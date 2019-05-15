Raiffeisen Bank International AG (RAIFF) CEO Johann Strobl on Q1 2019 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Raiffeisen Bank International AG. (OTCPK:RAIFF) Q1 2019 Results Earnings Conference Call May 15, 2019 8:00 AM ET

Johann Strobl - CEO

Martin Grull - CFO

Hannes Mosenbacher - Chief Risk Officer

Conference Call Participants

Anna Marshall - Goldman Sachs

Mate Nemes - UBS

Gabor Kemeny - Autonomous Research

Alan Webborn - Societe Generale

Riccardo Rovere - Mediobanca

Alastair Ryan - Bank of America

Johann Strobl

Good afternoon ladies and gentlemen. Welcome to RBI’s first quarter call. I think it’s good that you join this call. The results need an explanation because there are many many changes if we compare the numbers with the numbers of the first quarter of last year. A couple of reasons for that is of course that meanwhile the core banking operations in Poland are not anymore included in the numbers. And we also had in the last year, couple of very positive one-offs from the history and this year we will explain especially one negative impact which comes from hedging activities.

Let me start with slide number five, what I -- what you see here is that the core revenues if I may say so which for me are the two big ones, so the net interest income and the fee income are solid in most of the countries. They are substantially up let’s take the net interest income.

For example in Romania, year-on-year up by 20%, Czech Republic up by 18%, Hungary by 11%, but also Slovakia and Bulgaria up by 5%. And if we exclude Poland for a like-for-like comparison the group net interest income was up by around 8%.

This was driven mainly by volumes. Loans volumes were up 7% year-on-year on an unadjusted basis, and like-for-like even by 13%. And there is still a good momentum in most of the markets. And this is also visible in the -- in the numbers of the first quarter as compared to the year-end, which sees an increase by 6%. But bear in mind that half of it is very short term business or repo business which is of course not very supportive to the net interest margin. And this net interest margin -- this we saw in some countries higher, but overall, we saw it lower and Martin when explaining the details will go in more detail especially as Russia is concerned.

The fee and commission income, there’s always a seasonal effect as we generate quite a lot of the fee and commission income from the eastern parts of our regions. And you know that there is because of the Christmas holidays at the beginning of the year, some seasonality. So this is, this is what you should consider if we simply look at the numbers and do this like-for-like comparison, then we see it grow by 6%.

The operating income was impacted by $46 million, which some of them are one-off items and this is the valuation of economic catches. I mentioned that already. Though we have, we have especially in our savings bank, Bausparkasse a long term fixed interest rates, fixed business, which is hedged by interest, rate swaps. As there is no hedge counting, the recent drop in long term interest rates led to these negative valuation impact term.

The risk income is still very good. And on a very, very low level, and we also have seen and Hannes Mosenbacher will talk about that, the further reduction in the – and then of course if you compare it year-on-year then we had very good right bags last year with 92 million. So this is why we see a difference.

If I move to the next -- yes, I should also mention on that page, that they see the run ratio if we include the first quarter earnings, then we are this all at 13.6%. If we move to the next slide, quite a lot of what we see here, I thought we already mentioned is, I think the most important striking thing is this 10% drop in the net interest margin. If we compare it with the fourth quarter of last year, two effects; one Russia 69 basis points down due to lower yields on the liquidity buffer, and some pressure also on new business margins.

And secondly, we saw a higher portion of assets in the group corporates and market segments, which has a very low risk profile, and therefore also relatively low margins. This is repo business short term; lending business I mentioned that already.

We see as indicated in earlier cohorts already, we see pressure on the cost side. Staff expenses are impacted by the wage inflation, what we see in most of our markets. And as we also outlined in calls earlier that we are adding staff in a couple of areas, not only for insourcing, but also to support our digitization development. So if we exclude the Polish expenses from the core business, we saw an increase year-on-year by around 6%.

Consequently, also this has a negative impact on the cost income ratio. Yes. And with that maybe that the last remark on that slide is that the book value per share has increased to 33.36.

Some more fuel for us closer has already got the opportunity to hear a little bit of our business activities. I want to sum up for those who have not been in our London presentation. We and now I’m on slide six.

