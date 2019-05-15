Innergex Renewable Energy Inc. (INGXF) CEO Michel Letellier on Q1 2019 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Innergex Renewable Energy Inc. (OTCPK:INGXF) Q1 2019 Results Earnings Conference Call May 15, 2019 9:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Karine Vachon - Communications Director

Jean-François Neault - CFO

Michel Letellier - President and CEO

Conference Call Participants

Sean Steuart - TD Securities

Nelson Ng - RBC Capital Markets

Rupert Merer - National Bank

David Quezada - Raymond James

Jeremy Rosenfield - Industrial Alliance

Mark Jarvi - CIBC

Operator

I will now turn the conference over to Karine Vachon, Communications Director. Please go ahead.

Karine Vachon

Thank you. Hello, everyone, and thank you for joining us today. I'd like to specify that this conference call will be held in English. Members of the media are invited to ask their questions by phone after this call. A presentation pertaining today's discussion is available you will find the link to the webcast on page of our website at www.innergex.com or in the investor's report section.

This call contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Although the corporation believes that the expectations and assumptions on which forward-looking statements are based are reasonable under the current circumstances, listeners are cautioned not to rely unduly on these forward-looking statements as no assurance can be given that it will prove to be correct. Forward-looking information contained herein is made as of the date of this MD&A and the corporation does not undertake any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of events or circumstances occurring after the date hereof, unless so required by law.

During this call, we will refer to financial measures that are not recognized according to International Financial Reporting Standards. Please refer to the non-IFRS measures section of the Financial Review for more information.

Our speakers today will be Mr. Jean-François Neault, Chief Financial Officer, who will give an overview of our Q1 results; and Mr. Michel Letellier, President and Chief Executive Officer, who will review our Q1 operational highlight and Q2 priorities.

I now turn the conference over to Mr. Neault.

Jean-François Neault

Thank you Karine, and hello everyone.

I am pleased to report strong first quarter results turning mainly from the numerous acquisitions achieved in 2018. Before going further I must stress that all 2018 amounts mentioned were restated to be comparable with 2019 given that the activities from HS Orka were reclassed as discontinued operations. However, the combined results of the continuing and discontinued operations are presented in the MD&A in the discontinued operations section.

In the first quarter, our production proportionate which include our share of joint ventures and associates grew by 52% while we achieved 99% of the overall long-term average. Our revenues proportionate and adjusted EBITDA proportionate also posted strong growth at 29% and 27% respectively.

On next slide, production improved mainly due to the increase of 411 gigawatt hours in the wind segment caused by the acquisition of the remaining interest in the five Cartier Wind Farms. The hydro segment recorded lower production mainly due to the below average water flow in BC which couldn't be totally compensated by the good results in Quebec.

Continuing to Slide 10, quarterly revenues reached $126.4 million due mainly to the Cartier acquisition. Growth was however impacted by our hydro activities in British Columbia due to the lower production then for the same period last year. Now if we look at the adjusted EBITDA, we can see a good improvement over the last year at $93.2 million, again the Cartier acquisition being the main factor.

When adding our share of the joint ventures and associates on Page 12, our adjusted EBITDA proportionate reaches $99.7 million, a $21 million increase over the same period last year. Contribution of the investment in Energía Llaima in Chile and the commissioning of Flat Top explained the increase.

On next page change in the financial position items result mainly from the initial application of IFRS 16 and to the progress made at the Phoebe and Foard City projects.

As shown on the next slide, our free cash flow increased by almost $23 million to $119 million mainly due to the Cartier acquisition and the favorable timing of interest payment that should be offset later during the year. Our payout ratio improved at 77% compared to 79% a year ago.

Finally, we announced on May 8 that we have completed a construction financing of US$290.9 for the Foard City wind project by a tax equity investment commitment of US$275 million and a seven year term loan facility of US$23.3 million with a 10-year amortization period that will be provided at commercial operation leaving an investment of approximately US$86 million for Innergex to complete construction of the 327.6 megawatt layout.

