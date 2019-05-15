Schibsted ASA (SBSNF) CEO Kristin Skogen Lund on Q1 2019 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Schibsted ASA (OTCPK:SBSNF) Q1 2019 Earnings Conference Call May 15, 2019 3:00 AM ET

Kristin Skogen Lund - Chief Executive Officer

Trond Berger - Executive Vice President & Chief Financial Officer

Kristin Skogen Lund

Okay. Welcome, everybody, and thank you for following our presentation of the Q1 results. And we'll jump right through it. Here you see the overview. We're happy to report digital revenue growth of 6%. The total revenue growth was 3%. You see that that is led by the Nordic Marketplaces with a very healthy revenue growth of 12%. Media, more or less, flat at minus 1, and then somewhat lower growth in the Next than we have seen, but we have good reasons for that will come back to it.

When it comes to the EBITDA, those figures are inflated by NOK 84 million due to the IFRS 16 changes and roughly you could say that if you exclude that effect, margins are -- an EBITDA are up for Nordic Marketplaces, down for Next and flat for News Media. And then you see Adevinta, they reported their results yesterday, but they reported a growth including their JVs of 15% and they also saw good and healthy margin increase, primarily due to less investments in part of their growth portfolio.

So here is an overview, you see the total growth there. I'm happy when it comes to Nordic Marketplaces also to say that we see Blocket is returning to growth. In News Media, we managed a digital revenue growth of 5%. But, of course, offset by the continued decline in paper. But we have very good growth in our digital subscriptions, which is an important parameter for us.

In Financial Services, we do have overall growth in Lendo, although, we see some differences between the markets and we have now launched in three countries in Europe and Denmark, Austria and in Poland. And we will follow that development very carefully going forward. And then we can also report that Prisjakt is continuing to do well. And as most of you probably know by now, we had a successful listing of Adevinta on the Oslo Stock Exchange on April 10th and we are happy with how that stock has developed since it was listed.

If we then look a bit more in details, here are the total figures for Nordic Marketplaces. We are guiding on a revenue growth of 8% to 12% medium to long-term and you will see that we are at the higher end of that range for the moment. The growth comes from the verticals, a total of 19% in those partly than offset by a negative development in advertising in the quarter. And these figures are somewhat also improved by a positive Easter effect because Easter was in Q1 last year and it's in Q2 this year.

When it comes to the margins here, I could add that they are growing but if you exclude the IFRS effect, the margin would have been 43% instead of 45%, but still showing growth. And then you see the mix there of the verticals. This is the total figures. And as you know, real estate is then almost entirely from Norway and jobs and cars are more mixed from the three markets.

Let's then go to Finn, in particular, very impressive growth, I would say, of 18% for the quarter, 20% revenue growth in classified revenue. And then we do see a negative growth for display advertising and actually the decline in advertising is stronger in Norway than it is in Sweden this quarter.

The reason that we see healthy growth is basically that we see – we see it across the board in all three classified verticals. It's due to both volume and ARPU improvement, which again stems from both the volume increases, but also price optimization exercises. And for Finn, we estimate that the Easter effect is some 3% on the number. And as you see at the bottom there in the small text the IFRS effect for Finn is some NOK 12 million.

If we then go to Blocket you will see that we saw a 2% revenue increase. This is in local currency, I should emphasize that, but we have seen several quarters of decline as you know, so we're very happy to see that the Blocket turnaround is already showing now in the figures. We saw a good growth in the car vertical 6%. We now have pretty much all the dealers back on the Blocket platform. And we have also done some product changes and improvements, which have made it – which has had good effect on our monetization efforts.

And we also see very good growth in jobs, again now 10% revenue year-on-year. And then there is a lot of activity going on in Blocket. We just launched a new vertical for travels, which is based then on a white label solution from the Travel section that we have on Finn in Norway. And we are working hard to integrate Qasa for real estate rentals. And we have good hopes that that will really help increase the ARPU on the real-estate part of Blocket.

I mentioned that the advertising hit was stronger in Norway. We have a very slight decline this quarter in Sweden as well, but it's not as severe as it has been in previous quarters.

If we then move to news media just to start by showing you that there is a lot of activity going on in our media business. We are working hard to drive and boost the digital transformation. We do see very good growth in digital subscriptions, and obviously very important to keep that growing both from improving the ARPU and also managing the churn of course. But I think it's fair to say that, we are maybe switching a bit from a volume to a value approach, or focus in these efforts.

Then of course, it's very important for us to drive traffic and user engagement. We've seen very good results in personalizing and having algorithmic help in editing our front pages, in Aftenposten we've seen a volume increase in 10% of the readership from our front page due to that effort. And of course, in advertising, it's all about strengthening our premium position, making sure we use data so we can target our ads better and also opening new sales channels. There have been some changes in Sweden with this regard that we think will improve our numbers going forward.