In retail, let me confirm that we have long term growth ideas. Part of it will come from a growing customer base. It's our intention, our target, that we add over the next three years 15% to our active retail customer base. We believe that we have quite a lot of potential to outgrow the markets areas where we will focus is that we have identified areas to increase the sales effectiveness of our distribution and we find in many countries also good ways to transform our branch network, taking or reducing the pure service character like cash or supply and other things, and moving more to sales advisory activities.

And of course there are areas where we further will improve our digital transformation. This is the mobile experience, but even more so the end-to-end digital sales capabilities, which I will touch a little bit more than also on the next slide, Slide seven.

I think what you'll see is here, that – also in our markets, the part of the digital lending is increasing, currently or last year we had been on the level of 20%. And this is initiated digitally. So there are a couple of countries where you still need to have at the end of the process also a physical contact with the bank. But more important the initiation is done via these channels, and we expect that we can increase this ratio to 35% within the next three years.

We have in some countries really a high level already. This Slovakia, Czech Republic, Russia, Croatia and in some others we will follow soon. We would be able to fully digitalize the lending process end-to-end, but this depends also on the legal environment of the markets. And then we will work again. And depending on the opportunities what we get by their legislation, we will deepen that as well.

If we move to Slide eight, corporate business, there is I would say, a constant, permanent improvement. We strongly believe that our property [ph] footprint gives quite a lot of opportunities to improve the customer experience to build on the good relationships what we already have. And, we strongly believe that offering our cross-border product range being supported from one, one cent from one customer relationship manager. This is a big advantage for us, and it's an enormous reduction of the burden in terms of KYC and whatever you have in banking as well.

And of course, also in that area there is quite a lot of room for improvement. Be it in the simple, annoying on customer, onboarding process in the access to the service to the products, and also making use of artificial intelligence and process automation.

If you move to the next slide, number nine. I have like in all the presentations in the past, present at least one slide on the development in Russia. Russia is always of high focus for most of you, and many investors. Of course, one part is the political development. The other of course is the strong position what our bank have in Russia, but also the importance what it is for our bank.

We had 126 million profits after tax in the first quarter, which is down by 8%. Of course, this comes partly from the ruble depreciation, which was considerably. We have seen a decrease in the net interest margin. I mentioned that already, because of the substantial change in both we can earn on the liquidity buffer. The risk environment is still good. The NPL ratio with 1.9% is low and the coverage ratio with 51.2% on the non-performing exposure I think is good.

You are aware that Russia had been recently upgraded to investment grade by Moody's, which supports our positive view on the economic development in Russia. The portfolio in the right end up above this slide you see that the portfolio is very balanced retail corporate, but also we've seen the retail lending products again very balanced.

We are making very good progress in the customer experience, in the way what we offer and so we are – we’re just fine with the development in our Russian bank.

Coming to slide number 10, which is the macro outlook. There had been almost no adjustments since the last time this. The outlook is confirming what we are expecting since quite a while. Having had seen the peak in 2017, we now see or 2018. We now see a reduction in the speed of GDP growth still on a good level of 3.5 on average in CE or 3 in SEE and on the stable level of 1.6 in Eastern Europe.

And this might slightly decline in 2020. But this is strong enough for and I'm now moving to the slide number 11 to what we expect in the loan growth development. So based on this GDP growth and some inflation in the countries, we expect that our target of an increase of the loan portfolio in the mid-single digit area is reasonable and achievable.

We had been also talking quite intensively on the risk provisioning what we expect in 2019. Of course the extraordinary good year of 2018 will not be repeated. But on the expected risk costs of 45 basis points are below the long term average what we see.

We also expect that also on its lower base, the NPE ratio will reduce, will be reduced further. And we confirm our cost income ratio target of 55% in 2020. One, I also can repeat here that this is the most challenging target from our perception; from all these targets what we show here 11% ROE, we confirm CET1 ratio I mentioned before, we are nicely above 13% though there is room for growth, and for a while, we will keep this broad range of profit distribution between 20% and 50%.

My last slide is an update on the on the Anti-Money laundering. The reason for that is that in the last couple of months, this was in the focus of many meetings and many questions. I can confirm that we have broadly used just them throughout the group in use, which is Norkom and BAE system.

We have one standard across the group. We have many internal and external verifications, optimizations. We are fully compliance with the legal requirements, and so we believe that we meet all the required standards and we are fairly stuffed. And as far as our internal review of the information, we saw from the [Indiscernible] we haven't found any shortcomings so far. This audit is still ongoing, and will be closed as we announced by end of June.

