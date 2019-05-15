The Green Organic Dutchman Holdings Ltd.'s (TGODF) CEO Brian Athaide on Q1 2019 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

The Green Organic Dutchman Holdings Ltd. (OTCQX:TGODF) Q1 2019 Results Earnings Conference Call May 15, 2019 9:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Brian Athaide - Chief Executive Officer

Sean Bovingdon - Chief Financial Officer

Shane Dungey - Vice President, Investor Relations

Conference Call Participants

Brett Hundley - Seaport

Owen Bennett - Jefferies

Scott Willis - Capital 10X

Chris Carey - Bank of America

Anthony de Ruijter - Fundamental Research

Operator

Good morning, team cast [ph]. My name is Joana, and I will be your conference operator today. At this time, I would like to take the opportunity to welcome everyone to The Green Organic Dutchman First Quarter Fiscal Year 2019 Financial Results Earnings Call. To ensure an enjoyable experience for all participants, all lines have been placed on mute. After the speakers’ remarks there will be a question-and-answer period. [Operator Instructions]

Thank you. I would now like to invite Mr. Brian Athaide, CEO; and Mr. Sean Bovingdon, CFO, to begin the call. I will now turn the conference over to Shane Dungey. Please go ahead.

Shane Dungey

Thank you, Joana. Good morning and thank you all for joining us for our Q1 conference call. Today we will provide comments on our performance, as well as an update on our overall operational readiness and how we are executing our plans. Well, we have left time as we can for questions. This is being recorded and the audio recording will be available on the company’s website at tgod.ca.

Joining me on the call this morning are Brian Athaide, Chief Executive Officer; and Sean Bovingdon, Chief Financial Officer.

Today’s discussion will include forward-looking statements. We caution that such statements are based on management’s assumptions and beliefs, and are subject to uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially. I refer you to our news release and MD&A for more information on this assumptions and factors.

With that, I'll now turn the call over to Mr. Brian Athaide.

Brian Athaide

Thanks, Shane, and good morning, everyone. Today marks yet another important milestone at TGOD as we host our very first quarterly investor call now that we have our second quarter with revenue and are on track for an exciting wrap up this year.

I'm incredibly proud of all the work our team has been able to accomplish. We are gathering speed and I can say with confidence that 2019 is shaping up to be a breakthrough year for TGOD.

We are on track to complete construction at our sites in Hamilton, as well as the first phase of Valleyfield. These sites will come online in phases in the months to come. We announced yesterday that Health Canada has inspected and approved our first phase for our Hamilton facility which is 20,000 square feet and we will start growing there this month. For those interested in seeing the progress I encourage you to visit our website at tgod.ca where we have been posting construction updates for both facilities.

The second phase of construction in Hamilton will be completed at the end of this quarter and we expect to start cultivating there in Q3. Our much bigger flagship facility in Valleyfield though we will see it first phase come online at the beginning of Q4.

In terms of revenue, in the quarter we generated $2.4 million, 28% higher than Q4 2018. Revenue mostly came from HemPoland, our European acquisition, which is quickly expanding the distribution of our hemp-derived CBD products across Europe.

In March -- on March 25th we also launched our Grower’s Circle which commenced direct sales to medical patients in Canada. We did this using our original small-scale growing facility in Hamilton. We produce a limited quantity for this group in order to really test the processes and refiner processes to be ready for larger scale distribution in the second half of this year, as our largest scale production comes online.

We expect to expand our patient count in the months to come and then launch into the Canadian recreational market in Q4 starting with Ontario and BC. We then expect our first harvest in Valleyfield towards the end of the calendar which will allow us to expand nationally early in 2020.

On the distribution front, we announced that we have secured supply agreements with both the Ontario Cannabis Retail Corporation and the BC Cannabis Stores. These agreements were negotiated jointly with Velvet, our Canadian distribution partner and pave the way for more agreements as we begin commercial production.

Also in the first quarter we added deep pharmaceutical, medical and cannabis experience to our team, with the additions of Jac Dessureault and Dr. Caroline MacCallum on our Board of Directors, and Dr. Rav Kumar as our Chief Science Officer. These are all heavy weights within the industry and we are already add -- and they are already adding significant value to TGOD. We will be sharing more about our research and science strategies in the coming weeks and months.

On the international side, we also made significant progress on our expansion strategy to become the leading organic cannabis brand globally. In January, we entered into agreement with Knud Jepsen in Denmark to establish two joint ventures. The first one is to produce cannabis and cannabis oils for the Danish market. And the second one is to develop and patent lead cannabis genetics for TGOD globally. These two joint ventures are in Denmark with the goal to expand the larger scale production for Europe in lower cost European jurisdictions. TGOD will have the exclusive right to all the cannabis-related production from the joint through a guaranteed off-take agreement at a predetermined price relative to the production costs.