On Page 16, we are presenting on an indicated basis Innergex profile of estimated average annual share of adjusted EBITDA before flip point and during PPA along with three scenario after flip point and post PPA.

Looking at the first column, before flip point while Innergex is getting 80% of the EBITDA it is important to mention that Innergex is also getting 100% of the estimated [pay go] contribution of $4.3 million on an average P50 basis. Since tax equity investment return is fixed at P95 basis. In other words everything above 87% of long term average production will be paid through the pay-go mechanism.

Now, looking at the three scenarios for different pricing post PPA. Innergex annual share of adjusted EBITDA could improve anywhere between 50% and 200% compared to the EBITDA before Flip Point due to the tax equity investment being fully amortized and Innergex getting 95% of the EBITDA and cash distribution. Also important to mention that the project will be debt free after Flip Point.

On that note, I will give the floor to Michel for the operational review of the past quarter. Thank you.

Michel Letellier

Thank you, Jean-François and good morning, everybody.

I guess, we’ll come back on Foard City. I am sure you will have a few questions. Please take note that this slide is available on the deck and from my perspective it’s a very important slide, so for you to understand little bit more the tax equity and the type of cash flow we will receive from Foard City.

So talking about Foard City, we viewed last few report that the financing has been close and also we have had the commitment on the FAA permits on the first 94 turbine. Very, very confident that we will get the next 36 very soon so that the construction will not be delayed and we will be able to deliver the project as plan in the fourth quarter of 2019.

Coming back also on in a very important construction project Phoebe. Phoebe construction is going very well. We will be starting producing electricity in the next few weeks. I hope to have some production by July and the project should be finished in very early falls of 2019. So I tip my hat to the - our team. They are working hard on two major project, one, 250 megawatt Phoebe project and the Foard City, 327 megawatt. So those will add up almost 600 megawatt by the end of the year in Texas.

On the development side, we’ve been busy in Hawaii. The bigger project is going perfectly. The other one we have some discussion with some landowner in the areas and community. I am very confident that we will find a solution to finalize this project which is in the early stage of permitting. So there’s I would say that the team is working hard. I don’t see any issue in our ability to have these project being fully permitted and commissioned in due time in 2022.

Coming back to also some focus that we have done into Q1 is the sale of HS Orka. I’ll remind you that we have just a quick remember that we will receive over CAD400 million and we’re hoping to close by the - and receive the proceed of the sale somewhere in mid-June. We have announced the signature of the purchase and sale agreement. It’s just a matter of waiting from the usual delay for the first wider refusal from our local partner.

A quick reminder also that at that price that would represent over $60 million of profit over the book value that we has scribe when we acquired Alterra. So its still a pretty good transaction for us. You’ve seen also in the discussion with Jean-François that on the, if we wouldn’t have excluded HS Orka, we would have actually had a long-term forecast little bit better than the long-term forecast budgeted. So it shows that diversification of technology and geography is helping.

That being said, we are selling HS Orka, but our strategy to maintain a very good diversification both in technology and geography, we will be focusing on solar in United States and in Chile. So we will be basically getting back the diversification that we had on our portfolio and the diversification given by the geothermal assets, we are very confident that the solar industry will be a very powerful growth sector in the world of renewable energy and Innergex intend to be very present in that sector.

We’ll take full advantage of the ITC program in the United States that has been extended towards 2025. So we’ll have our own Greenfield project. Our team on the ground is working hard to have healthy portfolio of project in Texas and in PGM. I am very glad to report that we will - we’re advancing and we’ll have strong project in the months to come to add up in the pipeline and to be available for COD in 2020, 2021 and 2022. So we’re building up that portfolio strongly.