And with this, I would like to hand over to Martin.

Martin Grull

Thank you very much, Johann. Also from my side, welcome to this first call in 2019. I consider the set of numbers quite satisfactory. What I like most is the very dynamic growth in lending 6% in more than 90 days. I think this is remarkable, please don’t multiply by four. But it seems to be that we will be over the mid-single digit growth indicated for the -- as an average growth pattern in the coming years. So I am quite happy, seeing this nice growth, in across the group. That would support net interest income. We need it since net interest margin seems to be under pressure, but I will elaborate on the NIM in a minute.

Fee income might have been seen by some market participants as a bit disappointed. I am not disappointed. Looking into my forecast, I am quite confident that we will catch up the 400 million, which we achieved is due to seasonal reasons only.

Trading income, Johann mentioned already. The evaluation of hedges, which impacted us in total 49 million. I see already in April, a reversing trend. I don't really care so much because there is no economic loss. It's just a valuation which of course will neutralize over the lifetime of the hedges.

Costs, we indicated at the investor day, roughly mid-single digit growth for 2019 on a new cost base of €2,850 million, so I think we are totally in line with expectations and at the same time trying hard to manage the cost down, so that we will achieve the 55 latest by 2021.

Finally, I think, I should also refresh that we booked most of the regulatory charges, bank levies and what have you in the first quarter. We paid 48 million resolution fund fees and already 66 million bank levies out of a total of 110 million. This is the projection for the entire year on the bank levies.

Moving on to the income and expense; overview as Johann mentioned pretty difficult to compare. Poland sale on the one hand, and also the already mentioned hedge valuation impact. Nevertheless, if you adjust for Poland, I am quite happy with the dynamics on our main source of income, the net interest income. And if you dig deeper into the various countries, you will realize that the development of the net interest income is quite satisfactory.

Trading income, we mentioned already administrative expenses much better than Q4. No surprise. First of all, Polish sale, second usually we book, we booked in the last year, in the first, in the last quarter higher bonuses because of the higher than expected bottom line risk. And the other administrative expenses typically are much higher in Q4 than of course in Q1. And that is also the reason why Q1 is much lower than Q4.

16 is an overview of the profit after tax contribution from our segments. I don't want to spend much time on this. Let's move on to Slide 17 giving you in a new format, the four main segments we have starting with Central Europe, which comprises Czech, Hungary and Slovakia. You see 3% loan growth and a slight reduction of the net interest margin. Digging a little bit deeper, 2% growth in the Czech Republic in the first quarter. So we should see a nice growth again in 2019 after a terrific growth in 2018, what I like in the Czech Republic is that we had 30 basis points higher net interest margin, year-on-year and again, compared with the fourth quarter, an 11% uptick on the NIM.

Hungary seems to be growing very strongly compared to the other countries, 6% loan growth already quarter-on-quarter, 14% year-on-year. Also in Hungary, we had seen 16% uptick of the net interest margin quarter-on-quarter. So this is becoming one of our growth countries in Central Europe.

Slovakia 3.6% loan growth also a nice forecast for the full year. Here the net interest margin while it was stable year-on-year, we unfortunately had an 8 basis point drop. So here competition seems to be getting quite tight.

Moving on to South Eastern Europe, Romania, the largest country we had seen in euro terms slightly negative growth, but that was largely driven by the depreciation of the local currency. We are confident that we will be above the 5%, probably close to 10% loan growth for the entire year. And what I also would like to highlight is the increase in margin 50 basis points year-on-year largely driven by nice liability margins.

Bulgaria, I would also like to mention it's not one of the biggest operations, but nevertheless growth pattern is very nice. We might have similar growth as in 2018, which was double digit. NIM is a little bit under pressure, but I would expect more or less stable development on this side for the rest of the year.

Moving on to Russia and Ukraine, Eastern Europe. Russia, this is a country where unfortunately we have seen the biggest drop in the net interest margin 70 basis points quarter-on-quarter. Of course, that also impacted the total group NIM. The major reason is lower earnings on liquidity positions, on the liquidity buffer in Russia. We had very nice roughly 200 basis point swap spread on the -- on the liquidity positions, which due to overall interest environment unfortunately disappeared for the first quarter. We believe this can be mitigated not so much because we believe that the interest rate situation will change. But liquidity, excess liquidity would disappear in the coming quarters.