Our strategic partner in Jamaica, Epican, announced the opening of the second legal cannabis retail store in Montego Bay, Hip Strip. Montego Bay is a popular tourist destination and Jamaica’s second largest city. It is also a major port of call for cruise ships, a destination for duty-free shopping and home to the country's largest airport. Epican plans to open three additional Herb Houses on the island. In combination with online ordering these locations will serve the medical needs of Jamaica’s 3 million residents and over 3.5 million annual visitors.

Perhaps one of the most exciting development so far this year is on May 8th we unveiled our entrance into the U.S. beverage space as a cofounding investor and strategic partner in the newly formed Califormulations. We will leverage the years of experience within Califormulations to expedite the U.S. launch of TGOD branded organic hemp-based CBD beverages, as local laws and regulations permit. The functional beverage market is worth about $20 billion in the U.S. alone and obviously much bigger globally.

Our co-founding investment in Califormulations is occurring alongside Symrise, which is one of the world's leading flavor, scent and nutrition ingredient providers with revenues close to CAD5 billion worldwide. This unique model within the cannabis industry enables agility and flexibility and accelerates our speed to market in the US as well as in Canada and globally. These capabilities also make us a much stronger potential partner for global beverage or CPG companies.

So with that, I'll pass it over to Sean.

Sean Bovingdon

Thanks, Brian. Good morning, everyone. I'm going to provide a few more updates on how we are tracking with regards to our production facilities and activities in the quarter. As we announced earlier this year, we modified the design of our Hamilton and Valleyfield sites, which has enabled our team to optimize annual productive capacity, up from 156,000 kilos annually to 202,500 kilos for our Canadian operations.

Now 17,500 kilos of the annual capacity will be available from Hamilton in Q3 of this year, with 65,000 kilos of annual capacity ready in Valleyfield by Q4 of this year. Another 65,000 kilos will come on in the next phase in quarter two of 2020 and the balance in 2021.

Improvements in the operational readiness include signing an agreement to use EnWave's proprietary radiant Energy Vacuum dehydration technology to dry organic cannabis in Canada. This reduces drying time from 10 days to about an hour, saving energy and providing a more sustainable productive -- product footprint. We purchased three additional REV machines in March to expand our drying capacity of premium certified organic cannabis and we placed those into the Valleyfield facility. We also received our organic certification from Pro-cert, which is the second certification body to endorse TGOD’s organic processes at our Hamilton facility. Core to our brand DNA, our European subsidiary in Poland also received its organic certification from the Polish Center of Accreditation on authority from the Minister of Agriculture and Rural Development Department.

On the production side, we have entered into a multi-year extraction service contract with Valens GroWorks as per the terms of our initial two year agreement. Valens will process, extract and purify TGOD's cannabis and hemp biomass. TGOD will supply Valens with significant quantities of cannabis and hemp and Valens will provide extraction purification services, processing the cannabis and hemp into premium quality resins and distillates.

We plan on using the concentrated cannabinoid resins and distillates to produce oil, sprays and capsules, as well as oils for vaporization and future edible beverages and topicals that are being developed. We also worked with Valens [ph] for their operations to receive an organic certification from Pro-Cert as well.

On the financial side, we ended the quarter with a strong balance sheet and liquidity, including $224.4 million of cash and restricted cash to continue funding the construction of our sites, as well as the operational readiness and working capital required.

In the quarter, we registered a net loss of $14.1 million as we continue to execute our plans to commence commercial production and enter the recreational market later this year. The net loss improved by $4 million compared with the previous quarter because of the increase in sales from HemPoland and stronger net results from Africa and Jamaica. The management teams' also maintain a disciplined approach to operational costs related to commercialization of our products in Canada.

Our cash flow from operations is actually 33% higher than previous quarter, as we have also been very focused on where we spend our SG&A, focusing on the higher value added parts of the value chain and finding great partners for the rest. As we start commercial production and distribution revenue -- and distribution this year, our revenue and cash flow are expected to increase rapidly.

Another strategic initiative to progress was the SpinCo transaction, whereby TGOD will spin off by way of a special dividend under plan of arrangement, TGOD Acquisition Corporation, a company that will focus on international acquisitions that are not core to TGOD's business. We received the final order in respect of this spinoff from the Ontario's Superior Court of Justice on January 16. And then on January 28 TGODs wholly owned subsidiary SpinCo shares will transfer to a third-party company as per the terms of the arrangement.

The team from TGOD Acquisition Corporation has now been doing due diligence on acquisition targets, and we expect them to provide an update to the market in the next few weeks.