In the meantime, we are developing the Hillcrest in Ohio as a - the next solar project and that would be a 2020 delivery program or project. So Hillcrest is advancing. We are finalizing the potential PPA and try to maximize the value. In the meantime, we have obtained all the right to the interconnection date. So this was probably the last bucks before being able to be fully in a position to negotiate for PPA or edge or a long term contract with the third party in Ohio.

We will be also developing future - well, developing, we’ll be focusing on future RFP in Hawaii. There will an RFP as been announced, so we will have at least three project to submitted in the future RFP. I think the date is somewhere late in 2019 and we should know about the winning project early in 2020. So hopefully we’ll have some success there as we did in the first RFP.

Still focused heavily on developing our own project in France. I know that we are coming back to saying that its long process but it is and but we’re advancing. We have now 150 megawatt that would be ready to build starting as early as 2021. This is our expectation and of course, we are trying to head up and to speed up the other project but potential few due date anywhere between 2021 and 2022. It’s now foreseeable for these projects.

If we’re going back to Chile, Frontera, I guess the last portion of Frontera is for us to find a good financing, working on different scenario over there and advancing also with all the supplier to try to have best cost of the project. We will also be focusing and we’re quite active in looking at the existing facility that are for sale and perhaps had some difficulties with some of their project finance just as we did with Duqueco.

So there is a few opportunity that we’re working on the M&A side and we’re confident that during the next year’s or months, we will finding some other interesting investment in Chile to build up on our strategy of having diversified portfolio in Chile.

Of course, we are still working in Canada. We have a few opportunities in Canada that are advancing to some degree pretty well, some activities with First Nation and Canada. And of course, we’ll be looking into future potential M&A always on the - I would say, opportunistic side, always in a view of creating value for our shareholders.

So on those notes, we’ll start taking questions.

Karine Vachon

Julia?

Question-and-Answer Session

Operator

[Operator Instructions] Your first question comes from the line of Sean Steuart from TD Securities. Please go ahead

Sean Steuart

Few questions, thanks for the detail on the Foard City cash flow stream with the tax equity that helps a lot. I have one question on Foard City with respect to the construction cost and I just want to bridge what you have in your MD&A with what you provided in the slide deck. I think the MD&A referenced an expected construction cost of CAD513 million. In Slide 15 of the deck shows breakup of tax equity of 368 million, construction and financing 389 million a term loan on top of that. Can you bridge Jean-François the 513 million construction costs with those line items you gave in the slide deck?

Jean-François Neault

Yes construction cost we have to - I think if you refer to Q4, I am looking at - the dollars were I think you should refer to the dollar amount to the MD&A are in Canadian.

Sean Steuart

Yes.

Jean-François Neault

CAD$513 million and to the slide deck we present the dollar amount in U.S.

Sean Steuart

I think it was in Canadian figures provided as well and maybe we can follow up afterwards but couldn't quite bridge that.

Jean-François Neault

Yes, the construction loan I think it's a type of 388 I think you're right. So we’ll take that remotely.

Sean Steuart

Okay.

Michel Letellier

Yes Sean but the U.S. number are good so perhaps the…

Sean Steuart

Got it, I’ll focus on those. Michel your comments on perspective solar growth in the U.S. and Texas and PGM, can you give us a little bit of context on the scale that you might be considering for those type of project as you advance the perspective pipeline there?

Michel Letellier

Yes, we are starting to have a strategy where we're buying solar panel in order to have the safe harbor strategy. And the amount of panel we’re buying should secure anywhere between 650 to 750 megawatts of solar project. So the team on the ground are working and this is for 2020 and 2021, so the team on the ground is making sure that we will have at least that much project ready to built in those years.

So far I would say that we have one completed project in the range of 200 megawatts that is almost fully permitted as well to next year. So I would say that we’re very, very - I won’t say aggressive but focused on that strategy. And then after that we'll see what type of financial engineering we will get in order to maximize those investment. Of course will need and take full advantage of the tax equity through the ITC, but perhaps some financial partnering and financial engineering could help enhance the type of return that we’re looking.