And of course, then, we keep experimenting with new innovations and especially within voice and live pictures. We have several interesting projects on the way. But regardless of this digital efforts and growth, we still need to have tight cost control, so that is of course still the focus in this part of the business.

If we then look at some overall numbers for the media business, you will see as I started by saying that overall revenue was down by 1%. Underneath there, there is a healthy digital growth still, and especially within digital circulation those revenues increased by 16% in Q1. But there is of course is still a decline in the paper part of the business. And as you see the margin looks up at 8%, but being inflated by IFRS, these margin would have been flat at 6% if it had been not been for that effect. The overall IFRS effect is 46 million for the media division.

If we then look at VG, there is a revenue decline of 3% and I think we should say that that's somewhat surprisingly weak. It's mostly due to a hit on the advertising side. VG continues to show very healthy growth in digital subscriptions. They were up 19% in the first quarter. You see the volume in the ARPU mix and the graph on the side there. And I should say that we are happy to say that April is already looking a lot better. So we think these numbers will bounce back on the revenue side.

And when you look at the margin development, there is a good explanation for this, because we have had some changes in our allocation of central cost. So the margin here would have been 16% if it had not been for that change. And this is basically moving more of the HQ costs out to VG due to some technical changes that were made at the beginning of the year.

I will then move on to Aftonbladet. Aftonbladet is also delivering digital growth. The subscription growth in Aftonbladet at 15%, and -- but also here we have quite a hard hit on the analog side, both cash flow sales and print advertising are taking a hit. And we also see a slight decline in online advertising in Aftonbladet. But the same as with Blocket, we see that the decline is leveling out and we hope that we will see better number in this area going forward. I could also mention that the IFRS effect in Aftonbladet is at zero. So these EBITDA numbers are not inflated by IFRS.

When it then comes to our subscription papers, these numbers are pretty good. Revenue increased by 1% and a margin increase. This is affected by IFRS by NOK8 million but that makes up less than 1% on the margins, so there is a margin increase here.

Again we see very healthy growth in digital subscriptions, they are up 22% and we even see a slight increase in print subscriptions, which is very good. Online advertising here is flat. And then, of course, we do have some decline in paper advertising, but in general these numbers are very encouraging.

Okay, I will then move over to that next portfolio and I will cover Lendo and Prisjakt. So for Lendo, there is quite a lot of things happening. The overall revenue growth is 8%. We do see continued good growth in Sweden. In Sweden, we see a growth of 14%. We do have some challenges both in Norway and Finland. In Norway this is due to the new regulations coming in place, taking down volumes in the whole market. There is no indication that we are loosing any share in this.

And I would like to state that we do think despite that we see this decline in volume. We think long-term it will be very healthy for these market to have better regulations. So we are positive to the development and we think that this will pay off in the longer term.

But we do see reduce margins as you see 10 percentage points of that can be explained by international expansion, but we do also have increased costs both due to some increased marketing and also that we are now ramping up our organization to handle the expansion that we are -- that we have underway.

But we also need to say that we do see poor performance in Finland, which is regrettable and we are taking measures there as we speak to see if we can turn that around.

I said that we had launched in these three countries. As you see it's a bit too early to say, but we do see good traction. We have signed up some 15 partner banks now which is an important indicator for success. And so far at least it looks good and it's going according to plan. But it's way too early to state any sensible numbers or KPI since we have only been a few weeks in the market.

Okay. Then finally I will just round off by saying that Prisjakt continues to do very well, healthy revenue growth of 12% and also a healthy margin increase. In here there is basically no IFRS effect, so that is a real margin increase that you see there. And of course, this is a good segment with strong growth in online retail that helps boost this. But the Prisjakt team has also been very good in continuously developing their sites and we see that we have good traction on the improvements that they are making.

Okay, on that note, shall I maybe do Adevinta quickly Trond and then you can -- then I'll hand it over to you. Let's just do Adevinta. I'm sure most of you saw that they had their presentation yesterday, but just in some 15% revenue increase including their JV in Brazil, 14% if you exclude that JV and a very healthy margin increase because they are now reducing spend in investment phase, particularly SPOK in Mexico. And if it had not been for the IFRS effect, the margin would have been 26%, but then still a very healthy growth.

And of course you can see the full report and presentation on their website. So, I will pass on to just state again that we will continue to be a supportive and long-term owner of Adevinta. We do play an active role on the Board and we have had excellent cooperation around everything that's taken place now with the listing and we will continue to follow this ownership closely going forward. It's obviously a very important part of our value and our management task also in the future.

On that note, Trond.

Trond Berger

Thank you. Just to remind you of what is Schibsted in this new situation when we have spent off then Adevinta, we own slightly less than 60% of Adevinta. And just to look at these are, of course, figures from yesterday, with what was then Schibsted's market cap. And then if you take just the 59% little bit above that that we own in Adevinta, then we have an implied value of Schibsted ex-Adevinta of NOK 19 billion.

