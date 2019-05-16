Micron: Time To Be Bullish

This is a good time to be bullish on Micron. Long-standing investors need to remain patient and ignore the noise.

Besides, short interest in Micron has plunged by 10% in the last reporting cycle, painting an encouraging picture for long-side investors.

Micron (MU) stock is down by over 40% from its 52-week highs, but the chipmaker may actually be setting up for a yet another rally. Latest commentary from SK Hynix's (OTC:HXSCF) (OTC:HXSCL) management suggests that DRAM and NAND prices are in the process of bottoming out which could play out nicely for Micron, other such chipmakers and their shareholders. Interestingly, latest short interest data suggests that market participants agree with this thesis. Let's take a closer look to have a better understanding of it all.

(Source: Bigstockphoto, Image license purchased by author)

DRAM Pricing

Let me start by saying that DRAM spot prices have continued to slide across the board in May as well. Spot prices of certain modules rallied for a few days, but the overall trend has been down, with some modules seeing prices erode by as much as 50% over the past year due to excess supply and limited demand.

(Source: BusinessQuant.com)

Falling spot prices may not result in contract price compression right away, it eventually does over the subsequent months in the event of a prolonged downturn. This ends up hurting the sales and even profitability figures for DRAM and NAND manufacturers across the globe.

Now, Micron generates about 70% of its revenue from selling DRAM products while the rest comes from its NAND products. This should put its exposure to each of the product categories in perspective. Its NAND segment is certainly important to its business but not so much as its DRAM segment.

(Source: Business Quant)

I bring this up because SK Hynix management sounded rather bullish on the rebound of DRAM in their latest earnings conference. They acknowledged that inventory holdup at their customers led to lackluster DRAM and NAND sales, but they were optimistic about the industry rebounding in the coming quarter.

...demand for mobile and server DRAM is expected to start improving in the second quarter...Server DRAM demand is expected to recover gradually as clients' inventory level lowers down...This recovery trend of server DRAM demand is expected to materialize in the later part of this quarter...For the full year, DRAM bit shipment growth is planned at mid- to high 10%, and NAND bit shipment growth at more than high 30%, the same as our original guidance.

The fact that SK Hynix management reiterated their shipment guidance in spite of the industry going through a bit of a slowdown suggests that DRAM and NAND manufacturers such as Micron could see operating conditions stabilizing and maybe even improving over the coming months.

But this opens up a yet another opportunity for Micron. The demand resumption of enterprise clients is bound to push DRAM and NAND prices higher, but the rise is never uniform for all product categories. The spot price chart above itself highlights that DRAM prices declined variably and non-uniformly based on demand-supply gaps in each module category, so my guess is that the price rise would be non-uniform as well.

The opportunity here for Micron would be to shift production lines to higher margin modules, even if they tend to carry lower ASPs. For instance, it might make economic sense for Micron and its counterparts to produce lower density modules if they're more profitable than higher density modules. This dynamic would allow Micron and its peers to capitalize on micro-pricing trends within the DRAM and NAND segments and boost their margins in the coming quarters

Short Interest

A broad swath of market participants seems to agree that Micron may actually be bottoming out. Latest short interest data reveals that traders and speculators have actively closed down about 3.9 million short positions in Micron in the last reporting cycle. This figure may not mean much in isolation but it actually marked a substantial 10% reduction in short interest compared to the prior reporting cycle.

Data by YCharts

This reduction actually brings Micron's short interest figure to about 2.91% of its overall floating share count, taking it down to its 10-year lows. But in addition to that, Micron's short interest as a percentage of its overall floating stock is also quite low by industry standards.

(Data Source: YCharts, Compiled By Author)

For a stock that's being bashed in prominent investing forums almost every day, one might expect its short interest to spike up. But the fact that Micron's short interest has continued to plunge over the past several months in spite of all the bearish reports that have come out of late, only goes to show that a broad swath of market participants isn't buying into the bearish narrative.

There are three possible reasons behind this dramatic decline in Micron's short interest:

Market participants probably feel that Micron is fairly valued and that its shares may not decline meaningfully over the coming weeks or months, and/or; Traders and speculators closed their positions to chase other stocks that offer better shorting setups and risk-reward ratios compared to Micron, and/or; Since DRAM and NAND demand-supply gap is expected to improve going forward, in favor of chip manufacturers, market participants probably feel that Micron's stock will start rallying.

Either of the scenarios bodes well for long-side investors. The fact that shorts are abandoning Micron only suggests that its prospects are improving or at least they aren't expected to deteriorate any further. So, this is actually a good time to be long on the stock.

With that said, readers and investors should note that the last short interest reporting cycle closed on April 30. This is four days after SK Hynix held its conference call, which is more than enough time for traders and speculators to reposition or adjust their portfolios. So, I believe that the latest short interest data factors in the impact of SK Hynix management's optimistic outlook regarding DRAM and NAND markets.

Sure, trade-war related tensions between the U.S and China escalated earlier this month, but fellow SA contributor Robert Castellano explained in his recent article that it would have a negligible impact on Micron. I suggest readers read the article to get a better understanding of how Micron is positioned here.

Your Takeaway

Micron and the industry that it's operating in are both cyclical in nature. So, it's not hard to imagine that industry dynamics would turnaround in favor of chip manufacturers over the coming months. I would recommend investors to remain patient, ignore the noise and stay long on the stock. Improving DRAM and NAND pricing environments are only going to bolster Micron's financials and also its stock going forward. Good Luck!

Author's Note: I'll be writing another report on Micron next week, you can stay updated by clicking the "Follow" button at the top of this page. Thanks!

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.