But given the experience we’ve seen and the project we’ve seen being sold on an advance or NTP stage, we think we can create quite a value for us in that strategy.

Operator

Your next question comes from the line of Nelson Ng from RBC Capital Markets. Please go ahead.

Nelson Ng

Quick question on Shannon winds, I think the EBITDA reduced by about 50% and the generation increased by 50%. I think one of the reasons that was flag was higher property taxes. I am just wondering whether what was the size of the property tax and whether that was recognized fully in the quarter or whether that was like spread out through the year.

Michel Letellier

That's good question, we'll take a closer look, but some of the issue was remained in the basis risk that we have to suffer still in Shannon. So mainly a little bit of the miss on the pricing differential between the different point of injection. And so we still had a little bit of a challenge there. Perhaps the…

Jean-François Neault

On the property tax I'll get back to you, on that precisely whether it's related to specifically to Q1 or it's something that are lagged.

Nelson Ng

Okay perfect. And then for the Chilean assets could you just talk about the EBITDA profile over the year in terms of how Q1 should compare with the rest of the quarters, like I guess Q2 and Q3 there are the stronger quarters or how do you like just or can you just give a big picture profile on EBITDA?

Jean-François Neault

Well, obviously for the solar asset which is, it's not the material one it's more to [KAKO] complex and the KAKO complex. Our winter is there or beginning of winter is the melting season fortunately so you have to look at - on the reverse and fits the South hemisphere. So basically the winter is pretty good, the first quarter is pretty good for the KAKO and then you have also which is the Q1 - Q1 is not bad, I'm trying to figure it out it’s the reverse - exact reverse of what we can see in BC. The KAKO has also some glacier melt and of course the winter is more rainy then the later part of their summer.

Nelson Ng

So Q4, Q1 are the stronger quarters for the KAKO right.

Jean-François Neault

Yes.

Nelson Ng

Okay perfect. And then just one question on Foard City, I guess it looks like the hedges are at around $15 or $16 per megawatt?

Jean-François Neault

No, we have shown it blended because the hedges we're not selling 100% under the hedge we sell perhaps on P 75 or P 78 or between P 75 and P 80. And the rest is sold on a market basis so on average we are looking into being a little bit conservative on $15 per megawatt hour. So we get the hedge around some things a little bit over 18. And we're trying to be somehow conservative on what we can get on the stock market.

Nelson Ng

Oh I see, because I would have thought the hedges are below market, but you're assuming that - the spot prices are going to be lower than the hedge where as I thought hedges are generally lower than the spot prices?

Michel Letellier

I agree, the hedges in the range of 18 and the spot market is anywhere - of course it depends and it varies a lot but it averages anywhere between 20 and 28 but depending on the availability of the wind and so far so we've been a little bit conservative and here on the conservative side to complete and it's also sometimes we might lose money when we not producing and we have to buy on the spot.

So hence this approach be on the blended basis where we sell and buy. At the end of the day we think that this is the right conservative long-term forecast for the hedges for the period of the hedge is around $15 per megawatt hour.

Nelson Ng

And then moving to France, could use clarify whether you were able to get your projects up to about the level where you can bid into the to the wind RP?

Michel Letellier

One has submitted its final construction, permit for construction and then we have seriously one years of waiting time and this is one of the big one we have it’s about40 megawatt and hence something next year we should be in a position to be ready to have that project ready to bid. And hopefully, ready to start construction by early 2021.

Operator

Your next question comes from the line of Rupert Merer from National Bank. Please go ahead.

Rupert Merer

Looking at Foard City and Phoebe, can you walk us through on the high level, what we should expect to see in the cash flow and balance sheet the next few quarters maybe particular, will they remain consolidated or you’re holding them as JVs after the tax equity is received?