So this is why I do not believe that the net interest margin out of the Russian operation will stay below 5 %. Ukraine, we had a drop of 50 basis points quarter-on-quarter, but still enjoying 11% on total bank lever. So I think this is very nice. Also the bottom line contribution of 38 million in the first quarter, I think is very satisfactory.

The last segment is group co-operates and markets. Interestingly, this is the only segment which delivered an increase of the net interest margin from 122 to 133. So that's quite positive. Also we generated solid growth 5% in the first quarter. At the same time, only limited gross on of risk weighted assets.

Capital ratio, I am now on page 21. You see with 13.6% CET1 ratio, we are well on track with regard to our targets. As you know this is approximately 13%. So that gives us a solid cushion also for more growth. This was so supported by positive FX movements in particular of the Ruble, which brought around seven basis points on the capital ratio.

Funding liquidity, nothing to write home about, very stable development, 100% loan deposit ratio, also net stable funding ratio in green territory. I don't want to spend too much time on this. Coming to my last side giving you an update on what's happening on the MREL situation. Unfortunately, I still cannot give you any specific numbers with regards to our requirements. You may have seen that the total capital has gone up in the Austrian resolution Unit to almost 30%.

This might indicate that we do not have any time pressure to come out with MREL instruments anytime soon. It depends on various factors which we have outlined on page 23, and among those is also possible change of the legal framework, which might even further reduce potential gap of the MREL requirement in the Austrian Resolution Authority.

Most likely there will be a transition phase. Still also this is not finally decided, but my guess is that in Austria we might have been around four years to fully comply with the MREL requirement. And of course, the moment we have more information we will immediately update you.

That’s all from my side. And with this I would like to pass on to Hannes.

Hannes Mosenbacher

Thank you, Martin. Warm welcome also from my side. Well, having €9 million of risk costs by quarter I think here my comments will be rather on the short side. So some rating changes I -- just to reconfirm what you anyway have seen the market, Russia was upgraded by Moody’s finally to a Ba3, Bulgaria also have seen positive rating movement on the BBB area and outlook has been changed to positive.

And finally, after some years in the non-investment grade, Croatia also has been back in the investment grade was BBB minus rating. Well, and the other thing what I also would like to take now because it’s a repeating question is how is RBI Group doing on the TRIM, you know their symmetric review of the internal model. I may tell you, after three years of very intense and key build assessment of our risk models is it on the retail risk. Is it on the non-retail credit risk models hence and so forth, so some four, five deep dives I can confirm that there is zero [ph] euro impact.

So this would be my initial announcement before moving on to page 25. Well, if you look at the RWA and credit portfolio development in the first quarter, eye-catching of course is the strong growth, what we can see in Russia, but please bear in mind there are two things; one is that the currency appreciates quite sharply with some 9%. And of course we also have seen some organic growth.

I think this is the most important things to be notice and just to reiterate what Martin was anyway pointing you at this growth on the group corporate markets business where you see that there is almost stable RWA development, but on the exposure side we have seen some increases.

Let me move on to the next slide when talking about NPEs. So risk costs of $9 million on the first quarter I think it’s not worth spending more time on them. Just for you to notice, we have changed our communication from the NPL to an MPE and here we follow the definition of the PCB. So it's the inter-nonperforming exposure over the total exposure but also including securities.

So this brings us down to 2.5% of an NPE ratio and still very nicely covered with the 58.4% when talking about this coverage, this is really the individual loan loss provisions purely coming on for the Stage 3. So Stage 1 and Stage 2 provisions are not included in this number 58. And we feel very comfortable with this good level of provisioning.

I move on to the next page. I’m on page 27. And if you would include just to proceeds what I was starting anyway often kicking off was communication NPE coverage ratio. If you would include Stage 1 and Stage 2 we would still sum up to 77% of coverage ratio. In this slide you also can see for instance in Croatia that we made a very good move where we kept them going on reducing the NPE ratio. So we are now also in Croatia at that level at 4.5%.

In Russia really you know very very constructive and positive having an NPE ratio of 1.9%. Well, with this fast-forward of walking through my slides. I'm done and we are now happy to take your questions.

