient avenue for them to attend the trial visits, we thought that was best. So we'll have east coast, mid part of the country and west coast representation to try to: one, dilute out like you said some of the competition of enrollment; but two, much more importantly make it more convenient for patients to attend their visits.

Jon Pantginis

Got it. Now that's very helpful, thank you. And then one of the follow-up regarding the financial aspect of the payments from Castle Creek, can you remind us or have you decided yet or analyzed if you will, how you are going to treat the upfront payments and future milestone payments from an accounting standpoint in the P&L.

John Maslowski

Sure Joe. I'll let Sean Buckley answer that question and he will give you a response.

Sean Buckley

Hey Jon, how are you?

Jon Pantginis

How are you doing? Excellent.

Sean Buckley

So, I'm sorry, I'm totally blanking right now I put it up. Can we take this offline?

Jon Pantginis

Sure.

Sean Buckley

Sorry Jon.

John Maslowski

So Joe it's John, being that the agreement is relatively new, I think, our team is still working through a lot of those questions about how to specifically handle the payments and as that will impact future queues. So I think as we develop that and move through, we'll give a little more – a lot of clarity on how they'll be handled and how they'll affect our lines. And really since it's just very recent that's something we're working on in the background.

Jon Pantginis

Totally understood. Thanks a lot guys for the added color. And good luck with getting the Phase 3 started.

John Maslowski

Thanks for your questions Jon. We appreciate it.

Ben Shim

Good morning. It's Ben Shim on for Arlinda. Thanks for taking my questions. John just a couple of nitty-gritty technical questions about FCX-007 manufacturing as you envision it. When tissue is being collected from the patients initially, do they have to travel to PA to do that?

John Maslowski

Hi, Ben. Thanks for your question. The answer for that is no. Here's the process in which we do the upfront collection. So biopsies are collected, so there are these small, round biopsies that we collect from patients, biopsy techniques have been developed at these sites and it's very common for RDB patients, although intuitively it sounds like a very difficult procedure because of the fact that they have this adhesion issue with collagen VII anchoring fibrils. But it's been a very long-term process that's been developed by centers like Stanford and others to do these in a very safe and effective way.

It occurs at the investigator's site and what we do is we ship a biopsy kit to the site. And this is something we have a lot of experience from our past autologous fibroblast commercial experience. And now where a kid arrives at the site, it contains a biopsy collection vial and instructions and paperwork on the actual collection. The kid itself is also a two to eight degree refrigerated validated shipper. So that is then part of the training. The sites are trained to activate that and have a pack appropriately and then come back to the site here in Exton and then we do the actual cell expansion here.

Ben Shim

Okay, great. Just as part of that, so you’re just using one lentiviral vector. And are you cryopreserving the cells before giving them back to the patient?

John Maslowski

That's correct. So you've touched on an important point of FCX-007 and where we think it does have advantages from a manufacturing and a supply standpoint. So the cells arrive back here on site, they are expanded through our manufacturing proprietary process. And they are exposed to transduction with lentivirus. And then to your point, we then grow them up to a sizable population and then there cryopreserved, okay.

So then what we do is then take piece of those cryopreserved cells and then they're prepped and shipped to send to the site as drug product. The important part of the model there is that when patients have their future treatment after the first injection, there's a very short turnaround time from order to delivery because they're already cryopreserved. So it's a matter of a couple of weeks just to have them brought back into cell cultured, and prepped, and washed and then shipped. So we actually think from a commercial model that makes a lot of sense for availability to patients.

Ben Shim

Great, that's very helpful. And my last question is just touching on, I guess, the competitive landscape as alluded to earlier, what do you envision the treatment landscape will look like, with say KB103 on the market?

John Maslowski

Sure. So as we mentioned before, there's obviously in development in four RDEB patients, I know that working with advocacy groups, they were excited by all the industrial activity that's going on even just in the last three or four years. So with the number of products that are being rolled out, it's going to allow physicians to have a number of choices in their toolboxes to really treat patients, because as you know, Ben doing your research, it's a very heterogeneous disease –sorry, that has multiple manifestations of health issues and the ability of patients to travel.

So for instance for larger wounds there's going to be grafting options potentially for patients who have low tolerance for any kind of like long-term treatment or something that need a short term approach there may be some other options. Where we're carving out our sector here is, we want to be able to provide a treatment to patient that we hope reduces the burdens of visits to the site, has a long-term effect which we hope to show in our ongoing clinical trial.

And what we've been doing Ben is these patients have been given options to take topical anesthesia or local. And then also there has been this option of using conscious sedation, which our patients have been very receptive to because they do that for other treatments as well even as sometimes when collecting blood. So our goal with FCX-007 is to provide a therapy that can be delivered locally to the skin. In an outpatient conscious sedation scenario that it brings comfort to the patient.

And then we hope in that area that it’s treated has a long-term effect. And then the fact that we have these cells banked as we just described, allows the patient to come back in a convenient manner. As you know, it's hard for them to travel, so it might take them some time to plan, but come back in a convenient manner for future treatments without having to go back for additional skin biopsies.

So that's where we really think the patients would synapse on FCX-007. We have experienced with these cells commercially and we think that that will be definitely a scalable approach as we think about launch now with the Phase 3 to approach the market with this.

Ben Shim

Thanks a lot. That's very helpful.

John Maslowski

Thank you again for joining us this morning. During the first several months of the year our dedicated team achieved important milestones for our gene therapy candidate that we believe continue to advance our clinical programs and position us well for attaining additional goals in 2019 and in the future.

Notably, we recently announced our collaboration with Castle Creek Pharmaceuticals. We are proud of this partnership and we will continue to advance the development and commercialize FCX-007. We believe this strategic collaboration has the potential to deliver innovative treatments offering hope and relief to EB patients and their families.

In addition, we continue to be encouraged about the FCX-007 program based on the additional positive safety and wound healing trends reported from our Phase 1/2 clinical trial. We also appreciate the FDA's guidance about the design of the DEFI-RDEB trial and we will be incorporating their feedback into the IND for FCX-007 with the goal of initiating a Phase 3 trial in the second quarter of 2019.

Furthermore, we are currently enrolling the Phase 1 portion of Phase 1/2 trial for FCX-013 for moderate to severe localized scleroderma, and we expect to complete enrollment of Phase 1 of adult patients in the third quarter 2019. Achieving these milestones reflects our continued commitment to developing our gene therapy candidates that we believe will promise to be transformative for patients and families and bring value to our shareholders.

We appreciate your continued support. Enjoy your day.