Jean-François Neault

For the moment, we own 100% of the sponsor equity. So we just asked Kokomo and the others Spartan, we’ll be able to put them as a 100% unless we somehow we divest them in some minority financial position that depending on the type of shareholder agreement we had than you may end up hiding it in joint venture but for the time being we own 100% of those sponsor equity. So hence there will be fully consolidated in the financial statement.

Rupert Merer

Maybe can you give us your thoughts on capital recycling and at this point you think you will look for minority interest in those assets look to recycle some capital in the future?

Michel Letellier

We want to make sure that we create and we capture the maximum value of these project and of course, the maximum value comes when you have a good COD and you have prove out those projects are generating well. For the time being we don’t need that capital in a sense and we want to make sure that we come to the COD and makes those project operate certainly a few quarters but there’s always some incoming enquiry on our assets.

So depending on the type of other opportunity we have, this is definitely I won’t say a liquid position but having a minority financial partnering with us is been a way to recycle capital and creates little bit value for our shareholders. So we’ll be looking into it.

But we don’t have any plan right now to do this. Giving the sale of HS Orka, our financial on the line of credit by the end of June should be something over $200 million worth of available room on our credit facility. So there’s no rush for us to do anything on that side but like I said, if we said all along that we had enough money to do Foard, Phoebe and some development but if we’re very successful and we - if we have to make another acquisition of course, we’ll be reconsidering some of our opportunities and alternatives and one of them is to sell some minority position in our existing facility.

Rupert Merer

And then one final follow up on this line of questions. If we look at the financials if we put together for Foard City or your associates for the performance going forward, if you don’t do any sell downs, what would that give you as far as in equity return?

Jean-François Neault

Well, if you look at the slide that we have provided for Foard City, you know just on cash-on-cash, you could see that we do double-digits cash-on-cash. So we will have double-digit and for no rate of return we have provided some alternative or some sensitivity on the price of electricity past the initial PPA.

So Foard City is something that we’re quite proud I think that the market or you guys would - I would encourage you to look in these numbers and make your own calculation. But it would be nice for people to understand that these tax equity structure are complicated to understand but they are providing a lot of value specially after the initial PPA or head shed period.

You can see that in the case of Foard City, this project is generating quite a bit of a cash flow and there's no debt. The tax equity structure is made in a way that after the 10 years period, if everything goes well than the project is debt free and all that cash is for the benefit of Innergex.

So defensibly Foard City and eventually our own greenfield project for solar might be a little bit less rich than Foard City because there are solar and it's a bit tighter in terms of the of return but this should be quite interesting. And obviously, if we did love them I think then that we can create quite a bit of value because in the waterfalls of return, solar is becoming one of the most I would say risk-free type of investment that a lot of financial investor and infrastructure funds are very fond of. And hence, if you develop them at a decent return, there's always a potential for quite a good return when you sell down some of those positioning once they are in the COD.

Operator

Your next question comes from the line of David Quezada from Raymond James. Please go ahead.

David Quezada

My first question here just a follow-up on Foard City. I'm wondering, if you can give us your thoughts on how you arrive at a long-term projected sale price for power in Texas and puts and takes on how you see that developing over time and whether or not you see potential for to come outside the range you provided on the slide here?

Michel Letellier

Well, there’s always by the possibility they can be lower than 30 blocks but remind you that that’s 30 blocks in 10 years from now, so inflation without - it’s the equivalent of I think around $24, $25 today that's probably where we’re trading roughly in the spot market in Texas.

That doesn't take into account a lot of carbon tax to be implemented in the future. Obviously, we have like any other developer or active player in the States. We have all kinds of the third-party studies that showing that some of those number can be improved quite a bit but we rather provide you with what we think to be fairly conservative.

I think that in Texas these days there's always the natural gas price, which drives a lot of the merchant or the spot prices in Texas. I don't see the natural gas being a lot lower than it is today. I think we’ve seen, of course begin the movement here and there, especially in intra-season, but I think we’ve seen the probably what we can perceive as the lowest natural gas price, especially if you don't take into account carbon tax and incremental constrained that shale gas might have to deal with them in the future.