Anna Marshall

Good afternoon. Thank you for the presentation. Two questions please. The first one is on capital. Could you please indicate, what is your expected trajectory for the rest of the year in terms of CET1 ratio, and given the solid result in Q1, although I do note, the seven basis points from FX moves? Could you provide an update also in terms of your inorganic growth ambitions on top of their higher long growth target now?

The second question is on bank taxes, please. Specifically given the quite high loan growth ambitions you have in Romania, is there a scope to further reduce the Romanian bank tax? And also a question on bank tax in Czech Republic. Do you see any likelihood of that being introduced? Thank you.

Martin Grull

On the capital ratio, I don't want to make any specific number forward looking statement, but what we would expect that risk weighted assets should be not higher than €80 billion for the total group. So that would still accommodate for quite nice growth. It seems to be that coming to your second question that we will be this year above the indicated mid single-digit increase. Regarding the bank tax, we indicate €10 million. It's difficult to say as you probably know it depends on the growth. Once you exceed 8% and 8% refers of course to the taxable asset base in local currency.

So you shouldn't use the tax -- the asset base in euro terms where we had depreciation in the first quarter. So this is what we would expect. There is also a second bonus if I may say so linked to the interest margin, but we have not yet reflected this in the €10 million estimation. And coming to your last question, the Czech tax is brand new. There was proposal from the opposition party for a 30 basis point total balance sheet tax and very quickly the ruling party came up with a counterproposal which seems to be a “tax on dividends” in that magnitude of 20%.

I was told this would not be as sort of withholding tax. It is more a charge will be which has to be then paid in or contributed to a state fund and used I think for social purposes, assuming a €50 million to €60 million yearly dividend payment that might hit us between €10 million to €12 million depending on our distribution policy.

Anna Marshall

Thank you.

Johann Strobl

Referring to your other part of the question in organic growth, I can little add there on new developments, we expect some consolidation in some of our markets. But these rather early announcements, so nothing concrete as of now.

Anna Marshall

Understood. Thanks.

Mate Nemes

Good afternoon and thank you for the presentation. I have two questions please. Firstly on the Russian NIM. Could you perhaps share how much of the net interest margin came from lower yields on the liquidity buffer as you indicated. And how much came from pressure from the lending business or new business? And secondly on fee income; I think you mentioned that the current print [ph] in Q1 most attributable to seasonal effects and you would expect actually gradual improvement from here. Can you share where this improvement should be coming from on that net fee income line? Thank you.

Martin Grull

With regard to the NIM, about one-third is coming from the already mentioned liquidity positions. So it's quite severe. And the rest is sort of allocated over the core products in retail and corporate. But as I said, and I would like to repeat for those who may have joined later that going forward for the rest of – for the full year I would not expect NIM to stay below 5% on total bank lever.

In terms of fee income, as we said, it's typically low. It is more a diverse reason across various areas with new business in particular on the lending side. I would also hope that we can catch up. So, there’s no specific sort of single or major reason, it's more across the board. That's all what I can sort of say on the fee income. As I said I am confident that we can catch up in the coming quarters.

Mate Nemes

Okay. That's excellent. Thank you.

Gabor Kemeny

Hello. My first question is a follow-up on Russia. Can you comment on the revenue outlook, I understand you expect some sort of a margin recovery in the following quarters and your – and Raiffeisen Russia CEO was also quoted recently saying that the 20% plus loan growth could be sustained for a while. Would it be useful to get your views on how revenues could develop from here?

The second one is on the cost income ratio. I think your cost income was slightly above the 2018 level in the first quarter. How do you see the full year outlook here, given all the different drivers? And the third one is just briefly on the AML topic. You have some useful new disclosures in the presentation. Would it be possible to give us a rough sense of your compliance budget? And what sort of evolution do you expect in this budget this year?

Martin Grull

Starting with the Russia, the 20% local currency growth and I think this is very important to mention this is realistic. We are growing both in retail and corporate. If we see the margin not decreasing any further rather probably a couple of basis points going up. I am quite confident that the total revenue, the top line development would be quite nice. The cost income ratio as you realized is above 60 for the first quarter, for the full year definitely below 60.

I already mentioned at the Investor Day that we would not expect any level below the level of 2018. We have these wage inflation which we see unfortunately already in the first quarter, trying hard to manage this, so it will be, let's say between 60% and the level of 2018.