Finally during the quarter 4,264,000 warrants were exercised for aggregate proceeds of $9.2 million for the company, with a further 702,807 warrants exercised subsequent to March 31 for an additional $1.6 million in proceeds which reflect continuing shareholder support for the company for which we are grateful.

All-in-all we continue to be very satisfied with the momentum, with still many things left to be done but our execution remains strong throughout the organization. As Brian noted we continue to make great strides in reaching TGOD’s goal to be Canada’s only certified organic cannabis operation of scale.

And with that I’ll hand back to Brian.

Brian Athaide

Thank you, Sean. Okay to wrap up, we’re really pleased with our results this quarter. As you've seen in several of our recent releases we remain very focused and are delivering our operational plan, focusing on excellence and execution. Our teams are firing on all cylinders as they collaborate across functions and with our partners globally. We continue to reach new milestones as we lay our strategic building blocks for our future success.

So with that operator, Jen, I’ll let you open the line for questions.

Question-and-Answer Session

Operator

Thank you. [Operator Instructions] Your first question is from Brett Hundley from Seaport. Please go ahead.

Brian Athaide

Good morning, Brett.

Luke Perda

Morning this is Luke Perda on for Brett Hundley. First question here, these are two questions that we get pretty consistently from investors in your company are number one, can TGOD scale organic production like they think they can? And number two, can they distribute the product? Will there be a market for organic cannabis? And I want to focus on the last part of that first. You guys announced a number of partnerships on the sales side. Can you give us a sense of what you feel you have locked up from a distribution standpoint as a percentage of your forward 12 month production capacity.

And related to that, can you please comment on the conversations that you’re having with potential partners and customers and why these conversations might give you confidence that organic cannabis will indeed be a meaningful portion of the future market?

Brian Athaide

Sure, okay, so Luke, there are several questions in there. The first one, can we scale up organic. We really believe we can. We’ve done a lot of work in the original growth facility working around R&D on the agricultural side, our yield, our plants' health, just the whole kind of strain development. We have, if you look at the new facilities that are being built they really are state-of-the-art where we have full control on the whole environment, temperature, humidity, atmosphere, lighting, perfect growing condition for cannabis and we derisked it from a team [ph] standpoint as well.

I think you’ve heard from David Perron, our Head Grower, who has a long history with the cannabis plant, came out of the Miguel Agricultural Department, went to Whistler, got them certified and came to us. On top of that we’ve also brought in growers who came from million-square-foot-organic tomato greenhouses who know how to grow organic at scale. So we are confident we’ll be able to scale up organically.

On the market itself, and we talked before how we really are at consumer group. We got over 200 years of CPG experience on our team. We’ve done a lot of consumer work over this past year, understanding current cannabis consumers as well as new curious consumers who are looking to come into the market to understand what they’re looking for.

Helen Nopen [ph] did a study a few months ago and found 61% of medical patients would prefer organic products and 50% of recreational consumers would prefer organic. Now it doesn't mean that same percentage will buy, when they see the premium. But even if it’s only kind of 15%, 20%, 25%, that’s a huge market and that’s where we’re laser focused on.

From a distribution standpoint we’ve announced our supply agreements with both Ontario and DC that we’ve worked together with Velvet Management. I mean it's a subsidiary of Philippe Dandurand Wine, which is the largest wine distributor in Canada. They’ve got their relationships with all the liquor boards across every province and have really the best go-to-market capabilities on the beverage alcohol side, that they are bringing over to the cannabis side.

So we’re very confident there. We’ve been in discussions with all the other provinces, explaining our organic product and how it is different and how it is consumer preferred as well as from our portfolio and the efficacy of the products that we’re planning and bringing to market. So we’re very confident there in terms of as we scale up. Not 100% of that will be going to Canada. We will be planning some of it for exports to Mexico and to Europe. But we’re confident that we have not overbuilt, given the size of the potential organic market and that we will be able to sell what we're producing.

Luke Perda

Great. And the second one here, and to the extent that you can put parameters around for top line growth expectations, how would you guide the Street or thinking about the pacing of revenue growth ahead, taking into account facility startups, developing mix inventory needs, et cetera?

Sean Bovingdon

So we've been very careful and conservative in our build outs. We've been building in phases and the number of rooms that are coming on have been carefully managed and carefully scheduled through the construction and operational readiness to give us confidence in terms of the amount of volume that can come on at a steady pace, rather than trying to bring on everything at the same time. That's an important aspect of mitigating that risk of the ramp up.

With that in mind, as you said, this year we will be bringing on the Hamilton Facility which will give us full capacity next year, about 17,500 kilos, with 65,000 kilos worth of capacity coming on from the Valleyfield side by the end of the year as well, which will ramp up through the next year. So in that regard, we think that we paced the scale of our ramp up very carefully, and confident that we can reach them.