So hence I'm pretty confident that in 10 years from now we could see on a regular basis something around 30 blocks in terms of selling prices for electricity in Texas. And remind you that’s why we also like we have wind and solar in Texas, so that it could be complimentary and pass our first commitment in the initial years, we would be free to bundle wind and solar and potentially some batteries in the mix and hence perhaps have a premium over the spot market for a potential corporate client in the future in Texas.

David Quezada

And just my only other question on hydrology in BC, I know that 1Q is seasonally not the biggest quarter but can you talk about how the hydrology has been at all in 2Q, and if you see a catch-up there?

Jean-François Neault

Yes. We were - well, diversification, diversification, diversification, right, but the quarter in BC was terrible, terrible. We were 60% from our long-term forecast. So what we've seen so far we had a fairly cold winter and not too wet neither. The snowpack was about 80% in most of the area from the historical data but we have a fairly good spring in a sense that as you know we’re run of their river, so even if you have huge snowpack but you have a very warm and rainy spring you may lose it - you may lose that advantage.

So far we’re catching up very easy, very slowly. And April was a little bit, still little bit under but May will be over the long-term average, big time and will see probably June if everything stays, June is difficult to be a lot higher because most of the plan are scheduled to be fully production - in full production in June, given the profile of the water in BC but I think we’re catching up and we’ll have a very decent Q2 in BC.

And then for the remaining of the year God knows, what’s going to happen in July or in the fall for but I think we're due for a rainy fall in the Vancouver area or in BC in general. We've been having a couple of dry year in the last couple of years, so I think we’re due for something rainy and wet despise the - our own employees in BC dislike this type of weather for business it’s much better to have it with wet season in BC but so far so good for the Q2 in BC.

Operator

Your next question comes from the line of Jeremy Rosenfield from Industrial Alliance. Please go ahead.

Jeremy Rosenfield

Let’s start with Québec wind, the performance at Couture, I'm wondering if you can break that out relative to maybe some of the other assets in Québec another wind performance was very strong now?

Michel Letellier

The other two asset is Mesgi'g Ugju's'n and [indiscernible], the only the wind asset did pretty good in the last quarter in Québec, it was the [indiscernible] everything performed….

Jean-François Neault

You did very good.

Jeremy Rosenfield

And then just on the Foard City term loan I guess, the - I am wondering if you have certain estimate for the DLN in rates and what you're seeing in terms of the just more broadly the market for sort of back leverages as you think about additional development prospects both on the solar and on the wind side?

Jean-François Neault

For the term loan its get fully amortized over 10 years and it's a seven year term and the all in rate I don't have it handy but it’s in the range of the little 4%.

Jeremy Rosenfield

And is that consistent with what you're saying for sort of the other development projects that you're working on that are in your pipeline and sort of attractive back leverage financing that can support the targeted equity IRRs that you're looking for?

Jean-François Neault

So far we've been - we have a lot of support for Foard City and the others unless there's something different in the future in the economy of the States but this structure is very well known and the tax equity provider we have are pretty solid as well, so we haven't seen any problem getting back leverage at good terms and condition and financial institution are supporting us in that aspect. So far we - you know, there's still plenty of money available for that type of project in the United States.

Jeremy Rosenfield

And just finally just on Orka, and I may have missed this. You may have mentioned it earlier Michel. Just in terms of the third-party consents that are required for you to obtain prior to closing the transaction. Where are you in that process?

Michel Letellier

The only big one was the [Arian] bank and it is getting in the process we don't anticipate any issue with Arian banks. And the other one is the - basically is the first refusal from - first right of refusal from the local partner and they still have until May 27 to exercise their role for.

Operator

[Operator Instructions] Your next question comes from the line of Mark Jarvi from CIBC. Please go ahead.