And that's important to understand. That is a totally new situation. And the NOK 19 billion is, of course, then of these three boxes that Kristin and I went through, which is Nordic Marketplaces, News Media and the Next portfolio. So that is just to remind you of what is the new Schibsted.

If we look at the development between 2018 and 2019 and now I'm talking only about Schibsted ex Adevinta. Of course, we have to consolidate our figures, so that the comments that now hold true is based on the Schibsted-only figures, excluding Adevinta to make it simple, because Adevinta had its own report yesterday.

If we look then at the changes between the two years, we are very happy to see that the important digital revenue continue quite well in this quarter and, especially, of course, Nordic Marketplaces within that continues well on all the verticals. And also we see now that Blocket on the vertical side are having a slight increase.

So that is a turning point, I would say, in this quarter. And News Media flattish. We saw surprisingly weak display market in the Q1, that goes not only for the Schibsted, but it goes for the total market in Norway, I would say and also in Sweden.

So, I think, we are happy with the figures and knowing what has happened in the display market. And then, of course, we have invested in the financial services. And we are continue to do marketing, both in Norway, Sweden, Finland and also we have expansion, Orlando, into new markets and Denmark is of course now being something that looks promising for time being, based on a couple of months we've been out in the market. So that could be a good value driver in the future.

And then we ending up in EBITDA, which is 334 compared with 418 and then, of course, we have the IFRS effect. If we look at the details of the income statement, we have, as we have stated here, 418 and that's of course the IFRS effect of NOK 84 million and it is explained by that the last page that I showed you on the -- especially, Nordic Marketplaces contributing strong results.

And then we also have some IFRS effect on the depreciation and amortization. We have also improved our EBITDA and operating cash flow and also reduced our CapEx, so we have a solid and strong financial situation which of course we also need to monitor closely to optimize according to our policy. Looking down at the cash flow, ex other impact, I think that -- this shows that we have an underlying strong cash flow in the company and also that we have positive effect of course of the working capital. And then we have made some investments like; we have increased our stake in Bynk and Hypoteket which is in financial services and also those are performing very well. So we continue to do some investment first of all in the next portfolio.

We have an underlying tax rate of 24% in the new Schibsted. And I think that going forward it is expected that the tax rate would be at this level or slightly lower due to the mix of the tax rate between Norway and Sweden.

And just to remind you, we have a solid balance sheet in Schibsted ex-Adevinta. We have a target of up to three times net interest bearing debt to EBITDA and we of course have received the proceeds that brings into close to a debt free situation. And we have in way then a situation where we need over time to look at mitigating actions to bring some to say the capital structure more in line with what is then the target rate for Schibsted. And that is of course either through dividend or through buybacks. There are different means that we can use in that context.

Just to remind you, what is our financial targets? We have the Nordic marketplaces with a 8% to 12% topline growth. We are delivering on that and even certainly better in Finn. And then News Media, we are guiding on a flattish type of development. we do see strong growth in important digital part. And then of course, we look at capital allocation and dividend policy, as talked about before.

So we have then the consolidated figures, I'm not going through those because that's inclusive of course the consideration of the Adevinta figures. But those were reported yesterday.

So I think that sums up so to say the financial situation. And Kristin, I can just sum up or will you like to sum up the -- because we do see that the digital revenue continue very healthy in Q1 and the Nordic marketplaces, as I said such we are very pleased with the Finn situation and also that Blocket is turning. And also Tori is doing quite well in Q1.

News media, I said surprisingly weak on display. We do see some improvements that Kristin talked about in April and then we continue to do some investments that we believe will bring value first of all in the next portfolio. So that's sums up the presentation.

And I think we're ready for a Q&A.

A - Kristin Skogen Lund

Any questions. Yes.

Unidentified Analyst

Hi. Frida Broon from SNF [ph]. I'm wondering if you could say a little bit more about the outlook of display advertising and advertising revenues in general for Schibsted?

Kristin Skogen Lund

Well as we said, it looks better in April which is a good sign that maybe advertisers were slow to get the year started. We also know that there were some major agency competitions going on that might have affected a little bit. So we hope and think that it will come back to the level where we have seen it lately. But of course, it is also an area that is hard to predict long term because there are changes in this market.

Unidentified Analyst

We have a question for the webcast regarding the Easter effect. Can you quantify the Easter effect on total for the group was a primarily in Finn or the 3%?

Kristin Skogen Lund

Yeah. The 3% refers to Finn and it is hard to estimate a precise effect of Easter and that's why we have not done so overall for the group. But in Finn, they were able to mine it so specifically that they thought 3% would be more or less accurate estimate. So that's why we gave that number. It actually varies a bit for some of our entities. Easter is good news and for some it's bad news, so it's not -- it's not unanimous affect either. Any other questions?

Kristin Skogen Lund

I guess we were exceptionally clear then. Thank you very much.