Brian Athaide

Yeah, and from a revenue side we're not giving guidance, but if you look from a pricing perspective, we're currently selling flour in the medical market at about $12. You've got some other organic products out there even higher than that. And then from a wholesale price would be kind of $8 to $9, and the oil is obviously higher than that. That said, we do believe we can maintain that for this coming year as there still is supply shortages. But obviously we do expect pricing to come down as more and more production comes online. And we've modeled that in.

Luke Perda

Thank you, and last one and I'll hop out. And it seems you guys are in a little bit of a unique situation in that you've been able to watch some of your larger conventional peers work through some early industry growing pains thus far. As you prepare to commercialize your own business, can you talk about any learnings from this dynamic and maybe give some examples of how you've reacted accordingly?

Brian Athaide

Yeah, that's a great point. I mean, we are coming to the market a little bit later than some of our competitors. We're not laid on organic. But that's actually led to us being able to leverage on those learnings, especially if you look, many of the other kind of peers have struggled in terms of getting their production ramped up, not so much on the growing side of things, people have been able to grow but how do you process it, packing it, managing excise labels, the whole supply chain.

We've been focused very much on getting those learnings and adapting our plans. And if you recall, I think it was February 1 we announced that we had pushed back our startup, to be able to do a lot of redesign, especially on the processing side of our facilities. We doubled the size our processing building in Valleyfield. We added $30 million in capital more to the facility budget to be able to execute that.

So we think we've done a lot of that -- even on the -- like the whole HVAC system and cooling capacity. We've had learnings from many of our other peers out there to be able to address that upfront. So we're very confident and we'll still have learnings, absolutely. But we're confident we've addressed kind of the biggest learnings that the industry has faced on the supply chain side, whether it's growing or processing and go to market.

And we do feel good about our distribution plans with Velvet, who is very, very experienced on the beverage alcohol side especially, but has been ramping up, working with each of the cannabis boards across the province.

Thank you, Luke.

Luke Perda

Great.

Brian Athaide

Can we have the next caller?

Operator

Thank you. Your next question is from Owen Bennett of Jefferies. Please go ahead.

Owen Bennett

Good morning guys. And just one question from me, I'm just hoping you could comment a bit further on the deal with Symrise and how much money yourselves and Symrise are putting into it, and how you see this relationship developing in terms of revenue opportunity over the next 12 months? And linked to this as well, could you please give an update on where we are with the beverage facility at Valleyfield? Thanks very much.

Brian Athaide

Sure. So in terms of Symrise what it's doing is providing us significant capabilities. So it's a cash investment we made into that business for a 50% share of the company. We have a Board seat, and we're working very closely with them. What they'll be doing is doing formulation development for us for U.S. beverages but also for Canadian and global beverages as well.

They'll be doing a lot of innovation around the infusion, around the taste profile, as well as working with us on developing a contract bottler network across the U.S. and other markets around the world. So think of it similar to like a coke concentrate kind of model where the concentrates made in one place, and then we'll be shipping it from there, to our bottling facility or our partners' bottling facility in Canada, where we'll be infusing it then with TGOD, either THC or CBD oils, carbonating some products, not all and doing the infusion with our organic cannabis here in Canada or in different states.

So what it's doing, it's giving us that speed to market that centralized innovation hub and allowing us the flexibility and agility to leverage all of their learnings, with I mean over 100 years of knowledge on their senior team and US and global beverages, to move much faster without us having to invest a lot of our own capital and bricks and mortar around the world because we'll be working with them on the innovation side and with contract bottlers on the bottling side in different jurisdictions.

Sean Bovingdon

So in relation to the beverage facility, I will take that [ph] Owen, well Phase 2 of Valleyfield, that doesn't need to be dedicated to beverage facilities. No, it'll actually be used to be a cultivation site and additional processing capabilities for the full spectrum of value added products, not just beverages, but coming into late 2020 and 2021 into edibles and topicals, and just provide additional capacity, both for value added products, as well as export medical cannabis into Germany now that the distribution networks have been set up there and as we set that [ph].

Brian Athaide

So in the end, we didn't want to wait for that beverage facility to come online. This helps us significantly accelerate our plans in terms of getting into the different markets much earlier, working with great partners. We recognize we don't want to do everything on our own. We're really great at some things but you can't be the best at everything. So we're finding who is the best on the other areas and partnering with them.

So we have evolved versus our original kind of beverage facility, that we're now just re-purposing and we'll be growing high quality organic cannabis in there when that phase comes online. But in the meantime, we're not waiting for that. We're going to be in beverages much sooner. And we're targeting for October in Canada. And as we finalize our U.S. plans, we'll share more details there.