Mark Jarvi

Yes, just a quick question. I saw that you guys increase the capacity on the credit side for the Cartier asset, maybe you can just explain why you had to do that or what's the purpose of that upside?

Michel Letellier

Well, we just wanted to have a little bit more flexibility until the Foard City project finance was put in place so which is - I would say just an insurance policy to make sure that we have flexibility given the construction activities were ongoing on Foard City. But I'm glad to report that now the project financing is fully in place and hence we don't necessarily needed that extra flexibility.

But given the fact that they just occur with signed and announced and imminent cash flow was coming from that asset it was an easy way to get some flexibility.

Mark Jarvi

And then going back to Foard City is it safe to assume that 120 megawatts is going to be sort of cap on the size of project that probably can't get to 350 megawatts?

Michel Letellier

Well we're still working on it. Our team worked very, very hard in redesigning the location of the wind turbine. Designing in it on the laptop is easy, but then you have to have all the land and access to the land and for the transmission corridor as well. So it took a bit of time, and there is a possible land that seems to be still quite interesting for us to put another 10 turbines to reach at 350.

It’s just that we had to finalize with - it's a big piece of land, but it has a huge owner it's a family and it was just a little bit more complicated to get all their consent and have their agreement. There were some traveling and there were some abroad but we're still hopeful that we will be able to find a room for these 10-turbine to bring it up to 350 by the end of the year, but since we don't have all the land and the FAA permit, we're not forecasting it as we speak but working on it to come back to 350. Those would be probably good and profitable turbine given the fact that there's a lot of fixed costs or that I've already been spent on the project. So, they are [they are on a march] of all investment basis so they should be profitable.

Mark Jarvi

So my question would be - then follow up would be, how you go about financing the additional capacity given you already kind of closed the tax equity, would you just go back to the tax equity provider adjust terms or how do you see that small increase?

Michel Letellier

No, they understood that this is a possibility so they're in the financial arrangement. There's some flexibility to expand both the project finance and the tax equity to take into account this marginal investment.

Mark Jarvi

And then two more questions on Foard City. One, maybe this is for Jean-François will be how do you think of presenting EBITDA contribution for the asset whether or not you include the pay go payments. And the second is given the locations any thoughts on basis risk and sort of price differential versus the 30, the 36 you guys have talked about in the slide deck?

Michel Letellier

Yes, go head Jean-François.

Jean-François Neault

For the [Pagel] calculation is an annual calculation okay it's unclear how we’re going to treat that accounting wise as order is new, it's a compensation for a generation above 87% of long-term average. So it’s an annual calculation that will be made just want to remind you that Foard City will be fully consolidated so you will see probably that showing through the EBITDA calculation for now. But now it’s unclear where it’s going be accounted for at this time. And your second question…

Michel Letellier

We think that Foard City is a better location then Shannon in terms of discount on the injection point. We've looked into third-party assessment on that aspect. They have provided us some positive view on the limitation of the discount there. We'll see but we feel that it's a better injection point then Shannon. So hopefully we'll have less issue there than we had in the past with Shannon.

Mind you that the Texas utility commission is focused on trying to minimize these losses and they're very proactive in line improvement. And over time we're hoping that these discounts would get minimize over time. I'm pretty impressed with how they reacted in Texas, it's probably easier for them to build a line and improve line and perhaps in places like Ontario or Quebec or BC or New England and for a change, there is not that many area where you have a lot of opposition to do this it's Texas on that aspect it’s great because if you need to build infrastructure it's pretty easy to do so.

So I'm hopeful that in the future they'll find ways to improve their transmission asset and hence have a more efficient grid.

Mark Jarvi

Yes, and maybe just one quick follow-up would be, just with the hedge arrangement is the basis shared at all or is it all put back to you guys?

Michel Letellier

It depends the type but it's mainly our responsibility.

Operator

Karine Vachon

Thank you Julia, thank you everyone. We will talk to you in August for our Q2 results.

Michel Letellier

Thank you.

Operator