Johann Strobl

As far as your question to compliance is concerned -- as I explained on slide number 12 in the AIM part, which of course is only part of the compliance cost, we have some 80 FTEs in the head office and another 300 in the network bank. So overall after the huge investments which we had in the last couple of years in AML, but also in Mid-Fit [ph] and whatever, I would rather expect that in terms of costs we have seen the peak. It's going to be explored. We had huge investments in IT infrastructure, as well in the last couple of years. And when looking what we see from also from the U.S. or FAQ [ph] defining their expectations and what so ever, at least the first analysis of these requirements recommendations we feel that that what we have achieved so far should meet these standards.

So, compared to the running costs I would say the additional costs what we have in this extraordinary audit on this kiosk findings of course people also, experts are working on that specifically, but these are low single digit millions what we might have on additional cost.

Gabor Kemeny

That’s useful. Thank you. And can you give us a sense how much have you spent on the on the compliance processes and improving the processes in 2018 for example?

Johann Strobl

My colleagues will share this information in a couple of days. I don't know it by heart. I would have to add all these IT costs and then. So give us some time on that. Thank you.

Gabor Kemeny

Sure. No problem. Thanks.

Alan Webborn

Hi. Thanks. Thanks very much for the call. If I remember correctly you also had sort of an inflated level of loan growth in the first quarter, last year which was related to retail activity and so on. Could you just sort of put a little bit more color on what's going on here? Is it responding to the customer needs across the early part of the year? And will we -- and clearly by saying that, yes, you'll be above your mid single digit loan growth for the full year. But clearly after 6% in the first quarter is going to be somewhat lower going forward one would think.

And you just give us a little bit of color in terms of what's going on there, at least this sort of permanent feature of the business that you're doing for corporates I assume and financial institutions that would be interesting. And the second part is maybe you can see some of that in the corporates and markets division, but also the margin in the corporate markets division is higher in the first quarter which is interesting because it's going against what's happening elsewhere. So could you give us a little idea of what the drivers are there and do you think that's sustainable?

And I guess the third question was on fee income. As you as push sort of digitalization and clients are going that way, is there -- is that pressure on fees in terms of attracting clients to new ways of doing business. I think we see this in a number of markets in the fee that one of the prices you have to pay of digitalization is lower fees. And do you see any element of that yet or as you said earlier this is just a seasonal weakness that you expect to pick up. And I know that you've said what you think fees could be growing out this year, but what's your feeling? Thank you.

Johann Strobl

Alan, let me start with the first part of the question when talking about loan growth. So what we can report that on the corporate segment we have seen a growth of some 3.6% would convert into some €2 billion of loan growth. And please bear in mind that in these corporate loan growth you also have the FX effects included which sums up in total to some €700 million to €800 million. So that's on the corporate side retail goes along our plan which is slightly below a billion of increase but also here you have the base effect of the currency.

And finally, yes, we have increased our repo business substantially. This is you're following the company for a long period of time. This is our usual bet. And that in due course of the year we would like to make use of the short term credit spread fluctuation out of the secured business doing the repo and reverse repo business and liquidity is rather with the central bank. So this would be giving some details on how the loan growth must be split up. So core business retail and non-retail and also doing some short-term credit spread optimization would then be deliver as repo but with in total some €7 billion. Martin?

Martin Grull

The margin on the -- I think the group corporate markets segment I think that was the second question. It's more structured finance business which we did other than this has no major explanation. We don't see this has a typically seasonal effect. So I mean, the margin uptick anyway it was not very significant. So we believe that we can keep that level to what we have seen in the first quarter.

On the fee income, yes, of course there is pressure across the board, but we believe as I said, due to more business momentum we can we can catch up. And I can't give you more granular information as far as the future is concerned. So other than we believe we can catch up on this side.

Alan Webborn

That's helpful. Thank you.

Riccardo Rovere

Thank you. Good afternoon to everybody. Couple of questions if I may. The first one is on – not clear to me the credit – the outlook that you're providing for credit impairments for this year. If I understand it correctly you are kind of reiterating, well, correct me if I'm wrong. 45 basis points as a kind of guidance but I’m not sure I got it correctly. On the other hand you are running well below that level and you are -- and you have mentioned, highlighted in Russia, better conditions in Croatia and so on.