Owen Bennett

Okay, thanks very much.

Operator

Thank you. Your next question is from Scott Willis from Capital 10X. Please go ahead.

Brian Athaide

Good morning, Scott.

Scott Willis

Hi, good morning guys. So I just want to start off, I was hoping you could provide a plan timeline for when you think TGOD products should be available to the general public into dispensaries and online.

Brian Athaide

Yeah, so I mean, we have launched in March into the medical market, with our Growers' Circle. We really want to more do that with a small pilot, test the pipes, make sure everything is working well, based on the limited amount of product we have out of that original facility. Now that we've got the 20,000 square foot facility finished and licensed, we're going to start growing in there. That gives us more volume to expand our medical market in the coming few months.

And then we have the larger greenhouse in Hamilton finished at the end of this quarter. We’ll start cultivating. We’ll have the first harvest in Q3. And then we have the much bigger harvest coming out of Valleyfield in Q4. So from a timing standpoint, we expect to launch in a couple of provinces at the end of Q3, early Q4 on the recreational side and then as we have more product coming out of Valleyfield in early 2020 we'll get to national distribution in the rec markets.

We were already national in medical long before then, but we will be national in rec market in early 2020 which is why we also believe that we'll get to kind of positive EBITDA and operating cash in the first half of 2020 because we'll have enough scale at that point.

Scott Willis

Okay, that kind of ties in with my second question. Based on liquidity, on my numbers, it looks like you have enough cash to carry you until you hit that profitability point. But I mean, should we expect that if the right accretive asset or company came along, you wouldn't be willing to use some of that cash to expand?

Sean Bovingdon

So yeah, you're correct that, Scott in terms of the cash we have on hand along with some equipment leasing that's still being put into the facility just now, where we've got a sufficient liquidity to get us through to that profitability in the first half of 2020. You're correct in that assumption.

If there is an opportunity, or some opportunities that could accelerate both our expansion into beverages in the U.S. or internationally, or an opportunity with another partner, and stuff like that, then absolutely, we will consider what's best for the shareholders and look at whether that cash could be utilized to accelerate a path to profitability on a [inaudible]. But at the moment, there's nothing imminent, and so we just make sure we've got sufficient liquidity to get us to profitability and complete the construction of facilities in 2019.

Scott Willis

Okay, thank you. And then last one for me is if you could just help me understand your international strategy a bit more. So number one, as we look forward, what regions you think will take the majority of your capital outside Canada? I know U.S. will be one big one but other places. And then number two, do you think these other regions will integrate with Canadian assets down the road? Or due to regulatory realities will they basically be standalone regional businesses? Just kind of how you think about it?

Brian Athaide

Yeah. So in terms of our international footprint, I mean, our objective is to be the leading organic cannabis brand globally. Where we focused first beyond Canada is Europe and Latin America where we see regulations evolving the fastest on the cannabis side. We can only operate where it's federally legal, as you know. So I mean that's cannabis in Europe and Latin America, and certain markets. In the U.S., it's hemp based CBD based on local regulations still.

So we're focused right now on Europe and Latin America. We are -- we have our business in Poland. We're expanding that into more and more distribution points and expanding our portfolio. We've got our joint venture in Denmark focused on cannabis cultivation. We do expect to announce kind of further plans around that moving to more lower cost jurisdictions in Europe. We do believe longer term we will need to be producing for Europe in Europe.

In the meantime, as our Canadian facilities come online, we will be exporting from Canada, into Germany and other markets as we can. But longer term we do plan to be cultivating in Europe and manufacturing in Europe for the European market. For Latin America we have our Jamaican business in the Caribbean. We're building out an export field there.

We are looking at another option as well in another similar lower priced location there because we believe you need to have a certain amount of redundancy in supply chain. Just given this is an emerging industry, constantly evolving rules and regulations, laws and supply routes are constantly changing. You need to have a bit of redundancy as well as I mean weather and hurricanes and whatnot. So we're thinking ahead and planning for that.

In the end, I mean we will be exporting from Canada probably for maybe for the next five years, but longer term. Canada will not be an export hub. We'll need to have cultivation in lower cost locations whether that's in Southern Europe or in warmer climates in the Americas as well.

So that's our plan. I mean, there are other markets around the world that are moving towards legalization, but you've given kind of our bandwidth and we want to focus first, it's Europe and Latin America.

On the U.S. that's for cannabis, on the U.S. side, we clearly recognize it's a huge market. And with the Farm Bill, legalizing industrial hemp based CBD that's clearly now becoming a focus for us as well as I talked about with the Califormulations capabilities that we have now entered into.

