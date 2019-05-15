Boeing's Recent Plunge May Only Grow Worse

Boeing's (NYSE:BA) stock has already fallen 25% in 2019, but it could be heading even lower. The technical chart is breaking down, and some recent option bets suggest the stock may fall by 6% or more. Additionally, the technical chart indicates the shares continue to decline too.

To make matters worse, the stock isn't even cheap, given its historical valuation. It too would suggest that the stock may continue to decline in the future as the stock faces tremendous pressure following the grounding of the 737 MAX fleet. I recently noted that Boeing's stock was breaking down in my subscriber service Reading The Markets on May 7. You can now track my success and failure rate from these articles on this Google Spreadsheet I created.

Technical Breakdown

The stock fell below a critical level of technical support at a price of around $370. It has resulted in the shares declining to a long-term uptrend that has been in place since September 2016. Now, that uptrend is in danger of being broken too, and that could be devasting for the stock longer term.

The first strong level of technical support does not come until $320, about 6% below the current stock price of around $340. However, it could result in the stock falling even further over the longer term, potentially testing support at $298.

The relative strength index is also trending lower reversing a previous uptrend. It indicates that bearish momentum is moving into the stock, suggesting the shares continue to decline.

Bearish Options

More bearish is the options betting. The options for expiration on June 21 have seen their open interest levels for the $325 puts rise sharply over the past few days to nearly 4,000 open contracts. For the buyer of the puts to an earn a profit, the stock would need to fall to around $320 by the expiration date. It is not a small bet either, with the open interest worth about $2.5 million.

Historically Expensive Stock

The stock isn't cheap, and the latest issues with the 737 MAX highlight a potential problem to the Boeing story that has developed over the past few years around the company's backlog. However, it is now unclear how that backlog may change, given the events around the 737 MAX.

At the end of the first quarter, the company had a total backlog of $487 billion, which was up from $486 billion in the first quarter of 2018. However, that backlog is down from $490 billion sequentially. That uncertainty appears to be harming the company's valuation.

We can see that the way the market started valuing Boeing changed materially following the 2016 election, with the stock seeing significant multiple expansion, primarily because of the big tax break and the visibility the company had into the future with its backlog. The chart below shows how the stock had typically traded at an earnings multiple of below 20 times, the next twelve months earnings from 2012 through 2016. However, starting in 2017, that changed dramatically, and now, it appears the market is beginning to devalue the stock, returning its earnings multiple back to its historic levels of a range of 13 to 20 times.

For now, there may be too many risks surrounding Boeing, and the market appears to be in the process of pricing in some of those risks. The bets, the charts, and the valuation all seem to point in one general direction for the stock, and that is lower.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Mott Capital Management, LLC is a registered investment adviser. Information presented is for educational purposes only and does not intend to make an offer or solicitation for the sale or purchase of any specific securities, investments, or investment strategies. Investments involve risk and unless otherwise stated, are not guaranteed. Be sure to first consult with a qualified financial adviser and/or tax professional before implementing any strategy discussed herein. Upon request, the advisor will provide a list of all recommendations made during the past twelve months. Past performance is not indicative of future results. m