So just wondering you know if I got it correctly about 45 basis points and if you think this is a might not be eventually cautious and if you think it is not cautious, why the -- why should the conditions deteriorate all of a sudden? The second question I have is again on the Russian upgrade. Do you think at some point this could eventually be translated into a lower cost of funding for the overall market or at some point?

Johann Strobl

Well, I would start with the first question and you have read me perfectly right. You know, of course giving this early part of the year we are confirming the outlook. So it would be too early, but also as we have the seasonality on the repo business we also have that the first quarter usually is a very short quarter because January, February if something really big pops up you any anyway would have to consider it in the form of business here.

Yes, you can not see my body language, but if you would see me I'm looking quite confident in talking about the 45 basis points. So hopefully this helps for you as guidance, but formerly because of the et cetera giving this point in time we would confirm that the 45 basis points. And to the second part of your question, if I do see any big things there on the coming up, so some clouds on the sky, I don't see them yet there. But I also clearly explained and indicated that this part of risk cost also would incorporate a middle size concentration risk or in the usually unfortunately come by surprise and not by announcement. So this would be my answer when talking about the future perception when talking about risk costs.

Riccardo Rovere

And on Russia…

Johann Strobl

On Russia funding the upgrade of course is perceived positively. We saw also that the spread tightening. I mean you may have realized that we are not tapping them. I have not tapped the market for a benchmark on transaction for quite a while. We don't need so much. We do a lot of private placements out of Vienna. Here we saw the curve coming down. So we are in Vienna a little bit benefiting from this effect overall, although the market is apparently more bullish on bank names than two quarters ago.

I mean the cost as you know 60% of our funding is done through deposits and here we have extremely low funding cost. I don't see this going any time further. There we don’t see any impact, maybe in Russia a little bit, also but in other markets customer deposits don't -- customers don't care about degrading of Russia. All-in-all the couple of basis points better but not significant.

Riccardo Rovere

But it was mostly referring to obviously institutional funding. Given that I mean we all know that investors in general when they have something to say or some risk to point out on Rafael del Pino, [ph] is generally with Russia and now the fact that someone has changed its mind on Russia. You don't think in any case is going to have a material impact on your institution because of funding over time.

Martin Grull

As I said maybe a couple of basis points, but not very material.

Riccardo Rovere

And if I can -- just a quick follow-up, on trading, again it's not normal to have a kind of €16 million loss or €50 million or €60 million loss in a quarter. I understand the one-off of the devaluation of GI Chase [ph]. But going forward how should we look at this line of your P&l. Can we assume that the €60 million or €50 million, €60 million loss that you reported in Q1 is certainly something that cannot be repeated?

Martin Grull

Definitely not. As I mentioned earlier on these hedge valuations we saw a reversal, part reversal already in April and the hedge accounting is being implemented or enlarged and by beginning of 2020 we will have a higher. We have this specific portfolio also under a hedge accounting procedure.

Riccardo Rovere

Okay. Thank you very much. Very clear. Thanks.

Alastair Ryan

Thanks. Good afternoon. It's just really gross is a lot better than the previous guidance. What was given you the confidence to put that on? Is that you finally with the capital? [Indiscernible] and you held back and how it's come through sort of all of a sudden it does feel like the growth is potentially quite materially vested in the mid single digits. So that it's still early in the year, but can you give a sense of what was the thing that shifted there and then does that last? Thank you.

Johann Strobl

No, this was very difficult. So there we lost you here and there while you were talking. So, what I understood what's your question why are we confident that we will grow with a single digit loan so that the loan growth will be a single digit number. I didn't call it if you expect more till year end or less. I would just refer to my statement on the GDP outlook.

So there are a couple of countries which still have these nice GDP outlook, so you might say if you have an 3%, 3.5% GDP growth and this good loan development, so why don't you expect more than mid single digit. In some markets it might be even more, but overall we should also consider that some of the central banks are putting some limitations on the loan growth. So here and there we see also counter actions from the regulators.

And this is why we are not as of now seeing the double digit loan growth throughout all the markets first, second from as Hannes and Martin explained the parts of the loan growth in the first quarter was rather short term and repo business and stuff like this. So this is not the core of the loan growth portfolio. What we mean when we say a single digit loan portfolio development.

Alastair Ryan

Okay. Clear. Thank you.

Johann Strobl

Thank you for joining the call. Thank you for listening to our explanations on these results. And I wish you a good afternoon. Thank you.