Scott Willis

Great, that's it for me, thanks for the time.

Brian Athaide

Thank you.

Operator

Thank you. Your next question is from Chris Carey from Bank of America. Please go ahead.

Brian Athaide

Good morning Chris.

Christopher Carey

Hi, good morning. How are you?

Brian Athaide

Good. Thank you.

Christopher Carey

Good. So you've got like over CAD200 million on the balance sheet, including the restricted cash. And you've touched on it a few times during the call. But when you think about deploying that capital in to various endeavors, right, I mean, how do you think about splitting that up between, infrastructure build out and Canada to international expansion with the sorts of things that you've noted with a beverage expansion in the U.S. and M&A.

So just, when thinking about putting that cash to work, how should we -- how should we be framing it?

Sean Bovingdon

So the focus of the use of that cash is on completing the construction of the facilities in Canada and the phases in 2019. That is the number one focus. There's a small amount at this point in time, in the region of that $10 million that's allocated just for the international thing as we are doing a very, as Brian, mentioned, capital approach in terms of building pilot facilities in Denmark and starting negotiation in Jamaica and looking in some other opportunities. So there is not a lots of the cash on hand earmarked to just going to spend internationally in normal jurisdiction at this point in time and some of even cash investments that we made into [inaudible] and part of it even partnering those out. So we have to spend a lot of capital ourselves so we could partnering this [inaudible] on their resources and co-practice and contract manufacture practice to assist in terms of bring that to the beverage facility and the beverage opportunity in the U.S.

Brian Athaide

And so are you asked, I mean, as you asked some strategy is really capital light, we are not any building facilities there. We are going to be working with Califormulations on the innovation and the formulation standing the cost rates of different bottlers which are third-party. So really is really only working capital investments as we expand our business at this point in the U.S.

Sean Bovingdon

Yeah. So the focus is on ensuring that the cash on hand together with the normal course banks even equipment leasing we will be focus on completing the construction of those facilities and getting practical appeal from our Canadian operations.

Christopher Carey

Okay. Okay. Got it. So second question, just how important do you think exports will become for you over the next several years, right. Because when you get to your full run rate again over the next several years, presumably this is going to be more legal cannabis supply in Canada. So I mean, do you think you need that export as a lever or can you find a home for all of the supply that you're going to be producing within Canada, right? So just basically concept is the ability to yourself through everything that you are going to be producing, can you do it in Canada or you are going to need that export as a lever?

Brian Athaide

Well, I think, a lot of that will depend on how the local rules and regulations evolve in Canada. We do see significant growth, a lot of new users coming in as the new product lines get legalized around edible and beverages. I think we will start to see cannibalization of other functional drinks or even beverage alcohol. And I mean, as Canada kind of evolves and assuming that the government wants us stay competitive versus the black market where you have beautiful branding and advertising or versus kind of the U.S., which is evolving fast as well. We do expect that to open up and create significant market growth. So I mean, if you think, I mean, the market size that everyone is quoting is kind of 1 million kilos and that could grow depending on how the rules evolve in Canada, I mean, we will have a couple hundred thousand, that's not too far out of range versus what the organic segment could be and we are the only certified organic player of scale and our goal really is to dominate that segment.

Now, I think, I mean, beyond Europe and Latin America, I mean, there will be more and more markets opening up in Asia, Africa, Australia, New Zealand. I think for the – at least five years, probably, longer there will be still export opportunities. So that is a bit of a lever on how we leverage our production in Canada and frankly in our other facilities as well. I mean, we are targeting all of them to be GMP compliant whether it’s in Jamaica, whether it's in Denmark or Southern Europe, over time we don't expect Canada will be an export market, just given the cost structure versus the other lower cost warmer locations. But we do not believe we over dealt.

Christopher Carey

Then just one last question, if I could.

Brian Athaide

Sure.

Christopher Carey

You kind of indicated that you were sitting in the foundation to potentially attract certain partners, so one of the sorts of partners that you're trying to attract and why you think that you need partners to execute on the various things you have in front of you?

Brian Athaide

While, I mean, we don’t -- one of the type of partners we don't see an ingredient supplier, but we believe we've got the scale capabilities if you look at our team, expertise we've got, the relationships we built across the other parts of the value chain to be very attractive for global beverage companies, whether beverage alcohol or non-beverage alcohol and functional beverages, as well as other CPG kind of players, there's other categories around skincare, cosmetics, outside of Canada in fact helped as well, where organic really resonates with a large consumer segment, people are looking for cleaner, healthier products, healthier lifestyles, you see across other food categories, organic growing much, much faster than non-organic and we are the only organic player of scale, so that's where we believe we have a great inroad with partners who can bring us many other things around branding, distribution in certain markets giving us the scale and ability to go even much faster and there's different types of business models to work through that with, I mean, whatever we do have to make sense for our shareholder.

Christopher Carey

Got it. Thanks so much.

Brian Athaide

Okay. Thank you.

Operator

Thank you. Your next question is from Anthony de Ruijter from Fundamental Research. Please go ahead.

Brian Athaide

Good morning, Anthony.

Anthony de Ruijter

Hi, gentlemen. Thank you. Good morning. My question relates to HemPoland, so my understanding is most of the $2.4 million generated in revenue for the quarter was from HemPoland. Is that – so that’s an annualized run rate of just under $10 million, is the company expected to sustain that or will the run rate change with agreements such as the recent one for German distribution?

Brian Athaide

Yeah. So that run rate does not include that pretty significant agreement in terms of distribution expansion in Germany. So, I mean, we didn't buy this business to stay stable. We bought it to growl and we do expect to grow quarter-over-quarter, year-after-year, we have got our expansion plan. And then we look the European market alone, I mean, for CBD products could be $20 billion or more and if you look at the different estimates from different analysts, it’s a huge market. We've got a great brand, terrific products, one of the leading brands there, I mean, there are thousands of brands, but we have got great capabilities and then we are putting our CPG kind of mindset and had on it in terms of how to grow. So no – not stable at all. We bought this business to grow.

Anthony de Ruijter

And on the note of there being thousands of CBD brands in Europe, do you have a grasp of what other CBD brands there are in the German market, sort of what is the HemPoland brand going up against?

Brian Athaide

Yeah. There is lots of smaller kind of brands and then you have got some medium-sized, one as well, there is no dominant player in the market or frankly in any of the markets, whether you go looking at U.K., Germany or others. So I don't think anybody has really dominated the market yet.

If you go to the Aponeo website, you can actually see cannabis goals there and you can see some of the other competitive brands. But we believe from our actual product is every efficacy around full-spectrum oils, we have got a terrific product and we can't wait to bring that for more, more consumers, so they can try it and go lover brand.

Anthony de Ruijter

Right. And now domestically, with TGOD entering the market slightly later than other LPs and also the regulatory restraints on direct product advertising, how does to your sort of plan on advertising or otherwise building the product brand once they launch into the market?

Brian Athaide

Yeah. So, I mean, we are coming a bit later, like I said, before we were not late on organic, and frankly, we haven't missed much because of those the difficulties in not being able to advertise very plain restrictive packaging that has kind of restricted the pace of growth and then taking over from the black market with legalization in Canada. And frankly, because we are coming bit later it worked to our advantage. I do expect those rules and regulations to loosen as they want to – the government really wants to eliminate the black market.

Now in terms of what we can do, I mean, the base really is organic, right? I mean, we are the only organic player of scale. There's a large section of consumers that can’t wait to get to it. On top of that, I mean, we have built a relationship with Velvet to go across the country to get into all the stores, the capability, the planograms, we have been speaking with all of the cannabis Board, explaining them towards having organic section, where we expect to be the biggest brand and then, I mean, from a packaging standpoint, we have got a very distinctive jar that that's different from everyone else, is it kind of stands on the side, as well as straight out, it’s a beautiful jar, very different. And I think as we have started -- showing kind of our beverages and edible plan, we are very excited about the differentiation we will bringing there in terms of unique, not just packaging, but flavors and delivery formats, and then mostly efficacy.

The demand is not going to be to supply agreements, right? That's going to lead to who is winning. It is going to be the consumer who votes. So we are really focused on making sure we got the best products that deliver on their commitment to the consumer and then the consumers are also when they vote in terms of what they buy, they are also going to be posting in social media and digital and that’s a key way to get our message out there on our brand and we have actually got a lot of supporters who have been waiting until we launched and they are super excited now to get into our Growers’ Circle.

I think if you look at the different blogs on early feedback from our Growers’ Circle. It’s been extremely positive in terms of what our product delivering and the taste profile and the clean burn and all the rest of it. So encourage you to go on the blog and look at what our early consumers are saying.

Anthony de Ruijter

Okay. I appreciate the insight. Thank you.

Operator

Thank you. Your next question is from Robert Tucker of Meyer Bristols [ph]. Please go ahead.

Unidentified Analyst

Hi. How are you?

Brian Athaide

Good morning, Robert.

Sean Bovingdon

Yeah. Good, Robert.

Unidentified Analyst

Good. I have got a couple of questions. First off, I stepped out for a minute so I am not sure it's been asked. When will we find out the financial aspect of the Califormulations deal? And my second question is regards to the Ancaster facility, we have 100 acres there and our footprint I believe is on four or five acres, any plans to use that acreage or anything, I see 48 North along with our former cold boundaries planning and outdoor roll not far from us in Branford, any thoughts on we could do that for extraction of oil and things like that and that's it?

Sean Bovingdon

Thanks a lot. On the Califormulations investment that will be shown in our Q2 financial statements as part of the investment there that will be released in the Q2 financial in mid-August. So that you will see more details on this, so that’s on time. As it is not [technical difficulty] investment, as Brian alluded to you, we are not heavily investing on capital there. It’s just an invest – we do some investment in the partnership and it will be utilized in contract manufacturers in developing formulation in terms of working capital as well as in CapEx investment.

On the facility in Hamilton, our zoning allotment restrict us to the footprint that we have just now and so we will not be expanding the Hamilton facility beyond the 156,000 square foot that are being completed. And that's one of the reasons and back – that being the last year that we move to build out the Valleyfield facility which would be 1.3 million square feet when completed. So the focus in terms of actual facilities on the hybrid greenhouse is after the Hamiltons completed and the next couple of months we will be moving to Valleyfield in Québec. So the outdoor grow, again, that land in Hamilton is restricted in terms of the cannabis zoning just 156,000 square feet. So the rest of the acreage in Hamilton at this point in time, when we have our community farms that’s building there and then probably 10,000 pounds of food to the local food banks and being used as an area there for helping out the community in terms of organic vegetables and food in that respect.

Brian Athaide

Rest of it being list out for kind of to neighbor farmer...

Sean Bovingdon

That’s right.

Brian Athaide

… for dairy cows and so, I mean, it’s all kind of sustainable farming that’s happening on the property in terms of cannabis production for us, I mean, just given the power rates in Quebec and the level of automation in that facility. If we need more capacity we can continue to add on, in Quebec we have got the land and we have built our processing facility, which is kind of in the middle of the greenhouse expansion that we can continue adding there if we needed more capacity.

At this point though we believe given the footprint that we would be talking about, we can clearly supply the Canadian market, as well as exports, but over time, we do expect the Canadian market to continue growing and exports to come from other places not from Canada, so although, we will start we’ll expect that is going to ship the Canadian production as the market grows with new consumers and new product formats.

And in terms of the farming though, outdoor farming, I mean, we are working with other farmers in the area around hemp production, I mean, not meeting area, but around hemp production and we -- and doing that organically. We don't want to be industrial farmer there on the hemp side, because there's great, great partners who can do that much better than we can and that's our plan. So we will focus on the extraction and manufacturing of hemp CBD products on top of our cannabis. We would be growing cannabis ourselves in Canada's, but outdoor farming will be focused on hemp.

Unidentified Analyst

Okay. Thank you very much.

Brian Athaide

Thank you. I think one – we have time for one last question.

Operator

Thank you. Your last question is from Keith Bear from Key MaryJames Stocks [ph]. Please go ahead.

Unidentified Analyst

Hi. Good morning.

Brian Athaide

Good morning.

Sean Bovingdon

Good morning.

Unidentified Analyst

The forward-looking guidance, you said you weren’t going to give guidance, when will you give guidance in the future, please?

Brian Athaide

At this point we don't believe this industry is evolving so fast and so dynamic with changes all the time. Our -- we don't have any plans to give kind of revenue guidance going forward. We will be guiding around production, but we don't see the -- that we don't believe it’s – at this stage of industry development appropriate to be giving revenue guidance.

Sean Bovingdon

I think from…

Unidentified Analyst

Thank you.

Sean Bovingdon

… the analyst – the one point Keith for us is key is in terms of getting at analyst, we have three analysts covering us just now and we have five more in the works and I think the analysts in terms of having us make normally on the production that we will get some – get towards have their own assumptions about the pricing and the market pricing and market costs, in that regarding giving some, utilizing their kind of average for what the expectations would be there in those providing a specific number at this point in time.

Brian Athaide

I mean, we are really focused here and creating long-term shareholder value creation and doing what's right as opposed to chasing quarter-over-quarter estimates versus guidance. We want to make sure what we are doing is right for the shareholders long-term. We have…

Unidentified Analyst

Yeah. One last question with the Aurora proving out the sky class model, is your model still geared for less than $1 gram production cost?

Brian Athaide

Yes. When we get to scale our cash cost of flour should be some $1 for sure.

Unidentified Analyst

Okay. Thank you.

Brian Athaide

That’s when we to scale. Yeah, and which will be in not too far, right? I mean, when we get the strength on it, yeah. Okay. Thank you very much, Keith.

Operator

Thank you. We have no further questions. Ladies and gentlemen, this does conclude your conference call for today. We thank you for participating and we ask that you please disconnect your lines.

Brian Athaide

Thank you everyone.